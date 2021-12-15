ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Rookie of the Year 2021: Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley pulling away

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TD1l_0Y495U0A00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThPHh_0Y495U0A00

The 2021-22 season is in full tilt, so it is time to look at rookie rankings in our NBA Rookie of the Year race:

NBA rookie rankings

10. Nah’Shon Hyland, guard, Denver Nuggets (Last week: not ranked)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgNdk_0Y495U0A00
Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Nah’Shon Hyland rookie stats

  • 8.2 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 1.6 APG, 37% FG, 34% three point, 13.2 PER
  • Hyland’s numbers don’t do justice as it relates to what he’s meant for the injury-plagued Nuggets. He’s been a leader on the court and a plus-level defender.
  • With that said, the shooting needs to improve in order for the VCU product to creep up our NBA rookie rankings after making his first appearance.

Verdict: Hyland has shown out as a late first-round pick for a Nuggets squad that figured they wouldn’t need him.

9. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, forward, Oklahoma City Thunder (Last week: 9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eP3Oz_0Y495U0A00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl rookie stats

  • 7.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 42% shooting, 35% three-point, 11.8 PER
  • This second-round pick from Villanova has struggled recently, pretty much like the rest of his team. Robinson-Earl is averaging 5.6 points on 30% shooting over his past five games.
  • In no way does this discount what we saw from him earlier in the campaign. In his seven games prior to this run, the forward averaged 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds. He’s still a darn good young player.

Verdict: Look for this rookie to ascend the rankings moving forward.

8. Davion Mitchell, guard, Sacramento Kings (Last week: 8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCeIz_0Y495U0A00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Davion Mitchell rookie stats

  • 9.6 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 3.6 APG, 39% shooting, 31% three-point, 10.7 PER
  • This rookie from Baylor has seen more play under interim head coach Alvin Gentry following the firing of Luke Walton.
  • Since Sacramento made that move, Mitchell is averaging 26 minutes per game. During this span, he’s averaging 10.5 points and 3.2 assists on 36% shooting from distance.

Verdict: No movement in the rankings this week. With more playing time, he should ascend the rankings.

Related: NBA games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks and best bets

7. Chris Duarte, guard, Indiana Pacers (Last week: 6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xV9Jn_0Y495U0A00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Duarte rookie stats

  • 13.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.1 SPG, 43% FG, 33% three-point, 11.9 PER
  • After a strong start to the season, this Oregon product saw his game drop off from November 10-22, averaging a mere 7.8 points on 36% shooting.
  • However, Duarte has picked it up since. In his 12 games since, the sharpshooting guard is averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Verdict: Duarte stands pat in our most-recent NBA Rookie of the Year rankings. Perhaps, he’ll get more play when Indiana blows it up .

Related: NBA playoff predictions – Bracket picks & 2022 Finals champion

6. Josh Giddey, guard, Oklahoma City Thunder (Last week: 5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bufIP_0Y495U0A00
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Giddey rookie stats

  • 10.4 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.8 APG, 1.0 SPG, 39% FG, 25% three-point, 12.1 PER
  • Shooting issues aside, this Aussie is playing at a great all-around level. In fact, Giddey is the third-youngest players in NBA history to grab 100 rebounds and dish out 100 assists in his first 20 NBA games, behind only LeBron James and LaMelo Ball.

Verdict: Is Giddey following in the footsteps of LeBron James and LaMelo Ball? Only time will tell, but the fact he’s joining such talent in the history books says everything.

5. Franz Wagner, forward, Orlando Magic (Last week: 7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSDrk_0Y495U0A00
Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Franz Wagner rookie stats

  • 14.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 45% FG, 39% three point, 14.4 PER
  • Despite existing on a Magic team without a true No. 1 scoring option, Franz Wagner has found a way to put up the numbers.
  • The Michigan product has scored double figures in 10 consecutive games, averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 50% from the field during that span .

Verdict: Wagner is a legit NBA Rookie of the Year candidate, and jumps our most-recent rankings.

Related: NBA Power Rankings – Western Conference teams stand at the top

4. Alperen Sengun, center, Houston Rockets (Last week: 4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7eEv_0Y495U0A00
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Alperen Sengun rookie stats

  • 9.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.1 SPG, 50% shooting, 33% three point, 19.3 PER
  • We absolutely love what this Turkey product has brought to the table in limited playing time this season (18.2 minutes per game).
  • He has an effective shooting percentage of 54% and actually boasts a positive plus-minus for a bad Rockets squad.
  • Over the course of his past six games, the youngster has seen an uptick in production. He’s averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 rebouns, 2.8 assists and 1.2 blocks on 52% shooting.

