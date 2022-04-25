How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State
Pinpointing the exact amount that you need to save to retire comfortably is a difficult task -- and reaching that goal is equally hard. According to the 2021 Planning and Progress Study by Northwestern Mutual, people surveyed believed they will need slightly more than $1 million -- $1,047,200 -- to retire comfortably, even as the average amount Americans have saved is a tick under $100,000.
Now, a $1 million nest egg certainly sounds like it would be enough to support you for the rest of your lifetime. But how long would that really last? It depends on where you live.
To determine how long $1 million in savings will last across the country for someone 65 or older, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey and factored in the state's overall cost of living index score for 2021 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Annual costs were further broken down by multiplying more specific annual expenditure figures from the CES by MERIC's cost of living for groceries, utilities, transportation and heath care. All 50 states then were ranked with No. 1 being the state where $1 million will last the longest and No. 50 being the state where it will run out most quickly.
Unfortunately, $1 million doesn't last quite as long as you might think it would. If you live in one of the more expensive states, such as Hawaii or New York, you shouldn't quit your day job early, and $1 million won't even cover your living expenses for 20 years in the Northeastern states. There is a bit more cushion in many Southern states, though, if you live there or plan on making a move. Find out how long $1 million in savings will last in your state.
Hawaii
- Annual groceries cost: $6,427.92
- Annual housing cost: $31,232.25
- Annual utilities cost: $6,211.69
- Annual transportation cost: $4,802.50
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,688.20
- Total annual expenditures: $91,970.21
How long $1 million will last in savings: 10 years, 10 months, 11 days
New York
- Annual groceries cost: $4,977.54
- Annual housing cost: $22,814.42
- Annual utilities cost: $3,775.43
- Annual transportation cost: $3,904.50
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,834.70
- Total annual expenditures: $70,512.08
How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 2 months, 3 days
California
- Annual groceries cost: $4,779.95
- Annual housing cost: $20,018.39
- Annual utilities cost: $4,702.27
- Annual transportation cost: $4,730.66
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,381.48
- Total annual expenditures: $67,657.34
How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 9 months, 7 days
Massachusetts
- Annual groceries cost: $5,015.37
- Annual housing cost: $17,609.04
- Annual utilities cost: $4,202.91
- Annual transportation cost: $3,997.90
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,921.58
- Total annual expenditures: $64,231.65
How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 6 months, 22 days
Oregon
- Annual groceries cost: $4,531.91
- Annual housing cost: $17,113.29
- Annual utilities cost: $3,412.27
- Annual transportation cost: $4,522.33
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,714.88
- Total annual expenditures: $61,900.28
How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 1 month, 21 days
Alaska
- Annual groceries cost: $5,654.38
- Annual housing cost: $12,582.14
- Annual utilities cost: $5,856.08
- Annual transportation cost: $3,947.61
- Annual healthcare cost: $10,282.06
- Total annual expenditures: $60,472.91
How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 6 months, 9 days
Maryland
- Annual groceries cost: $4,641.22
- Annual housing cost: $16,448.99
- Annual utilities cost: $3,975.93
- Annual transportation cost: $3,864.99
- Annual healthcare cost: $5,521.10
- Total annual expenditures: $58,997.96
How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 11 months, 7 days
Connecticut
- Annual groceries cost: $4,473.06
- Annual housing cost: $13,345.59
- Annual utilities cost: $5,008.69
- Annual transportation cost: $3,990.71
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,421.48
- Total annual expenditures: $57,856.06
How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 3 months, 8 days
Rhode Island
- Annual groceries cost: $4,527.71
- Annual housing cost: $12,066.56
- Annual utilities cost: $4,827.11
- Annual transportation cost: $3,864.99
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,054.74
- Total annual expenditures: $55,762.59
How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 11 months, 1 day
Vermont
- Annual groceries cost: $4,590.77
- Annual housing cost: $13,504.23
- Annual utilities cost: $4,501.77
- Annual transportation cost: $4,102.06
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,621.32
- Total annual expenditures: $55,667.43
How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 11 months, 12 days
New Jersey
- Annual groceries cost: $4,510.89
- Annual housing cost: $13,543.89
- Annual utilities cost: $3,957.02
- Annual transportation cost: $3,789.56
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,481.30
- Total annual expenditures: $54,811.01
How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 2 months, 25 days
Maine
- Annual groceries cost: $4,296.49
- Annual housing cost: $13,543.89
- Annual utilities cost: $3,870.01
- Annual transportation cost: $3,757.23
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,521.50
- Total annual expenditures: $54,715.85
How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 3 months, 5 days
Washington
- Annual groceries cost: $4,557.14
- Annual housing cost: $11,798.85
- Annual utilities cost: $3,434.96
- Annual transportation cost: $4,217.01
- Annual healthcare cost: $8,081.62
- Total annual expenditures: $53,098.16
How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 9 months, 26 days
New Hampshire
- Annual groceries cost: $4,355.34
- Annual housing cost: $10,718.12
- Annual utilities cost: $4,297.49
- Annual transportation cost: $3,491.42
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,721.54
