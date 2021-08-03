Cancel
‘Hysteria’: How Def Leppard Whipped The World Into A Frenzy

By Tim Peacock
Cover picture for the articleDef Leppard’s Hysteria is one of those rare records which feels far greater than the sum of its parts. Though superficially a no-nonsense hard rock album, its inherent melodicism, and killer hooks still appeal to pop fans of all persuasions, and the widely-held belief that the record is the enduring Yorkshire outfit’s definitive statement is backed up by a string of industry awards and global sales totaling over 25 million.

