The Umbrella Academy season 3: Netflix release date, trailer, cast, more

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is right around the corner, with 10 new episodes arriving on Netflix later this month. The streamer has finally released a trailer for the next installment of the superpowered siblings' misadventures, too, so we've got our best look yet at what to expect from the Hargreeves as they face off against the mysterious Sparrow Academy.

As well as that, we've had character posters, episode titles, and a sneak peek of Elliot Page's character Viktor Hargreeves to tide us over – it's been two years since season 2 ended, after all. Plus, there are some post-season 2 quotes from actors Tom Hopper and Robert Sheehan about what they think might be in store for their characters, which are well worth a read. And that's just the start. So, for all that and more, keep reading to find out everything we know so far about The Umbrella Academy season 3.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is officially arriving on Netflix on June 22, 2022 . All 10 episodes will release on the same day.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min are all confirmed to reprise their roles as the Hargreeves siblings, while Ritu Arya will return as Lila. Colm Feore is back as Reginald Hargreeves, too, while Euphoria star Javon Walton is set to join the established cast in an undisclosed role.

Back in March, Page revealed that his character will come out as a transgender man named Viktor in season 3, and shared a look at the character on Twitter . See the picture above.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 ending also introduced the "Sparrow Academy" , a new group of superheroes formed by a still-alive Reginald in an alternate universe in which our heroes now live. Justin H. Min will play an alternate-universe version of his character Ben, alongside a host of new faces.

Justin Cornwell will play Marcus, the leader of the Sparrows who keeps the family in check, while Britne Oldford is Fei, a lonely misanthrope who’s usually the smartest person in the room. Jake Epstein is Alphonso, armed with a biting sense of humor, and Genesis Rodriguez is romantic dreamer Sloane. Cazzie David will play Jayme, a loner who doesn’t speak much and whose only friend is Alphonso.

According to Netflix, the seventh Sparrow, Christopher, will be played by Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube. Christopher is loyal, trustworthy, and can turn a room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear – and, crucially, a large, telekinetic cube. While this may create more questions than it answers, at least we know why there was a giant cube at the end of season 2 now.

Character posters of the Sparrows have also been unveiled, and you can check them out below.

New character posters featuring a Hargreeves sibling and their Sparrow counterpart have also been shared to Twitter, with two debuting so far – and one is a particularly cruel reminder of Ben's fate.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer

The Umbrella Academy season 3 finally has a trailer – and it looks like the latest installment of the hit Netflix show is set to take the concept of sibling rivalry to the next level. The trailer gives us our first proper look at The Sparrow Academy, and we get a glimpse of an alternate version of Pogo the chimpanzee, too.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 plot and episode titles

(Image credit: IMDb)

The setting of The Umbrella Academy season 3 has been revealed – the next set of episodes will take place at the mysteriously named Hotel Oblivion (which, coincidentally, is also the name of Gerard Way's third Umbrella Academy comic book).

Season 2 ended with the main gang managing to save the world once more. However, while they may have managed to return from the '60s back to 2019, things have changed. Instead of forming the Umbrella Academy, Reginald began the "Sparrow Academy", a new group of super-powered beings that are introduced at the very end. However, their faces are unseen, but we do know Number One is alive again. Showrunner Steve Blackman revealed that the season 3 premiere will be called "Meet the Family" – so we may be getting to know this new team sooner rather than later.

We got a good look at the Sparrow Academy recently thanks to a tweet from Justin H. Min, which shows off the cast in sports jackets, complete with a matching logo. The tweet was captioned "let the games begin," along with emojis of a bird and an umbrella, teasing the rivalry we can expect to see between the Hargreeves and the Sparrows in season 3. See above.

As for the rest of the season, Netflix has unveiled all of the episode titles .

"Meet the Family"

"World's Biggest Ball of Twine"

"Pocket Full of Lightning"

"Kugelblitz"

"Kindest Cut"

"Marigold"

"Auf Wiedersehen"

"Wedding at the End of the World"

"Six Bells"

"Oblivion"

Interestingly, marigold is what gave the Hargreeves their powers, and has already been spotted in the series before (when Ben died). "Oblivion" might also have a deeper meaning: Hotel Oblivion is a prison Reginald created, and eventually someone called Perseus X breaks out all of the criminals locked inside, which could be a big problem for the fourth season to wrestle with. (H/T Digital Spy )

Digital Spy also reported on a set photo that shows members of the Sparrow Academy standing over Luther, who's lying on the ground alongside a streetlight that's been knocked over.

Hopper, who plays Luther, also told PureWow that season 3 would be bigger than its predecessor. "This season is really taking it up a notch. If anyone has seen the end of season two, they can probably guess where things are going, and that's a very exciting dynamic that happens in the third season."

Showrunner Steve Blackman made similar comments at Netflix's GEEKED Week event. "What we love is we're doing a wilder, bigger, zanier season than ever before. I think our emotional stories between this dysfunctional family, we're just building it up even more," he said. "There's some very big surprises with the family this year, there's some amazing changes that people will love to sort of dig into, and there's a lot of growth for this family this year in a way that people are just not going to expect." He also promised "more Easter eggs than ever this year," so keep your eyes peeled.

As for what we might expect from the close of season 3, a video from Netflix seems to tease a mysterious ending – one that Emmy Raver-Lampman doesn't even know: "I actually have no idea what's gonna happen at the end, which is like, that's the first time, you know, being in it and filming and kind of not knowing what the end goal is, is kind of, it's great, I'm here for it." Elliot Page and Tom Hopper also shared their thoughts on the third season in the clip, which you can view below.

We also spoke to Tom Hopper and Robert Sheehan – who play Luther and Klaus – about what to expect next, and while coy on details, they did reveal what they would like to see. For one thing, they would like to make a feature-length episode, but they're not so keen to emulate the superhero movies that dominate the box office. “I certainly like the idea of doing different proliferations,” Sheehan told GamesRadar. “The idea of it becoming a sort of a big superhero feel, I wouldn't be.”

“I think the magic of the show is that it is very grounded and it's not all superhero-y stuff,” Hopper added. “We season it with the superhero stuff, but the reason people love it [is] because of the people behind the ‘superheroes’.”

While the finale episode of season 2 transported the Hargreeves family back to modern times, the actors would still like to explore a few different eras through time travel. “From season 1, you're always talking about where the show could go. I’d like to do the Eighties, actually,” Hopper said.

Sheehan, added he would like to see them go back to “Medieval times,” adding: “What if they went back to the day they were all born? Something in 1987. The whole 20th century was contentious. I'm always hatching pipe dreams.”

It seems like showrunner Steve Blackman is happy to take his cast’s ideas on board, so we may see some of these ideas come to fruition. “We love hanging around in this world. It's a lot of fun,” Hopper said. “And we all love working with each other. It's quite a gift to have the kind of show we have written. We have a showrunner who's very collaborative and allows us to be.”

In terms of broader themes, Blackman gave GamesRadar+ some hints . "Trying to understand their origin is one of the themes we are going to address next year," he said. "The first season was meet the family. Season 2 was get to know the family. Season 3 is, who are we and where did we come from? What are we as superheroes? [That] is really a story I'd love to think about more in season 3."

If you're after more info on the return of other Netflix titles, be sure to check out our roundups of The Witcher season 3 and Stranger Things season 4 news.