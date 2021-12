For the past year, I’ve been contemplating migrating to another city as I work remote full time, but the diverse music scene in Atlanta has kept me grounded in multiple ways. I’m one hundred percent a show junkie and I breathe for live music. This year alone I’ve been to over two dozen shows since things opened back up in May and a lot of these gigs have been put on by local rock bands. I’m a rocker at heart and I have a tendency to go bananas when a band lights up a room. It’s a vivacious vibe that can only be conjured by the magic of raw, rambunctious rock and roll.

