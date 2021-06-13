Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot of money in America -- where you live has a lot to do with whether you can think of yourself as truly wealthy.
To get an idea of what it means to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 5% and the top 1% of incomes within your state.
Check out how much money you need to be "rich" in your state.
Last updated: June 8, 2021
50. Wyoming
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $675,561
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,473
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,245,174
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $188,693
49. Vermont
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $406,076
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $188,144
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,002,454
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $226,489
48. Alaska
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $410,354
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $210,294
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $936,890
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $238,671
47. North Dakota
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $464,179
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,849
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,173,821
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $250,253
46. South Dakota
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $494,910
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $185,567
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,414,152
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $285,414
45. Delaware
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $436,983
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $202,834
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,713
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $326,408
44. Montana
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,789
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $179,579
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,078,275
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $352,036
43. Rhode Island
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $456,877
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $201,027
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,187,791
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $371,024
42. Maine
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $369,120
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $177,784
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $870,414
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $461,534
41. New Hampshire
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,212
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $232,884
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,460,801
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,812
40. Hawaii
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $393,244
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,185
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $929,822
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,885
39. West Virginia
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $296,752
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $156,296
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $667,368
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $536,706
38. Idaho
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $429,389
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,694
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,138,855
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $542,846
37. Nebraska
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $437,912
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $189,432
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,147,617
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $618,967
36. New Mexico
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $347,186
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $169,544
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $837,388
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $652,973
35. Mississippi
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $316,218
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $154,076
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $759,755
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $856,502
34. Arkansas
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,231
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $167,995
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,378,629
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $862,972
33. Kansas
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $480,214
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $195,014
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,314,656
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $916,179
32. Utah
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $517,405
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,875
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,461,523
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $929,210
31. Iowa
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $399,217
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,729
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $998,306
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,002,590
30. Nevada
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $653,809
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $187,250
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,184,285
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,021,773
29. Oklahoma
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $423,236
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,281
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,109,039
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,141,290
28. Connecticut
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $916,467
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $284,571
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,840,261
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,214,099
27. Kentucky
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $392,940
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $168,243
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,047,733
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,326,353
26. Louisiana
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $421,111
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $182,159
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,274
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,373,267
25. Oregon
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $469,205
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $208,235
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,193,735
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,375,913
24. Alabama
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $391,345
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,514
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $999,352
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,434,586
23. South Carolina
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,071
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,484
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,064,627
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,576,731
22. Minnesota
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $529,895
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $222,531
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,405,745
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,909,454
21. Colorado
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $601,099
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $241,394
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,645,616
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,921,517
20. Missouri
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $457,214
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,534
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,264,240
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,939,775
19. Wisconsin
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $447,181
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $186,922
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,203,326
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,973,354
18. Maryland
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $535,350
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,113
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,368,091
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,095,881
17. Tennessee
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $478,462
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,116
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,346,134
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,120,576
16. Indiana
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $396,034
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,199
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,017,307
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,162,591
15. Arizona
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $474,189
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,158
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,268,048
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,176,148
14. Massachusetts
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $842,977
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $287,128
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,539,953
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,380,834
13. Washington
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $654,926
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $258,985
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,801,457
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,542,112
12. Virginia
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,782
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $246,917
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,412,355
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,770,602
11. New Jersey
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $694,357
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $282,184
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,855,914
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,055,574
10. Georgia
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $510,511
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $205,702
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,386,410
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,180,691
9. North Carolina
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,030
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $199,164
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,188,279
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,227,607
8. Michigan
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $465,295
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $190,597
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,281,016
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,286,929
7. Ohio
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $420,927
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,485
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,100,839
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,871,661
6. Illinois
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $631,236
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $228,565
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,842,478
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,196,255
5. Pennsylvania
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $509,902
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $209,157
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,372,479
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,296,323
4. New York
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $844,193
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,506
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,739,623
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $6,805,717
3. Florida
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $682,615
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,827
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,190,557
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $7,140,788
2. Texas
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $585,405
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $216,799
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,681,737
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $8,751,910
1. California
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $758,257
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $266,020
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,238,758
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $12,715,259
United States
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $591,187
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $219,840
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,697,006
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $545,978
John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed IRS data for the 2018 tax year to find (1) the average adjusted gross income of the top 5% of filers, (2) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 5% of filers, (3) the average adjusted gross income of the top 1% of filers, and (4) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 1% of filers. All data were collected on and up to date as of Feb. 16, 2021.
