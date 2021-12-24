ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Buzz

(WATCH) Frosty the Snowman – 1969

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckiwV_0Y2GjbE600

Frosty the Snowman is a 1969 animated Christmas television special based on the song “Frosty the Snowman”.

On Christmas Eve, a terrible magician named Professor Hinkle is called to the schoolhouse to perform for the class Christmas party, but fails. After, the children go out to play in the snow where they build a snowman and name him Frosty. Suddenly, Hinkle’s rabbit, Hocus Pocus, hops outside and a gust of wind blows the hat onto Frosty, bringing him to life, delighting the children, but Hinkle, after discovering this as well, takes it back after the wind blows it off Frosty’s head. The other children object, but he tells them that when they grow up, they’ll learn that snowmen can’t come to life and leaves.

Hocus, however, runs back to the schoolyard with the hat and the children bring Frosty to life again. Frosty is amazed with all the things he can do since he is alive until he feels the temperature is rising, which could cause him to melt until they realize the only place he’d never melt is the North Pole. The children decide to take him there as they parade through town, shocking other people including the traffic cop. They reach the train station, but with no money to buy a ticket, Karen and Frosty to stow away on a train while Hinkle manages to sneak aboard, determined to get the hat back.

Noticing that Karen is freezing in the boxcar, Frosty realizes that she has to get out. With Karen still freezing, they find the forest animals decorating their Christmas tree and they build Karen a fire while Frosty and Hocus decide that Santa Claus to help Karen get back home and Frosty to the North Pole. That night, as Frosty waits patiently for Santa, Hinkle shows up and demands Frosty to give him back the hat. Frosty and Karen escape him and find a greenhouse to warm up in until Hinkle catches up to them and slams the door, trapping them inside.

Santa arrives and he and Hocus go to the greenhouse, only to find Karen crying over a melted Frosty. Santa explains to her that Frosty is made of Christmas snow and will always come back every winter. He then opens the door, letting in a magic Christmas wind, bringing Frosty back to life. But just as they’re about to put his hat on, Hinkle shows up and demands he wants the hat back again. Santa warns him that if he ever does take it, he’ll never get another Christmas present from him. He then tells him to write his apologies and on Christmas morning, he’ll get a new hat. Delighted, Hinkle runs home to write his apologies in the hopes of it. Santa then brings Frosty back to life, takes Karen home, and brings Frosty back to the North Pole, promising to return next year when another Christmas snowfall comes.

As the end credits roll, Frosty and the children parade through town. The townspeople also join the parade, including the traffic cop, and a reformed Professor Hinkle wearing his new hat. At the end of the parade, Frosty boards Santa’s sleigh and they leave for the North Pole with Frosty altering the song’s last lyric, saying, “I’ll be back on Christmas Day!”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

Related
Atlas Obscura

Remembering When Mrs. Claus Cracked the North Pole’s Glass Ceiling

This story was originally published on The Conversation and appears here under a Creative Commons license. Clement Clarke Moore’s 1823 poem “Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas” redefined Christmas in America. As historian Steven Nissenbaum explains in The Battle for Christmas, Moore’s secular St. Nick weakened the holiday’s religious associations, transforming it into a familial celebration that culminated in Santa Claus’s toy deliveries on Christmas Eve.
CHRISTMAS
NBC News

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
RELATIONSHIPS
Newport Buzz

(WATCH) Jesus vs. Santa – A Very South Park Christmas

In South Park’s second episode ever we are introduced to a heartwarming tale of four children trying to decide who to cheer for: Jesus, or Santa. It almost makes one wonder what Brian Boitano would do in this situation. In the end, though, they decide that Christmas isn’t a time for settling old scores, Christmas is about one thing: presents.
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Morning#Santa Claus#Frosty The Snowman#Hocus Pocus
veronews.com

Big splash of holiday cheer at Christmas Lighted Boat Parade

It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas, when residents, friends and families, some several generations strong, turned out for the annual Moorings Christmas Lighted Boat Parade hosted by the Moorings Yacht Club, Moorings Club, Moorings Realty Sales Company and The Moorings of Vero Property Owners Association. With dusk...
CARS
WNCT

Best Christmas specials of all time. What’s your favorite?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Christmas is a magical time of the year, not simply limited to one day, but rather to a whole season filled with shopping, parties, and time spent with loved ones and friends. Each year, decorations are hauled out of basements or rediscovered in attics, memories of Christmases past are unboxed and […]
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment Weekly

Christmas lights and family fights: Ranking Bob's Burgers Christmas episodes

Their Christmas episodes are no exception, and in honor of their latest one, "Gene's Christmas Break," EW has ranked all of them from the mildly merry to the shimmering showstoppers. There are no stockings full of coal on the list and each one offers plenty of laughs, but some sparkle just a little bit brighter. From a love story involving mannequins to an underground Christmas rave, the Belchers' holiday adventures are more fun than a chocolate candy cane. Read on to see if you agree with our rankings.
TV SERIES
KTLA

NORAD tracks Santa live on Christmas Eve; how to watch

Santa Claus is coming to town — and you can find out when he’ll be traveling to your area this Christmas Eve and watch him live, thanks as always to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. NORAD’s Santa Tracker allows children (and adults) to follow Saint Nick as he delivers presents around the world and […]
POLITICS
advantagenews.com

Christmas Wonderland wrapping up

Alton's Christmas Wonderland will be open for one more week. The Grandpa Gang, which creates the large light display each year, brought all of the displays back, along with the Christmas Tree decorating contest, but no Santa this year due to continuing health concerns. Grandpa Gang leader Dick Alford tells...
ALTON, IL
openculture.com

Why “White Christmas,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Let It Snow,” and Other Classic Christmas Songs Come from the 1940s

Cast your mind back, if you will, to Christmastime eighty years ago, and imagine which holiday songs would have been in the air — or rather, which ones wouldn’t have been. You certainly wouldn’t have heard the likes of “Jingle Bell Rock” or “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” rock-and-roll itself not yet having emerged in the form we know today. Even the thoroughly un-rocking “Silver Bells” wouldn’t be recorded until 1951, for the now-forgotten Bob Hope film The Lemon Drop Kid. What of children’s favorites like “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “Frosty the Snowman”? None were popular until Gene Autry laid them down in 1947, 1949, and 1950, respectively.
MUSIC
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
PennLive.com

Christmas light displays: Where to walk, drive and park to enjoy some holiday light shows in Pa.

The earlier sunset and longer nights during the winter do come with a bright side - pun intended - as people fill the holidays with festive light displays. Some of the lights bringing cheer to this holiday season are elaborate enough to warrant a special trip or two. And so we’ve found another round-up of places where you can go to check them out, ranging from professional displays to passionate amateurs setting up shop in their own backyards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy