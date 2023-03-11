Open in App
Maryland State
See more from this location?
GOBankingRates

The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State

By John Csiszar,

5 days ago

The best suburbs in America have a combination of appealing characteristics, including nice homes and great amenities. Of course, these desirable features come with a price tag -- in some cases, an exorbitant one.

To find the best suburbs in every state, GOBankingRates conducted a comprehensive study analyzing the cost of living in suburban areas surrounding the biggest cities across the country. Factors in this study included:

  • Median home list price and median monthly rent, sourced from Zillow's January 2023 index
  • Annual cost of living expenses, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and Sperling's Best Places

Non-housing necessities reviewed were food prepared at home, healthcare, utilities and transportation. Suburbs considered in the study have a population between 10,000 and 100,000.

The factors were scored and ranked from best to worst for each Metropolitan Statistical Area in all 50 states to learn The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State. Note that Montana, Vermont and Wyoming did not have enough qualifying cities to rank the state. Some states had too few suburbs to choose from, limiting them to only one on the final list, while some states had such a far and away most expensive it felt unequal to highlight any other suburb.

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money
Read: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

In all, 10 suburbs on the list had median home list prices exceeding $2 million. Three of them came in at less than $300,000. Take a guess before you thumb through the results to see if you can guess the states with the most and least affordable suburbs.

Here's a look at the most expensive suburbs in America on a state-by-state basis. For each state, suburbs are ranked in order from most expensive to least expensive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11FOBQ_0Y582Gr100

Alabama

  1. Homewood
    • Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover
    • Median home list price: $487,623
    • Monthly median rent: $1,904
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,015.60
  2. Vestavia Hills
    • Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover
    • Median home list price: $506,963
    • Monthly median rent: $1,621
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,210.09

Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFOkD_0Y582Gr100

Alaska

  1. Wasilla
    • Metro area: Anchorage
    • Median home list price: $341,677
    • Monthly median rent: $1,917
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,874.14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TsuO9_0Y582Gr100

Arkansas

  1. Bella Vista
    • Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers
    • Median home list price: $313,467
    • Monthly median rent: $1,738
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,677.04
  2. Bentonville
    • Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers
    • Median home list price: $417,422
    • Monthly median rent: $1,585
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,053.54
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtheG_0Y582Gr100

Arizona

  1. Paradise Valley
    • Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
    • Median home list price: $2,981,603
    • Monthly median rent: $8,311
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,666.43
  2. Sedona
    • Metro area: Prescott Valley-Prescott
    • Median home list price: $896,153
    • Monthly median rent: $2,616
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,561.43
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGhwg_0Y582Gr100

California

  1. Malibu
    • Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim
    • Median home list price: $3,726,070
    • Monthly median rent: $11,462
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,969.86
  2. Beverly Hills
    • Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim
    • Median home list price: $5,363,305
    • Monthly median rent: $4,231
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,709.16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYp9O_0Y582Gr100

Colorado

  1. Evergreen
    • Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood
    • Median home list price: $889,966
    • Monthly median rent: $3,083
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,178.93
  2. Greenwood Village
    • Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood
    • Median home list price: $1,478,883
    • Monthly median rent: $2,147
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,424.04
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8ASN_0Y582Gr100

Connecticut

  1. Greenwich
    • Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
    • Median home list price: $2,043,465
    • Monthly median rent: $4,088
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,634.19
  2. Fairfield
    • Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
    • Median home list price: $759,687
    • Monthly median rent: $3,533
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,547.53
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqLKf_0Y582Gr100

Delaware

  1. Bear
    • Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
    • Median home list price: $368,203
    • Monthly median rent: $2,037
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,152.30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZE5w4_0Y582Gr100

Florida

  1. Bal Harbour
    • Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
    • Median home list price: $5,133,421
    • Monthly median rent: $8,101
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,746.20
  2. Palm Beach
    • Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
    • Median home list price: $11,026,898
    • Monthly median rent: $6,419
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,910.96
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Udifn_0Y582Gr100

