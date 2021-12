Handheld gaming has experienced a rebirth in recent years. In one sense, it's because of the Nintendo Switch and how it redefined handhelds doubling as TV-connected consoles. In the other sense, it's all because of phones. While the Switch and Valve's upcoming Steam Deck are already exploring ways of taking console and PC games on the go, Qualcomm's new dedicated mobile gaming chip, the Snapdragon G3x, is looking to do something different: evolve gaming phones into larger-screened, faster-performing, TV-connected dedicated game systems.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO