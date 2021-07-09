Cancel
The Richest of the Rich: See How Much Tom Hanks and More A-List Movie Stars Are Worth

Making it to the big screen -- many times over -- has made Hollywood's A-list movie stars very, very rich. The top-paid actors can now command eight-figure salaries to appear in a single film.

So let's talk about money and how much A-listers are making. Keep reading to test your knowledge of the net worths of some of the world's most famous movie stars.

Last updated: July 9, 2021 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWCo0_0Y8xPUUE00

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett has been nominated for seven Academy Awards and won two: for 2004's "The Aviator" and for 2013's "Blue Jasmine." Overall, the prestigious actress has accrued 87 acting credits -- resulting in millions in the bank.

Click through to see how much Blanchett is worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WdJX9_0Y8xPUUE00

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise rose to fame in the '80s as the star of "Risky Business" and "Top Gun," and his acting career hasn't slowed down over the decades. Cruise now earns eight figures to star in films like "The Mummy" and the "Mission: Impossible" series, which is currently filming its seventh and eighth installments.

Click through to find out how rich Cruise's acting career has made him .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5RpL_0Y8xPUUE00

Viola Davis

Viola Davis was the No. 10 highest-paid actress of 2020 with $15.5 million in earnings for the year, Forbes reported. She made the ranking for the first time last year thanks to paychecks from her starring roles in ABC’s "How to Get Away with Murder" and the Netflix original film "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom."

Click through to see how much Davis is worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IwcVa_0Y8xPUUE00

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio has successfully transitioned from child star to heartthrob to serious actor -- and he's picked up seven Academy Award nominations along the way. After being nominated -- and losing -- five times -- DiCaprio finally got his Oscar at the 2015 ceremony for his leading role in "The Revenant."

Click through to find out just how rich the "Titanic" star is now .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unIC1_0Y8xPUUE00

Morgan Freeman

With his unmistakable voice, Morgan Freeman has enraptured audiences in films like "Se7en," "Invictus," "Driving Miss Daisy" and "Million Dollar Baby." Although Freeman has continued to act -- and continued to pick up those corresponding big paychecks -- he's devoted some attention to a new passion in recent years: beekeeping. In 2019, the actor made headlines for converting his 124-acre Mississippi ranch into a bee sanctuary.

Click through to see how much the actor and environmentalist is worth .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33qeYy_0Y8xPUUE00

Tom Hanks

As the star of films like "Cast Away," "Big," "Forrest Gump" and "Apollo 13," Tom Hanks has become a beloved actor by audiences and critics alike. He's also built up a huge social following in recent years, with 16.4 million followers on Twitter alone.

Click through to see just how much Hanks is really worth .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Njf1B_0Y8xPUUE00

Ethan Hawke

Four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke is the star of "Training Day" (2001), "Before Sunset" (2004), "The Purge" (2013) and "Boyhood" (2014). The box-office success of "The Purge" led to a payday of $2 million for Hawke on the backend, Forbes reported.

Click through to see how much Hawke is worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GyuBa_0Y8xPUUE00

Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins is a horror film legend as the star of "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991) and "Hannibal" (2001). According to Forbes, the latter film "was the very definition of a breakout sequel, opening with $58 million in its debut weekend."

Click through to see how rich playing a cannibal has made Hopkins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFOST_0Y8xPUUE00

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson made a name for herself as a rom-com queen and has since parlayed that fame into a veritable wellness empire. She has an activewear brand, Fabletics; a craft vodka line, King St. Vodka; has written two books; co-hosts a podcast; and became a Weight Watchers ambassador -- all of which have added to her fortune.

Click through to see how much Hudson is worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwCSz_0Y8xPUUE00

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson topped Forbes' list of highest-paid actresses of 2019 with $56 million in earnings for the year. Much of that money comes from her portrayal of Black Widow in the Marvel films, with impressive earnings on both the front and back end. When she's not starring in blockbuster films, Johansson also takes on smaller roles, many of which have earned critical acclaim. In 2019, she received Oscar nominations for "Marriage Story" and "Jojo Rabbit."

