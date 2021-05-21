newsbreak-logo
How Much Money You’ll Spend on Food in Your Lifetime, By State

GOBankingRates
 3 days ago

Americans spend a lot on food. On average, U.S. households shell out $7,923 a year for food eaten at home and away from home. It’s the third-biggest expense after housing and transportation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey.

You have to eat, so spending on food consumes a significant percentage of your budget (forgive the pun). But maybe you’re spending more than you have to. After all, about 43% of household spending on food goes toward eating out. You probably don’t need to be told that dining out tends to cost more than preparing food at home.

And when you consider how much you spend on food over a lifetime, the amount can be mind-blowing. GOBankingRates did the math to find out how much the average person in each state spends on groceries and dining out from age 18 to the average life expectancy of age 79.

GOBankingRates first used the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey data to find how much the average American in each age bracket spends annually on food at home and food away from home. The spending average for food at home was adjusted for each state by using the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s grocery index, which reflects how much more, or less, groceries in each state cost compared with the national average. The center’s miscellaneous spending index was used to adjust spending averages for food away from home for each state.

GOBankingRates then estimated how much the average person in every state can be expected to spend on food in a lifetime by multiplying each age group's average expenditure on food by the number of years contained in it and adding the totals. The results might surprise you. Find out whether you’re spending more than the average American when it comes to food.

Last updated: May 21, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUe1U_0Y9makL900

Michigan

  • Grocery index: 88.7
  • Average spent per year: $7,169.58
  • Lifetime total: $437,344.46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i00M8_0Y9makL900

Texas

  • Grocery index: 89.0
  • Average spent per year: $7,182.85
  • Lifetime total: $438,153.89

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpds7_0Y9makL900

Mississippi

  • Grocery index: 93.8
  • Average spent per year: $7,275.68
  • Lifetime total: $443,816.77

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUw6h_0Y9makL900

Kansas

  • Grocery index: 92.6
  • Average spent per year: $7,290.88
  • Lifetime total: $444,743.61

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CAEq_0Y9makL900

Arkansas

  • Grocery index: 91.2
  • Average spent per year: $7,297.23
  • Lifetime total: $445,130.82
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQnwk_0Y9makL900

Oklahoma

  • Grocery index: 94.1
  • Average spent per year: $7,302.61
  • Lifetime total: $445,459.11
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04M918_0Y9makL900

Tennessee

  • Grocery index: 94.0
  • Average spent per year: $7,373.28
  • Lifetime total: $449,770.29
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257LJq_0Y9makL900

Idaho

  • Grocery index: 92.0
  • Average spent per year: $7,383.81
  • Lifetime total: $450,412.70
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108P2F_0Y9makL900

Indiana

  • Grocery index: 92.6
  • Average spent per year: $7,389.87
  • Lifetime total: $450,782.19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBv4S_0Y9makL900

West Virginia

  • Grocery index: 91.7
  • Average spent per year: $7,459.30
  • Lifetime total: $455,017.17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326UJh_0Y9makL900

New Mexico

  • Grocery index: 100.9
  • Average spent per year: $7,490.73
  • Lifetime total: $456,934.63
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1haYkf_0Y9makL900

Kentucky

  • Grocery index: 90.6
  • Average spent per year: $7,492.57
  • Lifetime total: $457,046.72
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzXvz_0Y9makL900

Missouri

  • Grocery index: 97.2
  • Average spent per year: $7,514.82
  • Lifetime total: $458,404.18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3K26_0Y9makL900

Nebraska

  • Grocery index: 96.5
  • Average spent per year: $7,528.24
  • Lifetime total: $459,222.47
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jsi11_0Y9makL900

Iowa

  • Grocery index: 96.3
  • Average spent per year: $7,546.70
  • Lifetime total: $460,348.67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEq7h_0Y9makL900

Illinois

  • Grocery index: 96.3
  • Average spent per year: $7,567.18
  • Lifetime total: $461,598.03
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXdOf_0Y9makL900

Alabama

  • Grocery index: 95.5
  • Average spent per year: $7,597.01
  • Lifetime total: $463,417.64
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FiWff_0Y9makL900

Georgia

  • Grocery index: 98.1
  • Average spent per year: $7,602.42
  • Lifetime total: $463,747.64
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43OtBF_0Y9makL900

Louisiana

  • Grocery index: 98.5
  • Average spent per year: $7,654.25
  • Lifetime total: $466,909.15
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32RArl_0Y9makL900

Arizona

  • Grocery index: 98.4
  • Average spent per year: $7,660.07
  • Lifetime total: $467,264.02
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21D9ED_0Y9makL900

Wisconsin

  • Grocery index: 97.5
  • Average spent per year: $7,664.63
  • Lifetime total: $467,542.69
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aDpbz_0Y9makL900

Virginia

  • Grocery index: 96.8
  • Average spent per year: $7,681.46
  • Lifetime total: $468,569.20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKMkA_0Y9makL900

Ohio

  • Grocery index: 98.0
  • Average spent per year: $7,772.09
  • Lifetime total: $474,097.41
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYVNu_0Y9makL900

