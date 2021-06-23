Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

How To Talk to Your Parents About Their Estate Plan (Without Making It Awkward)

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 7 days ago

Do you expect your parents to leave you a financial legacy? Nearly half of working-age Americans assume that they will receive an inheritance that will support them later in life, according to a survey by the financial services company HSBC.

Finances: The Ultimate Financial Planning Guide: Do It Like the Pros in 6 Steps
See: 30 Money Moves That Could Set You Up for Life

Perhaps the bigger question, though, is how to even approach this topic with your parents. "No matter how you look at this, it's such a sensitive issue," said Gwen Morgan, author of the "What If ... Workbook," a guide that helps people give loved ones necessary information if anything happens to them.

Find Out: Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

You don't want to appear greedy when asking your parents about their estate planning. But, you do need answers to certain questions to ensure that your parents' financial wishes are carried out and there is a smooth transition of wealth and assets. Here's how to approach this touchy subject and get the information you need.

Last updated: June 22, 2021 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDxEk_0Y8mNfkc00

How To Start the Conversation

The burning question on your mind might be how much money you'll get in your inheritance from your parents. However, you shouldn't ask how much you stand to inherit because the amount can change over your parents' remaining lives, said Chris Blackmon, a certified public accountant (CPA) with wealth management firm Biggers Blackmon LLC. Plus, you don't want your parents to mistake your question as a sense of entitlement, he said. Instead, you should start by asking your parents about whether they have an estate plan.

You can say, "I don't want to know the numbers. I just want to be able to follow your instructions out of love," said Saul Simon, a certified financial planner (CFP) and author of "Simon Says: Love Your Legacy." It's important that your parents know that you want to know what they want if something happens to them, he said.

Similar: Retirement Planning Steps You Aren't Taking Now, But Should

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HC2Gu_0Y8mNfkc00

Have Resources Handy

A good way to start this conversation is to reference a resource, such as a book or an article you read about the importance of estate planning. You could share what you've learned or offer to let them read the resource themselves.

Some possible resources to use:

  • "Wills and Trusts Kit For Dummies" by Aaron Larson
  • "Get It Together: Organize Your Records So Your Family Won't Have To" by Mellanie Cullen
  • "Family Wealth--Keeping It in the Family: How Family Members and Their Advisers Preserve Human, Intellectual, and Financial Assets for Generations" by James E. Hughes Jr.
  • "The Wall Street Journal Complete Estate-Planning Guidebook" by Rachel Emma Silverman
  • "You Only Die Once: A Guide to Estate Planning for You and Your Loved Ones" by Jeffrey Althaus
  • "Get Your Ducks in a Row: The Baby Boomers Guide to Estate Planning" by Harry S. Margolis

Read: Lessons in Estate Planning From Bob Dylan's $300 Million Music Sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUr39_0Y8mNfkc00

Do Your Own Estate Planning

Alternatively, or in addition to referencing sources, you could say that you're doing your own estate planning so that there is no question about who gets what when you're gone, then ask whether your parents have taken any similar steps. "You might even acknowledge how awkward and difficult this conversation is for you as you do not wish their demise but are just trying to figure things out," said Ruth Nemzoff, an expert in family dynamics and author of the book "Don't Bite Your Tongue. "

A Daughter's Story: The One Thing I Wish My Father Had Done

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIzHF_0Y8mNfkc00

When To Have the Talk

Though it might seem counterintuitive, both Blackmon and Simon said that the holidays are a good time to address estate planning with your parents if your family will be gathering together. "It is important that all are included and feel equally included," said Blackmon.

This doesn't mean you should bring up your potential inheritance from your parents at the dinner table right after you ask Mom or Dad to pass the turkey. But, you should take the opportunity when everyone is gathered to start a conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hk1ii_0Y8mNfkc00

Don't Put It on the Calendar

With that said, you'll likely get a better reception from your parents if you let the conversation happen naturally rather than scheduling a time to talk, said Morgan. That's when using a story about your own financial planning or an example of someone's failure to plan can be effective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149pPM_0Y8mNfkc00

Discussing Key Documents

Regardless of the way or when you approach the topic of an inheritance from your parents, the goal of the conversation is to make sure parents have a plan in place so there will be a clear path for whomever is left behind to go forward, Morgan said. Start by finding out whether they have these key legal documents:

  • A will
  • A power of attorney document that designates someone to financial and legal decisions if they are unable to do so themselves
  • A living will or health care directive to designate someone to make health care decisions and specify end-of-life care

Term Life Insurance vs. Whole Life Insurance: Which Is Best for You?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUmRy_0Y8mNfkc00

Finding Out Where They Are Kept

Find out where your parents keep these documents and how you can access them if necessary. Are they in your dad's desk drawer in the den or maybe in a lockbox in the attic? They could be kept secured at the bank or with a trusted financial advisor, so be sure you can access them, whether it's by pin number, key or other means.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JjZGM_0Y8mNfkc00

Get Any Specifics on Funerary Arrangements

It may seem morbid, but you'll also want to ask if your parents have written funeral or burial instructions. Make it clear that you want to honor their wishes, whether that is scattering their ashes in a special place or burying them in their cemetery of choice. Would they like a funeral, wake or perhaps nothing at all? If they want a gathering, would they like their guests to enjoy their favorite flowers, music, etc.? How about having a preferred minister or priest speak?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npHz2_0Y8mNfkc00

Gaining Access To Accounts

You also need to ask your parents to provide other important information so you can handle their finances if they are unable to or when they die.

Items to discuss:

  • Account numbers and passwords
  • Insurance policies and contact information for their insurers
  • Contact information for their accountant, attorney, financial planner or other financial professional
  • Contact information for their retirement plan or pension administrator
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lnz8P_0Y8mNfkc00

What To Do When Your Parents Aren't Comfortable With Handing Over That Information

Morgan said most parents will not be willing to provide their children with their account numbers and passwords. So, she recommends that you ask your parents to make a list of accounts or use "The What If ... Workbook" to record important financial information and store it in a fireproof safe in their home along with their Social Security card, passport, deeds and other important documents.

Location Matters: States With Inheritance Taxes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUTrU_0Y8mNfkc00

Proving Yourself To Be Trustworthy and Reliable

Just as it is important to know when to have these conversations, it is important to know when not to. The key to having any conversation about money is establishing trust. You don't want to talk to your parents about their estate if you've recently argued with them or haven't demonstrated to them that you can be financially responsible, said Nemzoff. You have to prove to them that you can handle your own finances and that they can trust you with theirs. Note, this may take time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qe2Jz_0Y8mNfkc00

Finally, Read the Room

While it makes sense in a lot of ways, Morgan advises against asking your parents about their finances at times of turmoil, such as the recent drop in the stock market. Your parents might think you're touching on the topic only because you're concerned about whether there will be money left for you. If possible, wait until things are "normal" to have big conversations about their estate. Chances are, they'll appreciate that you are approaching them when they're not in a tight spot.

More From GOBankingRates

    Erica Corbin contributed to the reporting of this article.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How To Talk to Your Parents About Their Estate Plan (Without Making It Awkward)

    GOBankingRates

    GOBankingRates

    El Segundo, CA
    34K+
    Followers
    4K+
    Post
    8M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

     https://www.gobankingrates.com
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Estate Planning#Retirement Plan#Americans#Biggers Blackmon Llc#Cfp
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    News Break
    HSBC
    News Break
    Society
    News Break
    Relationships
    News Break
    Family Relationships
    Related
    RelationshipsPosted by
    GOBankingRates

    The Biggest Money Mistakes Women Make in Relationships

    GOBankingRates wants to empower women to take control of their finances. According to the latest stats, women hold $72 billion in private wealth — but fewer women than men consider themselves to be in “good” or “excellent” financial shape. Women are less likely to be investing and are more likely to have debt, and women are still being paid less than men overall. Our “Financially Savvy Female” column will explore the reasons behind these inequities and provide solutions to change them. We believe financial equality begins with financial literacy, so we’re providing tools and tips for women, by women to take control of their money and help them live a richer life.
    RelationshipsParents Magazine

    How to Break Bad Money Habits You Learned From Your Parents

    Whether we like it or not, we learn a lot from our parents-including how we handle money. In fact, 30 percent of our financial behavior-good and bad-can be attributed to genetics, according to a 2015 study by the University of Washington that examined the financial decisions of identical twins. Your...
    Relationship AdviceRefinery29

    Could You Afford To Leave Your Partner?

