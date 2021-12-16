ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

13 natural hairstyle ideas to try for the holidays

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3FVF_0Y1zfI4F00

'Tis the season for big, bold, beautiful natural hair .

Whether you are opting for a bedazzled way to play up an updo, accent your afro, or ways to beautify your braids, some of our favorite celebrities can be a great point of reference for some major inspiration.

From Keke Palmer to Chloe Bailey and others, there's genuinely a look for any and everyone looking to rev up their curls and coils this season.

Just take this stylish curly updo worn by Grace Byers seen below, for example. The "Harlem" star was a sight to see as she rocked a gorgeous curly updo styled by Ursula Stephen .

Ahead, prepare to screenshot and check out several more wonderful looks that will truly leave everyone saying "wow" well into the new year.

Naturally royal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FgeZ3_0Y1zfI4F00
Gary Gershoff/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Teyonah Parris attends the premiere of 'If Beale Street Could Talk' during the 56th New York Film Festival in New York, Oct. 9, 2018.

Try this twisted up 'do for a regal looks that's equal parts elegant and amazing.

Amplified afro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snEuI_0Y1zfI4F00
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Keke Palmer attends The 2021 Met Gala in New York, Sept. 13, 2021.

Just like Keke Palmer, you will turn heads with this brushed out big, beautiful natural texture.

MORE: We tried barrettes for grown-ups -- 'hair's what happened

Ravishing in red

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEyiS_0Y1zfI4F00
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Chloe Bailey attends the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, Dec. 4, 2021.

Give your dreadlocks a festive upgrade when you try this raising red tone.

Sculptured cornrows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dEYxV_0Y1zfI4F00
James Devaney/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Yara Shahidi arrives to the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 3, 2019 in New York City.

Add a creative flair to your cornrows just like actress Yara Shahidi did for the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards. Pair the look with ruby red eyeshadow for a sultry finish.

Braided bun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qiyfz_0Y1zfI4F00
Gregg Deguire/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Issa Rae attends the American Film Institute's 47th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute To Denzel Washington at Dolby Theater on June 6, 2019 in Hollywood, C.A.

Glow on like "Insecure" star Issa Rae with a textured bun wrapped in beautiful braids.

Bossy barrettes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdJ8F_0Y1zfI4F00
FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Kerry Washington attends the ceremony honoring Tyler Perry with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 01, 2019 in Hollywood, C.A.

Need a bossy hairstyle for the holidays? It's handled. Add a statement-making barrette to your updo like Kerry Washington did for this year's Hollywood Walk of Fame event honoring Tyler Perry.

Position your pearls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9TMK_0Y1zfI4F00
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Janelle Monae, outside Thom Browne, during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020, on March 03, 2019 in Paris, France.

Bling out your top knot(s) like Janelle Monae with pretty pearls for a festive feel that's fabulous.

Pulled up and pretty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w7UVX_0Y1zfI4F00
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image, FILE - PHOTO: Tessa Thompson attends Chanel Party to Celebrate the Chanel Beauty House and @WELOVECOCO on Feb. 28, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Enjoy the holidays with a pulled up curly ponytail along with a headband for an effortlessly chic look. Accessorize with drop earrings that are sure to get you noticed.

Epic volume

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2lMc_0Y1zfI4F00
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Taraji P. Henson poses for a portrait at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Go big or go home! However, if you plan on staying a while, this voluminous ponytail moment from Taraji P. Henson is one to take along for the ride.

Chic chignons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVhMP_0Y1zfI4F00
Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro, FILE - PHOTO: NUzo Aduba attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.

What's better than one sexy chignon? Two! Get into this uber-classy look from Uzo Aduba.

Slicked back and sexy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WS2RI_0Y1zfI4F00
Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz, FILE - PHOTO: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Mercedes-Benz USA Awards Viewing Party at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Feb. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Tracee Ellis Ross probably nearly sent off smoke signals with this stunning hair combination of sleek roots and sexy curls.

MORE: Mickey Guyton's 'Love My Hair' is based on this inspiring 14-year-old

Swept to the side

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yf6bb_0Y1zfI4F00
Noam Galai/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Ebonee Davis attends the 2017 Glamour Women of The Year Awards at Kings Theater on Nov. 13, 2017 in New York City.

Give off sultry seasonal vibes with this side-parted look that's perfectly dressed up with dainty pins.

Editor's note: This was originally published on Nov. 1, 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Janelle Monae
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Grace Byers
Person
Kerry Washington
Person
Yara Shahidi
Person
Chloe Bailey
Person
Keke Palmer
Robb Report

Jay-Z Is Already Wearing the Impossible-to-Get Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus

Are you frantically searching for a way to get a hold of the just-dropped Tiffany Blue Patek Phillipe Nautilus? It might help to have a working relationship with one of the brands. Case in point: Just eight days after it was introduced to great fanfare, musician and businessman Jay-Z is already wearing the hype-inducing timepiece. He showed it off earlier this week while hanging out with The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel at a special screening of the film, which he produced, on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Although the legendary rapper is a serious watch collector, one has to assume...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Asks If She Nailed Millennial Trends in Boyfriend Jeans With Sneakers & Neon Heels

Eva Longoria was having some fun in her closet, attempting a few millennial fashion trends, today. In a video posted to Instagram, Longoria can be seen trying on a pair of slouchy Frame boyfriend jeans with various shirts and different shoe styles, from sneakers to heels. She captioned the short video “Gen-Z, did I do it right?” With friends in the background, supporting her and adding their input, the “Desperate Housewives” star first puts on some white Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers before changing into a timeless, retro-inspired pair of white, black and red Air Jordan 1 high-tops. View this...
APPAREL
HuffingtonPost

