Celebrities Who Were Born On Christmas Eve: Louis Tomlinson, Ricky Martin & More

Louis Tomlinson and Ricky Martin were basically early Christmas gifts to their parents because they were both born on December 24! See more celebs who have Christmas Eve birthdays!

Christmas Eve is beloved by many, but there’s an even smaller group for whom the holiday is extra special. As we know, babies will be born whenever they’re ready, and some of those little ones will come into the world on December 24! So today, not only are we celebrating Christmas Eve.

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson was born on December 24, 1991, which means the former One Direction star turns 30 years old today! In 2017, longtime fans of the boyband received a special Christmas present in the form of a virtual reunion featuring Louis and one other member of the group. Niall Horan posted a photo of himself with the birthday boy, Louis, on Instagram, captioning it, “Happy birthday Tommo! Have a great birthday and Christmas.”

Louis Tomlinson was born on December 24, 1991 [AP].

Ricky Martin

Of course, it’s not just Louis who will be getting some extra love today thanks to his birthday falling on Christmas Eve. Ricky Martin! also shares his birthday with the yuletide holiday! The beloved singer and former soap star was born on December 24, 1971, which means that he turns 50 years old today. The energetic entertainer will more than likely enjoy some downtime with his family, including husband Jwan Yosef and their children.

Ricky Martin was born on December 24, 1971 [AP].

Ryan Seacrest

ABC’s “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest (ABC/Gavin Bond)

Before he gets ready to host New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Ryan Seacrest will turn 46 years old. The Live host, born December 24, 1974, will have so much more to celebrate on his birthday, considering the upcoming celebrations that will take place on New Years Eve. Although the event will continue to look and feel a little different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ryan will still fill his role as an ever-entertaining M.C.