Click through to see how much Johansson is worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2B0C_0Y8xPUUE00

Regina King

Regina King may be best known as an actress, but she's recently added "director" to her CV. Her feature film directorial debut "One Night in Miami" premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year and made history as the first film presented at Venice directed by an African American woman, Forbes reported.

Click through to see how much this barrier-breaking actress is worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rma2h_0Y8xPUUE00

Jennifer Lawrence

As the star of the "Hunger Games" films, Jennifer Lawrence topped Forbes' highest-paid actress list in both 2015 and 2016. In 2016, she earned $46 million, thanks in large part to her cut of the profits from the box-office gross of the final "Hunger Games" installment -- $653.4 million -- and her hefty upfront fees. She's kept the big paychecks coming in as a member of the Marvel film franchise, most recently starring as Raven/Mystique in 2019's "X-Men: Dark Phoenix."

Click through to see how wealthy these box-office blockbusters have made Lawrence .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zgXk_0Y8xPUUE00

Al Pacino

Landing the role of Michael Corleone in 1972's "The Godfather" proved to be Al Pacino's golden ticket to Hollywood. He's starred in numerous high-profile films since then, including "Serpico" (1973), "Dog Day Afternoon" (1975) and "Dick Tracy" (1990).

Click through to see how much Pacino is worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXOuq_0Y8xPUUE00

Joaquin Phoenix

Several of Joaquin Phoenix's films have been major box-office successes: "Gladiator" made $461 million at the global box office and "The Village" made $257 million, Forbes reported. But those numbers are nothing compared to what "Joker" made around the globe -- an insane $1.063 billion. It's no wonder Phoenix is one of the richest A-list movie stars.

Click through to see how much he is worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2onhhr_0Y8xPUUE00

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts has held the title of America's sweetheart during her long film career, which has included starring roles in classics like "Pretty Woman," "Erin Brockovich" and "My Best Friend's Wedding." Although she's made most of her fortune from her movie roles, Roberts' most recent project was on the small screen, starring in the 2018 series "Homecoming."

Click through to see how much Roberts is worth .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jcp3Q_0Y8xPUUE00

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan's notable roles include "Atonement," "Brooklyn," "Lady Bird" and "Little Women" -- all of which earned her Academy Award nominations. Though the young starlet has yet to win an Oscar, her increasing net worth is surely a good consolation prize.

Click through to find out how much she is worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEvLy_0Y8xPUUE00

Emma Stone

Emma Stone was the highest-paid actress of 2017 with $26 million in pretax earnings for the year, Forbes reported. Most of the money came from her starring role in "La La Land," which also won her the best actress Oscar. The film racked up $445.3 million at the global box office.

Click through to see how much Stone is worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEREm_0Y8xPUUE00

Meryl Streep

With 21 Academy Award nominations under her belt, Meryl Streep is the most Oscar-nominated actress of all time. She has also earned five Emmy nominations, including a 2020 nomination for "Big Little Lies" -- a role that paid her $800,000 an episode, Variety reported.

Being a critical darling has helped Streep rack up the big bucks. Click through to see how much she is worth .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGwyb_0Y8xPUUE00

Denzel Washington

According to Forbes, Denzel Washington had earned a whopping $290 million pretax between 2003 and 2017 thanks to his supersized paychecks -- around $20 million per film. Washington most recently appeared in "The Little Things" and will star in the upcoming "The Tragedy of Macbeth."

Click through to see how much Washington is worth .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKQYP_0Y8xPUUE00

Kate Winslet

After starring in "Sense and Sensibility" in 1995, Kate Winslet rose to new levels of fame when she starred in "Titanic" in 1997. She has since starred in other major hits like "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and "Revolutionary Road." Winslet's performances have earned her seven Oscar nominations and one win, for 2008's "The Reader."

