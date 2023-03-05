Open in App
Georgia State
How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

By Jordan Rosenfeld,

11 days ago

Pinpointing the exact amount that you need to save to retire comfortably is a difficult task -- and reaching that goal may be even harder. According to a recent survey conducted by Schwab Retirement Plan Services , the average American needs about $1.9 million to retire comfortably. This number is way out of reach for many Americans, considering the average amount Americans have saved between the ages of 55-65 is $197,322, a far cry from what you'll need in retirement.

To determine how far a $1 million nest egg will take retirees across the country for someone 65 or older, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey and factored in the state's overall cost-of-living index score for 2021 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Annual costs were further broken down by multiplying more specific annual expenditure figures from the CES by MERIC's cost of living for groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare. All 50 states then were ranked with No. 1 being the state where $1 million will last the longest and No. 50 being the state where it will run out most quickly. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 23, 2023.

As big a chunk of change as $1 million sounds like, surprisingly it doesn't last quite as long as you might think it would, depending on which state you live in. If you live in one of the more expensive states, such as Hawaii or New York, you'll want to work as long as you can and save as much money as possible, because $1 million won't even cover your living expenses for 15 years. There is a bit more cushion in many Midwestern and Southern states, though, if you live there or plan on making a move. Find out how long $1 million in savings will last in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GQ68_0Y9B9pwZ00

Hawaii

  • Annual groceries cost: $6,678.05
  • Annual housing cost: $31,888.09
  • Annual utilities cost: $5,277.67
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,264.15
  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,457.09
  • Total annual expenditures: $96,982.26

How long $1 million will last in savings: 10 years 3 months 22 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GbZsU_0Y9B9pwZ00

New York

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,910.72
  • Annual housing cost: $20,161.17
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,944.53
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,332.77
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,247.93
  • Total annual expenditures: $70,755.34

How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years 1 months 15 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZ1yk_0Y9B9pwZ00

California

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,050.13
  • Annual housing cost: $20,150.78
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,799.30
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,104.13
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,711.91
  • Total annual expenditures: $72,319.57

How long $1 million will last in savings: 13 years 9 months 29 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbNAV_0Y9B9pwZ00

Massachusetts

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,081.61
  • Annual housing cost: $22,570.95
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,752.25
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,498.02
  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,000.14
  • Total annual expenditures: $78,159.36

How long $1 million will last in savings: 12 years 9 months 14 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVylU_0Y9B9pwZ00

Alaska

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,927.05
  • Annual housing cost: $12,464.40
  • Annual utilities cost: $5,426.66
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,964.63
  • Annual healthcare cost: $10,664.51
  • Total annual expenditures: $65,436.96

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years 3 months 12 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0lGD_0Y9B9pwZ00

Maryland

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,045.63
  • Annual housing cost: $16,307.59
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,191.55
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,226.09
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,636.32
  • Total annual expenditures: $64,706.98

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years 5 months 13 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nfEQe_0Y9B9pwZ00

Oregon

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81
  • Annual housing cost: $16,214.11
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,579.87
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,132.85
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,676.76
  • Total annual expenditures: $63,716.30

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years 8 months 8 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGpjY_0Y9B9pwZ00

Connecticut

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,456.53
  • Annual housing cost: $12,620.21
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,991.43
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,599.46
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,599.43
  • Total annual expenditures: $60,170.71

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years 7 months 13 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCYr6_0Y9B9pwZ00

New Hampshire

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,703.86
  • Annual housing cost: $11,155.64
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,458.18
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,574.85
  • Annual healthcare cost: $9,047.61
  • Total annual expenditures: $59,805.73

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years 8 months 18 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ZcLe_0Y9B9pwZ00

Vermont

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,802.80
  • Annual housing cost: $13,451.17
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,783.62
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,976.94
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,704.88
  • Total annual expenditures: $60,692.12

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years 5 months 23 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xG2sC_0Y9B9pwZ00

Maine

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,640.90
  • Annual housing cost: $12,443.63
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,458.18
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,574.85
  • Annual healthcare cost: $9,047.61
  • Total annual expenditures: $59,701.45

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years 8 months 29 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1Y8L_0Y9B9pwZ00

Washington

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,811.79
  • Annual housing cost: $13,503.10
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,171.94
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,570.74
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,783.95
  • Total annual expenditures: $59,492.88