    Nicole* was 16 when she met Ian*. He was 21 and her manager at her part-time job. Immediately, she was smitten. After a turbulent childhood, Ian offered her the stability she so desperately craved. He was charming and attentive, and showered her with gifts. Like many of us of a certain age, Nicole was brought up on a diet of '90s rom-coms, where big romantic gestures were held up as the hallmark of a good relationship. When Ian proposed just a few weeks after they met, it was a dream come true; this was her happily ever after.
    Family RelationshipsMarietta Daily Journal

    Ask Mr. Dad: Bringing your kids into the family business

    Dear Mr. Dad: I’m in my 60s and have been thinking about retiring from the small-ish company that my great-grandfather founded nearly 100 years (I’m the CEO). We made it through the COVID-19 pandemic, and I’ve been thinking a lot about retiring and bringing my adult children in to learn the ropes. This isn’t exactly a parenting question, but I’m wondering whether you have any thoughts on the challenges that we all might face — especially how that might affect our relationships.
    Kidsthefreshtoast.com

    How To Talk To Your Kids About Cannabis, According To These Industry Dads

    “It doesn’t have to start with ‘don’t smoke,’ but rather the fundamentals of what cannabis is, as a plant within a legal framework.”. As more and more states barrel through cannabis legalization (18 states are recreational, 36 have medical programs), it’s become easier for adults, namely parents, to open up about their use. There’s now even a brand called Dad Grass.
    Family RelationshipsWhittier Daily News

    How can I convince my aging parents they need help around the house?

    My parents are in their 80s and live in a one-story condominium. My dad is OK. I am concerned about my mother who has ankle problems and is unstable on her feet. Her balance is poor and she moves at a slow pace using a cane for assistance. I feel she can fall with the least provocation. Given this, my parents have housekeeping help only once every two weeks. How can I convince them to have more help? Money is not an issue. Note: Mentally, they both are sharp as a tack! Many thanks. A.L.
    Relationshipsthriventfunds.com

    How to help manage investments for your aging parents

    The longer your parents live, the more likely it is they’ll need help managing their money—in particular, their investments. It’s smart to discuss and to prepare your parents for that possibility, sooner rather than later. Here are some things to consider. When parents may need your help. They ask for...
    Family RelationshipsPosted by
    Boomer Magazine

    Aging Parents in Your Home, Part 1

    Boomer reader Darlene Edwards addresses the challenges of moving aging parents into your home. She shares her story, when she and her husband brought Darlene’s mom to live with them. “I find that people are coming from so many vantage points on this topic,” she told Boomer, “and I do want to help with the experience my husband and I have.”
    Family Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

    Estranged Parent? Maybe They're Just Not That Into You

    Familial estrangement affects 27% of American adults; the relationship most often severed is between parents and adult children. Many parents can't point to any major disagreement or precipitating event that caused the rupture. Not knowing how long the estrangement will last is a source of pain and confusion, particularly when...
    Family Relationshipscobizmag.com

    A guide to financially adjusting to life as empty nester

    As parents, you’ve probably spent the last 18 or so years prioritizing spending money on your children, their activities and their needs. When they finally leave the nest, your entire financial picture can change. Now instead of paying for dance lessons or club sports, you will likely shift your spending...
    RelationshipsMedicineNet.com

    How Does Having an Autistic Child Affect the Parents?

    Parenting is associated with various challenges. Being a parent to a child with special needs may further add to the task. Whether your child has special physical, mental or emotional needs, it may be quite overwhelming for you. Similar is the case with parenting an autistic child. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) comprises a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. It is a type of developmental disability affecting about 1 in 54 children in the United States. Developmental disabilities cause impairment in physical, learning, language or behavior areas. Generally, autistic children do not have any distinct physical features that would set them apart from other people. Since autism is a spectrum disorder, the extent to which a child is affected may vary. The affected children have varying degrees of problems with the way they communicate, interact, behave and learn.
    Family Relationshipsromper.com

    How To Set Boundaries With Friends When You’re Also Juggling Kids

    There are plenty of obviously tough things about becoming a parent: losing sleep on a daily basis, stressing over your child constantly, and having to spend most of your money on diapers and toys. But it’s not often that people talk about how having children can affect your friendships. When your priorities and schedule suddenly change, it can be hard to adjust the other relationships in your life. Oftentimes, maintaining friendships means learning how to set boundaries with friends so that your two worlds can mesh nicely instead of clashing.
    Family Relationshipslegacyplanninglawgroup.com

    What Should I Remember when My Parents Move in with Me?

    Moving elderly parents into your home can bring daunting challenges and unexpected closeness. Over the past 20 years, parents living with their adult children has become increasingly common. What Should I Remember when My Parents Move in with Me?. Among adults living in someone else’s household, 14% were the parent...