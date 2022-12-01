Want To Do Some End-of-the-Year Shopping? These 17 Sales Are Almost As Good As Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you thought Black Friday was your last chance to snag the best deals of the year, there’s more in store (and, online)! The deals just don’t stop coming, and we’re definitely not mad about it. Whether you don’t receive everything on your wish list this year, you’re looking to spend those Christmas gift cards and money, or you just can’t resist a good deal, you’ve got a sea of sales to take advantage of right now and post-holiday.

This year was not an easy one to say the least, so even if you just want to treat yourself to something nice for making it through 2022, these sales are the perfect opportunity to do that. From a chic, lightweight vacuum from Dyson , unbelievable deals on skincare , or a pair of new specks to use up HSA/FSA funds, there’s a wide variety of sales to choose from. Don’t forget to stock up on adorable outfits for the little ones.

Mia Belle Girls

Mia Belle Girls has some adorable outfits just in time for the holiday season. Right now, until December 20th, you can save big during the brand’s end-of-the-year blowout sale, which includes markdowns on fall and Christmas pieces. What are we adding to our carts? This festive Under The Mistletoe Tiered Sleeve Miya Dress that is nearly half off.

Old Navy

Under The Mistletoe Tiered Sleeve Miya Dress $24.99 Buy now

Old Navy always has some of the best sales throughout the year. Right now, you can save 60% off everything, with some styles starting at only $7. That means now is your chance to stock up for the rest of the winter season for the entire family.

QVC

Quilted Hybrid Sherpa Jacket $50.00 Buy now

QVC has discounts on just about everything, ranging from skincare favorites to fitness gear. We recommend snagging this skincare set , which will rev up your routine in 2023. It normally goes for $69, so you’ll save roughly $15.

HSN

IT Cosmetics Confidence Skin Care Trio Face $54.96 Buy now

HSN kicked off its Cyber Week sale , and nearly everything is up to 50% off. For example, you can save nearly $130 on this A ll-In-One Combination Coffee and Espresso Machine.

Amazon

De'Longhi All-In-One Combination Coffee and Espresso Machine $259.95

Amazon’s deals are still going strong. They started in October and it looks like they might just finish out the year. You can still get your hands on things like Fitbits for Black Friday prices.

Buy: Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker $59.00

Best Buy

Best Buy is kicking off 2022 a little early this year with its New Year’s Savings Event , which includes TVs, kitchen appliances and some home security devices. For example, you’ll save $150 on this Google smart TV , which boasts four times the pixels of a regular HD TV.

Ulta

Ulta’s Holiday Beauty Blitz features weekly deals with up to 50% off. Get stocked up on huge high-end concealers and other makeup products. You can save on popular brands like Tarte, Lancôme and more!

Target

Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer $20.00 Buy now

You can save hundreds of dollars on toys, electronics, clothing and so much more during Target’s sale . You can still snag kitchen appliances, like this best-selling air fryer for 33% off.

Dermstore

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer- 7qt – Black $99.99 Buy now

This set of high-end skincare is valued at $241, so you’re saving $60 on this pack, which will provide you with a whole new skincare routine.

Tory Burch

PCA Skin Advanced Age Defense Kit $180.00 Buy now

Tory Burch is currently offering an additional 25% off of the sale section with the code EXTRA. You can treat yourself to these cozy shearling versions of the Miller Cloud sandal for only $99 — they were originally $268.

Lululemon

Miller Cloud Sandal $120 Buy now

Lululemon’s We Made Too Much sale isn’t technically a year-end sale, but in the last weeks of December, the leggings and other athleisure wear increases exponentially. There are so many great options in a variety of sizes, like this pair above.

Dyson

Didn’t score a Dyson on Black Friday? Your second chance has come. Dyson is offering $200 off of a few of its most popular models.

Nordstrom

Dyson Cyclone v10 $449.99 Buy now

Nordstrom’s stocked up with some pretty festive gifts that you have to check out, like this MAC option to Christmas décor — there are a bunch of treasures in store.

GlassesUSA

Brush with Fate Brush Essentials Kit $42.50 Buy now

Here’s a friendly reminder that if you’ve got unused FSA funds, it’s time to use it or lose it. If you need new glasses, GlassesUSA has a ton of chic prescription glasses to choose from on sale. They’re currently offering 40% off designer frames .

Le Creuset

Muse x Hilary Duff Eva $68.40 Buy now

You can save big on all the Le Creuset items on your list (and the items you didn’t get for Christmas) right now.

Noël Collection Ornaments Mug $19.20 Buy now

