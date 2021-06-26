Cancel
Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. And they have all hosted "Saturday Night Live" as Musk took on hosting duties on May 8, 2021. And they are definitely some of the richest former hosts. But do you know their actual net worths?

Test your knowledge of these three and some other equally as big names. See if you can guess how rich they are .

Jeff Bezos

Amazon began as a small startup run out of Jeff Bezos' Seattle garage in 1994 and has grown into an e-commerce giant worth over $1.5 trillion. Bezos remains the company's CEO and holds a 10.6% stake, Forbes reported.

You may know that Bezos is the richest man in the world, but do you know how much he is actually worth? See what Bezos is worth.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft -- then called Micro-Soft -- with his childhood friend Paul Allen in 1975. He left his daily job at the software company that made him rich in 2008 to focus on charitable pursuits through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Over the years, he has sold or given away much of his stake in Microsoft -- and with his recent divorce announcement, it seems likely his net worth will go down, but he'll still be very wealthy.

Find out just how rich Gates is.

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden began his political career as a member of his local county council and went onto become one of the youngest people ever elected to the U.S. Senate. He became the 47th vice president under President Barack Obama and was elected in November to become the 46th president of the United States. But despite his long political career, Biden has made most of his money outside of politics.

See President Biden's net worth.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey has turned her earnings and success from her long-running talk show into a veritable media empire. She has her own cable channel, a stake in Weight Watchers and a multi-year deal with Apple to create content for its streaming channel. In 2020, Forbes named her the ninth-richest self-made woman in America.

But just how rich is she? Find out how much Winfrey is worth.

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is the first billionaire president in United States history, Forbes reported. The bulk of his fortune comes from his New York City real estate holdings, but he also brings in money through licensing deals, golf courses and a winery.

See how much Trump is worth.

Elon Musk

The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist — roles that have paid him well.

SpaceX was valued at $74 billion after its latest funding round in February 2021, according to Forbes.

Keep reading to find out how much he is worth.

Mark Zuckerberg

As the CEO and co-founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has become the third-richest American and the seventh-richest person in the world, according to Forbes. Zuckerberg started his social media platform in 2004 for his fellow Harvard students, but it's since grown into a go-to communications tool for people around the world.

Zuckerberg and his wife currently own about 15% of Facebook's shares. Can you guess how rich that stake in the company has made him? Find out how rich Zuckerberg is.

BusinessTimes Union

Tesla is just another car company, and Elon Musk is just another billionaire

There was a time, long ago, when I believed Elon Musk was different. I watched him on “The Colbert Report,” where he talked about Tesla adopting an open source policy on intellectual property and got some well-deserved applause. I silently nodded along with his idea to nuke the Martian poles to make that planet more hospitable to human life. I thought to myself, “I can see that working.” I even thought Musk would make a good president. Of this country. Where he, a child of apartheid, was not born. That’s how deluded I was when it came to our musky little boy.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump is suing Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey. Here's why they shouldn't worry

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday filed proposed class-action lawsuits targeting Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey, as well as YouTube and its parent company's CEO Sundar Pichai, in a Hail Mary move after being removed from their platforms. Courts have typically dismissed similar suits, and these are likely doomed from the start as well.
POTUSMSNBC

Pentagon pulls the plug on controversial Trump-era 'JEDI' contract

As a rule, federal contracting disputes don't serve as great click-bait, but yesterday marked the end of an interesting Trump-era controversy. NBC News reported:. The Department of Defense announced Tuesday it's calling off the $10 billion cloud contract that was the subject of a legal battle involving Amazon and Microsoft. The JEDI, or Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, deal has become one of the most tangled contracts for the Department of Defense. In a press release Tuesday, the Pentagon said that "due to evolving requirements, increased cloud conversancy, and industry advances, the JEDI Cloud contract no longer meets its needs."
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump has regrets

In the next 10 days, no less than THREE major books examining the Trump presidency will be released. Tidbits of each -- one by Michael Bender of the Wall Street Journal, one by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker of The Washington Post and the last by Michael Wolff -- have begun to leak. And those early returns paint Trump in a decidedly disastrous light.
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

Biden fires the head of Social Security, who refused to resign

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden on Friday fired the commissioner of Social Security after the official refused to resign, and accepted the deputy commissioner's resignation, the White House said. Biden asked commissioner Andrew Saul to resign, and...
StocksPosted by
Forbes

Jeff Bezos Stepped Down As Amazon CEO This Week—And Got More Than $10 Billion Richer

F Jeff Bezos’ first week without being CEO of Amazon is any indication, Bezos’ fortune is safe with his protégé Andy Jassy at the helm. Amazon stock surged 5.9% this week to new record highs, boosting Bezos’ fortune by $10.6 billion, to an estimated $212.4 billion—far outpacing the S&P 500’s 0.4% gain and the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 0.2% gain during the holiday-shortened trading week.

