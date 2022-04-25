ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

By Alexandria Bova
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago

Pinpointing the exact amount that you need to save to retire comfortably is a difficult task -- and reaching that goal is equally hard. According to the 2021 Planning and Progress Study by Northwestern Mutual, people surveyed believed they will need slightly more than $1 million -- $1,047,200 -- to retire comfortably, even as the average amount Americans have saved is a tick under $100,000.

Now, a $1 million nest egg certainly sounds like it would be enough to support you for the rest of your lifetime. But how long would that really last? It depends on where you live.

To determine how long $1 million in savings will last across the country for someone 65 or older, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey and factored in the state's overall cost of living index score for 2021 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Annual costs were further broken down by multiplying more specific annual expenditure figures from the CES by MERIC's cost of living for groceries, utilities, transportation and heath care. All 50 states then were ranked with No. 1 being the state where $1 million will last the longest and No. 50 being the state where it will run out most quickly.

Unfortunately, $1 million doesn't last quite as long as you might think it would. If you live in one of the more expensive states, such as Hawaii or New York, you shouldn't quit your day job early, and $1 million won't even cover your living expenses for 20 years in the Northeastern states. There is a bit more cushion in many Southern states, though, if you live there or plan on making a move. Find out how long $1 million in savings will last in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GQ68_0Y9B9pwZ00

Hawaii

  • Annual groceries cost: $6,427.92
  • Annual housing cost: $31,232.25
  • Annual utilities cost: $6,211.69
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,802.50
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,688.20
  • Total annual expenditures: $91,970.21

How long $1 million will last in savings: 10 years, 10 months, 11 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GbZsU_0Y9B9pwZ00

New York

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,977.54
  • Annual housing cost: $22,814.42
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,775.43
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,904.50
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,834.70
  • Total annual expenditures: $70,512.08

How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 2 months, 3 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZ1yk_0Y9B9pwZ00

California

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,779.95
  • Annual housing cost: $20,018.39
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,702.27
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,730.66
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,381.48
  • Total annual expenditures: $67,657.34

How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 9 months, 7 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbNAV_0Y9B9pwZ00

Massachusetts

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,015.37
  • Annual housing cost: $17,609.04
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,202.91
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,997.90
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,921.58
  • Total annual expenditures: $64,231.65

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 6 months, 22 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nfEQe_0Y9B9pwZ00

Oregon

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,531.91
  • Annual housing cost: $17,113.29
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,412.27
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,522.33
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,714.88
  • Total annual expenditures: $61,900.28

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 1 month, 21 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVylU_0Y9B9pwZ00

Alaska

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,654.38
  • Annual housing cost: $12,582.14
  • Annual utilities cost: $5,856.08
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,947.61
  • Annual healthcare cost: $10,282.06
  • Total annual expenditures: $60,472.91

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 6 months, 9 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0lGD_0Y9B9pwZ00

Maryland

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,641.22
  • Annual housing cost: $16,448.99
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,975.93
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,864.99
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,521.10
  • Total annual expenditures: $58,997.96

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 11 months, 7 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGpjY_0Y9B9pwZ00

Connecticut

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,473.06
  • Annual housing cost: $13,345.59
  • Annual utilities cost: $5,008.69
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,990.71
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,421.48
  • Total annual expenditures: $57,856.06

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 3 months, 8 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IM25a_0Y9B9pwZ00

Rhode Island

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,527.71
  • Annual housing cost: $12,066.56
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,827.11
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,864.99
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,054.74
  • Total annual expenditures: $55,762.59

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 11 months, 1 day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ZcLe_0Y9B9pwZ00

Vermont

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,590.77
  • Annual housing cost: $13,504.23
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,501.77
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,102.06
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,621.32
  • Total annual expenditures: $55,667.43

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 11 months, 12 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyW4j_0Y9B9pwZ00

New Jersey

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,510.89
  • Annual housing cost: $13,543.89
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,957.02
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,789.56
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,481.30
  • Total annual expenditures: $54,811.01

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 2 months, 25 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xG2sC_0Y9B9pwZ00

Maine

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,296.49
  • Annual housing cost: $13,543.89
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,870.01
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,757.23
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,521.50
  • Total annual expenditures: $54,715.85

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 3 months, 5 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1Y8L_0Y9B9pwZ00

Washington

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,557.14
  • Annual housing cost: $11,798.85
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,434.96
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,217.01
  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,081.62
  • Total annual expenditures: $53,098.16