Georgia

  1. Milton
    • Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta
    • Median home list price: $817,927
    • Monthly median rent: $2,133
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,994.39
  2. Druid Hills
    • Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta
    • Median home list price: $782,068
    • Monthly median rent: $2,011
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,633.88
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34GuzR_0Y582Gr100

Hawaii

  1. Haleiwa
    • Metro area: Urban Honolulu
    • Median home list price: $1,592,470
    • Monthly median rent: $4,750
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $28,112.44
  2. Kailua
    • Metro area: Urban Honolulu
    • Median home list price: $1,494,386
    • Monthly median rent: $3,414
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $26,740.12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7s7I_0Y582Gr100

Idaho

  1. Eagle
    • Metro area: Boise City
    • Median home list price: $793,605
    • Monthly median rent: $2,402
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,549.50
  2. Star
    • Metro area: Boise City
    • Median home list price: $561,392
    • Monthly median rent: $2,132
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,015.52
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5h7O_0Y582Gr100

Illinois

  1. Winnetka
    • Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
    • Median home list price: $1,394,859
    • Monthly median rent: $1,750
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,588.24
  2. Wilmette
    • Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
    • Median home list price: $773,550
    • Monthly median rent: $3,075
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,924.16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaFNo_0Y582Gr100

Indiana

  1. Zionsville
    • Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson
    • Median home list price: $552,398
    • Monthly median rent: $1,764
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,139.35
  2. McCordsville
    • Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson
    • Median home list price: $335,333
    • Monthly median rent: $2,068
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,285.22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRUx1_0Y582Gr100

Iowa

  1. Johnston
    • Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
    • Median home list price: $368,701
    • Monthly median rent: $1,345
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,041.67
  2. Waukee
    • Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
    • Median home list price: $348,959
    • Monthly median rent: $1,398
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,167.15
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q2dlE_0Y582Gr100

Kansas

  1. Leawood
    • Metro area: Kansas City
    • Median home list price: $639,969
    • Monthly median rent: $1,836
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,363.41
  2. Fairway
    • Metro area: Kansas City
    • Median home list price: $516,043
    • Monthly median rent: $2,038
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,955.12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAlsd_0Y582Gr100

Kentucky

  1. Prospect
    • Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County
    • Median home list price: $608,069
    • Monthly median rent: $2,393
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,521.70
  2. Independence
    • Metro area: Cincinnati
    • Median home list price: $267,733
    • Monthly median rent: $1,959
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,012.05
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiCiC_0Y582Gr100

Louisiana

  1. Elmwood
    • Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie
    • Median home list price: $541,940
    • Monthly median rent: $1,853
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,076.66
  2. Prairieville
    • Metro area: Baton Rouge
    • Median home list price: $291,517
    • Monthly median rent: $1,899
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,443.22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqiEM_0Y582Gr100

Maine

  1. Old Orchard Beach
    • Metro area: Portland-South Portland
    • Median home list price: $428,498
    • Monthly median rent: $1,850
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,230.25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Pn15_0Y582Gr100

Maryland

  1. Potomac
    • Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
    • Median home list price: $1,177,319
    • Monthly median rent: $3,460
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,201.01
  2. Chevy Chase
    • Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
    • Median home list price: $1,434,266
    • Monthly median rent: $2,393
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,886.46
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUpOd_0Y582Gr100

Massachusetts

  1. Brookline
    • Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton
    • Median home list price: $1,991,540
    • Monthly median rent: $3,928
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,120.02
  2. Needham
    • Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton
    • Median home list price: $1,277,428
    • Monthly median rent: $3,684
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,757.76
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsnHw_0Y582Gr100

Michigan

  1. Birmingham
    • Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
    • Median home list price: $655,889
    • Monthly median rent: $2,255
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,311.45
  2. West Bloomfield
    • Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
    • Median home list price: $416,579
    • Monthly median rent: $2,294
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,975.39
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNUCk_0Y582Gr100

Minnesota

  1. Wayzata
    • Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
    • Median home list price: $772,664
    • Monthly median rent: $3,139
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,988.80
  2. Lilydale
    • Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
    • Median home list price: $543,128
    • Monthly median rent: $2,070
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,902,93
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ur0TA_0Y582Gr100

