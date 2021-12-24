ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrities Who Were Born On Christmas Eve: Louis Tomlinson, Ricky Martin & More

By Julia Teti, Courteney Larocca
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X6hjp_0Y7FS8Rj00
9 Photos.

Louis Tomlinson and Ricky Martin were basically early Christmas gifts to their parents because they were both born on December 24! See more celebs who have Christmas Eve birthdays!

Christmas Eve is beloved by many, but there’s an even smaller group for whom the holiday is extra special. As we know, babies will be born whenever they’re ready, and some of those little ones will come into the world on December 24! So today, not only are we celebrating Christmas Eve.

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson was born on December 24, 1991, which means the former One Direction star turns 30 years old today! In 2017, longtime fans of the boyband received a special Christmas present in the form of a virtual reunion featuring Louis and one other member of the group. Niall Horan posted a photo of himself with the birthday boy, Louis, on Instagram, captioning it, “Happy birthday Tommo! Have a great birthday and Christmas.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjNGB_0Y7FS8Rj00
Louis Tomlinson was born on December 24, 1991 [AP].

Ricky Martin

Of course, it’s not just Louis who will be getting some extra love today thanks to his birthday falling on Christmas Eve. Ricky Martin! also shares his birthday with the yuletide holiday! The beloved singer and former soap star was born on December 24, 1971, which means that he turns 50 years old today. The energetic entertainer will more than likely enjoy some downtime with his family, including husband Jwan Yosef and their children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02InLJ_0Y7FS8Rj00
Ricky Martin was born on December 24, 1971 [AP].

Ryan Seacrest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20CUcO_0Y7FS8Rj00
ABC’s “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest (ABC/Gavin Bond)

Before he gets ready to host New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Ryan Seacrest will turn 46 years old. The Live host, born December 24, 1974, will have so much more to celebrate on his birthday, considering the upcoming celebrations that will take place on New Years Eve. Although the event will continue to look and feel a little different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ryan will still fill his role as an ever-entertaining M.C.

Ryan, Ricky, and Louis not only share their birthdays with Christmas Eve, but with a number of other famous celebs, too! Don’t believe us? Check out the gallery above to see more stars who were born on Christmas Eve!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Rihanna, Dua Lipa & More Celebs Celebrate Christmas: See Pics

Celebrities woke up on Christmas morning with stockings filled & celebrations to be had! See how Jessica Biel & more stars are celebrating the holiday!. Merry Christmas to all! Celebrities are taking to social media to share photos of themselves celebrating Christmas around the world. For many, it is their first Christmas with a child, like Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara who shared sweet photos kissing their little one Riley in matching PJs. For others, like Tracee Ellis Ross, it’s a white Christmas in the snow! See what the celebs are doing to celebrate Christmas 2021!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

John Mulaney & Olivia Munn Share 1st Photo Of Newborn Baby Son & Reveal His Name On Christmas Eve

Talk about a bundle of joy! John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s 1-month-old son Malcolm made his debut on Instagram on Christmas Eve. Oh baby! John Mulaney, 39, and Olivia Munn, 41, officially announced the arrival of their son with a pair of heartwarming Instagram posts on Dec. 24. The comic introduced his little dude to the world, sharing a sweet photo of the sleeping tot bundled up in fleece and wearing a tiny blue hat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Millie Bobby Brown Cuddles Up To BF Jake Bongiovi On Christmas Morning: Pic

It looked like Millie Bobby Brown had a very cozy Christmas! She started the day snuggled Jake Bongiovi in a cute holiday morning Instagram. Love is in the air! Millie Bobby Brown, 17, wasn’t hiding her feelings for boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 19, while sharing a smitten Christmas morning snap with her love. The Stranger Things star smiled softly as she wrapped her arms around Jake, who is rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s son. Both teens were dressed for the holidays, rocking chunky Christmas sweaters while a sparkling tree sat in the background. Keeping her message short and sweet, Millie captioned her post saying, “Happy Holidays”.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jwan Yosef
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Louis Tomlinson
Person
Ricky Martin
Person
Niall Horan
Complex

Drake Posts Adorable Video of Son Adonis on Christmas Eve

Drake is closing out a banner year with some quality father-son time. On Christmas Eve, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a video of himself horsing around with his 4-year-old son, Adonis. The black-and-white clip shows Drake on the floor as the child rolls around and over him while giggling uncontrollably. “I’m...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion delights fans with rare family Christmas photograph

Celine Dion gave fans a reason to celebrate this holiday season when she took to social media to share a rare family photograph. The superstar singer has been posting several Christmas-themed challenges for her fans via her Instagram Stories. The latest saw her issue one while also including an adorable...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, and the Kardashians: How celebrities spent Christmas in 2021

Christmas Day has come and gone but the memories will live forever... on social media. It might have been a festive season unlike any other thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the surging number of omicron cases across the UK, but many famous families still managed to have a somewhat normal Christmas. That is, if we can rely on their Instagram posts as evidence.In the UK, the Beckham family dressed for the occasion, with the family sharing a group photograph in which they were clad in black tie garb. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Hurley also dressed up, wearing a pink chainmail...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
116K+
Followers
12K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy