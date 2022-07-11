ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

There's a simple explanation for why the 'Bachelorette' always wears a sparkly dress on the first night

By Gabbi Shaw
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7ZXo_0Y7UN0qP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5WBB_0Y7UN0qP00
Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's night one dresses. The premiere is Monday, July 11.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

  • When " The Bachelorette " premieres, you usually see the lead wearing a sparkly dress on night one.
  • But did you know there's a perfectly good explanation as to why?
  • Cary Fetman, the show's longtime stylist, told Insider it's easier to keep a sequined dress clean.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Here at Insider, we've kept track of what (almost) every Bachelorette star has worn on their first night of the show, and nearly every one of them sparkles, including the gown of this season's leads, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

Much has been said about the extremely long first night of the show, which regularly goes until sunrise the next morning. So, you might be wondering why it seems like the lead, year after year, is wearing a sparkly gown that doesn't look particularly comfortable.

Turns out, there's a perfectly reasonable explanation.

"On a first night, the only reason why I will normally push a little more sparkle or have the bottom be not a fabric, or even just a netting, is because they stand in a wet driveway during a normal season," Cary Fetman , the show's longtime stylist, told Insider.

The driveway is typically sprayed with water so it appears better on camera. As a result, the lead needs a dress "that absorbs" the water and dirt, Fetman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AohDE_0Y7UN0qP00
Hannah Brown's night one dress.

John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

Over the course of the evening, he has to keep cleaning the dress, and sequins "dry a little easier." Netting can also work because he can wash it quickly, then "put it right back on her while she's warming up or going through all of the people she had just met, and looking at a photo again so she can remember their names."

"It gives me like 15 minutes to be able to dry it with blow dryers and clean it to make sure that she's not walking out dirty as soon as she's walking out to see the men," he said.

Fetman has found the Bachelorettes also gravitate towards sequins

Fetman, who styles the lead but not the contestants, wants to make it clear: "I have never pushed sequins."

"I think what happens is they come into a room with one thing that they have in their mind — they don't want sparkles. They don't want to look like any of the other girls. And then they start trying these sequined gowns on, and I don't know why they all keep going to Randi [Rahm] but they just do."

The green dress Young is seen wearing on the first night of season 18, which kicks off on October 19, is also by Randi Rahm.

As for some of Fetman's favorite night one looks? Both JoJo Fletcher and Rachel Lindsay's (sparkly) gowns come to mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNYoJ_0Y7UN0qP00
Fletcher and Lindsay on their first nights.

ABC

"One of them had a first night gown that I was like, 'Oh my God. Okay. You can pat yourself on the back.' ... Usually I am my most severe critic, but every once in a while, even I will look and go, 'Good job. That was good.'"

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nick Jonas Walks With Daughter Malti Marie, 5 Mos., In Matching Sneakers On 1st Father’s Day

Nick Jonas, 29, and his four-month-old daughter Malti wore matching sneakers on his first Father’s Day. Both pairs of shoes were white with meaningful words on the back. Baby Malti’s shoes had the letter “M” on each foot, while Nick’s said “MM’s” on one shoe and “DAD” on the other. The father-daughter duo rocked the stylish footwear in a close-up shot taken from behind by photographer Divya Akhouri. Nick posted the shot to Instagram and revealed that his wife Priyanka Chopra, 39, bought the shoes.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is First Fiance She “Actually Wants To Spend Her Life With”

Following two previously broken engagements, Becca Kufrin is confident she’s found “The One” in Thomas Jacobs, who she met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. “I keep learning stuff about him. Like any relationship, I would hope to learn something new about my partner and just keep falling more and more in love. Thomas always keeps me […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is First Fiance She “Actually Wants To Spend Her Life With” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Brown
Person
Jojo Fletcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Night#The Dress#Bachelorettes#Abc
HollywoodLife

‘Bachelor’ Contestant Tia Booth Pregnant With Her First Child

Former The Bachelor star Tia Booth, 30, is pregnant with her first child. She shared Instagram photos, which can be seen HERE, of herself and her fiancé Taylor Mock, who lovingly cradled the mom-to-be’s baby bump. Tia announced the big news on Father’s Day (June 19) and also included a throwback photo of her late dad Kenny Booth, who passed away in February 2022. In her length caption, Tia explained that she has bittersweet feelings about being pregnant following her father’s death.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson’s Son Ryder, 18, Towers Over Her As She Takes Stroll With Her 3 Kids In NYC

Kate Hudson has a new man to look up to — her son! On Wednesday, June 15, the 43-year-old actress was spotted with her two sons, Ryder Robinson, 18, and Bingham Bellamy, 10, as well as her daughter, Rani Fujikawa, 3. In photos of the family’s outing, Ryder towered over his mom, who he trumped by over a head. It is clear that the now-adult grandson of iconic actress Goldie Hawn, 76, got his height from his biological father, singer Chris Robinson, 55, who stands at 6 foot 2 inches!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Spotted On Rare Family Trip With Husband Benji Madden & Daughter Raddix, 2

Cameron Diaz, 49, and Benji Madden, 43, made headlines on June 18 when they were spotted walking in the JFK Airport during a family trip in New York City over the weekend. The wife and husband had their adorable two-year-old daughter Raddix, who rested in her proud dad’s arms, with them, and they all wore casual outfits as they strolled by cameras. Cameron rocked black long-sleeved top and matching pants along with orange sneakers while Benji wore his own all black outfit, which included a long-sleeved top and pants, along with black sneakers and a black baseball cap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom Mourns a Onetime Co-Star Whose Death Leaves the World ‘a Much Less Colorful Place’

The ABC soap vet recalls a fond moment with the late actress. General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, Ryan) took to Instagram to express his thoughts following the passing of a former co-worker, a woman who “this world will be a much less-colorful place without.” The ABC soap vet was devastated to learn that actress Mary Mara had passed away on Sunday, June 26, at the age of 61.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
Insider

Insider

490K+
Followers
30K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy