NBA Rookie of the Year 2022: Scottie Barnes a lock to win the award

The 2021-22 regular season is now a thing of the past . It’s time to look at our final NBA Rookie of the Year rankings.

While some second-round picks surprised big time around the Association, lottery selections dominated the landscape. That included forwards Scottie Barnes, Franz Wagner and Jonathan Kuminga.

No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham struggled with injuries early, but turned it up big time as the season progressed. Under that guise, here’s our final NBA Rookie of the Year rankings for the 2021-22 season.

Related: 2022 NBA mock draft

NBA rookie rankings

10. Josh Giddey, guard, Oklahoma City Thunder (Last week: 10)

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Giddey rookie stats

12.5 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 6.4 APG, 42% shooting, 26% 3-point, 13.6 PER

Giddey was playing absolutely brilliant basketball and found himself atop our NBA Rookie of the Year rankings before going down to injury .

Prior to the hip issue, this Aussie was averaging 14.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists in his final 20 games. That’s just insane.

Verdict: Before said injury, Giddey was our favorite to come away with the award. Sadly, said injury has eliminated him from top-end contention. Still, his future is incredibly bright.

9. Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets (last week: not ranked)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Alperen Sengun rookie stats

9.6 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.6 APG, 47% shooting, 25% 3-point, 16.0 PER

The No. 16 overall pick from Turkey, Sengun was acquired by Houston in a draft-day trade with the Thunder. Boy, did he prove the Rockets right in his first NBA season.

The 19-year-old big man played exceedingly well in just under 21 minutes of action per game. In fact, he averaged 16.7 PPG, 9.5 RPG and 4.5 APG per 36 minutes . That translates well moving forward.

Verdict: Sengun is right there with fellow NBA Rookie of the Year candidate Jalen Green as one of the future faces of the rebuilding Rockets. Once he gets more consistent playing time, the sky seems to be the limit here.

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated NBA power rankings

8. Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls (last week: 8)

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Ayo Dosunmu rookie stats

8.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 3.3 APG, 52% shooting, 38% 3-point, 11.2 PER

This second-round pick from Illinois was terrific in initially replacing the injured Lonzo Ball in Chicago’s starting lineup.

Over the course of his final 37 games in Ball’s stead, Dosunmu averaged 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.2 asissts on 35% shooting from distance.

Verdict: As the rest of Chicago’s roster has struggled recently , Dosunmu stepped up admirably. It’ll be interesting to see what type of a role he has heading into the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. But the future is bright.

7. Herbert Jones, forward, New Orleans Pelicans (Last week: 7)

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Herbert Jones rookie stats

9.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.1 APG, 48% shooting, 34% three-point, 12.3 PER

Yet another second-round pick on this list, Jones started 69 of 78 games for the Pelicans during the regular season. He’s been a major cog to help New Orleans earn a spot in the play-in tournament with Zion Williamson sidelined .

It’s been all about consistency for the former Alabama standout. That has included Jones scoring double-digit points in over half of his appearances as a rookie.

Verdict: While Jones won’t come close to winning the NBA Rookie of the Year, he’s going to be a fixture in New Orleans moving forward.

Related: NBA MVP rankings

6. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets (Last week: 5)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Green stats

17.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 2.6 APG, 43% shooting, 34% 3-point, 12.5 PER

Green, 20, was exceptional down the stretch for an otherwise bad Rockets squad. Including a 41-point performance to close out his rookie season, the No. 2 pick averaged 22.0 points on 39% shooting from distance over his final 25 outings.

We knew that Green would have some growing pains. He didn’t play college ball and is pretty darn raw. This recent uptick in performance has to be seen as part of the process.

Verdict: One of the primary issues for Green this past season was shooting from distance. As noted, he hit on just 34% of his three-point attempts. As Green improves in this regard (41% final 11 games), he’s ready to make a name for himself heading into his sophomore season.

5. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (last week: 6)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Kuminga rookie stats

9.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 51% shooting, 34% 3-point, 15.2 PER

One of the most impressive 19-year-olds in recent NBA history, what we saw from Kuminga during the second half of his rookie season defies logic.

Over the course of the final 31 regular-season games, this kid averaged 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds on 54% shooting from the field while connecting on 35% of his three-point attempts.

Verdict: Kuminga ended a stellar first regular season in the NBA averaging 18.0 points and 4.5 rebounds on 83% shooting from distance when Golden State needed wins over the final two games. Per 36, he averaged 19.8 points and 7.1 rebounds throughout the year. Dude is a star in the making.

Related: Top 50 NBA players of 2022

NBA Rookie of the Year: The top candidates

4. Franz Wagner, forward, Orlando Magic (Last week: 3)

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Franz Wagner rookie stats

15.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.9 APG, 47% shooting, 35% 3-point, 14.7 PER

Consistency. That was the name of the game for this top-end NBA Rookie of the Year contender.

Wagner scored in double-digits in all but 15 of his 79 games as a rookie. The Michigan product also picked it up as his rookie season came to an end.

Verdict: Since February 1, Wagner hit on 40% of his three-point attempts while seeing a major uptick in rebounds, assists and overall defense. This kid is legit and a future core piece for the 60-loss Magic.

3. Evan Mobley, center, Cleveland Cavaliers (Last week: 4)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Mobley rookie stats

15. PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.7 BPG, 51% shooting, 25% 3-point, 16.1 PER

The best rookie big man we’ve seen come down the pike in some time, Mobley is proving the surprising Cavaliers right in selecting him No. 3 overall.

Since returning from a COVID-mandated absence, the USC product is averaging 16.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 blocks in 42 games. Just wow.

Verdict: Mobley moves up a spot in our final NBA Rookie of the Year rankings. We’re also intrigued to see how the youngster will perform during the play-in tournament.

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated NBA Playoff and championship predictions

2. Cade Cunningham, guard, Detroit Pistons (Last week: 2)

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Cunningham rookie stats

17.4 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.6 APG, 42% shooting, 31% three-point, 13.1 PER

The No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cunningham’s rookie season started slowly with him missing training camp. It also concluded with Cunningam sidelined.

In between, the rookie was absolutely tremendous for Detroit. In his final 21 games, Cunningham averaged 21.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Verdict: If Cunningham continues to play at the level we saw at the end of his rookie season, he’s going to be an absolute star in every way. He just needs to stay healthy. It’s that simple.

Related: Updated NBA defensive rankings

1. Scottie Barnes, forward, Toronto Raptors (Last week: 1)

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Barnes rookie stats

15.3 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 49% shooting, 30% 3-point, 16.3 PER

Holy cats. Barnes was absolutely electric for a surprising Raptors team during the regular season. How much so? He became one of the big three with Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.

Barnes, 20, scored double-digit points in all but 13 of his 74 appearances. He also grabbed double-digit rebounds 12 times while dishing out five-plus assists another 21 times. That’s insane.

Verdict: Scottie Barnes will be the NBA Rookie of the Year. Take that to the bank.

Check Out: 9 Most Expensive Rookie Cards Ever – Includes LeBron James and Michael Jordan

More must-reads: