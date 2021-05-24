10 best outdoor pizza ovens that are definitely worth your dough

With a summer of staycations on the horizon, now could be the perfect time to invest in a pizza oven for your garden that will deliver delicious, restaurant quality food in next to no time.

To do that, you need a product that can efficiently produce a high heat (over 500C), so your dough quickly cooks through without drying out and has a crisp base with oozing, melted cheese and well-cooked toppings.

There are a number of ways to achieve this with ovens fuelled by wood, charcoal and gas, so you need to think about which is going to be the most convenient and economical heat source for you.

The only other things you really need to consider are where your oven is going to live and how big you want your pizza bases to be.

Ovens come in all sizes, so if you don’t have the space to make it a permanent fixture it might be better to consider one that is portable and can be set up at a moment’s notice.

The size of the pizzas you can produce will be dictated by the size of the oven’s opening, so if you’re used to chowing down on 16in pizzas you need to shop accordingly.

All the ovens which made it onto our list produced consistent Neapolitan style pizzas with ease and made us confident that they would make the most of our hard-worked dough every time.

Ooni koda 16

Gozney roccbox

Ooni karu wood fired portable pizza oven

DeliVita the bespoke oven

Gozney stone core

Clementi family wood fired outdoor pizza oven

Firepod lava pizza oven

Igneus classico pizza oven

BioLite basecamp pizzadome bundle

Bar-Be-Quick charcoal kettle pizza BBQ

The verdict: Pizza ovens