- Total annual expenditures: $52,289.32
How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 1 month, 9 days
Delaware
- Annual groceries cost: $4,792.56
- Annual housing cost: $10,222.37
- Annual utilities cost: $3,650.60
- Annual transportation cost: $4,058.96
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,101.42
- Total annual expenditures: $51,337.74
How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 5 months, 18 days
Nevada
- Annual groceries cost: $4,498.28
- Annual housing cost: $11,689.79
- Annual utilities cost: $3,344.17
- Annual transportation cost: $4,299.62
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,748.02
- Total annual expenditures: $50,576.48
How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 9 months, 3 days
Colorado
- Annual groceries cost: $4,124.12
- Annual housing cost: $11,541.06
- Annual utilities cost: $3,344.17
- Annual transportation cost: $3,793.15
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,527.97
- Total annual expenditures: $50,100.69
How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 11 months, 11 days
Arizona
- Annual groceries cost: $4,267.06
- Annual housing cost: $10,678.46
- Annual utilities cost: $3,964.58
- Annual transportation cost: $3,548.90
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,527.97
- Total annual expenditures: $49,101.53
How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 4 months, 7 days
Pennsylvania
- Annual groceries cost: $4,531.91
- Annual housing cost: $9,716.70
- Annual utilities cost: $4,149.95
- Annual transportation cost: $3,793.15
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,361.27
- Total annual expenditures: $48,768.48
How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 5 months, 27 days
Idaho
- Annual groceries cost: $3,943.35
- Annual housing cost: $10,946.16
- Annual utilities cost: $3,113.41
- Annual transportation cost: $4,012.26
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,854.70
- Total annual expenditures: $48,578.16
How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 6 months, 26 days
Virginia
- Annual groceries cost: $4,002.21
- Annual housing cost: $11,055.23
- Annual utilities cost: $3,658.16
- Annual transportation cost: $3,247.17
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,728.01
- Total annual expenditures: $48,435.42
How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 7 months, 17 days
South Dakota
- Annual groceries cost: $4,292.28
- Annual housing cost: $11,184.12
- Annual utilities cost: $3,472.79
- Annual transportation cost: $3,222.02
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,494.63
- Total annual expenditures: $48,054.79
How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 9 months, 16 days
Montana
- Annual groceries cost: $4,346.94
- Annual housing cost: $10,539.65
- Annual utilities cost: $3,329.04
- Annual transportation cost: $3,401.62
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,728.01
- Total annual expenditures: $47,912.05
How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 10 months, 8 days
Florida
- Annual groceries cost: $4,439.42
- Annual housing cost: $9,815.85
- Annual utilities cost: $3,983.50
- Annual transportation cost: $3,548.90
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,514.64
- Total annual expenditures: $47,721.74
How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 11 months, 8 days
Minnesota
- Annual groceries cost: $4,367.96
- Annual housing cost: $8,943.33
- Annual utilities cost: $3,650.60
- Annual transportation cost: $3,570.45
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,128.09
- Total annual expenditures: $47,579.00
How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 11 months, 31 days
Utah
- Annual groceries cost: $4,090.49
- Annual housing cost: $9,756.36
- Annual utilities cost: $3,438.75
- Annual transportation cost: $3,947.61
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,261.25
- Total annual expenditures: $47,103.21
How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 2 months, 18 days
North Dakota
- Annual groceries cost: $4,246.04
- Annual housing cost: $9,458.91
- Annual utilities cost: $3,601.42
- Annual transportation cost: $3,742.86
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,554.84
- Total annual expenditures: $46,722.58
How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 4 months, 21 days
Wisconsin
- Annual groceries cost: $4,182.98
- Annual housing cost: $8,764.86
- Annual utilities cost: $3,760.30
- Annual transportation cost: $3,574.04
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,461.49
- Total annual expenditures: $45,866.16
How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 9 months, 13 days
North Carolina
- Annual groceries cost: $4,103.10
- Annual housing cost: $8,784.69
- Annual utilities cost: $3,695.99
- Annual transportation cost: $3,333.38
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,268.12
- Total annual expenditures: $45,533.10
How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 11 months, 11 days
Illinois
- Annual groceries cost: $4,136.74
- Annual housing cost: $8,586.39
- Annual utilities cost: $3,650.60
- Annual transportation cost: $3,800.34
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,434.62
- Total annual expenditures: $44,867.00
How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 3 months, 9 days
Wyoming
- Annual groceries cost: $4,317.51
- Annual housing cost: $8,060.90
- Annual utilities cost: $3,223.12
- Annual transportation cost: $3,588.41
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,654.66
- Total annual expenditures: $44,867.00
How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 3 months, 9 days
Nebraska
- Annual groceries cost: $4,145.14
- Annual housing cost: $8,586.39
- Annual utilities cost: $3,378.22
- Annual transportation cost: $3,599.18
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,721.34
- Total annual expenditures: $44,581.52
How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 4 months, 31 days
South Carolina
- Annual groceries cost: $4,182.98
- Annual housing cost: $7,892.34
- Annual utilities cost: $3,979.72
- Annual transportation cost: $3,419.58
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,381.28
