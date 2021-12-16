13 natural hairstyle ideas to try for the holidays

'Tis the season for big, bold, beautiful natural hair .

Whether you are opting for a bedazzled way to play up an updo, accent your afro, or ways to beautify your braids, some of our favorite celebrities can be a great point of reference for some major inspiration.

From Keke Palmer to Chloe Bailey and others, there's genuinely a look for any and everyone looking to rev up their curls and coils this season.

Just take this stylish curly updo worn by Grace Byers seen below, for example. The "Harlem" star was a sight to see as she rocked a gorgeous curly updo styled by Ursula Stephen .

Ahead, prepare to screenshot and check out several more wonderful looks that will truly leave everyone saying "wow" well into the new year.

Naturally royal

Gary Gershoff/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Teyonah Parris attends the premiere of 'If Beale Street Could Talk' during the 56th New York Film Festival in New York, Oct. 9, 2018.

Try this twisted up 'do for a regal looks that's equal parts elegant and amazing.

Amplified afro

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Keke Palmer attends The 2021 Met Gala in New York, Sept. 13, 2021.

Just like Keke Palmer, you will turn heads with this brushed out big, beautiful natural texture.

Ravishing in red

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Chloe Bailey attends the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, Dec. 4, 2021.

Give your dreadlocks a festive upgrade when you try this raising red tone.

Sculptured cornrows

James Devaney/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Yara Shahidi arrives to the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 3, 2019 in New York City.

Add a creative flair to your cornrows just like actress Yara Shahidi did for the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards. Pair the look with ruby red eyeshadow for a sultry finish.

Braided bun

Gregg Deguire/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Issa Rae attends the American Film Institute's 47th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute To Denzel Washington at Dolby Theater on June 6, 2019 in Hollywood, C.A.

Glow on like "Insecure" star Issa Rae with a textured bun wrapped in beautiful braids.

Bossy barrettes

FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Kerry Washington attends the ceremony honoring Tyler Perry with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 01, 2019 in Hollywood, C.A.

Need a bossy hairstyle for the holidays? It's handled. Add a statement-making barrette to your updo like Kerry Washington did for this year's Hollywood Walk of Fame event honoring Tyler Perry.

Position your pearls

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Janelle Monae, outside Thom Browne, during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020, on March 03, 2019 in Paris, France.

Bling out your top knot(s) like Janelle Monae with pretty pearls for a festive feel that's fabulous.

Pulled up and pretty

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image, FILE - PHOTO: Tessa Thompson attends Chanel Party to Celebrate the Chanel Beauty House and @WELOVECOCO on Feb. 28, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Enjoy the holidays with a pulled up curly ponytail along with a headband for an effortlessly chic look. Accessorize with drop earrings that are sure to get you noticed.

Epic volume

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Taraji P. Henson poses for a portrait at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Go big or go home! However, if you plan on staying a while, this voluminous ponytail moment from Taraji P. Henson is one to take along for the ride.

Chic chignons

Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro, FILE - PHOTO: NUzo Aduba attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.

What's better than one sexy chignon? Two! Get into this uber-classy look from Uzo Aduba.

Slicked back and sexy

Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz, FILE - PHOTO: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Mercedes-Benz USA Awards Viewing Party at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Feb. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Tracee Ellis Ross probably nearly sent off smoke signals with this stunning hair combination of sleek roots and sexy curls.

Swept to the side

Noam Galai/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Ebonee Davis attends the 2017 Glamour Women of The Year Awards at Kings Theater on Nov. 13, 2017 in New York City.

Give off sultry seasonal vibes with this side-parted look that's perfectly dressed up with dainty pins.

Editor's note: This was originally published on Nov. 1, 2019.