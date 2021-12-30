ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These UGG Boots Are 25% Off in Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale

By Daisy Maldonado and Julia Teti
 4 days ago

Though we’ve all spent more time in our slippers this year than we would have hoped, the new year welcomes change which (hopefully) means we’ll be able to spend more time outdoors. We don’t know about you, but we’re personally ready to reintroduce footwear into our daily routine once again. If you’re looking for a warm pair of shoes that you can never go wrong with, UGG boots are a sure-fire option. UGG boots are a cult-classic for a reason, they’re timeless, practical, and so trendy. Whether you choose to dress them up or down, the brand is sure to have a style that is perfect for you and your wardrobe. The brand is currently having a major sale at Nordstrom and trust us when we say you’ll want to take advantage of these deals before they’re all gone.

Honestly, UGGs are a great transitional shoe from slippers to actual shoes if you’re not quite ready to let go of your toasty friends just yet (which is completely understandable). There are loads of different UGG boots to choose from that will all keep your toes safe and dry during the cold weather. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite finds from Nordstrom’s UGG sale that we’re planning on adding to our carts immediately (and we think you’ll fall in love with them too).

Romely Buckle Genuine Shearling Lined Bootie — 25% Off

If you’re looking for a sleek and practical pair of booties, then look no further than UGG’s Romely Buckle Genuine Shearling Lined Bootie . While you’re running errands this winter, these boots will keep your feet nice and warm, and add a bit of edgy style to you wardrobe.

Romely Buckle Genuine Shearling Lined Bootie

Syden Genuine Shearling Lined Bootie — 25% Off

Talk about the best of both worlds: this Syden Genuine Shearling Lined Bootie combines edgy moto style with the classic comfort of any UGG boot. Actually, this style provides extra comfort. These boots are absolutely ideal for those long days on your feet.

Syden Genuine Shearling Lined Bootie

Harrison Waterproof Bootie — 25% Off

With winter comes slush, sleet, rain, and snow. In order to work with and around those elements, you’ll need a boot that can stand up to the task — and still retain some style. The Harrison Waterproof Bootie is comfortable and practical for the weather, and the kind of boot you’ll want to have at the ready for any day spent outside.

Harrison Waterproof Bootie

Before you go, check out these Birkenstock lookalikes to shop this summer.

