13 natural hairstyle ideas to try for the holidays
'Tis the season for big, bold, beautiful natural hair .
Whether you are opting for a bedazzled way to play up an updo, accent your afro, or ways to beautify your braids, some of our favorite celebrities can be a great point of reference for some major inspiration.
From Keke Palmer to Chloe Bailey and others, there's genuinely a look for any and everyone looking to rev up their curls and coils this season.
Just take this stylish curly updo worn by Grace Byers seen below, for example. The "Harlem" star was a sight to see as she rocked a gorgeous curly updo styled by Ursula Stephen .
Ahead, prepare to screenshot and check out several more wonderful looks that will truly leave everyone saying "wow" well into the new year.
Naturally royal
Try this twisted up 'do for a regal looks that's equal parts elegant and amazing.
Amplified afro
Just like Keke Palmer, you will turn heads with this brushed out big, beautiful natural texture.MORE: We tried barrettes for grown-ups -- 'hair's what happened
Ravishing in red
Give your dreadlocks a festive upgrade when you try this raising red tone.
Sculptured cornrows
Add a creative flair to your cornrows just like actress Yara Shahidi did for the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards. Pair the look with ruby red eyeshadow for a sultry finish.
Braided bun
Glow on like "Insecure" star Issa Rae with a textured bun wrapped in beautiful braids.
Bossy barrettes
Need a bossy hairstyle for the holidays? It's handled. Add a statement-making barrette to your updo like Kerry Washington did for this year's Hollywood Walk of Fame event honoring Tyler Perry.
Position your pearls
Bling out your top knot(s) like Janelle Monae with pretty pearls for a festive feel that's fabulous.
Pulled up and pretty
Enjoy the holidays with a pulled up curly ponytail along with a headband for an effortlessly chic look. Accessorize with drop earrings that are sure to get you noticed.
Epic volume
Go big or go home! However, if you plan on staying a while, this voluminous ponytail moment from Taraji P. Henson is one to take along for the ride.
Chic chignons
What's better than one sexy chignon? Two! Get into this uber-classy look from Uzo Aduba.
Slicked back and sexy
Tracee Ellis Ross probably nearly sent off smoke signals with this stunning hair combination of sleek roots and sexy curls.MORE: Mickey Guyton's 'Love My Hair' is based on this inspiring 14-year-old
Swept to the side
Give off sultry seasonal vibes with this side-parted look that's perfectly dressed up with dainty pins.
Editor's note: This was originally published on Nov. 1, 2019.
