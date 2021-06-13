Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago

Your home isn't just a source of pride or a place where you can relax after a long day -- it's also an investment in your family's future .

Show Support: It's Not Too Late To Nominate Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates -- Extended to June 5

And while it's natural to want to make improvements to increase your home's resale value, some renovations will actually cost you money in the long run. Just because you see something as an improvement doesn't mean a potential buyer will feel the same way. Find out which renovations are ones to avoid.

Last updated: March 5, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmFRE_0YASdUKO00

Lavish Lighting Fixtures

One common home improvement mistake is falling in love with unique or lavish light fixtures, said Alon Barzilay, founder of real estate development company Urban Conversions.

"Whether it be ceiling-mounted lights in a dining room or a hanging pendant, there is a psychological phenomenon that happens when you go to a lighting store … you're going to pick something exciting and new instead of picking a new addition that suddenly matches the big picture," Barzilay said.

Further, the passage of trends works against homeowners. "Whatever is in vogue today will look dated 10 years down the road when you are ready to sell," he said. "Simple is best. Fortunately, lighting can easily be switched out at a low cost."

Related: What Homes Will Be Worth in Your State by the End of 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNvhP_0YASdUKO00

Too Much Wallpaper

With its patterns and texture, wallpaper can be an overwhelming design choice for your home. Plus, it's notoriously difficult to remove. Homebuyers might view wallpaper removal as a potential headache, and it could be the tipping point for someone who wants a more move-in ready home.

Fresh paint and neutral colors are always a good idea to help stage your home when it's on the market. If you do have wallpaper, think about whether it's beneficial to remove it and repaint the walls before any showings or open houses, so your potential buyers never have to think about your wallpaper mistakes.

Learn More: 20 Insider Tips To Save Money on Every Part of Your Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cuksz_0YASdUKO00

Texture on the Walls and Ceilings

Just like wallpaper, texture on walls and ceilings is difficult to remove. Simply knowing that a time-consuming project lies ahead might cause homebuyers to decrease their offer. Think twice before deciding on a fancy textured painting technique, and play around with textured wall décor instead.

Don't Break the Bank: 30 Ways To Upgrade Your Home Without Blowing Your Budget

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xsm6_0YASdUKO00

Quirky Tiling

Any over-personalized renovation can hurt the value of a home, especially something like tiling, which requires more effort and money to replace, said Bob Gordon, realtor and blogger at Boulder Real Estate News.

"Many buyers like to upgrade the floors in their homes," he said. "Adding tile or wood can make an improvement in value -- unless you get that person who wants the 1950s diner look and installs black-and-white tile. For their vision, this is the pinnacle of cool. But for a resale value, most homebuyers will see it as a distraction and something they will need to rip out."

Instead of falling victim to tiling mistakes, consider going with a traditional white tile floor, and buy a rug with the style you're going for, he recommends. If you don't want to spend a fortune on a professional to replace the flooring, consider doing this home renovation yourself.

Read: 30 Hot Real Estate Markets Where Homes Are Going Fast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsiuD_0YASdUKO00

Too Much Carpeting

In an interview with Realtor.com, home remodeling expert Alex Biyevetskiy said that new hardwood floors can increase the sale price of a home by up to 2.5%. Compared to hardwood and laminate floors, carpet can quickly show signs of damage. Plus, colors and textures are highly based on personal preference, and any overly personal touches can decrease a home's value.

Check It Out: Tips To Keep Your Finances in Order Without Sacrificing What You Want

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35h7xI_0YASdUKO00

Bright and Bold Paint Colors

Bright and bold paint colors can turn off any potential buyer who might lack a bit of vision. Fortunately, repainting a room before putting your home on the market is an easy fix, albeit an important one. Choose neutral colors to present buyers with a blank canvas, which can help them envision the home in their own style, HGTV recommends.

Is Yours on the List? 50 Cities With the Most Overpriced Homes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjzA4_0YASdUKO00

An Extremely High-End Kitchen

The kitchen is often seen as the heart of a home, and it's a project many homeowners save up for. The resale value of a major, high-end kitchen remodel is actually less than what you'll invest in it, however. In 2020, the national average for a major kitchen remodel was $68,490, but the resale value was only $40,127, according to the site Remodeling.

