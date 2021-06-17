Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

15 best Chromebook apps available in the Play Store

By Joe Hindy
Android Authority
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake advantage of the expansive Google Play Store right from your Chromebook. Chrome OS gets bigger every year. The platform has tons of devices both cheap and expensive, with varying degrees of performance. However, Google made a smart move with Chrome OS by letting people use Google Play. It opened up the platform to millions of apps and games. The Play Store is also way better than the Chrome app store. It immediately made the platform a good option for most people.

www.androidauthority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chromebook#Video Apps#Youtube Music#Tv Apps#Android Apps#The Play Store#The Google Play Store#Adobe Lightroom Price#Google Docs#Google Sheets#Google Slides#Microsoft Office#Gmail#Outlook#Yahoo#Ui#Blue Mail#Kinemaster Price#Powerdirector#Adobe Premiere Rush
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Computers
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Disney
News Break
Netflix
Related
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Google may be working on an answer to Apple’s device-locating network

Google may be working on turning Android phones into a hivemind capable of finding lost devices, similar to Apple’s Find My network, according to analysis done by 9to5Google. A toggle for the feature showed up in a beta of Google Play Services, with code referencing the ability for phones to help locate other devices, potentially signaling that Android phones could soon become easier to find.
BusinessPosted by
Fortune

What Google’s first full-fledged retail store looks like inside

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Google’s first retail store opened in the heart of the posh Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan at 10 a.m. Thursday. While Google has experimented with pop-up venues before, the new shop represents its first intended permanent...
Computersxda-developers

Best keyboards for Chromebooks in June 2021: Logitech, Brydge, Jelly Comb, and more

If you use your Chromebook for work or school, you can use it with a docking station and external monitor. Using an external monitor can provide more screen real estate and docking stations can offer additional ports for multi-tasking. Of course, you’ll need a quality keyboard to complete your workstation. When choosing a keyboard for daily use, you’ll want to have both comfort and reliability. There are a range of ergonomic designs, key layouts, and advanced features to consider when shopping for a keyboard. In this list we’ll take a look at the best keyboards to use with your Chromebook, at a variety of price points.
Computersreviewgeek.com

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 With 11th Gen Intel Power Is Now Available

One of Acer’s high-end Chromebooks just got even better, as the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is now available with upgraded 11th Gen Intel processors. Announced back in May with a performance boost, Chrome OS fans now can get this convertible 13.5-inch machine at Best Buy. The upgraded Chromebook Spin 713...
ComputersAndroid Central

Google will start updating Chromebooks monthly from November

Google will update Chromebooks monthly after Chrome OS 96 lands in October. Chrome OS 95 will be skipped as a result of this while Google tries to realign Chrome browser and Chrome OS. Google will also introduce a new channel aimed at Chromebook owners in education and business, allowing users...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Piracy app passed Apple App Store review as Sudoku app

One of Apple’s biggest justifications for its complete control over its App Store is quality and security. Through its strict policies and manual review process, it is able to ensure that only safe and legitimate apps become available for users to install with confidence and peace of mind. Once in a while, however, something gets past that scrutiny that seems to throw Apple’s defense out the window. That seems to be the case with Zoshy+, a pirated video streaming app that stayed in the App Store for almost a month by masquerading as a puzzle game.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Only 35% of App Store Apps Use iOS 14 Privacy Labels

A new report examines the adoption rate of iOS 14.5 App Tracking Transparency and App Store privacy labels. As of June 8th, 2021, 639,212 iOS apps have declared that they track user information. This represents just 34.63% of all apps available on the App Store. Conversely, 1,208,210 iOS apps, or 65.37%, have not yet declared what information they track.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

The best filmmaker apps for Android

Price: Free / $3.99 / $4.99 per month / Up to $34.99 per year. ActionDirector and PowerDirector are two of the most popular video editors for Android. ActionDirector is a slightly simpler app. You can record video, add some quick filters, and fast and slow-motion support. PowerDirector (Google Play link) is a more traditional video editor. You can import files, cut them up, put them together, edit them in various ways, and export a complete project. It works best on larger screens like tablets or Chromebooks. We still recommend a full desktop editor, but these will do in a pinch. ActionDirector has a single cost, while PowerDirector requires a monthly subscription.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Two Adobe Apps Will Disappear From the App Store on June 21

Adobe revealed that it will remove Photoshop Mix and Photoshop Fix from the App Store on June 21 (via MacRumors). Here’s what the company shared in its support page:. Adobe Photoshop Mix will no longer be available for download on the App Store starting June 21st, 2021. If you already have the app installed you can continue to use it, although there will be no new updates or one-on-one support for users. To enjoy an interruption-free experience with your favorite features (plus more), try Adobe Photoshop Express for free.
Cell Phonesmassachusettsnewswire.com

For a Better Android User Experience Tenorshare Releases UltData for Android App

NEW YORK, N.Y. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Tenorshare has proudly announced that it has released UltData for Android App on Google Play. UltData for Android is an industry-leading software solution that can recover Android deleted data easily. “UltData for Android App is Tenorshare’s first major App released in...
TechnologyLifehacker

Update HBOMax If You're an Apple TV User

Apple TV users should update the HBOMax app right now to fix some—but not all—of the bugs introduced in last week’s version update. HBOMax version 5.30.1 released June 5 and replaced the native tvOS video player with a custom-made player that’s causing issues for many Apple TV users. According to numerous posts online, the new custom player is slow, unresponsive, and doesn’t seem to work with the newest Siri Remote.
ElectronicsZDNet

Best early Prime Day 2021 deals: Chromebook laptops

Over the Amazon Prime Day shopping event, you can expect to see a variety of tower PCs, as well as laptops of all shapes and sizes, on offer from vendors clamoring to snag your attention. Chromebooks are another entry into the mix as lightweight, portable notebooks that run on Google's...
SoftwareDesign Taxi

Adobe Is Discontinuing Two Photoshop Mobile Apps On The App Store

With Photoshop on iPad functioning closely to the full-fledged desktop version, Adobe sees little need for less productive apps. It is thus sunsetting support for Photoshop Mix and Photoshop Fix, two streamlined photo-editing apps for mobile users, and removing them from the Apple App Store. Adobe made the announcement on...
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

How to Install AltStore on iPhone & iPad

Do you want to install some apps to iOS or iPadOS that are not available on the Apple App Store? Perhaps you want an emulator, or a torrent client on your iPhone or iPad? If so, you will need to rely on a third party store called AltStore that lets you sideload apps on to your iPhone and iPad with just your Apple ID.
Cell Phonesitechpost.com

Why Are My iPhone Apps Crashing? 4 Ways to Fix Without Losing Data

Apps crashing in your iPhone is always a nuisance. It can disrupt your relaxation time or even your workflow. There are different reasons as to why your iPhone apps crash, and PayetteForward said there is no one-size-fits-all solution. But there are some ways you can troubleshoot the problem and can get back to enjoying your games, entertainment and even your work needs.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

The lights are back on for the Philips Hue app on the Play Store

Earlier this morning, the official Philips Hue app listing was briefly taken down from the Google Play Store. Whatever the issue may have been, it has since been resolved, and the app is back up and available on Google's servers. That's good because Philips doesn't allow re-uploads of the app on alternate download sites like APK Mirror, so customers of the company's expensive lighting systems which needed to download the app during its disappearance were out of luck — you can't get it anywhere else.