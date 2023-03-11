The best suburbs in America have a combination of appealing characteristics, including nice homes and great amenities. Of course, these desirable features come with a price tag -- in some cases, an exorbitant one.

To find the best suburbs in every state, GOBankingRates conducted a comprehensive study analyzing the cost of living in suburban areas surrounding the biggest cities across the country. Factors in this study included:

Median home list price and median monthly rent, sourced from Zillow's January 2023 index

Annual cost of living expenses, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and Sperling's Best Places

Non-housing necessities reviewed were food prepared at home, healthcare, utilities and transportation. Suburbs considered in the study have a population between 10,000 and 100,000.

The factors were scored and ranked from best to worst for each Metropolitan Statistical Area in all 50 states to learn The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State. Note that Montana, Vermont and Wyoming did not have enough qualifying cities to rank the state. Some states had too few suburbs to choose from, limiting them to only one on the final list, while some states had such a far and away most expensive it felt unequal to highlight any other suburb.

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money

Read: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

In all, 10 suburbs on the list had median home list prices exceeding $2 million. Three of them came in at less than $300,000. Take a guess before you thumb through the results to see if you can guess the states with the most and least affordable suburbs.

Here's a look at the most expensive suburbs in America on a state-by-state basis. For each state, suburbs are ranked in order from most expensive to least expensive.

Alabama

Homewood Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

Birmingham-Hoover Median home list price: $487,623

$487,623 Monthly median rent: $1,904

$1,904 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,015.60 Vestavia Hills Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

Birmingham-Hoover Median home list price: $506,963

$506,963 Monthly median rent: $1,621

$1,621 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,210.09

Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?

Alaska

Wasilla Metro area: Anchorage

Anchorage Median home list price: $341,677

$341,677 Monthly median rent: $1,917

$1,917 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,874.14

Arkansas

Bella Vista Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers Median home list price: $313,467

$313,467 Monthly median rent: $1,738

$1,738 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,677.04 Bentonville Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers Median home list price: $417,422

$417,422 Monthly median rent: $1,585

$1,585 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,053.54

Arizona

Paradise Valley Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Median home list price: $2,981,603

$2,981,603 Monthly median rent: $8,311

$8,311 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,666.43 Sedona Metro area: Prescott Valley-Prescott

Prescott Valley-Prescott Median home list price: $896,153

$896,153 Monthly median rent: $2,616

$2,616 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,561.43

California

Malibu Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim Median home list price: $3,726,070

$3,726,070 Monthly median rent: $11,462

$11,462 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,969.86 Beverly Hills Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim Median home list price: $5,363,305

$5,363,305 Monthly median rent: $4,231

$4,231 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,709.16

Colorado

Evergreen Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Median home list price: $889,966

$889,966 Monthly median rent: $3,083

$3,083 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,178.93 Greenwood Village Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Median home list price: $1,478,883

$1,478,883 Monthly median rent: $2,147

$2,147 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,424.04

Connecticut

Greenwich Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk Median home list price: $2,043,465

$2,043,465 Monthly median rent: $4,088

$4,088 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,634.19 Fairfield Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk Median home list price: $759,687

$759,687 Monthly median rent: $3,533

$3,533 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,547.53

Delaware

Bear Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington Median home list price: $368,203

$368,203 Monthly median rent: $2,037

$2,037 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,152.30

Florida

Bal Harbour Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach Median home list price: $5,133,421

$5,133,421 Monthly median rent: $8,101

$8,101 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,746.20 Palm Beach Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach Median home list price: $11,026,898

$11,026,898 Monthly median rent: $6,419

$6,419 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,910.96

Georgia

Milton Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta Median home list price: $817,927

$817,927 Monthly median rent: $2,133

$2,133 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,994.39 Druid Hills Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta Median home list price: $782,068

$782,068 Monthly median rent: $2,011

$2,011 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,633.88

Hawaii

Haleiwa Metro area: Urban Honolulu

Urban Honolulu Median home list price: $1,592,470

$1,592,470 Monthly median rent: $4,750

$4,750 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $28,112.44 Kailua Metro area: Urban Honolulu

Urban Honolulu Median home list price: $1,494,386

$1,494,386 Monthly median rent: $3,414

$3,414 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $26,740.12

Idaho

Eagle Metro area: Boise City

Boise City Median home list price: $793,605

$793,605 Monthly median rent: $2,402

$2,402 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,549.50 Star Metro area: Boise City

Boise City Median home list price: $561,392

$561,392 Monthly median rent: $2,132

$2,132 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,015.52

Illinois

Winnetka Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin Median home list price: $1,394,859

$1,394,859 Monthly median rent: $1,750

$1,750 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,588.24 Wilmette Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin Median home list price: $773,550

$773,550 Monthly median rent: $3,075

$3,075 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,924.16

Indiana

Zionsville Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson Median home list price: $552,398

$552,398 Monthly median rent: $1,764

$1,764 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,139.35 McCordsville Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson Median home list price: $335,333

$335,333 Monthly median rent: $2,068

$2,068 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,285.22

Iowa

Johnston Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

Des Moines-West Des Moines Median home list price: $368,701

$368,701 Monthly median rent: $1,345

$1,345 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,041.67 Waukee Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

Des Moines-West Des Moines Median home list price: $348,959

$348,959 Monthly median rent: $1,398

$1,398 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,167.15

Kansas

Leawood Metro area: Kansas City

Kansas City Median home list price: $639,969

$639,969 Monthly median rent: $1,836

$1,836 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,363.41 Fairway Metro area: Kansas City

Kansas City Median home list price: $516,043

$516,043 Monthly median rent: $2,038

$2,038 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,955.12

Kentucky

Prospect Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Louisville/Jefferson County Median home list price: $608,069

$608,069 Monthly median rent: $2,393

$2,393 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,521.70 Independence Metro area: Cincinnati

Cincinnati Median home list price: $267,733

$267,733 Monthly median rent: $1,959

$1,959 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,012.05

Louisiana

Elmwood Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

New Orleans-Metairie Median home list price: $541,940

$541,940 Monthly median rent: $1,853

$1,853 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,076.66 Prairieville Metro area: Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Median home list price: $291,517

$291,517 Monthly median rent: $1,899

$1,899 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,443.22

Maine

Old Orchard Beach Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Portland-South Portland Median home list price: $428,498

$428,498 Monthly median rent: $1,850

$1,850 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,230.25

Maryland

Potomac Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria Median home list price: $1,177,319

$1,177,319 Monthly median rent: $3,460

$3,460 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,201.01 Chevy Chase Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria Median home list price: $1,434,266

$1,434,266 Monthly median rent: $2,393

$2,393 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,886.46

Massachusetts

Brookline Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Boston-Cambridge-Newton Median home list price: $1,991,540

$1,991,540 Monthly median rent: $3,928

$3,928 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,120.02 Needham Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Boston-Cambridge-Newton Median home list price: $1,277,428

$1,277,428 Monthly median rent: $3,684

$3,684 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,757.76

Michigan

Birmingham Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn Median home list price: $655,889

$655,889 Monthly median rent: $2,255

$2,255 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,311.45 West Bloomfield Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn Median home list price: $416,579

$416,579 Monthly median rent: $2,294

$2,294 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,975.39

Minnesota

Wayzata Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington Median home list price: $772,664

$772,664 Monthly median rent: $3,139

$3,139 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,988.80 Lilydale Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington Median home list price: $543,128

$543,128 Monthly median rent: $2,070

$2,070 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,902,93

Mississippi

Madison Metro area: Jackson

Jackson Median home list price: $358,131

$358,131 Monthly median rent: $1,894

$1,894 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,876.59 Olive Branch Metro area: Memphis

Memphis Median home list price: $313,991

$313,991 Monthly median rent: $2,127

$2,127 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,890.89

Missouri

Clayton Metro area: St. Louis

St. Louis Median home list price: $914,295

$914,295 Monthly median rent: $1,632

$1,632 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,737.86 Ballwin Metro area: St. Louis

St. Louis Median home list price: $367,564

$367,564 Monthly median rent: $1,777

$1,777 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,987.66

Montana

Red Lodge, Montana Metro area used: Billings

Billings Median home list price: $291,800

$291,800 Monthly median rent: $1,272

$1,272 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,292.95

Nebraska

Papillion Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs Median home list price: $352,967 Monthly median rent: $1,367 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,299.01

Nevada

North Las Vegas Metro area: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise Median home list price: $380,629

$380,629 Monthly median rent: $1,842

$1,842 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,131.94 Sparks Metro area: Reno

Reno Median home list price: $484,776

$484,776 Monthly median rent: $1,869

$1,869 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,195.47

New Hampshire

Portsmouth Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Boston-Cambridge-Newton Median home list price: -$670,849

-$670,849 Monthly median rent: $2,529

$2,529 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,050.12 Salem Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Boston-Cambridge-Newton Median home list price: $512,941

$512,941 Monthly median rent: $2,800

$2,800 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,676.61

New Jersey

Short Hills Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

New York-Newark-Jersey City Median home list price: $1,716,742

$1,716,742 Monthly median rent: $3,984

$3,984 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,560.97 Hoboken Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

New York-Newark-Jersey City Median home list price: $1,478,620

$1,478,620 Monthly median rent: $3,534

$3,534 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,902.63

New Mexico

Rio Rancho Metro area: Albuquerque

Albuquerque Median home list price: $303,638

$303,638 Monthly median rent: $1,745

$1,745 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,255.20

New York

Water Mill Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

New York-Newark-Jersey City Median home list price: $3,643,074

$3,643,074 Monthly median rent: $97,222

$97,222 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,397.25 Amagansett Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

New York-Newark-Jersey City Median home list price: $3,005,998

$3,005,998 Monthly median rent: $54,322

$54,322 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,086.88

North Carolina

Waxhaw Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia -

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia - Median home list price: $548,682

$548,682 Monthly median rent: $2,528

$2,528 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,049.41 Carolina Beach Metro area: Wilmington

Wilmington Median home list price: $599,604

$599,604 Monthly median rent: $1,924

$1,924 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,189.50

North Dakota

West Fargo Metro area: Fargo

Fargo Median home list price: $307,908

$307,908 Monthly median rent: $1,573

$1,573 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,871.11

Ohio

New Albany Metro area: Columbus

Columbus Median home list price: $623,243

$623,243 Monthly median rent: $1,747

$1,747 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,800.63 Upper Arlington Metro area: Columbus

Columbus Median home list price: $563,484

$563,484 Monthly median rent: $2,051

$2,051 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,589.60

Oklahoma

Edmond Metro area: Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Median home list price: $318,725

$318,725 Monthly median rent: $1,622

$1,622 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,635.99 Piedmont Metro area: Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Median home list price: $300,305

$300,305 Monthly median rent: $1,465

$1,465 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,430.74

Oregon

Lake Oswego Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro Median home list price: $907,141

$907,141 Monthly median rent: $2,235

$2,235 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,169.01 West Linn Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Median home list price: $739,816

$739,816 Monthly median rent: $2,317

$2,317 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,354.92

Pennsylvania

New Hope Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington Median home list price: $772,960

$772,960 Monthly median rent: $2,875

$2,875 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,485.92 Devon Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington Median home list price: $800,908

$800,908 Monthly median rent: $1,989

$1,989 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,105.18

Rhode Island

Narragansett Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Providence-Warwick Median home list price: $739,031

$739,031 Monthly median rent: $2,749

$2,749 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,288.91 Newport Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Providence-Warwick Median home list price: $809,618

$809,618 Monthly median rent: $2,949

$2,949 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,528.84

South Carolina

Mount Pleasant Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

Charleston-North Charleston Median home list price: $747,876

$747,876 Monthly median rent: $2,156

$2,156 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,589.71

South Dakota

Box Elder, South Dakota Metro area used: Rapid City

Rapid City Median home list price: $231,685

$231,685 Monthly median rent: $1,026

$1,026 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,631.36

Tennessee

Brentwood Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin Median home list price: $1,169,876 Monthly median rent: $2,835 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,980.51

Texas

Highland Park Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Median home list price: $2,522,341

$2,522,341 Monthly median rent: $4,284

$4,284 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,350.99 University Park Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Median home list price: $1,979,429

$1,979,429 Monthly median rent: $3,638

$3,638 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,440.48

Utah

Holladay Metro area: Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Median home list price: $787,270

$787,270 Monthly median rent: $2,048

$2,048 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,864.62 Draper Metro area: Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Median home list price: $785,991

$785,991 Monthly median rent: $1,689

$1,689 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,265.74

Vermont

South Burlington, Vermont Metro area used: Burlington-South Burlington

Burlington-South Burlington Median home list price: $405,496

$405,496 Monthly median rent: $1,896

$1,896 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,080.47

Virginia

McLean Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria Median home list price: $1,369,700

$1,369,700 Monthly median rent: $2,393

$2,393 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,105.86 Vienna Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria Median home list price: $990,185

$990,185 Monthly median rent: $3,037

$3,037 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,684.15

Washington

Sammamish Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue Median home list price: $1,455,452

$1,455,452 Monthly median rent: $3,059

$3,059 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,874.51 Mercer Island Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue Median home list price: $2,179,996

$2,179,996 Monthly median rent: $2,497

$2,497 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,328.47

West Virginia

Martinsburg Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg

Hagerstown-Martinsburg Median home list price: $260,943

$260,943 Monthly median rent: $1,576

$1,576 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,836.05

Wisconsin

Middleton Metro area: Madison

Madison Median home list price: $522,224

$522,224 Monthly median rent: $1,562

$1,562 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,777.41

Wyoming

Green River, Wyoming Metro area used: Rock Springs

Rock Springs Median home list price: $225,367

$225,367 Monthly median rent: $1,016

$1,016 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,128.34

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) in each state by evaluating cities within the MSA with populations less than 100,000 ("suburbs") along the following criteria: (1) median home list price, sourced from Zillow's January 2023 home value data, (2) median rent, sourced from Zillow's January 2023 index, and (3) annual cost of living expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling's Best Places. All these factors were scored, summed up and then ranked from best to worst for each major MSA in all 50 states to give The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State. Factor (1) was weighted 1.5 times in final calculations. The list of cites came from first ranking factors (1) and (2) by state and taking each state's five highest-scoring (most expensive) suburbs to the next round. All data was collected and is up to date as of February 27-28, 2023.

Photo disclaimer: Images used are representational of the overall areas mentioned, but may not reflect the actual suburbs listed.

Ja mi Farkas contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State