Zendaya Is Everyone's Hero In Custom Spiderweb Gown On Red Carpet

Zendaya clearly doesn’t take her title as fashion icon lightly. The actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Monday night, donning a custom Valentino gown that featured spiderweb embroidery and a high side slit. She completed the look with a matching mask and rocked her hair in long, straight back cornrows.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Hairstyle#Natural Hair#Afro#Wireimage#Getty Images Photo
WWD

How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Color of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Pantone’s color of 2022 was just announced today, but several celebrities and prominent figures have already looked to the hue for their public appearances this year. Very Peri, a dark blue-purple hue, is Pantone’s color of 2022. The color is described as a “dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone,” which blends “the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red,” according to Pantone.More from WWDStreet Style and Celebrity Photos of the Biggest Color Trends of 2022How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone's Color of 2022The Top Trending...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross ﻿Rocks Vintage Cheetah-Print Dress on Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross may be saying goodbye to her hit ABC series Black-ish, but hopefully this just means that she'll have more time to post her chic outfits to Instagram. While we saw that the star was filming the final episode of her comedy series this week, she recently found the time to show off a cheetah-printed dress accessorized with a brown leather shaper belt. Along with the jungle-themed dress, the actress sported a pair of golden hoop earrings as well as a matching ring with her initials on it (“TR”).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Elevates Surreal Halter-Neck Dress With Puffy Sandals at Gotham Awards 2021

Dakota Johnson brought surrealist style to the red carpet at the 2021 Gotham Awards. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star hit the red carpet in a black Schiaparelli dress, hailing from the brand’s spring 2022 collection. The number featured a midi length, as well as subtle front stitching. Its’ quirkiest element came from its halter-neck silhouette, composed of a gold lip-shaped accent attached to gold chains. Johnson’s dress was minimally accessorized with curved gold Ana Khouri rings. When it came to shoes, the “Ben and Kate” star wore a pair of puffy Gianvito Rossi sandals. The Bijoux style included black leather uppers,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sandra Bullock Sparkles All Over in Glittering Gold Jumpsuit & Heels to Match for ‘The Unforgivable’ Red Carpet

Sandra Bullock is promoting her new Netflix drama “The Unforgivable” and hit the red carpet for the film’s New York City premiere in a striking look last night. The Academy Award-winning actress showed off a glittering gold jumpsuit by designer Stella McCartney for the special occasion. The glamorous, streamlined look featured a high neck, long sleeves and long pants that covered most of her shoes, which also sparkled. Bullock opted for a pair of beige-toned pumps boasting a timeless pointed toe and crystal stud embellishments. Adding just a bit more sparkle, the stiletto style effortlessly complemented the rest of her chic ensemble. To pull things together, the “Bird Box” star, 57, slipped on a sleek black tuxedo jacket and rolled up the sleeves. She also carried a gold metallic leather clutch bag. Ahead, shop styles that sparkle.  To Buy: Schutz Sybil Embellished Pointed Toe Pumps, $118; bloomingdales.com To Buy: Badgley Mischka Bethany gemstone-detailed pumps,$181 (was $278); farfetch.com To Buy: Gucci Crystal GG Mesh Slingback Pumps, $1,100; saksfifthavenue.com Flip through the gallery for an in-depth look at some of Sandra Bullock’s best shoe moments over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Puffer Coats Are Officially Dressy

It’s easy to toss fashion out the window when temperatures plummet. It’s hard to deliver a look when the brisk air feels like knives against your skin. Generally, a giant puffer coat is the sign of fashionable defeat. It doesn’t matter how fabulous the outfit beneath is, a matte black, ankle-length puffer jacket rarely has you feeling your most stylish. But, it turns out you can be both snuggly and formal this winter – at least, that’s what celebrities are proving. Stars like Rihanna, Irina Shayk and Bad Bunny have all elevated their puffer coats by choosing styles in unexpected colourways or silhouettes.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

Tessa Thompson & Kristen Stewart Wore This Classic Holiday Hairstyle In Very Different Ways

It’s a great holiday season debate old as time: when it comes to parties, do you go for hair up or hair down? Sure, there’s something to be said for a sleek center part or a bouncy blowout, but if you’ve been leaning towards the hair down camp, one look at Hollywood’s new favorite updo might just have you switching sides. At the Nov. 29 Gotham Awards, two A-listers showed up with two different and incredibly chic takes on two classic bun hairstyles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Jennifer Lopez Will Never Tire Of Her Princess Dresses

Jennifer Lopez has been serving killer looks since the late ’90s. As a red-carpet veteran, she knows exactly how to command attention, and there are a few methods she swears by to ensure maximum impact. Number one: poise. Armed with her ever-present glow and unrivalled smize, J Lo owns any space she happens to glide into. Ultra-groomed hair and flawless make-up are also top priorities: think bouncy caramel waves and a sultry smoky eye.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa looks sensational in stylish gym outfit during pre-holiday workout

Kelly Ripa is always on the go but she always makes time to workout after a busy day – and the results speak for themselves. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram this week to share a behind-the-scenes photo of herself with her personal trainer after a training session – and she looked incredible!
FITNESS
GMA

10 hot holiday makeup and nail ideas

Check out this glittering (for grown-ups) mashup of hot holiday nail art, makeup ideas and more glam looks to consider trying for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and beyond.
MAKEUP
Ok Magazine

Zendaya Looks Stunning On 'Good Morning America' Donning A Neon Pink Alexander McQueen Pantsuit — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Pretty in pink!. Zendaya looked absolutely breathtaking while arriving on set of Good Morning America on Friday, December...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GMA

GMA

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy