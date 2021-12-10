LinkedIn Profile Tips for Standing Out and Making Connections

Before LinkedIn , calling up companies for emails or phone numbers was the norm. Now, a quick Google search can open up a world of job search opportunities. Learning how to effectively use your headline, hiring terms, and experience can actually allow your LinkedIn profile to work for you . In addition to taking advantage of the platform’s many features—including DIBs and Product pages —here are several easy ways to dazzle brands, prospective clients, and become a business power player.

Keep Your Title Simple

Social Media Specialist. Social Media Guru. Social Media Manager. All these titles sum up just one role. When deciding on what you’d like to be known for, keep it simple. One way to do this is to look up brands you’re interested in working with to see what titles they’re currently using and tend to come up the most.

Use Keywords + Hiring Terms

Becoming a search engine specialist isn’t a requirement to get the most out of LinkedIn. Instead, read through job descriptions to make a note of what key terms are shared. Terms like “develop”, “implement,” and “generate” signals a company wants creativity and strong management skills; making a note of these things will help you target your profile.

Streamline Your Experience

Your LinkedIn profile is the perfect place to include roles that don’t always make the cut on your resume. Focus on experiences that will not only highlight what you enjoy doing but that will also be relevant to the projects you’d like to be called for. That way you can knock out the retail job you had that one summer that doesn’t relate to your path and passions.









Beef Up Your Education Section – Wisely

That Psychology course you took Freshman year? Don’t be afraid to include it. Sharing relevant coursework and team activities is a great way to give brands and future clients insight into how your education built your experience.

Highlight Projects You Enjoy Working On

Instead of using your resume to list every possible responsibility you’ve had, zero in on the ones you enjoyed the most. When elaborating on your experiences, detail the projects you were most challenged by and would be interested in taking on again. Not only will your interests align with the job you pitch for, but it will also tell brands what strengths you’re most interested in using.

Maximize The Skills Section

Those hiring terms you found? Pull them back up. Having job descriptions at your fingertips tells you what companies are clearly looking for. You’ll want to make a note of the specific words they use since this is what they’ll be putting into the search bar.

Make Your Headline P-O-P

Personable. Original. Persuasive. Instead of just sharing your job title, use your headline to wow recruiters—it is after all, the first thing they see after your name, in search. For instance, highlight notable recognition or key expertise (in 25-42 words). Think about what’s the most impressive thing you have done for clients or can do in your specialty.

Being up on LinkedIn is a game-changer. Taking advantage of how it can easily connect you to brand sponsors and client projects is crucial to succeeding as a business owner today!