To avoid kitchen renovation mistakes that won't give you a return on investment, try to focus on which aspects of the kitchen are most outdated or worn. And as tempting as it might be, consider selecting mid-range appliances rather than the expensive high-end options.

Find Out: The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oGvwE_0YASdUKO00

A Luxury Bathroom

An upgraded bathroom can certainly add value to a home, but it's easy to get carried away and take the idea of luxury a little too far. Potential buyers could be scared off by bathroom remodel mistakes like over-personalized finishes and over-the-top whirlpool tubs that are hard to clean and hard for some people to climb into. Instead, consider a walk-in shower, which typically uses less floor space.

Find Out: The Best Place To Buy a Home in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNvvl_0YASdUKO00

A Home Office Conversion

Thanks to improved technology, more professionals have the opportunity to work from home, and some might consider creating a dedicated home office space to get the job done. If the new office was formerly a bedroom, this could be a costly mistake.

Along with removing bedroom furniture, you will likely need to add wall outlets and phone jacks (up to $425) and install new hardware, which could bring the total cost up to $3,000, according to HomeAdvisor. If a prospective buyer would rather have the bedroom space, you spent a lot of money for nothing.

Be Aware: 28 House-Flipping Rules You Should Never Break

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SxKlF_0YASdUKO00

Combining Bedrooms To Create a Bigger Room

Combining two small bedrooms to create a bigger room might seem like a good idea to a young couple with no children or to empty nesters whose children have left the house. But this is a bad move if you don't plan on staying in that home forever, said Brian Davis, real estate investor and director of education of renting resource SparkRental.

"Even small bedrooms add value to homes, as most families want children to have their own rooms but don't mind if they're on the small side," he said. "In my experience, each bedroom can add about 15% to the value of a home."

Instead of knocking down walls, try simple tricks to make your bedroom space look bigger, like lighter colors and modern, slim furniture.

Tips: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAUkq_0YASdUKO00

Removing Closets

Michele Silverman Bedell, owner of residential agency Silversons, told MarketWatch that she's seen firsthand how removing a closet to make room for another upgrade, such as a larger bathroom or bedroom, can hurt a home's resale value.

"People need closets," Bedell said. "They'll walk in and count the number of closets per room."

Helpful: 8 Insider Tips to Get Rich in Real Estate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cu9Tv_0YASdUKO00

A Sunroom Addition

A sunroom can be a great space to enjoy the outdoors away from the elements, but according to Remodeling, a sunroom addition is one of the worst home renovations when it comes to return on investment, with a cost of an addition exceeding approximately $75,000 while only adding just over $35,000 to the value of the house.

Think carefully about how often you'll use a sunroom before committing to this costly renovation, especially if your home might be on the market soon. Plan ahead to avoid the sneaky expenses that come with renovating your home.

Related: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ev4fZ_0YASdUKO00

A Built-In Aquarium

A built-in home aquarium can make a home feel fancy and upscale, but it requires constant maintenance and can be costly to remove. Not all potential buyers will want to care for a large tank full of fish or pay for the maintenance that comes along with it. Instead, opt for a standard fish tank to avoid any issues down the line.

See: 50 Cities Where It’s Cheaper To Buy a Home Than Rent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHPuf_0YASdUKO00

Built-In High-End Electronics

An in-house theater is perfect for any movie buff, but built-in or customized electronics that take up space in an otherwise usable room could be off-putting to potential buyers, according to famed home improvement expert Bob Vila. As with all home renovations, personalization can lead to a decrease in home value, and built-in technology that can quickly become outdated is no exception.

Check Out: Homes in These 25 Waterfront Cities Are a Total Steal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gATLO_0YASdUKO00

A Swimming Pool

Contrary to popular belief, a swimming pool renovation or addition is not the best way to add value to your home. In fact, according to HouseLogic, a swimming pool could increase a home's value by 7% at most -- and that's only in certain circumstances.

"Unless you live somewhere that's hot at least six months out of the year, pools are generally more trouble than they're worth," Davis said. "The only people who really want them are families with a certain age range of children, so it limits the potential buyers."

Because of the cost to build a pool, maintenance expenses and a very minor potential value increase, a swimming pool addition simply isn't worth it for most homeowners.

Read: 5 Affordable Ways To Make Over Every Room in Your House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgt6C_0YASdUKO00

A Hot Tub

Like swimming pools, hot tubs are a gamble -- they take up space and require constant maintenance. Plus, homebuyers with children might consider a hot tub a safety hazard.

If a hot tub is on your list of must-haves for your home, consider a portable hot tub versus a built-in hot tub. You could potentially take it with you when you move, or your home's new owners can easily remove it if they prefer.

Affordable: 26 Home Makeover Ideas That Each Cost Less Than $500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8YuV_0YASdUKO00

A Garage-to-Gym or Living Space Conversion

For a fitness lover, a garage-to-gym conversion might seem like a wonderful idea. To parents of a millennial who just moved back home, a garage-to-apartment conversion probably seems like a money saver. But future homebuyers might not agree.

Many people search for houses with a garage, and what they're looking for isn't a gym or an extra living space -- they're looking for a garage to serve its primary purpose of housing cars and storage items.

If you must use your garage space as a gym or as extra living space, be sure future homeowners can easily and inexpensively remove the renovations.

Check Out: Renovate Your Home for Under $10,000 — Here’s How

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBnso_0YASdUKO00

The Wrong Landscaping Investment

Homeowners are prone to certain devaluing landscaping mistakes in the name of "curb appeal," said Theodore Beasley of Landscaping London. "Costly landscaping decoration will not increase the value of your home, but rather increase the maintenance required for it. A potential buyer sees this, and it might turn into a concern. Fancy decorative additions that you find attractive are pretty much subjective, as well -- including your personal DIY projects."

Keep your gardens beautiful but simple and easy to maintain, and be sure any decorative additions can be easily removed.

Be Careful: Avoid These Home Renovation Horror Stories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KQxa_0YASdUKO00

Beautiful but Messy Trees

Trees are an important part of any landscape, but it's important to do your research before planting anything. Beasley recommends that homeowners particularly look out for any trees with leaves or flowers that might create a mess in the yard.

"Some trees just tend to be messier than others," he said. "Constant leaf rain is not something that will positively attract a potential homebuyer. When fall comes, they will just know it will give them a hard time."

Trees to stay away from include oak, female Ginkgo biloba, sweet gum, locust tree and Eastern white pine. These messy trees can decrease your curb appeal, and removal can set you back a hefty sum, depending on the tree's size, Beasley said. Instead, choose an alternative tree, like an Eastern red cedar, crepe myrtle or Colorado blue spruce.

Save Money: 30 Ways To Upgrade Your Home Without Blowing Your Budget

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23R4Ey_0YASdUKO00

DIY Repairs

Always think twice before getting into the do-it-yourself home improvement game. Gordon said he's seen several examples of DIY jobs that have decreased a home's value.

"I've seen plenty of houses where you can tell the owner did the work," he said. "The owner probably feels she made all the right improvements, but buyers quickly see the shoddy workmanship and unusual finished product."

There are ways you can increase your home's value with DIY projects, but you need to be strategic. Gordon went on to recommend hiring a pro the first time out.

"Then ask to be a part of the process and learn from the professional as they do the job," he said.

The bottom line is that any over-personalization of your home can lead to a decrease in value. Yes, you want to live in a space you love, but think twice before investing in any major or costly renovations. And always make sure your home improvements are completed with the proper permits by licensed professionals.

More From GOBankingRates

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvements#Home Renovation#Real Estate#Urban Conversions#Boulder Real Estate News#Realtor Com#Hgtv#Remodeling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Housing
News Break
Interior Design
Related
TV & Videosrealtor.com

Tiffany Brooks Reveals One Common Eyesore To Hide in a House

On her new HGTV show, “50K Three Ways,” Tiffany Brooks knows how to make homes look more luxurious on a tight budget. Sometimes this involves adding new features, but other times it’s about hiding what you’ve got. In the episode “Modern Revival,” Brooks helps clients Greg and Ashley Day as...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Tiny 100-Square-Foot Bedroom Gets a Big Style Transformation

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In small spaces, you have to get creative — and not just with storage, but with decor, too. Often, the layouts and designs for large spaces just don’t work quite as well for small ones. That’s why YouTuber and DIYer Drew Scott (of Lone Fox) knew he had his work cut out for him in this roughly 10-foot-by-10-foot bedroom redo.
TV & VideosPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: The Property Brothers Gave This Tired 1970s Kitchen a Major Facelift

