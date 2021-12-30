ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Cats Who Will Still Interrupt You On ‘No Interruptions Day’ [VIDEOS]

By Phillip Mlynar
 4 days ago
Cats will definitely interrupt your No Interruptions Day! (Picture Credit: Anna Spysz / Getty Images)

All around the world, December 31st is celebrated as New Year’s Eve. But did you know that the date is also officially recognized as No Interruptions Day?

It sounds like an occasion to enter a period of calm and quiet reflection; although, your cat might have other ideas.

Here’s a video round up of ways cats are plotting to go out of their way to interrupt us humans on No Interruptions Day .

1. Laptop Intruders


Whether you’re attempting to catch up on some work or do a spot of online shopping, it’s a guarantee that as soon as you pull out the laptop and start to type, your cat will decide that they really need to sit on the keyboard.

2. Yoga Meddlers


Thinking about finally getting around to starting the day with some yoga sessions and stretches at home? Nice idea, but your cat likely has other thoughts.

Yep, as soon as you roll out the mat and begin to stretch, your feline will do everything possible to get in the way of your routine.

3. Binge Watching Destroyers


Got yourself a brand new television over the holidays? Planning to start the new year by catching up on some all important binge watching ?

Well, just make sure your TV is securely attached or mounted, lest your cat decides to get a little rowdy with it.

4. Book Nappers


Maybe you’ve decided that No Interruptions Day should really be all about enjoying the charms of that new book you picked up but have yet to start reading.

Great idea — just make sure those pages don’t seem like a prime napping spot for your feline.

5. Cat Alarm Clocks


Finally, let the record show that if you are planning to catch up on some sleep or even sneak in a well deserved nap, your cat is fully prepared to wake you up in all manner of wonderful ways.

Does your kitty love to interrupt everything you do? How will your cat be celebrating No Interruptions Day? Let us know in the comments below!

The post 5 Cats Who Will Still Interrupt You On ‘No Interruptions Day’ [VIDEOS] appeared first on CatTime .

PETS
PETS
6 Amazing Holiday Gifts For New Cat Parents

If a friend of yours is a new cat parent, and therefore, a future feline fanatic, it's a great time to get them a gift to welcome home the new kitty. The post 6 Amazing Holiday Gifts For New Cat Parents appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
pawtracks.com

5 weird things your cat does to try to communicate with you

If your cat rubs his head against you, meows, or even rolls over and exposes his belly, you might assume that he’s playing or just fooling around. If you make that assumption, though, you would be overlooking your cat making several different attempts to try to communicate with you. Cats rely on many forms of communication, including sounds and body language, to get their messages across, but if you don’t understand just how cats communicate, it’s easy to miss these signals. Those behaviors that you think are a little strange aren’t actually that strange at all. Your cat is just communicating with you in his own special way.
PETS
Indy100

Woman left in stitches after discovering her adopted dog can only understand Spanish

A woman who was mystified as to why her dog wasn’t understanding her commands has finally managed to figure out why - and the reason had her in stitches. TikToker Kalee McGee (@kaleemcgee) had recently adopted her four-year-old Chihuahua called Max from a shelter meaning there was no record as to where he was before nor any background information either.
PETS
