Change location
The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State
By John Csiszar,5 days ago
The best suburbs in America have a combination of appealing characteristics, including nice homes and great amenities. Of course, these desirable features come with a price tag -- in some cases, an exorbitant one.
To find the best suburbs in every state, GOBankingRates conducted a comprehensive study analyzing the cost of living in suburban areas surrounding the biggest cities across the country. Factors in this study included:
- Median home list price and median monthly rent, sourced from Zillow's January 2023 index
- Annual cost of living expenses, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and Sperling's Best Places
Non-housing necessities reviewed were food prepared at home, healthcare, utilities and transportation. Suburbs considered in the study have a population between 10,000 and 100,000.
The factors were scored and ranked from best to worst for each Metropolitan Statistical Area in all 50 states to learn The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State. Note that Montana, Vermont and Wyoming did not have enough qualifying cities to rank the state. Some states had too few suburbs to choose from, limiting them to only one on the final list, while some states had such a far and away most expensive it felt unequal to highlight any other suburb.
The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money
Read: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
In all, 10 suburbs on the list had median home list prices exceeding $2 million. Three of them came in at less than $300,000. Take a guess before you thumb through the results to see if you can guess the states with the most and least affordable suburbs.
Here's a look at the most expensive suburbs in America on a state-by-state basis. For each state, suburbs are ranked in order from most expensive to least expensive.
Alabama
- Homewood
- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover
- Median home list price: $487,623
- Monthly median rent: $1,904
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,015.60
- Vestavia Hills
- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover
- Median home list price: $506,963
- Monthly median rent: $1,621
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,210.09
Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?
Alaska
- Wasilla
- Metro area: Anchorage
- Median home list price: $341,677
- Monthly median rent: $1,917
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,874.14
Arkansas
- Bella Vista
- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers
- Median home list price: $313,467
- Monthly median rent: $1,738
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,677.04
- Bentonville
- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers
- Median home list price: $417,422
- Monthly median rent: $1,585
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,053.54
Arizona
- Paradise Valley
- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Median home list price: $2,981,603
- Monthly median rent: $8,311
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,666.43
- Sedona
- Metro area: Prescott Valley-Prescott
- Median home list price: $896,153
- Monthly median rent: $2,616
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,561.43
California
- Malibu
- Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim
- Median home list price: $3,726,070
- Monthly median rent: $11,462
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,969.86
- Beverly Hills
- Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim
- Median home list price: $5,363,305
- Monthly median rent: $4,231
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,709.16
Colorado
- Evergreen
- Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood
- Median home list price: $889,966
- Monthly median rent: $3,083
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,178.93
- Greenwood Village
- Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood
- Median home list price: $1,478,883
- Monthly median rent: $2,147
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,424.04
Connecticut
- Greenwich
- Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
- Median home list price: $2,043,465
- Monthly median rent: $4,088
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,634.19
- Fairfield
- Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
- Median home list price: $759,687
- Monthly median rent: $3,533
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,547.53
Delaware
- Bear
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
- Median home list price: $368,203
- Monthly median rent: $2,037
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,152.30
Florida
- Bal Harbour
- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
- Median home list price: $5,133,421
- Monthly median rent: $8,101
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,746.20
- Palm Beach
- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
- Median home list price: $11,026,898
- Monthly median rent: $6,419
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,910.96
Georgia
- Milton
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta
- Median home list price: $817,927
- Monthly median rent: $2,133
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,994.39
- Druid Hills
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta
- Median home list price: $782,068
- Monthly median rent: $2,011
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,633.88
Hawaii
- Haleiwa
- Metro area: Urban Honolulu
- Median home list price: $1,592,470
- Monthly median rent: $4,750
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $28,112.44
- Kailua
- Metro area: Urban Honolulu
- Median home list price: $1,494,386
- Monthly median rent: $3,414
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $26,740.12
Idaho
- Eagle
- Metro area: Boise City
- Median home list price: $793,605
- Monthly median rent: $2,402
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,549.50
- Star
- Metro area: Boise City
- Median home list price: $561,392
- Monthly median rent: $2,132
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,015.52
Illinois
- Winnetka
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
- Median home list price: $1,394,859
- Monthly median rent: $1,750
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,588.24
- Wilmette
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
- Median home list price: $773,550