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 9 months, 26 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCYr6_0Y9B9pwZ00

New Hampshire

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,355.34
  • Annual housing cost: $10,718.12
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,297.49
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,491.42
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,721.54
  • Total annual expenditures: $52,289.32

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 1 month, 9 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVy74_0Y9B9pwZ00

Delaware

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,792.56
  • Annual housing cost: $10,222.37
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,650.60
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,058.96
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,101.42
  • Total annual expenditures: $51,337.74

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 5 months, 18 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcphJ_0Y9B9pwZ00

Nevada

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,498.28
  • Annual housing cost: $11,689.79
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,344.17
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,299.62
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,748.02
  • Total annual expenditures: $50,576.48

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 9 months, 3 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260723_0Y9B9pwZ00

Colorado

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,124.12
  • Annual housing cost: $11,541.06
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,344.17
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,793.15
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,527.97
  • Total annual expenditures: $50,100.69

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 11 months, 11 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42WQc0_0Y9B9pwZ00

Arizona

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,267.06
  • Annual housing cost: $10,678.46
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,964.58
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,548.90
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,527.97
  • Total annual expenditures: $49,101.53

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 4 months, 7 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O18Dn_0Y9B9pwZ00

Pennsylvania

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,531.91
  • Annual housing cost: $9,716.70
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,149.95
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,793.15
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,361.27
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,768.48

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 5 months, 27 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MtDuj_0Y9B9pwZ00

Idaho

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,943.35
  • Annual housing cost: $10,946.16
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,113.41
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,012.26
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,854.70
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,578.16

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 6 months, 26 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099jRP_0Y9B9pwZ00

Virginia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,002.21
  • Annual housing cost: $11,055.23
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,658.16
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,247.17
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,728.01
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,435.42

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 7 months, 17 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEfVs_0Y9B9pwZ00

South Dakota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,292.28
  • Annual housing cost: $11,184.12
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,472.79
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,222.02
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,494.63
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,054.79

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 9 months, 16 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGir9_0Y9B9pwZ00

Montana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,346.94
  • Annual housing cost: $10,539.65
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,329.04
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,401.62
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,728.01
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,912.05

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 10 months, 8 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pyr33_0Y9B9pwZ00

Florida

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,439.42
  • Annual housing cost: $9,815.85
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,983.50
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,548.90
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,514.64
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,721.74

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 11 months, 8 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Witrl_0Y9B9pwZ00

Minnesota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,367.96
  • Annual housing cost: $8,943.33
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,650.60
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,570.45
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,128.09
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,579.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 11 months, 31 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQF1Z_0Y9B9pwZ00

Utah

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,090.49
  • Annual housing cost: $9,756.36
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,438.75
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,947.61
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,261.25
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,103.21

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 2 months, 18 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sELnZ_0Y9B9pwZ00

North Dakota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,246.04
  • Annual housing cost: $9,458.91
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,601.42
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,742.86
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,554.84
  • Total annual expenditures: $46,722.58

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 4 months, 21 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WlIzQ_0Y9B9pwZ00

Wisconsin

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,182.98
  • Annual housing cost: $8,764.86
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,760.30
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,574.04
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,461.49
  • Total annual expenditures: $45,866.16

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 9 months, 13 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3kmH_0Y9B9pwZ00

North Carolina

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,103.10
  • Annual housing cost: $8,784.69
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,695.99
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,333.38
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,268.12
  • Total annual expenditures: $45,533.10

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 11 months, 11 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Swr8J_0Y9B9pwZ00

Illinois

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,136.74
  • Annual housing cost: $8,586.39
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,650.60
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,800.34
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,434.62
  • Total annual expenditures: $44,867.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 3 months, 9 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21GlmN_0Y9B9pwZ00

Wyoming

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,317.51
  • Annual housing cost: $8,060.90
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,223.12
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,588.41
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,654.66
  • Total annual expenditures: $44,867.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 3 months, 9 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2HUL_0Y9B9pwZ00

Nebraska

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,145.14
  • Annual housing cost: $8,586.39
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,378.22
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,599.18
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,721.34
  • Total annual expenditures: $44,581.52

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 4 months, 31 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNXDF_0Y9B9pwZ00

South Carolina

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,182.98
  • Annual housing cost: $7,892.34
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,979.72
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,419.58
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,381.28
  • Total annual expenditures: $44,533.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 5 months, 8 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPKc8_0Y9B9pwZ00

