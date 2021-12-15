NBA Rookie of the Year 2021: Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley pulling away

The 2021-22 season is in full tilt, so it is time to look at rookie rankings in our NBA Rookie of the Year race:

NBA rookie rankings

10. Nah’Shon Hyland, guard, Denver Nuggets (Last week: not ranked)

Nah’Shon Hyland rookie stats

8.2 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 1.6 APG, 37% FG, 34% three point, 13.2 PER

Hyland’s numbers don’t do justice as it relates to what he’s meant for the injury-plagued Nuggets. He’s been a leader on the court and a plus-level defender.

With that said, the shooting needs to improve in order for the VCU product to creep up our NBA rookie rankings after making his first appearance.

Verdict: Hyland has shown out as a late first-round pick for a Nuggets squad that figured they wouldn’t need him.

9. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, forward, Oklahoma City Thunder (Last week: 9)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl rookie stats

7.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 42% shooting, 35% three-point, 11.8 PER

This second-round pick from Villanova has struggled recently, pretty much like the rest of his team. Robinson-Earl is averaging 5.6 points on 30% shooting over his past five games.

In no way does this discount what we saw from him earlier in the campaign. In his seven games prior to this run, the forward averaged 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds. He’s still a darn good young player.

Verdict: Look for this rookie to ascend the rankings moving forward.

8. Davion Mitchell, guard, Sacramento Kings (Last week: 8)

Davion Mitchell rookie stats

9.6 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 3.6 APG, 39% shooting, 31% three-point, 10.7 PER

This rookie from Baylor has seen more play under interim head coach Alvin Gentry following the firing of Luke Walton.

Since Sacramento made that move, Mitchell is averaging 26 minutes per game. During this span, he’s averaging 10.5 points and 3.2 assists on 36% shooting from distance.

Verdict: No movement in the rankings this week. With more playing time, he should ascend the rankings.

7. Chris Duarte, guard, Indiana Pacers (Last week: 6)

Chris Duarte rookie stats

13.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.1 SPG, 43% FG, 33% three-point, 11.9 PER

After a strong start to the season, this Oregon product saw his game drop off from November 10-22, averaging a mere 7.8 points on 36% shooting.

However, Duarte has picked it up since. In his 12 games since, the sharpshooting guard is averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Verdict: Duarte stands pat in our most-recent NBA Rookie of the Year rankings. Perhaps, he’ll get more play when Indiana blows it up .

6. Josh Giddey, guard, Oklahoma City Thunder (Last week: 5)

Josh Giddey rookie stats

10.4 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.8 APG, 1.0 SPG, 39% FG, 25% three-point, 12.1 PER

Shooting issues aside, this Aussie is playing at a great all-around level. In fact, Giddey is the third-youngest players in NBA history to grab 100 rebounds and dish out 100 assists in his first 20 NBA games, behind only LeBron James and LaMelo Ball.

Verdict: Is Giddey following in the footsteps of LeBron James and LaMelo Ball? Only time will tell, but the fact he’s joining such talent in the history books says everything.

5. Franz Wagner, forward, Orlando Magic (Last week: 7)

Franz Wagner rookie stats

14.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 45% FG, 39% three point, 14.4 PER

Despite existing on a Magic team without a true No. 1 scoring option, Franz Wagner has found a way to put up the numbers.

The Michigan product has scored double figures in 10 consecutive games, averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 50% from the field during that span .

Verdict: Wagner is a legit NBA Rookie of the Year candidate, and jumps our most-recent rankings.

4. Alperen Sengun, center, Houston Rockets (Last week: 4)

Alperen Sengun rookie stats

9.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.1 SPG, 50% shooting, 33% three point, 19.3 PER

We absolutely love what this Turkey product has brought to the table in limited playing time this season (18.2 minutes per game).

He has an effective shooting percentage of 54% and actually boasts a positive plus-minus for a bad Rockets squad.

Over the course of his past six games, the youngster has seen an uptick in production. He’s averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 rebouns, 2.8 assists and 1.2 blocks on 52% shooting.

Verdict: Sengun stays at No. 4 in this week’s rankings after some solid play from the 19-year-old big man.

3. Cade Cunningham, guard, Detroit Pistons (Last week: 3)

Cade Cunningham rookie stats

15.8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.6 APG, 1.4 SPG, 38% shooting, 32% three-point, 11.9 PER

Alright. Alright. Alright. It appears that Cunningham is rounding into shape just in time to make a push for the NBA Rookie of the Year.

While shooting remains somewhat of an issue, that will come a long in due time. What we do know is that the Oklahoma State product has been a force over the past six games — averaging 22.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals on 48% shooting for a bad Pistons team.

Verdict: If Cunningham continues to play at the level we’ve seen recently, he’ll end up being a top Roty candidate before all is said and done.

2. Evan Mobley, center, Cleveland Cavaliers (Last week: 2)

Evan Mobley rookie stats

13.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.9 BPG, 47% shooting, 15.9 PER

Even after missing four games to injury late last month, there’s no real reason to drop Mobley from our rankings.

He’s returned to average 12.9 points and 9.3 rebounds in eight games back — helping the surprising Cavaliers to a 6-2 record in teh proces.

Verdict: Despite the injury, Mobley is a major difference-maker for the Cavaliers.

1. Scottie Barnes, forward, Toronto Raptors (Last week: 1)

Scottie Barnes rookie stats

15.4, 8.3 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.1 SPG, 49% FG, 37% three-point, 17.2 PER

As the rest of his team struggles, this elite two-way player continues to perform at a high level.

Over the course of the past 10 games, Barnes is averaging 16.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks while shooting 50% from the field. That seems good.

Verdict: Already a solid defensive presence, this continues to have the Florida State product near the top of our NBA Rookie of the Year rankings.

