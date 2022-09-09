How Much Is Reese Witherspoon Worth?

Reese Witherspoon is one of the most successful actors of her generation . Much like one of her most famous characters, Elle Woods from “Legally Blond,” there is much more to her than a pretty face. She also helms a production company, owns a Southern clothing line called Draper James and is engaged in many philanthropic endeavors.

In 2021, she was named the world’s richest actress by Forbes. She has a net worth of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

$300 million Date of birth: March 22, 1976

March 22, 1976 Primary sources of wealth: Acting, producing, businesses

Acting, producing, businesses Career highlights: Starred as Elle Woods in the “Legally Blonde” franchise; stars in and produces “The Morning Show” on Apple TV

While she has made impressive salaries from her acting work, it is her work as a film executive and entrepreneur that has made her so wealthy.

Her Movie Fame

She starred in many films such as “Election,” “Cruel Intentions,” “Pleasantville,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Walk the Line,” “Four Christmases,” voiced Rosita the pig in the “Sing” films, and migrated to the small screen for the hit AppleTV series, “The Morning Show.”

After earning her first multimillion-dollar paycheck for her role as Elle Woods in 2001, Witherspoon’s base salary for a movie went up to $15 million. She earns $1.25 million per episode for her work on “The Morning Show.”

She has been nominated for many acting awards and won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of June Carter in the film “Walk the Line” in 2005. She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Witherspoon’s Production Company

Her production company Type A Films launched in 2000. Due to some great partnerships and choosing to produce “Gone Girl,” “Wild,” “Big Little Lies” and “Truth Be Told.” Her former colleague Bruna Papandrea left the company, leaving Witherspoon as the majority owner.

This entertainment company caught the interest of Steve Job’s widow Laurene Powell who made a major investment in 2019. She was bought out for a $500 million cash payment, and what is left of the enterprise is called Hello Sunshine, with Witherspoon maintaining equity in the new endeavor.

Early Life and Career

Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon was born to Betty and John Witherspoon in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 22, 1976. As her father was a military surgeon, the family lived in Germany until she was 4 years old and then landed in Nashville, Tennessee.

She started modeling when she was 7 and soon after, she was in some commercials.

Witherspoon began her acting career in 1991 starring in the movie “Man in the Moon.” She followed this up with a string of television appearances and film roles while juggling schoolwork. The rising star took a leave from her studies at Stanford University in 1996 — the same year she appeared in the major films “Fear” and “Freeway.”

Witherspoon’s Philanthropy

In 2019, Witherspoon received the Sherry Lansing Award in recognition of her philanthropic work. She has donated time and money to groups like Girls Inc., Time’s Up and Stand Up to Cancer. In 2020, the cast of “Legally Blonde” reunited to raise money for World Central Kitchen.

In addition, a portion of the proceeds from the “Legally Blonde 2” Barbie went to the Children’s Defense Fund, an organization dedicated to promoting and protecting children’s health. Witherspoon serves on their board.

A Bit on Her Personal Life

Witherspoon has been married twice. She married former co-star Ryan Phillippe in 1999. The pair divorced in 2007 and have two children together. In 2011, she remarried, this time to talent agent Jim Toth. They have one child together.

Reese Witherspoon’s Real Estate

Witherspoon owns property in California, Tennessee and the Bahamas. She built a home in the Pacific Palisades for $12.7 million in 2014 and sold it six years later for $17 million. In 2019, she purchased a home in Malibu for $6.25 million. She recently sold her Brentwood mansion, which she purchased for $15.9 in 2020, for $21.5 million.

For those who miss Elle Woods, it looks like Witherspoon will be reprising her role in an upcoming sequel in 2023 which was written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.

