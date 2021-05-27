Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longevity

Emma vs Simba: Which hybrid mattress is best?

By Kate Hilpern
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LMCjh_0Y1NjyHj00

Can’t decide between a foam or sprung mattress? While the former is known for contouring to your body, relieving pressure points, sprung mattresses tend to feel more bouncy and springy, as well as being better at dissipating heat.

The good news is that a hybrid – a multi-layer mattress combining foam, latex or gel with an innerspring system – gives you the best of both worlds.

For one thing, you can forget that sinking feeling you get with pure foam – the hybrid gives you a bit more bounce, as well as a more cloud-like feel that generally goes right up to the edges.

Likewise, you can also say goodbye to feeling the springs as your mattress ages – the addition of foam puts a stop to that. Hybrids are also great value, breathable and versatile, with a number of firmness options available.

They can be a godsend for pain relief too – especially around the neck, shoulders, hips and back - on account of the spring core providing the structural support for good sleep posture, while the foam layers mold around your body. In short, they’re a fabulous marriage of support and comfort.

Read more:

The Simba hybrid and Emma hybrid sit at the top of the popularity tree when it comes to the world of hybrid mattresses and both promise a hotel quality feel. So we tested them both, head to head, for one week each.

Both are available as a bed-in-a-box – a convenient alternative to trying to work out how to get it home from the store or through your front door and up the stairs without knocking all the pictures off the walls. They’re also both available online with ultra-quick delivery, a generous trial period and no-quibble return policy.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Simba hybrid mattress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l36bD_0Y1NjyHj00

Sizes available: Single, small double, double, king, super king

Mattress depth: 25cm

Material: Open cell foam and springs

Trial period: 200 nights

Guarantee: 10 years

First things first, this mattress – which first hit the market in 2016 and comes from a British brand entirely dedicated to hybrid mattresses – arrives vacuum packed in a box to your door, making it a doddle to move around, although the box was big and heavy enough to take two of us to get it up a large flight of stairs.

There are five layers altogether. On the top is a breathable sleep surface, which is followed by an open-cell cooling foam layer. Then comes a patented sprung layer with up to 3,000 patented light, fine and durable springs made from titanium. Fourth is a high definition foam with edge support and finally there’s a foam support base with zoning for pressure relief.

The result is a mattress that we’d say feels on the slightly firmer side of medium and is instantly restful, giving a cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges and is a particular joy to sleep on for side and front sleepers. And that goes for people of any shape or size. If you’re prone to waking up with aches and pains, especially in your back, you’ll really notice the spinal support. The sinkage is spot on too – you don’t feel like you’re descending into the mattress itself, as is the case with some pure foam mattresses.

The temperature regulation should get a special mention. Even in summer, you’ll find this keeps sweat at bay, thanks to pretty much every layer having been designed to promote air flow and cooling – something you won’t find in mattresses made purely of foam. Even the base layer has flexible zones for heat to escape. And because the sleep surface is hypoallergenic, this mattress is also a good choice for allergy sufferers.

It’s super-stable and pretty good at shock absorption so your partner shouldn’t be too disturbed even if you move around a lot in the night, although we’d suggest avoiding it if he or she is hyper sensitive as they are likely to feel some movement.

Like all Simba mattresses, it doesn’t sag, even in the long term, and you don’t have to flip it, although you do have to rotate it 180 degrees once a month for the first three months, then every three to six months after that. It’s a quick enough job, though, thanks to the grips and fact that at 26kg, it’s lighter than a lot of mattresses we’ve tested over the years.

Buy now £651.75, Simba

Emma hybrid mattress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TnF0w_0Y1NjyHj00

Sizes available: Single, small double, double, king, super king

Mattress depth: 25cm

Material: Memory foam and springs

Trial period: 200 nights

Guarantee: 10 years

Released in 2017 – a year after the Simba – this one comes from a German brand and is another corker of a hybrid mattress that arrives tightly rolled in a box. At just 1kg heavier than the Simba, it also remains on the lighter end of bed-in-a-box mattresses.

