Internet

The Facebook Portal Lets You Video Call Your Family & Friends Anywhere & It’s On Sale Under $100

By Olivia Elgart
 3 days ago
Drazen/Adobe

Now you can video call your family thanks to the Facebook Portal screen which is currently on sale for less than $100!

These past two years have been extremely tough for all of us and if you haven’t been able to see your family and friends, then you’re in luck. The Facebook Portal is currently on sale for just $79 and it allows you to video call all of your friends and family in the comfort of your own home. The device is available in two colors – black and white, plus, two different sizes and four different styles.

Get the Facebook Portal here for $79.

The Facebook Portal allows you to video call people via Messenger or WhatsApp regardless of whether or not they have a Portal. It comes equipped with a smart camera that pans and zooms the room, so when you move, the camera moves with you, allowing your family or friends to see all of the action with everyone in the frame. Not only does it zoom in on the screen, but it lowers the background noise and raises your voice so that when you’re talking, your voice is loud and clear.

Not only can you video chat, but you can also set her up to Alexa, control your smart home, listen to music, set timers, find out the weather, and so much more. You can host a group call of up to 50 people, display your photos, and can even connect the device to Zoom. The possibilities are endless when it comes to the Portal and there’s a reason why over 8,600 people swear by it. One happy customer gushed, “Absolutely amazing video calling experience. My parents don’t use Facebook much but with the product, they can see most recent photos posted to Facebook automatically on the device. Think of all the electronic photo frames that go useless and boring since they show same stuff over and over, and imagine how much better it can be when it shows fresh photos instead. Hardware definitely is top notch and I’m looking forward to see what software improvements come to the product.”

