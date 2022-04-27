The Best Rolling Duffle Bags Stuff Like a Duffle and Roll Like Luggage

Click here to read the full article.

Your luggage should be the least of your worries when traveling, whether that be an extended stay away, a flight to a work conference or even a weekend camping with your family or friends. In that vein, a great rolling duffle bag can ensure ease and practicality in a variety of situations. After all, it offers the stuffable convenience of the best duffle bag with the benefits of wheeled luggage. And what’s not to love about that?

Like duffle bags, rolling duffle bags come in a wide variety of designs and sizes to suit your needs, but they also boast many of the same features and functions of duffles: namely packability and roominess, durable materials that stand up to travel and a variety of carrying methods to make every leg of your next trip the most functional leg possible. It’s also important to note that all rolling duffle bags have wheels and handles so you can roll them, but some of them even fold up afterward for easy and practical storing.

For all the convenience the best rolling duffle bags offer, check out our favorite picks below. We’ve got a range of price points, sizes and styles so you’ve got options.

1. Eagle Creek Cargo Hauler Wheeled Duffel

BEST OVERALL

Whether you need a heavy-duty rolling duffle bag to last you through several flights, or a water-repellent offering that will get you through your next great outdoor adventure, Eagle Creek has you covered with its 110-liter hauler model. In the company’s own words this bag “boasts insane levels of durability and functionality,” and that’s not an exaggeration. Some of those features include oversized treaded wheels that hold up against dirt and muck, pull handles with oversized webbing, a slew of carrying options and detachable, interior mesh dividers. Add in the company’s No Matter What Warranty, which covers workmanship and materials for the entire life of the product, and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best rolling duffle bags for sale in 2022.



2. Briggs & Riley Baseline Large Two-Wheel Duffle

BIGGEST SPLURGE

This smart rolling duffel bag is basically what happens when a duffle and an upright merge. The spacious (and luxurious) model features interior compartments to easily stash and store your travel items, self-repairing zippers with lockable double-zipper pulls to keep all of your things secure and safe, wear-resistant nylon fabric and space to hold 124 liters of stuff. It’s on the pricier side of duffle roller bags, but considering it also comes with the company’s trademarked Simple As That lifetime guarantee, it could be a valid option for the frequent travelers out there.



3. Wrangler Wesley Rolling Duffle Bag

SOLID CHOICE

If you’re looking for a big, cheap rolling duffle bag, you can’t get anything better than the Wrangler Wesley Rolling Duffle Bag. This bag is made from durable yet lightweight nylon material and also has lots of pockets for easy access to important travel items and a spacious main compartment. If you want to carry the bag manually, you can use the strap handles, but if you want to roll it, you’ve got two wheels and a sliding handle. Overall, this is one of the best rolling duffle bags and should last for years to come.



4. Samsonite Andante 2 Wheeled Rolling Duffle Bag

GREAT SIZING

Whether you’re planning a weekend trip or a trip to a foreign country, the Samsonite Andante 2 Wheeled Rolling Duffle Bag has so many sizes to make it the best rolling duffle bag no matter where you’re headed. This 100% polyester bag comes in a 22-inch, 28-inch and 32-inch design for little, medium and extra packers. It has a locking pull handle that won’t give you any frustration and a large U-shaped main opening so you can see all of the contents inside once you get to your Airbnb. Have something dirty or wet you need to bring along? No worries, this rolling duffle bag has end pockets for anything you don’t want touching your clean clothes.



5. Patagonia Black Hole Wheeled Duffel Bag

SUPER DURABLE

You can always count on Patagonia for durable gear and the Patagonia Black Hole Wheeled Duffel Bag is no exception. This rolling duffle bag is made from a recycled polyester ripstop fabric coated in a TPU-film laminate and durable water-repellent finish to make the bag water- and weather-resistant. You can count on oversized wheels to handle wicked city streets as easily as the airport carpets and the bag is easy to pull along thanks to the frame sheet and sliding handle. And if you don’t want to drag it, you can always use the reinforced haul handles to carry it.

Whether you go for the 70L bag or the 100L bag, you will have a ton of storage space and easy access for essential travel items through the zippered external side pocket or the mesh pockets in the lid.



6. Bago Wheeled Duffle Bag Luggage

BEST BASIC

Roll your luggage around in style with this extra-large, 120-liter capacity rolling duffle bag from Bago. The company claims it weighs up to 75% less than similar models (it weighs two pounds), which makes it perfect for traveling, sports, long weekends away or even storage. This bag (which also comes in 80- or 100-liter models) features a strong waterproof exterior with extra pockets, two-way zippers for easy access and a detachable shoulder strap, so you can customize it for each and every trip.



7. Travelers Club Xpedition Multi-Pocket Upright Rolling Duffel Bag

BEST POCKETS

If you’re the kind of person who likes a bag with a lot of extra storage and pocket options, this rolling duffle bag has you covered. There are six external pockets you can use to organize all of your large and small items, plus the 77-liter main compartment will easily fit the rest. We’re fans of the fact that this bag also comes in more than 10 different colors, has a retractable telescope handle and also boasts rear and top-carry handles, making it great for extended weekends or even camping trips.



8. Rockland Rolling Duffle Bag

BEST COLOR SELECTION

You can have a little fun with your luggage, can’t you? Good, then check out the Rockland Rolling Duffle Bag and all the fun designs that come along with it. Even if you just want a practical black model, this rolling duffel is still a solid choice. The bag itself has a U-shaped opening for easy access to items inside, top haul handles for if you feel like carrying an actual duffle and extra-large wheels that will get your bag to and from just about anywhere.



9. REDCAMP Foldable Duffle Bag With Wheels

BIGGEST CAPACITY

If you’ve got big travels needs, you’re going to want a rolling duffle bag that can keep up. Enter REDCAMP’s 140-liter model, which is made from high-density water- and tear-resistant materials. There’s a large U-shaped opening to stash all of your things without taking apart any larger items, like gifts or hunting gear. It’s also fairly lightweight (5.2 pounds) and comes with multiple carrying options. But we think our favorite feature may be how it easily folds up and fits into the included carrying pouch so that you can quickly stash it away when not in use.



10. Amazon Basics Ripstop Wheeled Duffel

AMAZON PICK

More than 4,600 reviewers have given this Amazon Basics rolling duffle bag an average 4.6-star rating thanks to its large capacity (137 liters) and practical compartments. One downside is the bag doesn’t stand upright unless it’s packed to the brim, although many users rave about its overall durability on flights as a checked bag, and love that it contains a compartment divider inside to easily separate clean and dirty clothes.



11. TPRC Sierra Madre II Upright Rolling Duffel Bag

SPORTY SELECTION

In-line skate wheels are no longer just for roller blades — this rolling duffle bag also features them for your sportiest travel yet. Everything from the fabric to the overall design of this bag screams sports, which makes it perfect for a weekend tournament, a camping trip or the gym. While many users are into this roller for its short-trip capabilities and overall maneuverability, other users have reported it may not hold up as well on airplanes or longer trips.



