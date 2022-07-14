ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s Relationship Timeline: From Broadway and ‘DWTS’ to Marriage and More

By Johnni Macke
Swept up in love! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are a match made in dancing heaven.

The couple met while on Broadway in 2009, but it wasn’t until their paths crossed again on Dancing With the Stars that they began dating in 2012. Three years later, the Ukrainian dancer asked Murgatroyd to marry him while performing onstage in December 2015.

“I never thought that we were going to be together,” the New Zealand native exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2019.

The Faith, Hope and Love actress noted that when she met Chmerkovskiy, dating “wasn’t even a thought that crossed my mind.”

The couple did, however, make it down the aisle in July 2017 , having a both a small ceremony at City Hall and a 300-guest celebration in New York the same month.

“It was beautiful. He made me cry,” Murgatroyd told Us of her husband’s vows, noting she spoke about wanting to be with him “until we’re old in a rocking chair together.”

Chmerkovskiy revealed that when the pair kissed during their big ceremony, “a giant rainbow came out [and] people lost their s–t!” Murgatroyd added: “I couldn’t believe it when I turned around. It was amazing — perfect timing.”

The pair, who welcomed their first child , son Shai, in January 2017 ahead of the nuptials, have continued to evolve as a couple .

“You become closer,” the Murgatroyd told Us in March 2019. “From the delivery room, to bringing them home for the first time, to, like, sharing those special moments.”

As the married dancers continue raising Shai together, Murgatroyd revealed in June 2022 that she had suffered three miscarriages while trying to expand their family.

“It’s traumatizing, and he’s the one that’s closest to me,” she exclusively told Us in July 2022 . “So, he goes through it as much as I go through it, so to speak. It did bring us closer together. When you go through something like that, it’s just an ultimate bonding session. … When you come to those crossroads and those big decisions, making them together and moving forward together as a family unit is so important, and I feel like we did that.”

The Peta Jane Beauty founder and the Masked Dancer finalist have since been candid about their fertility struggles as they undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“I’ve had actually no, like, really close friends of me do [IVF] before either, so I haven’t been privy to the process. But I’m very hopeful,” she told Us that July. “I really want a girl … and [Maks is] very much just wanting that bond with one baby [as opposed to twins]. I think we’re both nervous about trying to balance two, with how to kind of share the love and be there for each baby.”

Scroll down to relive the couple’s biggest relationship moments through the years:

