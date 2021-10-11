CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Highway Patrol Most Wanted James R. Wasileski

By Local News Desk
 3 days ago
James R. Wasileski was traveling on February 03, 2007, in a 1997 Green Ford Taurus northbound on Burnt Store Road, while under the influence.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Wasileski lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree.

The right-front passenger of the vehicle, Mark E. Burlison, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

James R. Wasileski

Wasileski has since left the state. His last known location was in Texas but he may have fled to Mexico.

Wasileski has an active warrant out of Charlotte county for DUI Manslaughter.

Anyone with information on Wasileski’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the FHP at intelligence@flhsmv.gov.

Nicole High-Goettsch
2d ago

Why would you release a picture of a wanted man from 2007 and not post a current projection picture of what he might look like now? Let's get it together guys. I know you can do better than this.

