ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Riley and Desean Black's Engagement Has Ended

Distractify
Distractify
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Update: Amber Riley and Desean Black have broken up and called off their engagement. A rep for the Glee alum confirmed the news of the split to E! News on April 11. "They ask for privacy during this time," he rep shared to the outlet. Long before Amber and...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jesse Williams 'asks that $50K a month child support payments for his two kids with ex Aryn be reduced'... after quitting his $260K an episode show Grey's Anatomy last year

Jesse Williams has asked for his child support payments to be reduced after quitting Grey's Anatomy. The 40-year-old actor - who has children Sadie, eight, and Maceo , five, from his previous marriage to Aryn Drake-Lee - was ordered to pay over $50,000 a month in child support to his ex-wife and has requested a reduction after quitting his long-running role on the medical drama series back in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Williams’ Husband: Meet Jim Skrip, Plus Look Back At Her Previous Two Marriages

Here’s everything you need to know about Vanessa Williams’ current husband, Jim Skrip and her two ex-husbands, Rick Fox and Ramon Hervey II. Vanessa Williams shot up to stardom after she was the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. The 58-year-old then went on to pursue a career as an actress, singer and producer. She has found success both on the stage and the screen. She has starred on Broadway in Into The Woods and Kiss Of The Spider Woman and will be returning to the stage this may in POTUS. She’s also known for her on-screen credits in Ugly Betty, Shaft and Desperate Housewives. Through it all, she has been married multiple times, which she spoke about in an essay with Glamour.
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naya Rivera
Person
Jenna Ushkowitz
Person
Amber Riley
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Wife of ‘black-ish’ star Anthony Anderson files for divorce

The longtime wife of comedic actor Anthony Anderson has filed for divorce after 23 years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Alvina Stewart Anderson filed to permanently end the marriage on Friday, March 25, 2022. She filed for divorce back in 2015 when she and her “black-ish” star husband were separated between 2014-16. But she reportedly dropped the case in 2016.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Daily Mail

Secret best friends! Samuel L Jackson, 73, gets a hug from Denzel Washington, 67, as he receives his honorary Oscar... 32 years after they co-starred in Mo' Better Blues

No actor's films have made more money in box office history than Samuel L Jackson, but he had never won an Oscar until Friday, when he was awarded an honorary statuette by the Academy. The 73-year-old known for collaborations with Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino, and a regular feature in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Triple Threat#Fox#Straight Talk Wireless
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
TheWrap

Here’s Why Theo James Isn’t in ‘Sanditon’ Season 2

Spoilers abound for Sanditon Season 1 (and the first episode of Season 2) below. You’ve been warned!. Fans of romantic period dramas, rejoice! March brought the sophomore return of two beloved Regency-era shows — Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and PBS Masterpiece’s “Sanditon.” While the former is definitely the more boisterous and popular of the two, the latter has amassed a small-but-mighty fanbase of devotees.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Here’s Why ‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Looks So Familiar

Fans may know Sheryl Lee Ralph from her most recent role in the ABC comedy series, Abbott Elementary. She currently plays Barbara Howard, one of the more experienced teachers at the Philadelphia public school ﻿where the show takes place. Though she’s often labeled ﻿as old-fashioned and strict by the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

What Is Kat Von D's Net Worth? Her Empire Has Made a Fortune

If you have ever seen an episode of LA Ink, then odds are that you're already at least somewhat familiar with Kat Von D. The legendary tattoo artist has become one of the most famous faces in the world of permanent ink, and as her fame has grown, she has branched out into a variety of other creative endeavors as well.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is Miguel Alive in the Future on 'This Is Us'? Here's Everything We Know

Since its second season, NBC's hit drama This Is Us has teased its viewers with brief glimpses into the future. The first flash-forward occurred in the Season 2 finale, showing Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and a grown-up Tess (Iantha Richardson) arriving to see an unknown person. Since then, we've slowly uncovered more details about the future.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Jesse Williams’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Salary Revealed In New Child Custody Court Docs

The salary for the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star was revealed in court documents upon his request to lower child support payments amid his current Broadway income. Jesse Williams‘ salary during his Grey’s Anatomy career was revealed in new court documents. Financial records for the 41-year-old actor, who played Dr. Jackson Avery on the hit ABC series, were included in a Los Angeles filing on March 29 where the actor requested to lower his $40,000 per month child support payments to ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Walker' Prequel Adds Netflix Star

The forthcoming Walker prequel pilot — Walker: Independence — has added a Netflix star to its growing cast. Deadline reports that Single All The Way actor Philemon Chambers has joined the new show as a series regular. Chambers will portray Independence Deputy Sheriff Gus, who is described as being "polite, careful, even-tempered, and genuinely willing to help."
TV SERIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
135K+
Followers
20K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy