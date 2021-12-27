ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

11 Cute, Cold-Weather Cats Loving The Snow [PICTURES]

 4 days ago
(Picture Credit: andreaskrappweis/Getty Images)

Snow is awesome. Whether you live in a place that gets snow or have to spend a few hours driving to the mountains to get it, you’ve probably seen snow and played in it at some point, so you know how fun it can be. Even some cats love the snow!

Sure it’s cold and wet, and maybe it’s not for everyone — or every cat. But we winter fans can’t wait to drag out the sled, build a snowman, and start a snowball fight.

Humans aren’t the only ones who love the change of weather every winter. The kitties below sure look like they are loving the snow, too! Check out these cute cats having a blast in the snow!

Winter Loving Cats Having Fun In The Snow

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cPJYT_0YAD4Pcc00

    These cats love snow!

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42H9AY_0YAD4Pcc00

    These cats love snow!

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3gVS_0YAD4Pcc00

    These cats love snow!

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PvdMY_0YAD4Pcc00

    These cats love snow!

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7yO0_0YAD4Pcc00

    These cats love snow!

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EoCJA_0YAD4Pcc00

    These cats love snow!

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xckTu_0YAD4Pcc00

    These cats love snow!

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQpK2_0YAD4Pcc00

    These cats love snow!

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKcA2_0YAD4Pcc00

    These cats love snow!

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOT5b_0YAD4Pcc00

    These cats love snow!

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntL1Y_0YAD4Pcc00

    These cats love the snow, outside.

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Do these kitties put you in the mood to go out and play in the winter weather? Here are some suggestions for fun things humans can do in the snow:

  • Ski
  • Sled
  • Snowboard
  • Make a Snowman
  • Make a Snowcat
  • Snowball fight

And here’s what cats can do to enjoy the snow:

  • Cat around

Enjoy Winter With Cats Who Do Well In Cold Weather


Do you live in a cold place, or are you thinking about moving somewhere that gets really cold? If so, there are some breeds of cats who would love to come with you!

These cat breeds are perfect for cold weather:

  • American Bobtail
  • British Shorthair
  • Chartreux
  • Main Coon
  • Manx
  • Persian
  • Ragdoll
  • Russian Blue
  • Ragamuffin
  • Scottish Fold

Don’t Forget to always check your area for shelters or breed specific rescues. There are so many cats and kittens in need of homes. Give a homeless cat a new family this season. #AdoptDontShop

If you have a cat who doesn’t like the cold, that’s okay, too. Your cat will probably stay in the house where there are super comfy, warm nap spots all over.

Some parts of our country have already been hit with winter storms this season. Snow, of course, is not fun if you have to drive in it. It can be dangerous and scary. Be careful driving and make sure you have good tires so you can come home safely to your furry family members.

Do you have a cat who likes playing in the snow? How do you like it when the weather gets super cold every winter? How does your cat feel about it? Please share in the comments below!

The post 11 Cute, Cold-Weather Cats Loving The Snow [PICTURES] appeared first on CatTime .

Comments / 1

