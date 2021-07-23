Video Onboarding vs Interactive Onboarding - Which one to choose?

Onboarding Canva

When it comes to educating your first-time users on the functions of your product, there are a few ways to go with.

The most preferred ones are user manuals, explainer videos, and interactive guides. Customer onboarding videos help users understand your services better.

You can and should always have detailed user manual documents that users can dig into, however, you can’t have both videos and interactive guides for user onboarding; it’ll get repetitive.

In this article, I’ll compare interactive onboarding and video onboarding, and try to help you choose the one that’s right for you.

But basics first:

What is User Onboarding?

User onboarding is the vital period in a user’s journey, that will start from their first login to your platform, and end when they get acquainted with its core functions.

Usually, the purpose of a quality user onboarding is to get users to their Aha moment , where they see the value of your product in a clear way, and how they can achieve it on their own. In 2021, the two most preferred and effective ways to push users to this moment is with onboarding videos and interactive walkthroughs.

What is Interactive Onboarding?

An interactive onboarding is a user onboarding method that consists of interactive UX elements that show or help users in using the product, such as interactive guides, tooltips, in-app messages, checklists, etc.

In an interactive onboarding experience, a user input is required, as the purpose of this onboarding method is to get users to value, not to show them how to get there. This is generally a much more direct and quick way to onboard users, since you show them how to use your product on the go.

Interactive Onboarding Examples

You can think of interactive onboarding as a tutorial for a video game. If you’ve ever played Super Mario Bros, you’ll know that the different functionalities of the game were introduced bit by bit, not with a recorded display of the function, but with your input.

To explain how these are integrated into software experiences, let me give you an example:

Canva

Canva is a straightforward product.

You can create amazing designs by simply dragging and dropping, and that’s it.

There are just a few points that makes you a master of Canva, which they show you during your onboarding process in a minute.

They ask you to select what design you have in mind, then they push you to edit it. Simple.

Creating an Interactive Onboarding Experience

How can you create such experiences for your product?

Two ways to go: hire a developer and a designer, or use a software and do it yourself.

1- Inhouse

This is where you write down what you have in mind and send it to the designer, then developer; to get a first draft in like, a few weeks.

Developing a user onboarding inhouse is slow, very slow, and not at all fruitful, I accept that. But it’s got its advantages. First off, you’ll get whatever you have in mind, fully customizable and not bound by any limitations. And you’ll not worry about security issues too.

2- Using 3rd Party Software

Hey, remember the Canva example above? A no-code 3rd-party user onboarding software, such as UserGuiding , is the Canva of user onboarding.

You don’t have to be a professional developer, nor a professional designer. You can drag and drop from the various ready-to-use templates and use the usually highly customizable elements to create onboarding experiences in minutes.

For creating interactive onboarding flows, I would recommend UserGuiding, which is built to be completely no-code and highly flexible with numerous onboarding elements such as interactive guides, self-help centers, checklists, and in-app messages.

When to use Interactive Onboarding

Interactivity is key when educating.

You should definitely create an interactive onboarding experience, if you need to educate users on not-so-complex processes that they can quickly grasp. An interactive onboarding will be extremely efficient in products that has various functions that need to be taught separately to users.

Interactive user onboarding experiences, in my opinion, lose efficiency as they get longer and longer. Users can be bored and even annoyed with a presence that pushes them from button to button for minutes, which is why Canva’s interactive onboarding is perfect.

Are you having doubts about interactive onboarding? Let me tell you your Plan-B:

What is Video Onboarding?

Video onboarding refers to showing users the value and the funtionalitiy of your product with videos that either walk users through your product or explain it in a simple clip.

They are great for showing rather than educating, they help users grasp the value of your product in a short time and get to work themselves. During a video onboarding, no input from the user is required.

They usually have two different styles, which I will discuss in a following section.

Video Onboarding Examples

Here’s an example of an onboarding video:

Adwallet

Adwallet is a platform where you watch ads and earn money, it’s that simple.

And to onboard new users and convince first-timers, they’ve created an onboarding explainer video that directly lets users know the value of the product.

Here’s how Breadnbeyond, the creator of the video, puts it:

“The video includes the app's interface giving the viewers a preview on how it looks. This gives the viewers confidence and understanding of the service and how it benefits them.”

Breadnbeyond has a huge list of onboarding/explainer videos that look and feel amazing, check them out here .

Creating an Onboarding Video

Again, when it comes to creating onboarding videos, there are two ways to go:

1- Animated explainer videos

An animated explainer video is just what it sounds like, an animated video that explains your business and your product.

These videos are pretty handy when it comes to both marketing and user onboarding, making them great pieces of content to choose. They are usually 1-2 minutes long that starts with the problem, how that problem effects the user, what the product is, how can it help them, and how they can do just that.

An animated explainer video is a costly one, but one that’s totally worth it. You can’t go in-source with this method, if you don’t have animators and voice artists at your disposal, however, with professional agencies such as Breadnbeyond, you can get professional videos that users will enjoy.

2- Real-time product walkthroughs

Real time product walkthrough videos are a bit less entertaining, but they have the potential to do the job. Moreover, if its' supported by the best vlogging equipment.

In this kind of a video, you record your screen displaying how the core functions of your products work as a user, usually narrating it post-record and editing it to make a smooth valuable video.

To create such videos, you don’t need additional help from an agency or an animator, since you can just record your screen and easily edit it on a simple platform.

When to use Video Onboarding

Video onboarding is best used for products that has a long time to value . With an onboarding video, especially if its an explainer video, you can tell your users the value of your product which they would reach in a long time on their own, in two minutes.

As I’ve mentioned before, videos are best for showing, not educating, so if you want to show your value and think it will be sufficient in creating power users, you shouldn’t hesitate to get the cameras rolling.

Video Onboarding vs Interactive Onboarding: Which is better?

Comparing video and interactive onboarding is not easy.

You can compare a video onboarding of a product and the interactive onboarding of it, and can’t decide which is better because they both deliver the value; whether through showing or directing you.

In order to help you make the choice, I’ll give you the situations where one is superior to the other one:

If your onboarding is short: Sometimes your onboarding might be even shorter than the time it takes to load up a video, in these cases, definitely opt for interactive onboarding.

Sometimes your onboarding might be even shorter than the time it takes to load up a video, in these cases, definitely opt for interactive onboarding. If your onboarding is long: There is no way a user will click and click and click and again without thinking whether they can find a better product or not, and in order to reduce the time-to-value, you can simplify and summarise the onboarding process with a video.

There is no way a user will click and click and click and again without thinking whether they can find a better product or not, and in order to reduce the time-to-value, you can simplify and summarise the onboarding process with a video. If you don’t have a big budget: Go with product walkthrough videos or affordable interactive user onboarding software.

Go with product walkthrough videos or affordable interactive user onboarding software. If you have a big budget: Work with an agency to create an explainer video, while also adopting an interactive onboarding process; making sure users are not lost in and out of the product.

Conclusion

Interactive and video onboarding are both solid ways of showing or teaching your users the value of your product. Whatever you choose, with enough time spared to improve it, you can achieve amazing results that end up in revenue.

Author Bio

Selman is the Inbound Marketing Specialist of UserGuiding, a code-free product walkthrough software that 2000+ companies trust in their user onboarding.

Mail: selman@userguiding.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/selman-gokce/