- Monthly median rent: $3,075
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,924.16
Indiana
- Zionsville
- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson
- Median home list price: $552,398
- Monthly median rent: $1,764
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,139.35
- McCordsville
- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson
- Median home list price: $335,333
- Monthly median rent: $2,068
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,285.22
Iowa
- Johnston
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
- Median home list price: $368,701
- Monthly median rent: $1,345
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,041.67
- Waukee
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
- Median home list price: $348,959
- Monthly median rent: $1,398
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,167.15
Kansas
- Leawood
- Metro area: Kansas City
- Median home list price: $639,969
- Monthly median rent: $1,836
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,363.41
- Fairway
- Metro area: Kansas City
- Median home list price: $516,043
- Monthly median rent: $2,038
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,955.12
Kentucky
- Prospect
- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County
- Median home list price: $608,069
- Monthly median rent: $2,393
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,521.70
- Independence
- Metro area: Cincinnati
- Median home list price: $267,733
- Monthly median rent: $1,959
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,012.05
Louisiana
- Elmwood
- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie
- Median home list price: $541,940
- Monthly median rent: $1,853
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,076.66
- Prairieville
- Metro area: Baton Rouge
- Median home list price: $291,517
- Monthly median rent: $1,899
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,443.22
Maine
- Old Orchard Beach
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
- Median home list price: $428,498
- Monthly median rent: $1,850
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,230.25
Maryland
- Potomac
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
- Median home list price: $1,177,319
- Monthly median rent: $3,460
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,201.01
- Chevy Chase
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
- Median home list price: $1,434,266
- Monthly median rent: $2,393
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,886.46
Massachusetts
- Brookline
- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton
- Median home list price: $1,991,540
- Monthly median rent: $3,928
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,120.02
- Needham
- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton
- Median home list price: $1,277,428
- Monthly median rent: $3,684
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,757.76
Michigan
- Birmingham
- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
- Median home list price: $655,889
- Monthly median rent: $2,255
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,311.45
- West Bloomfield
- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
- Median home list price: $416,579
- Monthly median rent: $2,294
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,975.39
Minnesota
- Wayzata
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
- Median home list price: $772,664
- Monthly median rent: $3,139
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,988.80
- Lilydale
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
- Median home list price: $543,128
- Monthly median rent: $2,070
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,902,93
Mississippi
- Madison
- Metro area: Jackson
- Median home list price: $358,131
- Monthly median rent: $1,894
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,876.59
- Olive Branch
- Metro area: Memphis
- Median home list price: $313,991
- Monthly median rent: $2,127
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,890.89
Missouri
- Clayton
- Metro area: St. Louis
- Median home list price: $914,295
- Monthly median rent: $1,632
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,737.86
- Ballwin
- Metro area: St. Louis
- Median home list price: $367,564
- Monthly median rent: $1,777
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,987.66
Montana
- Red Lodge, Montana
- Metro area used: Billings
- Median home list price: $291,800
- Monthly median rent: $1,272
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,292.95
Nebraska
- Papillion
- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs
- Median home list price: $352,967
- Monthly median rent: $1,367
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,299.01
Nevada
- North Las Vegas
- Metro area: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise
- Median home list price: $380,629
- Monthly median rent: $1,842
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,131.94
- Sparks
- Metro area: Reno
- Median home list price: $484,776
- Monthly median rent: $1,869
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,195.47
New Hampshire
- Portsmouth
- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton
- Median home list price: -$670,849
- Monthly median rent: $2,529
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,050.12
- Salem
- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton
- Median home list price: $512,941
- Monthly median rent: $2,800
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,676.61
New Jersey
- Short Hills
- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City
- Median home list price: $1,716,742
- Monthly median rent: $3,984
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,560.97
- Hoboken
- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City
- Median home list price: $1,478,620
- Monthly median rent: $3,534
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,902.63
New Mexico
- Rio Rancho
- Metro area: Albuquerque
- Median home list price: $303,638
- Monthly median rent: $1,745
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,255.20
New York
- Water Mill
- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City
- Median home list price: $3,643,074
- Monthly median rent: $97,222
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,397.25
- Amagansett
- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City
- Median home list price: $3,005,998