North Carolina

  • Grocery index: 97.9
  • Average spent per year: $7,798.39
  • Lifetime total: $475,701.64
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WmONI_0Y9makL900

South Dakota

  • Grocery index: 103.9
  • Average spent per year: $7,824.82
  • Lifetime total: $477,314.29
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpfye_0Y9makL900

Utah

  • Grocery index: 99.7
  • Average spent per year: $7,864.35
  • Lifetime total: $479,725.30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XE4az_0Y9makL900

Colorado

  • Grocery index: 99.7
  • Average spent per year: $7,878.00
  • Lifetime total: $480,558.21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6g6M_0Y9makL900

Florida

  • Grocery index: 103.4
  • Average spent per year: $7,908.53
  • Lifetime total: $482,420.29
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghXwY_0Y9makL900

South Carolina

  • Grocery index: 101.7
  • Average spent per year: $7,959.64
  • Lifetime total: $485,537.93
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmVsw_0Y9makL900

North Dakota

  • Grocery index: 105.9
  • Average spent per year: $7,988.38
  • Lifetime total: $487,291.47
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mH3yr_0Y9makL900

Pennsylvania

  • Grocery index: 106.5
  • Average spent per year: $8,090.02
  • Lifetime total: $493,491.32
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1I6E_0Y9makL900

Nevada

  • Grocery index: 107.0
  • Average spent per year: $8,173.58
  • Lifetime total: $498,588.45
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSwVz_0Y9makL900

New Hampshire

  • Grocery index: 102.0
  • Average spent per year: $8,225.51
  • Lifetime total: $501,756.16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtjaC_0Y9makL900

Montana

  • Grocery index: 104.1
  • Average spent per year: $8,236.47
  • Lifetime total: $502,424.70
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9x38_0Y9makL900

Wyoming

  • Grocery index: 102.6
  • Average spent per year: $8,258.88
  • Lifetime total: $503,791.46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kurmy_0Y9makL900

Washington

  • Grocery index: 107.4
  • Average spent per year: $8,437.05
  • Lifetime total: $514,660.03
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avy2S_0Y9makL900

Vermont

  • Grocery index: 110.8
  • Average spent per year: $8,440.65
  • Lifetime total: $514,879.77
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fUAyB_0Y9makL900

Minnesota

  • Grocery index: 106.3
  • Average spent per year: $8,449.84
  • Lifetime total: $515,440.21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVxGX_0Y9makL900

Rhode Island

  • Grocery index: 106.4
  • Average spent per year: $8,614.70
  • Lifetime total: $525,496.69
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YnNO1_0Y9makL900

Maryland

  • Grocery index: 112.3
  • Average spent per year: $8,629.89
  • Lifetime total: $526,423.08
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IAmyz_0Y9makL900

New Jersey

  • Grocery index: 109.5
  • Average spent per year: $8,642.58
  • Lifetime total: $527,197.51
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gX9tX_0Y9makL900

Maine

  • Grocery index: 108.3
  • Average spent per year: $8,722.63
  • Lifetime total: $532,080.65
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TsoNB_0Y9makL900

New York

  • Grocery index: 114.4
  • Average spent per year: $8,900.28
  • Lifetime total: $542,916.87
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZcod_0Y9makL900

Oregon

  • Grocery index: 112.1
  • Average spent per year: $9,030.67
  • Lifetime total: $550,870.70
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3Nd5_0Y9makL900

California

  • Grocery index: 119.3
  • Average spent per year: $9,052.15
  • Lifetime total: $552,181.20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWQaY_0Y9makL900

Massachusetts

  • Grocery index: 113.8
  • Average spent per year: $9,071.72
  • Lifetime total: $553,375.18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0gSJ_0Y9makL900

Connecticut

  • Grocery index: 110.1
  • Average spent per year: $9,078.75
  • Lifetime total: $553,803.60
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3Vt6_0Y9makL900

Delaware

  • Grocery index: 117.2
  • Average spent per year: $9,201.63
  • Lifetime total: $561,299.33
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0gox_0Y9makL900

Alaska

  • Grocery index: 134.0
  • Average spent per year: $9,774.03
  • Lifetime total: $596,215.89
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4zli_0Y9makL900

Hawaii

  • Grocery index: 164.6
  • Average spent per year: $11,516.64
  • Lifetime total: $702,515.32

      Methodology: GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey data on average expenditures by age to find how much the average American in each age bracket spends annually on "food at home," or groceries, and "food away from home," or dining out. GOBankingRates adjusted these numbers for each state by multiplying the national average spending on "food at home" in each age bracket by the "grocery" index and the "food away from home" average by the "miscellaneous" index from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2019 composite cost-of-living indices. GOBankingRates then was able to estimate how much the average person in every state can be expected to spend on food in a lifetime by multiplying each age group's average expenditure on food by the number of years contained in it and adding the totals to create a cumulative expense report that spans a lifetime. For this study, GOBankingRates calculated expenses assuming a subject begins paying for food at 18 and lives to 79 (U.S. life expectancy as of 2017, according to The World Bank). All data was compiled on and up to date as of Feb. 24, 2020.

      This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much Money You’ll Spend on Food in Your Lifetime, By State