Kentucky

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,871.88
  • Annual housing cost: $7,922.09
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,960.80
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,699.76
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,441.09
  • Total annual expenditures: $44,296.05

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 6 months, 23 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I7R24_0Y9B9pwZ00

Louisiana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,069.47
  • Annual housing cost: $8,526.90
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,291.21
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,466.28
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,627.99
  • Total annual expenditures: $44,248.47

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 6 months, 31 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a61He_0Y9B9pwZ00

Texas

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,817.23
  • Annual housing cost: $8,308.77
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,904.06
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,380.07
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,347.94
  • Total annual expenditures: $43,820.26

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 9 months, 20 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yf6Wd_0Y9B9pwZ00

Michigan

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,787.80
  • Annual housing cost: $8,001.41
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,771.65
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,706.94
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,421.28
  • Total annual expenditures: $43,439.63

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 0 months, 1 day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X6icn_0Y9B9pwZ00

Ohio

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,170.37
  • Annual housing cost: $7,584.98
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,480.36
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,541.71
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,481.30
  • Total annual expenditures: $43,439.63

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 0 months, 1 day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6vyZ_0Y9B9pwZ00

New Mexico

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,014.82
  • Annual housing cost: $8,358.35
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,389.57
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,523.75
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,581.32
  • Total annual expenditures: $43,296.89

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 0 months, 29 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A16L8_0Y9B9pwZ00

Arkansas

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,913.92
  • Annual housing cost: $7,842.77
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,491.71
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,315.42
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,661.13
  • Total annual expenditures: $43,249.31

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 1 month, 7 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hk7XW_0Y9B9pwZ00

Indiana

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,897.11
  • Annual housing cost: $7,763.45
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,745.17
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,530.94
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,307.93
  • Total annual expenditures: $43,106.57

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 2 months, 7 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQOWE_0Y9B9pwZ00

West Virginia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,056.86
  • Annual housing cost: $7,793.19
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,382.00
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,311.82
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,874.51
  • Total annual expenditures: $43,059.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 2 months, 16 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3F4o_0Y9B9pwZ00

Iowa

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,136.74
  • Annual housing cost: $7,535.40
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,590.07
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,509.38
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,661.33
  • Total annual expenditures: $42,773.52

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 4 months, 12 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHyci_0Y9B9pwZ00

Missouri

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,993.80
  • Annual housing cost: $7,961.75
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,608.98
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,319.01
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,307.93
  • Total annual expenditures: $42,725.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 4 months, 21 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A67Uh_0Y9B9pwZ00

Tennessee

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,981.19
  • Annual housing cost: $7,862.60
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,499.28
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,189.70
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,081.22
  • Total annual expenditures: $42,345.31

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 7 months, 6 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1d6A_0Y9B9pwZ00

Georgia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,031.64
  • Annual housing cost: $7,376.76
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,423.62
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,326.19
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,447.96
  • Total annual expenditures: $42,250.15

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 7 months, 26 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0auata_0Y9B9pwZ00

Alabama

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,128.33
  • Annual housing cost: $6,950.42
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,809.48
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,329.78
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,081.22
  • Total annual expenditures: $41,821.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 10 months, 22 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3964tn_0Y9B9pwZ00

Oklahoma

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,972.78
  • Annual housing cost: $7,406.51
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,597.63
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,405.22
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,301.26
  • Total annual expenditures: $41,821.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 10 months, 22 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EygZU_0Y9B9pwZ00

Kansas

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,855.07
  • Annual housing cost: $7,198.29
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,790.57
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,495.02
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,694.67
  • Total annual expenditures: $41,155.84

How long $1 million will last in savings: 24 years, 3 months, 11 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6mk9_0Y9B9pwZ00

Mississippi

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,876.09
  • Annual housing cost: $6,573.65
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,419.83
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,114.26
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,314.60
  • Total annual expenditures: $39,633.31

How long $1 million will last in savings: 25 years, 2 months, 18 days

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the number of years and months that $1 million will last during retirement by multiplying the annual expenditures for someone 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey, by each state's overall cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's annual 2021 cost of living indices. Annual costs were further broken down by multiplying more specific annual expenditure figures from the CES by MERIC's grocery cost of living, housing cost of living, utilities cost of living, transportation cost of living and healthcare cost of living indices. All data was compiled and is up to date as of Feb. 21, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

