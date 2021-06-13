Cancel
Economy

Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago

Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot of money in America -- where you live has a lot to do with whether you can think of yourself as truly wealthy.

To get an idea of what it means to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 5% and the top 1% of incomes within your state.

Check out how much money you need to be "rich" in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOrdK_0Y1j1rzB00

50. Wyoming

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $675,561
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,473
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,245,174
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $188,693

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4IMk_0Y1j1rzB00

49. Vermont

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $406,076
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $188,144
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,002,454
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $226,489

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTAzE_0Y1j1rzB00

48. Alaska

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $410,354
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $210,294
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $936,890
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $238,671

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpzvS_0Y1j1rzB00

47. North Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $464,179
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,849
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,173,821
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $250,253

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yY92d_0Y1j1rzB00

46. South Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $494,910
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $185,567
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,414,152
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $285,414

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O88ow_0Y1j1rzB00

45. Delaware

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $436,983
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $202,834
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,713
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $326,408

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41c8rj_0Y1j1rzB00

44. Montana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,789
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $179,579
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,078,275
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $352,036

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfPRa_0Y1j1rzB00

43. Rhode Island

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $456,877
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $201,027
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,187,791
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $371,024

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQXc2_0Y1j1rzB00

42. Maine

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $369,120
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $177,784
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $870,414
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $461,534

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WdIzg_0Y1j1rzB00

41. New Hampshire

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,212
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $232,884
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,460,801
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,812

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05mqBv_0Y1j1rzB00

40. Hawaii

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $393,244
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,185
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $929,822
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V35AO_0Y1j1rzB00

39. West Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $296,752
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $156,296
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $667,368
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $536,706

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXALD_0Y1j1rzB00

38. Idaho

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $429,389
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,694
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,138,855
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $542,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03k9cK_0Y1j1rzB00

37. Nebraska

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $437,912
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $189,432
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,147,617
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $618,967

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Rbgj_0Y1j1rzB00

36. New Mexico

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $347,186
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $169,544
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $837,388
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $652,973

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2reL67_0Y1j1rzB00

35. Mississippi

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $316,218
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $154,076
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $759,755
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $856,502

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWyU3_0Y1j1rzB00

34. Arkansas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,231
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $167,995
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,378,629
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $862,972

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lsada_0Y1j1rzB00

33. Kansas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $480,214
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $195,014
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,314,656
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $916,179

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxr3R_0Y1j1rzB00

32. Utah

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $517,405
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,875
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,461,523
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $929,210

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZxSxt_0Y1j1rzB00

31. Iowa

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $399,217
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,729
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $998,306
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,002,590

30. Nevada

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $653,809
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $187,250
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,184,285
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,021,773

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0p6E_0Y1j1rzB00

29. Oklahoma

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $423,236
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,281
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,109,039
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,141,290

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FcNE5_0Y1j1rzB00

28. Connecticut

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $916,467
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $284,571
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,840,261
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,214,099

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lWz97_0Y1j1rzB00

27. Kentucky

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $392,940
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $168,243
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,047,733
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,326,353

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38kY3W_0Y1j1rzB00

26. Louisiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $421,111
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $182,159
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,274
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,373,267

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjgYo_0Y1j1rzB00

25. Oregon

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $469,205
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $208,235
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,193,735
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,375,913

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AvPNf_0Y1j1rzB00

24. Alabama

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $391,345
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,514
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $999,352
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,434,586

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OADTA_0Y1j1rzB00

23. South Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,071
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,484
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,064,627
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,576,731

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W34Gn_0Y1j1rzB00

22. Minnesota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $529,895
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $222,531
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,405,745
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,909,454

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMwGT_0Y1j1rzB00

21. Colorado

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $601,099
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $241,394
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,645,616
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,921,517

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhvU9_0Y1j1rzB00

20. Missouri

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $457,214
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,534
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,264,240
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,939,775

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33d4M5_0Y1j1rzB00

19. Wisconsin

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $447,181
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $186,922
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,203,326
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,973,354

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkinS_0Y1j1rzB00

18. Maryland

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $535,350
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,113
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,368,091
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,095,881

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139T0v_0Y1j1rzB00

17. Tennessee

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $478,462
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,116
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,346,134
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,120,576

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zpIS_0Y1j1rzB00

16. Indiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $396,034
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,199
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,017,307
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,162,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184vhe_0Y1j1rzB00

15. Arizona

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $474,189
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,158
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,268,048
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,176,148

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLg7A_0Y1j1rzB00

14. Massachusetts

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $842,977
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $287,128
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,539,953
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,380,834

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIYcG_0Y1j1rzB00

13. Washington

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $654,926
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $258,985
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,801,457
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,542,112

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wK96k_0Y1j1rzB00

12. Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,782
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $246,917
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,412,355
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,770,602

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JTl5h_0Y1j1rzB00

11. New Jersey

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $694,357
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $282,184
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,855,914
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,055,574

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02whlk_0Y1j1rzB00

10. Georgia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $510,511
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $205,702
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,386,410
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,180,691

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBhBd_0Y1j1rzB00

9. North Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,030
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $199,164
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,188,279
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,227,607

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14c95q_0Y1j1rzB00

8. Michigan

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $465,295
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $190,597
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,281,016
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,286,929

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVRSE_0Y1j1rzB00

7. Ohio

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $420,927
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,485
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,100,839
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,871,661

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2il6_0Y1j1rzB00

6. Illinois

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $631,236
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $228,565
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,842,478
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,196,255

5. Pennsylvania

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $509,902
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $209,157
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,372,479
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,296,323

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7EBl_0Y1j1rzB00

4. New York

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $844,193
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,506
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,739,623
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $6,805,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMqal_0Y1j1rzB00

3. Florida

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $682,615
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,827
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,190,557
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $7,140,788

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mZ9Nz_0Y1j1rzB00

2. Texas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $585,405
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $216,799
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,681,737
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $8,751,910

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVtMq_0Y1j1rzB00

1. California

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $758,257
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $266,020
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,238,758
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $12,715,259

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aa7Te_0Y1j1rzB00

United States

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $591,187
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $219,840
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,697,006
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $545,978
      John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

      Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed IRS data for the 2018 tax year to find (1) the average adjusted gross income of the top 5% of filers, (2) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 5% of filers, (3) the average adjusted gross income of the top 1% of filers, and (4) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 1% of filers. All data were collected on and up to date as of Feb. 16, 2021.

      This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