- Total annual expenditures: $44,533.94
How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 5 months, 8 days
Kentucky
- Annual groceries cost: $3,871.88
- Annual housing cost: $7,922.09
- Annual utilities cost: $3,960.80
- Annual transportation cost: $3,699.76
- Annual healthcare cost: $5,441.09
- Total annual expenditures: $44,296.05
How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 6 months, 23 days
Louisiana
- Annual groceries cost: $4,069.47
- Annual housing cost: $8,526.90
- Annual utilities cost: $3,291.21
- Annual transportation cost: $3,466.28
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,627.99
- Total annual expenditures: $44,248.47
How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 6 months, 31 days
Texas
- Annual groceries cost: $3,817.23
- Annual housing cost: $8,308.77
- Annual utilities cost: $3,904.06
- Annual transportation cost: $3,380.07
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,347.94
- Total annual expenditures: $43,820.26
How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 9 months, 20 days
Michigan
- Annual groceries cost: $3,787.80
- Annual housing cost: $8,001.41
- Annual utilities cost: $3,771.65
- Annual transportation cost: $3,706.94
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,421.28
- Total annual expenditures: $43,439.63
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 0 months, 1 day
Ohio
- Annual groceries cost: $4,170.37
- Annual housing cost: $7,584.98
- Annual utilities cost: $3,480.36
- Annual transportation cost: $3,541.71
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,481.30
- Total annual expenditures: $43,439.63
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 0 months, 1 day
New Mexico
- Annual groceries cost: $4,014.82
- Annual housing cost: $8,358.35
- Annual utilities cost: $3,389.57
- Annual transportation cost: $3,523.75
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,581.32
- Total annual expenditures: $43,296.89
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 0 months, 29 days
Arkansas
- Annual groceries cost: $3,913.92
- Annual housing cost: $7,842.77
- Annual utilities cost: $3,491.71
- Annual transportation cost: $3,315.42
- Annual healthcare cost: $5,661.13
- Total annual expenditures: $43,249.31
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 1 month, 7 days
Indiana
- Annual groceries cost: $3,897.11
- Annual housing cost: $7,763.45
- Annual utilities cost: $3,745.17
- Annual transportation cost: $3,530.94
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,307.93
- Total annual expenditures: $43,106.57
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 2 months, 7 days
West Virginia
- Annual groceries cost: $4,056.86
- Annual housing cost: $7,793.19
- Annual utilities cost: $3,382.00
- Annual transportation cost: $3,311.82
- Annual healthcare cost: $5,874.51
- Total annual expenditures: $43,059.00
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 2 months, 16 days
Iowa
- Annual groceries cost: $4,136.74
- Annual housing cost: $7,535.40
- Annual utilities cost: $3,590.07
- Annual transportation cost: $3,509.38
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,661.33
- Total annual expenditures: $42,773.52
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 4 months, 12 days
Missouri
- Annual groceries cost: $3,993.80
- Annual housing cost: $7,961.75
- Annual utilities cost: $3,608.98
- Annual transportation cost: $3,319.01
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,307.93
- Total annual expenditures: $42,725.94
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 4 months, 21 days
Tennessee
- Annual groceries cost: $3,981.19
- Annual housing cost: $7,862.60
- Annual utilities cost: $3,499.28
- Annual transportation cost: $3,189.70
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,081.22
- Total annual expenditures: $42,345.31
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 7 months, 6 days
Georgia
- Annual groceries cost: $4,031.64
- Annual housing cost: $7,376.76
- Annual utilities cost: $3,423.62
- Annual transportation cost: $3,326.19
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,447.96
- Total annual expenditures: $42,250.15
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 7 months, 26 days
Alabama
- Annual groceries cost: $4,128.33
- Annual housing cost: $6,950.42
- Annual utilities cost: $3,809.48
- Annual transportation cost: $3,329.78
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,081.22
- Total annual expenditures: $41,821.94
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 10 months, 22 days
Oklahoma
- Annual groceries cost: $3,972.78
- Annual housing cost: $7,406.51
- Annual utilities cost: $3,597.63
- Annual transportation cost: $3,405.22
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,301.26
- Total annual expenditures: $41,821.94
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 10 months, 22 days
Kansas
- Annual groceries cost: $3,855.07
- Annual housing cost: $7,198.29
- Annual utilities cost: $3,790.57
- Annual transportation cost: $3,495.02
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,694.67
- Total annual expenditures: $41,155.84
How long $1 million will last in savings: 24 years, 3 months, 11 days
Mississippi
- Annual groceries cost: $3,876.09
- Annual housing cost: $6,573.65
- Annual utilities cost: $3,419.83
- Annual transportation cost: $3,114.26
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,314.60
- Total annual expenditures: $39,633.31
How long $1 million will last in savings: 25 years, 2 months, 18 days
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the number of years and months that $1 million will last during retirement by multiplying the annual expenditures for someone 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey, by each state's overall cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's annual 2021 cost of living indices. Annual costs were further broken down by multiplying more specific annual expenditure figures from the CES by MERIC's grocery cost of living, housing cost of living, utilities cost of living, transportation cost of living and healthcare cost of living indices. All data was compiled and is up to date as of Feb. 21, 2022.
