Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Happy 65th Birthday, Tom Hanks! 25 Throwback Photos of His Most Memorable Roles

By Jeryl Brunner
Posted by 
Parade
Parade
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Tom Hanks received the Cecil B. deMille Award at the Golden Globes in 2020, Charlize Theron told a moving story that seems to sum up the actor. A newbie in Hollywood auditioning for Hanks’ film That Thing You Do, Theron said she was a mess. After her first read, she felt she blew it. “I had somehow forgotten to breathe,” recalled Theron, who had idolized Hanks since she was a child in South Africa.

parade.com

Comments / 1

Parade

Parade

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Ryan
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Charlie Wilson
Person
Fred Rogers
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Barkhad Abdi
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#South African#Apollo#Cia#Afghan#Soviets#Somali#Us Airways#Washington Post#Battle Of The Atlantic#U S Navy Cmdr#Allied
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswmleader.com

Tom Hanks Birthday Special: From Splash to News of the World, 11 Awesome Movie Quotes of the Actor That Are Quite Underrated!

Tom Hanks is one of America’s best actors working today. Hanks is the most down to earth celebrity that you’ll come across. Tom Hanks for how great of an actor he is, is equally loved for being an amazing person too. He has the ability to lose himself in the characters that he plays, be it just Hanks lending his voice, he is able to distinguish these people apart. He never plays the same role twice and that’s a really admirable quality of his that has to be appreciated. Tom Hanks Birthday Special: Some of the Most Popular Quotes from His Brilliant Movies That Deserve a Special Round of Applause.
MLBPosted by
AL.com

Tom Hanks’ 10 best movies ranked

Tom Hanks turns 65 today. As an actor, writer, director and producer, the 2-time Oscar-winner’s films have made nearly $10 billion worldwide. To wish the film icon a happy birthday, we’ll share our 10 favorite films of his. We’ll cover plenty of the hits you know and love, but also...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Tom Hanks Celebrates His 65th Birthday by Curating an Hourlong DJ Set

Tom Hanks just turned 65 and he did what anyone turning 65 should do on their birthday — DJ an hourlong mix of obscure rock records. Titled, “Songs From The Back Of The Station Wagon #1 With Tom hanks,” the mix was made for Boss Radio 66, formerly known as Rock ‘n’ Soul Ichiban. The sounds hark back to the famous rock and soul oldies of the 1950s and 1960s. Anyone who has seen or listened to the soundtrack of Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ can very much feel the same vibe in Hanks’ hourlong fan out.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Rita Wilson Takes Tom Hanks on a Bike Ride for His Milestone 65th Birthday

Fans on Twitter celebrated the birthday of Tom Hanks this past weekend, as the two-time Oscar winner turned 65 years old. But only after worrying about the star when his name trended on Twitter. It seems that while some instantly knew the reason behind Hanks' name trending on the site, there were some who feared that something had happened to the beloved star of Toy Story, Forrest Gump and The Green Mile. Thankfully, the trending hashtag was all good, and that meant that everyone could wish the legendary star a very happy birthday.
MoviesInside the Magic

Why Isn’t Tim Allen Voicing Buzz in the ‘Lightyear’ Movie?

Tim Allen is widely known for voicing Buzz Lightyear in all four Toy Story movies, quickly becoming a household name in the 1990s and 2000s with his multiple TV and film appearances. To many, Allen is Buzz Lightyear and the only voice for everyone’s favorite space cadet, much like actor...
TV & VideosComicBook

Original Turner & Hooch Star Admits It “Feels Kind of Weird” Without Tom Hanks

The new Turner & Hooch series is coming to Disney+ later this month and it's based on the 1989 movie of the same name. The original film starred Tom Hanks and an adorable Bordeaux Mastiff, but don't expect to see America's dad returning as Scott Turner. The new show is starring Josh Peck as Hanks' son, also named Scott Turner, and the first trailer for the new show revealed they've killed off Hanks' character. While Hanks may not be seen in the new series, there is one star from the original film who is reprising his role. Reginald VelJohnson, the actor best known for Family Matters and Die Hard, will be showing up in Disney+'s Turner & Hooch as David Sutton. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with VelJohnson at the show's premiere and we asked how this new experience has been different.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Tom Cruise Fans Toast the Actor on His 59th Birthday

Tom Cruise is getting a lot of love online from fans for his birthday, even if some of us can't seem to believe that the actor is now just one year shy of 60 years old. Tom Cruise, who still insists on doing his own dangerous stunts in Mission: Impossible movies, officially turned 59 on Saturday. His name has since begun trending on Twitter with fans from around the world celebrating the action star, who looks like he's barely aged a day since Top Gun.
CelebritiesPopculture

Why Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Allegedly Cut off Controversial Son Chet Hanks

Chet Hanks was hit with a civil lawsuit in April by his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker. Parker publicly accused the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson of physically abusing her during their relationship. According to a report by PEOPLE, Parker is seeking $1 million in damages. Chet later accused Parker of being the attacker, claiming that she came after him with a knife. The lawsuit is ongoing, and Parker recently spoke to Radar Online and claimed that due to Chet's behavior, his parents had cut him off financially.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Five Worst Bruce Willis Movies of His Career

There’s a moment in an actor’s life when they become less of a talent and more of a joke, and while it’s entirely possible to move beyond that period of time and become the top actor that people know them to be, folks such as Bruce Willis have had a hard time really getting the same number of people to believe that they’re worth the effort once again. At certain points in his career, Willis has been the kind of guy that people can’t help but love since he’s the hard-hitting, no-nonsense type that folks want to think can be someone they might look up to in real life given that his characters have often been kind of the hard-bitten, everyman types that know what it’s like to live out in the world and be a part of it. But the moment he started taking on roles that appeared to be less about quality and more about quantity, his star began to dim. Like it or not, he’s been something of a joke since the Die Hard movies started moving into part three and beyond, and the fact that there’s a plan for another one is only making things worse since it makes it apparent that Bruce is out for a paycheck. This isn’t a bad thing, everyone wants to get paid after all, but the fact that he’s sacrificing quality in order to keep getting paid is hard for a lot of fans to take, while others will just close their eyes and ears and keep proclaiming him as one of the top stars in Hollywood.
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Imagine Dragons Wish Dan Reynolds Happy Birthday With Funny Photo Gallery

"Happy Birthday Mr. Dan Reynolds. We are so very grateful you were born. The world would be less without your indomitable spirit in it," his bandmates wrote alongside stills from their "Follow You" music video. "You’ve touched the lives of so many people with your melodies and words - a message of self-love, compassion, forgiveness and hope. It’s been an honor to share that message along side you. Your appetite for life inspires us. May you live to be 200!"
Los Angeles, CA1009theeagle.com

Does Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler have A Beef?

Tom Hanks arrives at a special screening of "Inferno" at the Directors Guild of America Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) The ‘Turner & Hooch’ reboot is coming soon to Disney+. But, news of the reboot has brought up some old feuds from...
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.

Comments / 1

Community Policy