- Monthly median rent: $54,322
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,086.88
North Carolina
- Waxhaw
- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia -
- Median home list price: $548,682
- Monthly median rent: $2,528
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,049.41
- Carolina Beach
- Metro area: Wilmington
- Median home list price: $599,604
- Monthly median rent: $1,924
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,189.50
North Dakota
- West Fargo
- Metro area: Fargo
- Median home list price: $307,908
- Monthly median rent: $1,573
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,871.11
Ohio
- New Albany
- Metro area: Columbus
- Median home list price: $623,243
- Monthly median rent: $1,747
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,800.63
- Upper Arlington
- Metro area: Columbus
- Median home list price: $563,484
- Monthly median rent: $2,051
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,589.60
Oklahoma
- Edmond
- Metro area: Oklahoma City
- Median home list price: $318,725
- Monthly median rent: $1,622
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,635.99
- Piedmont
- Metro area: Oklahoma City
- Median home list price: $300,305
- Monthly median rent: $1,465
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,430.74
Oregon
- Lake Oswego
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
- Median home list price: $907,141
- Monthly median rent: $2,235
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,169.01
- West Linn
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Median home list price: $739,816
- Monthly median rent: $2,317
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,354.92
Pennsylvania
- New Hope
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
- Median home list price: $772,960
- Monthly median rent: $2,875
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,485.92
- Devon
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
- Median home list price: $800,908
- Monthly median rent: $1,989
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,105.18
Rhode Island
- Narragansett
- Metro area: Providence-Warwick
- Median home list price: $739,031
- Monthly median rent: $2,749
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,288.91
- Newport
- Metro area: Providence-Warwick
- Median home list price: $809,618
- Monthly median rent: $2,949
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,528.84
South Carolina
- Mount Pleasant
- Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston
- Median home list price: $747,876
- Monthly median rent: $2,156
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,589.71
South Dakota
- Box Elder, South Dakota
- Metro area used: Rapid City
- Median home list price: $231,685
- Monthly median rent: $1,026
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,631.36
Tennessee
- Brentwood
- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin
- Median home list price: $1,169,876
- Monthly median rent: $2,835
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,980.51
Texas
- Highland Park
- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Median home list price: $2,522,341
- Monthly median rent: $4,284
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,350.99
- University Park
- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Median home list price: $1,979,429
- Monthly median rent: $3,638
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,440.48
Utah
- Holladay
- Metro area: Salt Lake City
- Median home list price: $787,270
- Monthly median rent: $2,048
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,864.62
- Draper
- Metro area: Salt Lake City
- Median home list price: $785,991
- Monthly median rent: $1,689
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,265.74
Vermont
- South Burlington, Vermont
- Metro area used: Burlington-South Burlington
- Median home list price: $405,496
- Monthly median rent: $1,896
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,080.47
Virginia
- McLean
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
- Median home list price: $1,369,700
- Monthly median rent: $2,393
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,105.86
- Vienna
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
- Median home list price: $990,185
- Monthly median rent: $3,037
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,684.15
Washington
- Sammamish
- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
- Median home list price: $1,455,452
- Monthly median rent: $3,059
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,874.51
- Mercer Island
- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
- Median home list price: $2,179,996
- Monthly median rent: $2,497
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,328.47
West Virginia
- Martinsburg
- Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg
- Median home list price: $260,943
- Monthly median rent: $1,576
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,836.05
Wisconsin
- Middleton
- Metro area: Madison
- Median home list price: $522,224
- Monthly median rent: $1,562
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,777.41
Wyoming
- Green River, Wyoming
- Metro area used: Rock Springs
- Median home list price: $225,367
- Monthly median rent: $1,016
- Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,128.34
Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) in each state by evaluating cities within the MSA with populations less than 100,000 ("suburbs") along the following criteria: (1) median home list price, sourced from Zillow's January 2023 home value data, (2) median rent, sourced from Zillow's January 2023 index, and (3) annual cost of living expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling's Best Places. All these factors were scored, summed up and then ranked from best to worst for each major MSA in all 50 states to give The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State. Factor (1) was weighted 1.5 times in final calculations. The list of cites came from first ranking factors (1) and (2) by state and taking each state's five highest-scoring (most expensive) suburbs to the next round. All data was collected and is up to date as of February 27-28, 2023.
Photo disclaimer: Images used are representational of the overall areas mentioned, but may not reflect the actual suburbs listed.
Ja mi Farkas contributed to the reporting of this article.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State
Comments / 0