Whether you’ve lived in a home for 30 years or for 30 days, there’s a feeling that comes with knowing that it could be the one you want to spend the rest of your life in. And just like the name suggests, HGTV’s “Property Brothers: Forever Home” is all about helping homeowners transform their current, much-loved residence into the home of their dreams for the long run.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

The Overdone Kitchen Trend That Annoys Realtors to No End

Everyone wants their kitchen to shine bright like a diamond. After all, a stunning kitchen is a key selling point in most properties. It’s the hub of the home, and where people almost always end up gathering and chatting when you’re entertaining guests. But when it comes to illuminating your kitchen, complex lighting fixtures that rack up the “likes” on social media might not function so well in day-to-day life.
Home & Gardenhomestratosphere.com

3-Bedroom Two-Story Mediterranean Style Home with Balcony (Floor Plan)

Welcome to photos and footprint for a 3-bedroom two-story Mediterranean style home. Here’s the floor plan:. A stately brick exterior adds a striking character to this two-story Mediterranean home. It is embellished with arched windows, ornate balconies, and a sleek entry porch. As you stepped into the foyer, an elaborate...
Opelika, ALOpelika-Auburn News

4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $338,999

We know one thing for certain the Hartwell is going to make your heart swell. A quaint covered porch opens into a foyer with adjoining dining room. The coffered ceiling and wainscoting pile on the character in these spaces and are a great primer for what's to come: the wide open great room, breakfast area, and kitchen. The unhindered flow between these three rooms makes this the perfect space for entertaining, and easy access to the dining room through a cased opening ensures that your dinner parties will be nearly effortless. One side of the house is home to the master suite, with large walk in closet and spa-like bathroom, and another bedroom with adjacent bathroom, which could be home to a nursery or home office. On the other side of the home you'll find two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and the laundry room, plus access to the garage through the mudroom hallway. The Hartwell also features multiple linen closets and dual pantries, so you certainly won't be lacking in storage!
TravelReal Simple

5 Stylish Tiny House Plans We're Coveting Right Now

Tiny houses are still trending, and recently it seems like everyone-including Amazon and IKEA!-is joining the tiny house craze. Whether you're thinking about downsizing to a tiny house in retirement, want to add a guest house to your property, or are constructing a mini vacation getaway, the five tiny house plans below have you covered. A garden cottage to use as an artist's studio? Check. A carefully designed one-bedroom for your in-laws? You got it! You can customize each plan if you like, or ask your contractor to build them as is so these tiny houses will be move-in ready in no time.
Raleigh, NCresidencestyle.com

Increase Your Home Value and Enjoy Extra Space Without Having to Move!

If you want to increase the value of your house to get it ready for resale or simply need more room, it is easier than you think! By finding a professional remodeling company that can design and build a home addition, you can increase the market value of your home and enjoy your home so much more.
Interior Designwomanaroundtown.com

How to Bring Luxury To Your Apartment

No matter how much you love your apartment, it can get a little cluttered. But this does not have to be the case. There are ways to make your home look and feel luxurious without spending a lot of money. Luxury is all about appearances, and how your home looks from the outside reflects what you see when you look in the mirror. If you’re residing in a small apartment, it may seem like there is no way to bring luxury into your space. However, this couldn’t be farther from the truth. Luxury doesn’t have to come with a high price tag, and these tips will help you get that lavish feeling without spending too much money on decorations or furniture.
Interior Designlifespaceblog.com

4 Home Renovation Ideas To Make Your House Feel Brand New

Everyone craves the comforts of a well-designed and cosy home. However, even the most timeless décor can start to feel stale after some time. Whether you are looking to sell your home soon or simply improve it to increase your comfort, a home renovation is always a good idea. Depending...
Home & Gardentinyhousetalk.com

How They Turned Their Shed Into A Tiny Farmhouse Cottage

This is how this awesome family of four turned their shed into a tiny farmhouse cottage. From start to finish, here is how they did it, and it only cost them about $15,000 in material cost, you can read our full interview with the family right here. Don’t miss other...