Mississippi

  1. Madison
    • Metro area: Jackson
    • Median home list price: $358,131
    • Monthly median rent: $1,894
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,876.59
  2. Olive Branch
    • Metro area: Memphis
    • Median home list price: $313,991
    • Monthly median rent: $2,127
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,890.89
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Re5xX_0Y582Gr100

Missouri

  1. Clayton
    • Metro area: St. Louis
    • Median home list price: $914,295
    • Monthly median rent: $1,632
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,737.86
  2. Ballwin
    • Metro area: St. Louis
    • Median home list price: $367,564
    • Monthly median rent: $1,777
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,987.66
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264VHb_0Y582Gr100

Montana

  1. Red Lodge, Montana
    • Metro area used: Billings
    • Median home list price: $291,800
    • Monthly median rent: $1,272
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,292.95
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrY8c_0Y582Gr100

Nebraska

  1. Papillion
    1. Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs
    1. Median home list price: $352,967
    1. Monthly median rent: $1,367
    1. Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,299.01
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11S08p_0Y582Gr100

Nevada

  1. North Las Vegas
    • Metro area: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise
    • Median home list price: $380,629
    • Monthly median rent: $1,842
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,131.94
  2. Sparks
    • Metro area: Reno
    • Median home list price: $484,776
    • Monthly median rent: $1,869
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,195.47
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tESHu_0Y582Gr100

New Hampshire

  1. Portsmouth
    • Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton
    • Median home list price: -$670,849
    • Monthly median rent: $2,529
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,050.12
  2. Salem
    • Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton
    • Median home list price: $512,941
    • Monthly median rent: $2,800
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,676.61
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhZqd_0Y582Gr100

New Jersey

  1. Short Hills
    • Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City
    • Median home list price: $1,716,742
    • Monthly median rent: $3,984
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,560.97
  2. Hoboken
    • Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City
    • Median home list price: $1,478,620
    • Monthly median rent: $3,534
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,902.63
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQhAg_0Y582Gr100

New Mexico

  1. Rio Rancho
    • Metro area: Albuquerque
    • Median home list price: $303,638
    • Monthly median rent: $1,745
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,255.20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ww83s_0Y582Gr100

New York

  1. Water Mill
    • Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City
    • Median home list price: $3,643,074
    • Monthly median rent: $97,222
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,397.25
  2. Amagansett
    • Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City
    • Median home list price: $3,005,998
    • Monthly median rent: $54,322
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,086.88
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGqBb_0Y582Gr100

North Carolina

  1. Waxhaw
    • Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia -
    • Median home list price: $548,682
    • Monthly median rent: $2,528
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,049.41
  2. Carolina Beach
    • Metro area: Wilmington
    • Median home list price: $599,604
    • Monthly median rent: $1,924
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,189.50
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNlHH_0Y582Gr100

North Dakota

  1. West Fargo
    • Metro area: Fargo
    • Median home list price: $307,908
    • Monthly median rent: $1,573
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,871.11
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkIP7_0Y582Gr100

Ohio

  1. New Albany
    • Metro area: Columbus
    • Median home list price: $623,243
    • Monthly median rent: $1,747
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,800.63
  2. Upper Arlington
    • Metro area: Columbus
    • Median home list price: $563,484
    • Monthly median rent: $2,051
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,589.60
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PEkCr_0Y582Gr100

Oklahoma

  1. Edmond
    • Metro area: Oklahoma City
    • Median home list price: $318,725
    • Monthly median rent: $1,622
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,635.99
  2. Piedmont
    • Metro area: Oklahoma City
    • Median home list price: $300,305
    • Monthly median rent: $1,465
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,430.74
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Labbh_0Y582Gr100

Oregon

  1. Lake Oswego
    • Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
    • Median home list price: $907,141
    • Monthly median rent: $2,235
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,169.01
  2. West Linn
    • Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
    • Median home list price: $739,816
    • Monthly median rent: $2,317
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,354.92
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgnvz_0Y582Gr100

Pennsylvania

  1. New Hope
    • Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
    • Median home list price: $772,960
    • Monthly median rent: $2,875
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,485.92
  2. Devon
    • Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
    • Median home list price: $800,908
    • Monthly median rent: $1,989
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,105.18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MbuPD_0Y582Gr100

Rhode Island

  1. Narragansett
    • Metro area: Providence-Warwick
    • Median home list price: $739,031
    • Monthly median rent: $2,749
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,288.91
  2. Newport
    • Metro area: Providence-Warwick
    • Median home list price: $809,618
    • Monthly median rent: $2,949
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,528.84
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HiFdQ_0Y582Gr100

South Carolina

  1. Mount Pleasant
    • Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston
    • Median home list price: $747,876
    • Monthly median rent: $2,156
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,589.71
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jP7xs_0Y582Gr100

South Dakota

  1. Box Elder, South Dakota
    • Metro area used: Rapid City
    • Median home list price: $231,685
    • Monthly median rent: $1,026
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,631.36
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1We9ak_0Y582Gr100

Tennessee

  1. Brentwood
    1. Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin
    1. Median home list price: $1,169,876
    1. Monthly median rent: $2,835
    1. Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,980.51
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sqzKG_0Y582Gr100

Texas

  1. Highland Park
    • Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
    • Median home list price: $2,522,341
    • Monthly median rent: $4,284
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,350.99
  2. University Park
    • Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
    • Median home list price: $1,979,429
    • Monthly median rent: $3,638
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,440.48
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXpZW_0Y582Gr100

Utah

  1. Holladay
    • Metro area: Salt Lake City
    • Median home list price: $787,270
    • Monthly median rent: $2,048
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,864.62
  2. Draper
    • Metro area: Salt Lake City
    • Median home list price: $785,991
    • Monthly median rent: $1,689
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,265.74
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2remTM_0Y582Gr100

Vermont

  1. South Burlington, Vermont
    • Metro area used: Burlington-South Burlington
    • Median home list price: $405,496
    • Monthly median rent: $1,896
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,080.47
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXogh_0Y582Gr100

Virginia

  1. McLean
    • Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
    • Median home list price: $1,369,700
    • Monthly median rent: $2,393
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,105.86
  2. Vienna
    • Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
    • Median home list price: $990,185
    • Monthly median rent: $3,037
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,684.15
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2hor_0Y582Gr100

Washington

  1. Sammamish
    • Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
    • Median home list price: $1,455,452
    • Monthly median rent: $3,059
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,874.51
  2. Mercer Island
    • Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
    • Median home list price: $2,179,996
    • Monthly median rent: $2,497
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,328.47
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1DM1_0Y582Gr100

West Virginia

  1. Martinsburg
    • Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg
    • Median home list price: $260,943
    • Monthly median rent: $1,576
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,836.05
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtvSH_0Y582Gr100

Wisconsin

  1. Middleton
    • Metro area: Madison
    • Median home list price: $522,224
    • Monthly median rent: $1,562
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,777.41
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BcCC_0Y582Gr100

Wyoming

  1. Green River, Wyoming
    • Metro area used: Rock Springs
    • Median home list price: $225,367
    • Monthly median rent: $1,016
    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,128.34

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) in each state by evaluating cities within the MSA with populations less than 100,000 ("suburbs") along the following criteria: (1) median home list price, sourced from Zillow's January 2023 home value data, (2) median rent, sourced from Zillow's January 2023 index, and (3) annual cost of living expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling's Best Places. All these factors were scored, summed up and then ranked from best to worst for each major MSA in all 50 states to give The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State. Factor (1) was weighted 1.5 times in final calculations. The list of cites came from first ranking factors (1) and (2) by state and taking each state's five highest-scoring (most expensive) suburbs to the next round. All data was collected and is up to date as of February 27-28, 2023.

Photo disclaimer: Images used are representational of the overall areas mentioned, but may not reflect the actual suburbs listed.

Ja mi Farkas contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO1 day ago
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy