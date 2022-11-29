ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

So in Love! Ariana Grande and Husband Dalton Gomez’s Cutest Photos Together

By Lex Briscuso
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

Talk about couple goals! Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez , have been one of Hollywood's cutest pairs since they started dating in February 2020. Their precious moments are sure to have you daydreaming about true love or your favorite rom-com — they're that perfect.

Ariana and Dalton, a Los Angeles real estate broker, met before the coronavirus pandemic hit, when she was looking for another home outside of Los Angeles. Her team enlisted Dalton for the task — and she instantly wanted to pursue him.

Ariana Grande's Boyfriend Dalton Gomez's Net Worth Might Surprise You

“When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him," an insider told Us Weekly in August 2020. "Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.”

They were first spotted locking lips in a booth at Bar Louie in Northridge, California, on Valentine's Day, but at the time, Dalton's identity was still a mystery. TMZ revealed his identity weeks later.

Ariana and Dalton quarantined together throughout the spring. In March 2020, People reported the Florida native had "been with the same group of people,” throughout the early self-isolation period. “One of the people she is with right now is Dalton," a source told the outlet. "They have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

Ariana Grande's Transformation Through the Years Is Nothing Short of ~Victorious~

The pair made their official debut as a couple in the music video for " Stuck With U ," one of Ari's songs with fellow pop star Justin Bieber . In June 2020, they made their relationship Instagram official when she posted a sweet photo of them cuddling in honor of her 27th birthday. In August, Ari shared a heartfelt birthday tribute for her "best friend" Dalton, which included several never-before-seen photos of the twosome.

It's clear the singer is head over heels for her man. “Ariana sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen before in guys she has previously dated," an insider told Us Weekly in August 2020.

A Long Time Coming! Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's Relationship Timeline

The two took another big step a few months later. On December 20, the "Positions" singer revealed she and Dalton were engaged . "Forever [and] then some," Ari captioned a series of photos with her man, including a few shots of her diamond and pearl engagement ring.

On May 15, 2021, Ariana and Dalton tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of all of Ariana's cutest moments with her husband, Dalton!

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo

KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip

Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Fox News

Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'

Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
People

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Have Been Dating a 'Few Months,' Says Source: He 'Is Really into Her'

A source close to Ines de Ramon says she met Brad Pitt "through a mutual friend," while a source close to Pitt adds, "It's not an exclusive relationship" Brad Pitt has a new romantic interest in Ines de Ramon. A source close to the Swiss 32-year-old industry tastemaker tells PEOPLE that she and Pitt, 58, "have been dating for a few months." De Ramon, who works for the jewelry brand Anita Ko, was photographed alongside the Oscar-winning actor on Sunday at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, where they attended a Bono concert. And according to...
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy