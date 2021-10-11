Florida Highway Patrol Most Wanted James R. Wasileski

James R. Wasileski was traveling on February 03, 2007, in a 1997 Green Ford Taurus northbound on Burnt Store Road, while under the influence.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Wasileski lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree.

The right-front passenger of the vehicle, Mark E. Burlison, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

James R. Wasileski

Wasileski has since left the state. His last known location was in Texas but he may have fled to Mexico.

Wasileski has an active warrant out of Charlotte county for DUI Manslaughter.

Anyone with information on Wasileski’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the FHP at intelligence@flhsmv.gov.