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years 9 months 21 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyW4j_0Y9B9pwZ00

New Jersey

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,856.76
  • Annual housing cost: $13,866.65
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,156.26
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,759.48
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,608.20
  • Total annual expenditures: $59,440.74

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years 9 months 25 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IM25a_0Y9B9pwZ00

Rhode Island

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61
  • Annual housing cost: $11,820.41
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,842.44
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,546.12
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,142.48
  • Total annual expenditures: $57,980.79

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years 2 months 31 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42WQc0_0Y9B9pwZ00

Arizona

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,577.95
  • Annual housing cost: $13,212.26
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,897.47
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,156.34
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,495.72
  • Total annual expenditures: $56,312.28

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years 9 months 3 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVy74_0Y9B9pwZ00

Delaware

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81
  • Annual housing cost: $10,771.32
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,689.66
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,821.03
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,704.88
  • Total annual expenditures: $54,956.61

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years 2 months 13 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGir9_0Y9B9pwZ00

Montana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98
  • Annual housing cost: $12,017.76
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,289.72
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,562.54
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,882.37
  • Total annual expenditures: $54,904.47

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years 2 months 17 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQF1Z_0Y9B9pwZ00

Utah

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,474.52
  • Annual housing cost: $10,906.35
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,611.24
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,525.61
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,573.05
  • Total annual expenditures: $53,183.82

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years 9 months 18 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcphJ_0Y9B9pwZ00

Nevada

  • A nnual groceries cost: $4,703.86
  • Annual housing cost: $11,726.92
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,854.34
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,603.57
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,566.02
  • Total annual expenditures: $53,131.68

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years 9 months 26 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099jRP_0Y9B9pwZ00

Virginia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61
  • Annual housing cost: $11,249.12
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,924.92
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,860.92
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,219.81
  • Total annual expenditures: $53,235.96

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years 9 months 11 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pyr33_0Y9B9pwZ00

Florida

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81
  • Annual housing cost: $11,654.21
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,881.79
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,008.63
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,889.40
  • Total annual expenditures: $54,487.35

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years 4 months 7 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260723_0Y9B9pwZ00

Colorado

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98
  • Annual housing cost: $12,017.76
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,289.72
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,603.57
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,882.37
  • Total annual expenditures: $54,852.33

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years 2 months 24 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MtDuj_0Y9B9pwZ00

Idaho

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,299.13
  • Annual housing cost: $10,625.90
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,105.43
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,710.24
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,537.90
  • Total annual expenditures: $51,567.45

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years 4 months 22 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O18Dn_0Y9B9pwZ00

Pennsylvania

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,627.41
  • Annual housing cost: $9,285.98
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,093.52
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,353.28
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,037.03
  • Total annual expenditures: $51,202.46

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years 6 months 12 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Witrl_0Y9B9pwZ00

Minnesota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,380.08
  • Annual housing cost: $8,673.15
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,748.48
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,135.82
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,662.70
  • Total annual expenditures: $49,586.09

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years 2 months 2 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sELnZ_0Y9B9pwZ00

North Dakota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,654.40
  • Annual housing cost: $9,161.33
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,105.29
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,164.55
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,768.15
  • Total annual expenditures: $50,785.33

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years 8 months 8 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WlIzQ_0Y9B9pwZ00

Wisconsin

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,362.09
  • Annual housing cost: $8,766.63
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,140.58
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,906.06
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,740.03
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,960.40

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years 5 months 1 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEfVs_0Y9B9pwZ00

South Dakota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,514.99
  • Annual housing cost: $10,345.45
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,603.40
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,672.19
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,931.58
  • Total annual expenditures: $50,107.50

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years 11 months 16 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3kmH_0Y9B9pwZ00

North Carolina

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,425.05
  • Annual housing cost: $9,763.78
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,654.37
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,709.11
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,796.27
  • Total annual expenditures: $50,524.63

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years 9 months 15 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21GlmN_0Y9B9pwZ00

Wyoming

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,559.96
  • Annual housing cost: $8,351.15
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,203.46
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,955.29
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,903.46
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,792.44

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years 11 months 1 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNXDF_0Y9B9pwZ00

South Carolina

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,019.02
  • Annual housing cost: $10,450.41
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,094.49
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,958.38
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,374.61
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,293.53

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years 11 months 1 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6vyZ_0Y9B9pwZ00

New Mexico

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,353.10
  • Annual housing cost: $9,067.85
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,466.16
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,144.03
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,240.90
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,908.26

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years 5 months 12 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPKc8_0Y9B9pwZ00

Kentucky

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,159.73
  • Annual housing cost: $7,862.96
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,132.73
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,345.08
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,413.10
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,386.85

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years 7 months 31 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I7R24_0Y9B9pwZ00

Louisiana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,443.04
  • Annual housing cost: $8,849.72
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,462.24
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,938.88
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,058.12
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,751.84

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years 6 months 4 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a61He_0Y9B9pwZ00

Texas

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,092.27
  • Annual housing cost: $8,808.18
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,152.34
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,770.66
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,664.44
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,282.57

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years 8 months 15 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2HUL_0Y9B9pwZ00

Nebraska

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,357.59
  • Annual housing cost: $8,475.79
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,481.85
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,189.16
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,980.79
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,500.45

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 0 months 17 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Swr8J_0Y9B9pwZ00

Illinois

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,519.49
  • Annual housing cost: $8,486.18
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,709.27
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,279.43
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,748.80
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,917.58

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years 10 months 12 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X6icn_0Y9B9pwZ00

Ohio

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98
  • Annual housing cost: $7,385.16
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,623.00
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,922.47
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,636.32
  • Total annual expenditures: $46,614.05

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 5 months 12 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHyci_0Y9B9pwZ00

Missouri

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,353.10
  • Annual housing cost: $8,351.15
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,693.58
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,012.73
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,411.36
  • Total annual expenditures: $46,979.04

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 3 months 15 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQOWE_0Y9B9pwZ00

West Virginia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61
  • Annual housing cost: $7,987.60
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,595.56
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,295.84
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,826.13
  • Total annual expenditures: $46,822.62

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 4 months 10 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yf6Wd_0Y9B9pwZ00

Michigan

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,150.73
  • Annual housing cost: $8,527.73
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,850.42
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,041.46
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,734.74
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,813.30

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years 10 months 27 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A16L8_0Y9B9pwZ00

Arkansas

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,159.73
  • Annual housing cost: $8,143.41
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,924.92
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,680.39
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,919.26
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,291.89

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 1 months 23 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A67Uh_0Y9B9pwZ00

Tennessee

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,245.17
  • Annual housing cost: $8,725.08
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,713.19
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,741.94
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,172.34
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,083.32

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 2 months 27 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hk7XW_0Y9B9pwZ00

Indiana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,249.67
  • Annual housing cost: $7,977.22
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,219.00
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,889.64
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,854.25
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,031.18

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 3 months 4 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1d6A_0Y9B9pwZ00

Georgia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,335.11
  • Annual housing cost: $8,070.70
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,528.90
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,668.08
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,783.95
  • Total annual expenditures: $46,353.35

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 6 months 26 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3F4o_0Y9B9pwZ00

Iowa

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,407.06
  • Annual housing cost: $7,333.22
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,744.56
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,914.26
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,952.67
  • Total annual expenditures: $45,988.36

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 8 months 26 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0auata_0Y9B9pwZ00

Alabama

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,416.05
  • Annual housing cost: $7,083.93
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,928.84
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,614.74
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,291.85
  • Total annual expenditures: $45,414.81

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years 0 months 6 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EygZU_0Y9B9pwZ00

Kansas

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,240.67
  • Annual housing cost: $7,478.64
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,870.03
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,951.19
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,107.33
  • Total annual expenditures: $45,519.09

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 11 months 19 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3964tn_0Y9B9pwZ00

Oklahoma

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,258.66
  • Annual housing cost: $7,520.19
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,724.95
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,750.14
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,432.45
  • Total annual expenditures: $45,206.25

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years 1 months 12 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6mk9_0Y9B9pwZ00

Mississippi

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,132.74
  • Annual housing cost: $7,115.10
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,470.09
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,799.38
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,994.85
  • Total annual expenditures: $44,059.15

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years 8 months 12 days

Methodology: In order to find how long $1,000,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state's overall cost of living index score for the 3Q 2022 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $1,000,000 will last in each state by dividing $1,000,000 by each state's average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $1,000,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC's cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 23, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