Verdict: Sengun stays at No. 4 in this week’s rankings after some solid play from the 19-year-old big man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csV9z_0Y495U0A00 Also Read:
NBA MVP Race 2021-22: Stephen Curry nears top, young center makes appearance

3. Cade Cunningham, guard, Detroit Pistons (Last week: 3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhB2Q_0Y495U0A00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Cunningham rookie stats

  • 15.8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.6 APG, 1.4 SPG, 38% shooting, 32% three-point, 11.9 PER
  • Alright. Alright. Alright. It appears that Cunningham is rounding into shape just in time to make a push for the NBA Rookie of the Year.
  • While shooting remains somewhat of an issue, that will come a long in due time. What we do know is that the Oklahoma State product has been a force over the past six games — averaging 22.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals on 48% shooting for a bad Pistons team.

Verdict: If Cunningham continues to play at the level we’ve seen recently, he’ll end up being a top Roty candidate before all is said and done.

2. Evan Mobley, center, Cleveland Cavaliers (Last week: 2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiyMx_0Y495U0A00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Mobley rookie stats

  • 13.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.9 BPG, 47% shooting, 15.9 PER
  • Even after missing four games to injury late last month, there’s no real reason to drop Mobley from our rankings.
  • He’s returned to average 12.9 points and 9.3 rebounds in eight games back — helping the surprising Cavaliers to a 6-2 record in teh proces.

Verdict: Despite the injury, Mobley is a major difference-maker for the Cavaliers.

Related: 2021 NBA mock draft – Top prospects, top landing spots

1. Scottie Barnes, forward, Toronto Raptors (Last week: 1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Imvmr_0Y495U0A00
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Barnes rookie stats

  • 15.4, 8.3 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.1 SPG, 49% FG, 37% three-point, 17.2 PER
  • As the rest of his team struggles, this elite two-way player continues to perform at a high level.
  • Over the course of the past 10 games, Barnes is averaging 16.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks while shooting 50% from the field. That seems good.

Verdict: Already a solid defensive presence, this continues to have the Florida State product near the top of our NBA Rookie of the Year rankings.

Related: 50 Top NBA players of 2021 – Giannis, Kawhi, LeBron battle for #1

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
SportsGrid

Cavs Evan Mobley Ruled Out Wednesday With Hip Injury

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports Evan Mobley will sit out Wednesday’s matchup with the Houston Rockets. Mobley, who is dealing with a lingering hip issue, last played in a 105-94 win over the Miami Heat on Dec. 13, playing 35 minutes, scoring nine points, five rebounds and three assists. Making 25 starts in his rookie season, Mobley averages 34 minutes, scoring 24 points, eight rebounds and two assists per game.
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Cavs offer extremely positive update on Evan Mobley’s hip issue

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Evan Mobley is working on a sensational rookie campaign. However, he missed the team’s most recent game due to a hip issue that had apparently been lingering for a little while. Fortunately, it sounds like there’s no reason for Cavs fans to panic. J.B. Bickerstaff said...
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Evan Mobley injury update will worry Cavs fans

It did not feel like it, but Evan Mobley was unable to suit up for the Cleveland Cavaliers during Wednesday’s blowout win over the Houston Rockets. The Cavs absolutely destroyed the Rockets, 124-89, that it didn’t seem as though they missed the services of their highly-touted rookie. Mobley...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Oregon State
Sportsnet.ca

Struggling in crunch time, the Raptors 'may as well' try Scottie Barnes

The Toronto Raptors fell 131-129 to the Brooklyn Nets in overtime Tuesday night. In the dying seconds of the fourth quarter Toronto's Fred VanVleet dribbled to the top of the key and let a jumper fly for the win but it went wide right. On Wednesday, during The Raptors Show...
NBA
numberfire.com

Evan Mobley (hip) questionable for Cavaliers on Saturday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Mobley is dealing with some hip soreness, which kept him sidelined Wednesday night. Now, he carries a questionable tag into Saturday night's tilt. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Dean Wade figures to remain in the starting lineup if Mobley sits again.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Lebron James
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Luke Walton
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Alvin Gentry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Games#Fg#Vcu#Ppg#Villanova#Sacramento Kings#Baylor
Sports Illustrated

Spike Lee Tried Everything to Get the Perfect Photo of Stephen Curry

Spike Lee was among the many celebrities at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night that witnessed Stephen Curry break the NBA's career three-pointers made record. But Lee appeared to be one of the few who was allowed onto the floor after Golden State's 105–96 win over the Knicks and get an up-close look at how Curry was taking in the moment.
NBA
People

Ayesha Curry 'So Proud' of Husband Stephen After He Sets 3-Pointer Record: 'You Did That'

Ayesha Curry couldn't be happier for her husband Stephen Curry after he made history by becoming the NBA's all-time leading 3-point scorer. The cookbook author, 32, posted a tribute on Instagram after the Golden State Warriors player surpassed former NBA player Ray Allen's career 3-point record of 2,973. Curry became the record holder when his team took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday night.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

29K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy