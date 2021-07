As early as next week, 10 college football programs may know if they are in the running for a game changing Class of 2022 playmaker on offense. With 33 offers dropped, four-star running back Jaziun Patterson (5-11, 190) is nearing that difficult task of pairing down all the great offers focusing on the few instead of the many going forward. The Deerfield Beach (FL) standout has taken the recruiting process seriously with 20-plus campuses visited across the country in June.