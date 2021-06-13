Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot of money in America -- where you live has a lot to do with whether you can think of yourself as truly wealthy.

To get an idea of what it means to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 5% and the top 1% of incomes within your state.

Check out how much money you need to be "rich" in your state.

Last updated: June 8, 2021



50. Wyoming

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $675,561

$675,561 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,473

$194,473 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,245,174

$2,245,174 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $188,693

49. Vermont

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $406,076

$406,076 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $188,144

$188,144 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,002,454

$1,002,454 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $226,489

48. Alaska

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $410,354

$410,354 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $210,294

$210,294 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $936,890

$936,890 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $238,671

47. North Dakota

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $464,179

$464,179 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,849

$203,849 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,173,821

$1,173,821 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $250,253

46. South Dakota

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $494,910

$494,910 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $185,567

$185,567 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,414,152

$1,414,152 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $285,414

45. Delaware

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $436,983

$436,983 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $202,834

$202,834 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,713

$1,095,713 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $326,408

44. Montana

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,789

$417,789 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $179,579

$179,579 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,078,275

$1,078,275 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $352,036

43. Rhode Island

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $456,877

$456,877 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $201,027

$201,027 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,187,791

$1,187,791 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $371,024

42. Maine

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $369,120

$369,120 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $177,784

$177,784 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $870,414

$870,414 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $461,534

41. New Hampshire

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,212

$547,212 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $232,884

$232,884 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,460,801

$1,460,801 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,812

40. Hawaii

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $393,244

$393,244 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,185

$194,185 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $929,822

$929,822 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,885

39. West Virginia

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $296,752

$296,752 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $156,296

$156,296 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $667,368

$667,368 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $536,706

38. Idaho

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $429,389

$429,389 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,694

$180,694 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,138,855

$1,138,855 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $542,846

37. Nebraska

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $437,912

$437,912 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $189,432

$189,432 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,147,617

$1,147,617 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $618,967

36. New Mexico

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $347,186

$347,186 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $169,544

$169,544 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $837,388

$837,388 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $652,973

35. Mississippi

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $316,218

$316,218 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $154,076

$154,076 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $759,755

$759,755 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $856,502

34. Arkansas

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,231

$460,231 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $167,995

$167,995 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,378,629

$1,378,629 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $862,972

33. Kansas

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $480,214

$480,214 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $195,014

$195,014 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,314,656

$1,314,656 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $916,179

32. Utah

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $517,405

$517,405 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,875

$198,875 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,461,523

$1,461,523 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $929,210

31. Iowa

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $399,217

$399,217 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,729

$184,729 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $998,306

$998,306 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,002,590

30. Nevada

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $653,809

$653,809 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $187,250

$187,250 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,184,285

$2,184,285 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,021,773

29. Oklahoma

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $423,236

$423,236 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,281

$180,281 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,109,039

$1,109,039 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,141,290

28. Connecticut

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $916,467

$916,467 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $284,571

$284,571 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,840,261

$2,840,261 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,214,099

27. Kentucky

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $392,940

$392,940 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $168,243

$168,243 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,047,733

$1,047,733 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,326,353

26. Louisiana

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $421,111

$421,111 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $182,159

$182,159 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,274

$1,095,274 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,373,267

25. Oregon

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $469,205

$469,205 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $208,235

$208,235 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,193,735

$1,193,735 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,375,913

24. Alabama

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $391,345

$391,345 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,514

$176,514 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $999,352

$999,352 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,434,586

23. South Carolina

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,071

$417,071 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,484

$184,484 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,064,627

$1,064,627 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,576,731

22. Minnesota

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $529,895

$529,895 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $222,531

$222,531 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,405,745

$1,405,745 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,909,454

21. Colorado

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $601,099

$601,099 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $241,394

$241,394 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,645,616

$1,645,616 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,921,517

20. Missouri

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $457,214

$457,214 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,534

$184,534 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,264,240

$1,264,240 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,939,775

19. Wisconsin

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $447,181

$447,181 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $186,922

$186,922 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,203,326

$1,203,326 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,973,354

18. Maryland

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $535,350

$535,350 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,113

$242,113 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,368,091

$1,368,091 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,095,881

17. Tennessee

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $478,462

$478,462 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,116

$184,116 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,346,134

$1,346,134 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,120,576

16. Indiana

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $396,034

$396,034 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,199

$176,199 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,017,307

$1,017,307 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,162,591

15. Arizona

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $474,189

$474,189 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,158

$198,158 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,268,048

$1,268,048 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,176,148

14. Massachusetts

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $842,977

$842,977 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $287,128

$287,128 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,539,953

$2,539,953 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,380,834

13. Washington

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $654,926

$654,926 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $258,985

$258,985 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,801,457

$1,801,457 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,542,112

12. Virginia

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,782

$547,782 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $246,917

$246,917 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,412,355

$1,412,355 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,770,602

11. New Jersey

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $694,357

$694,357 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $282,184

$282,184 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,855,914

$1,855,914 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,055,574

10. Georgia

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $510,511

$510,511 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $205,702

$205,702 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,386,410

$1,386,410 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,180,691

9. North Carolina

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,030

$460,030 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $199,164

$199,164 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,188,279

$1,188,279 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,227,607

8. Michigan

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $465,295

$465,295 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $190,597

$190,597 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,281,016

$1,281,016 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,286,929

7. Ohio

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $420,927

$420,927 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,485

$180,485 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,100,839

$1,100,839 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,871,661

6. Illinois

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $631,236

$631,236 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $228,565

$228,565 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,842,478

$1,842,478 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,196,255

5. Pennsylvania

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $509,902

$509,902 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $209,157

$209,157 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,372,479

$1,372,479 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,296,323

4. New York

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $844,193

$844,193 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,506

$242,506 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,739,623

$2,739,623 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $6,805,717

3. Florida

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $682,615

$682,615 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,827

$203,827 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,190,557

$2,190,557 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $7,140,788

2. Texas

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $585,405

$585,405 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $216,799

$216,799 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,681,737

$1,681,737 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $8,751,910

1. California

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $758,257

$758,257 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $266,020

$266,020 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,238,758

$2,238,758 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $12,715,259

United States

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $591,187

$591,187 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $219,840

$219,840 Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,697,006

$1,697,006 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $545,978

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed IRS data for the 2018 tax year to find (1) the average adjusted gross income of the top 5% of filers, (2) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 5% of filers, (3) the average adjusted gross income of the top 1% of filers, and (4) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 1% of filers. All data were collected on and up to date as of Feb. 16, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State