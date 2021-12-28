Winter is here, which means it’s time to holler the ancient cry of, “Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!”

When those snowflakes come cascading down, cats also like to get in on the frosty fun and games.

Although, as you’ll see with these five videos of cats interacting with the snow, it’s not always smooth sailing when it comes to felines and the winter weather.

1. Love The Snow

Some cats instantly love snow. Take this plucky character above, who moves through the snowy fields as if he’s swimming.

Such grace!

2. Respect The Snow

Snow can be beautiful, but for an inquisitive feline, snow can also cause a fright.

Watch how this curious cat’s investigation into the world of snow is brought to a quick end by a batch of cold, wet, falling white stuff.

3. Gotta Catch A Snowball

See that very small ball of snow laying there among all the other snow?

Yep, that’s definitely something to pounce on!

4. Catch A Snowflake

Everyone remembers their indoor cat’s first reaction to seeing snow, and it usually goes along the lines of frantically attempting to catch and attack the snowflakes as they drift down outside the glass window pane.

Persistence is key!

5. Reject The Snow!

Finally, just because you’re a dignified Maine Coon and blessed with a super warm coat doesn’t mean you have to get along with snow.

Vincent doesn’t appreciate this cold, wet stuff on his plate, so he simply bats it away. Maybe he’ll like the snow better when it melts!

Does your own cat go wild in the snow? Do they love winter weather or prefer to stay cozy and warm inside? Tell us about it the comments below!

The post Fur Laughs: Watch Funny Cats Versus Snow In Winter [VIDEOS] appeared first on CatTime .