Click through to see how rich Winslet's movie career has made her .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJP9G_0Y8xPUUE00

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon has turned her movie stardom into an entire empire that includes a production company, a multimedia company and a clothing line. Witherspoon is now making big bucks on the small screen too, with $1 million per episode paydays to star on Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show," Hulu's "Little Fires Everywhere" and HBO's second season of "Big Little Lies," Variety reported.

Click through to see how much Witherspoon is worth .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AW3m4_0Y8xPUUE00

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger's acting resume is full of noteworthy films, like 1996's "Jerry Maguire," 2001's "Bridget Jones's Diary," 2002's "Chicago" and 2003's "Cold Mountain." Zellweger commands top dollar when she stars in a film -- $10 million to $15 million per movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter -- so it's no wonder her decades on the big screen have made her very rich.

Click through to see how much Zellweger is worth.

News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.
CelebritiesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

20 Movie and TV Stars Who Died Far Too Young

Hollywood has lost no shortage of shining stars in the midst of their careers, often when they were still young. Some of the more tragic examples include the demise of several glamorous comic actresses in the ‘30s and ‘40s to Jame Dean’s deadly mid-’50s car crash or the lurid Manson Family murders of 1969, which […]
MoviesZimbio

Famous Actors You Never Knew Were In Famous Movies

Part of the fun of being a movie buff is following careers. You can prospect watch and bet on actors like athletes. Some child actors seemed destined for stardom, like Natalie Portman or Anna Kendrick. And others were simply great supporting actors for years before turning into leads, like Philip Seymour Hoffman. Growing up with these performers is part of the magic that goes into loving films.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sharon Stone applauded for candidly questioning why Meryl Streep is considered world’s greatest actor

Sharon Stone is being applauded after candid resurfaced comments about Meryl Streep raised eyebrows online.A fan of Stone’s shared an excerpt from an interview published last month after noticing it was Streep’s birthday.The interviewer at Everything Zoomerwas speaking to Stone ahead of the publication of her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, and asked her what it had been like to “finally” work with Streep in Steven Soderbergh film The Laundromat.“I like the way you phrase that, that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep,” Stone replied. “You didn’t say, ‘Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone.’...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Tom Hanks Movie Was Just Added To Netflix

Take one of the greatest directors to pick up a megaphone and pair him with an actor widely lauded as one of the most talented, acclaimed and popular movie stars of the modern era, and you’re almost guaranteed a certain level of quality. Based on their reputations, then, it’s no surprise that the collaborations between Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks have almost always delivered.
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CelebritiesPosted by
Yardbarker

Helen Hunt explains why her 'Cast Away' kiss with Tom Hanks wasn't romantic at all

Kissing in the rain is simultaneously a cinematic dream and logistical nightmare. That was the case for Helen Hunt and Tom Hanks while filming Cast Away, at least. "In order for rain to show up on film, it has to be droplets the size of coffee cups. Like, it has to be so much rain," Hunt told Kelly Clarkson on the latter's eponymous daytime talk show. "So, we would have this huge romantic kiss. Cut. And then up the driveway, you'd just hear squish, squish, squish, squish, squish."
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Sean Penn?

Though Sean Penn has acted in and directed more movies than many actors his age, he may be most famously remembered for his role as the goofy stoner Jeff Spicoli in the '80s teen flick "Fast Times at...
Weight LossNewsweek

25 Actors Who Lost a Huge Amount of Weight for Movie Roles

Actors often drastically change their appearance for movie roles, often transforming into a completely different person for each film they appear in. One of the most drastic––and all-consuming––changes to an actors' appearance can be when they lose weight. Here are 25 actors that lost a drastic amount of weight for...
Celebritiesfox7austin.com

Happy birthday Tom Hanks: Watch these free movies for his 65th

LOS ANGELES - Actor Tom Hanks celebrates his 65th birthday on July 9 and Tubi, FOX’s free streaming service, has a selection of movies featuring Hanks to help you celebrate the icon. The two-time Academy Award winner got big breaks in "A League of Their Own" (1992), "Big" (1988) and...