Whereas the Simba has five layers, this has four – the bottom one is a HRX foam (a type of foam that’s specially made to support your heavier body parts), then comes a visco-elastic memory foam which contours to your body and distributes pressure. Third is the breathable pocket sprung layer which has 2,000 springs (1,000 less than the Simba, so not quite as luxurious) and finally, there’s the top patented foam layer that absorbs moisture and keeps airflow. On the top, there’s a washable, moisture wicking cover – a nice touch that’s lacking in the Simba mattress and helps keep things ultra-hygienic.

We found it noticeably softer and bouncier than the Simba – that doesn’t make it any better but is something to bear in mind if that’s your preference (Emma claims most Brits do prefer softer mattresses, but it would, wouldn’t it?). And while with some soft mattresses, that means having to compromise on support – which can in turn play havoc with your spinal alignment – that is definitely not the case here.

It is, in other words, no blancmange and what’s more, it not only suits side and front sleepers but those who sleep on their backs, which is no mean feat as the latter are notoriously difficult to cater for. But while the Simba suits people of all shapes and sizes, we’d say this is better suited to lighter people, especially when it comes to people who sleep on their backs.

Your sleeping partner can rest easy that they won’t have to huff and puff if you are prone to moving around a lot – the mattress seems to absorb even more movement than the Simba so he or she can focus on getting their shut-eye. And while we were impressed with the durability of the Simba mattress, you should find this one lasts even longer. But although it’s nice and breathable, we felt the Simba had the edge when it comes to keeping cool even on very warm nights.

Both the Simba and the Emma excel when it comes to zoning to allow for targeted pressure relief in areas such as shoulders for side sleepers – that’s great news for your spine as it can otherwise bend in uncomfortable positions. And we also thought they were both on par when it comes to edge-to-edge support and stability. Neither one nor the other is easier to turn, but with this one you have to do it less at every six months.

Buy now £709.00, Emma Mattress

The verdict: Emma vs Simba hybrid mattress

Both mattresses deliver on comfort, support, pressure relief and longevity and we’d have no hesitation in recommending either as great aids to sleep.

Much of the final verdict comes down to personal preference – those who prefer softer mattresses will like the Emma better; those who like a bit more firmness will prefer the Simba . Back sleepers (who aren’t overweight or tall) will also be better off with the Emma . And we think the Emma is also the best option if either you or your bed partner is prone to moving around a lot in the night and the other one tends to get disturbed by it.

The Simba , on the other hand, takes the trophy for being the best all-rounder. For front or side sleepers (which, let’s face it, make up the majority of sleepers) of any shape or size, it’s a perfect match. And the Simba is also the winner when it comes to ensuring you don’t feel too hot at night.

Cosy up as the month get colder with one of the best winter bedding sets

The Independent

The Independent

149K+
Followers
82K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Mattress#Air Mattresses#Back To Sleep#Cool People#Summer Heat#British#Simba Hybrid Mattress#Emma Mattress#Hybrid Mattresses#Mattress Buying Guide#Softer Mattresses#Pure Foam#Memory Foam#Sprung Mattresses#Lighter People#Airflow#Bed In A Box Mattresses#Stairs#Sleeper#Hybrids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Longevity
Related
LifestyleHartford Courant

Which headphones are best for camping?

If you're heading on a camping trip, bringing along the right headphones can add even more enjoyment to your adventure. But whether you plan to hike, climb, fish or just camp while listening to music or podcasts on your headphones, finding the right pair can be tough. Luckily, headphones have...
Home & Gardenthemanual.com

Best Cheap Saatva Mattress Deals for June 2021

If you’re ready to upgrade and are shopping the best cheap mattress deals for better sleep with a luxurious model that offers added comfort and support, check out the Saatva Mattress deals. Saatva specializes in multi-zone areas for support your spine and lower back with combinations of inner springs and multiple types of foam and latex. If you want a cheap Saatva Mattress, we track Saatva Mattress sales and update this post regularly so you won’t miss out on the naturally cool, comfortable, health-supportive mattress of your dreams.
HealthOrlando Sentinel

The best mattress for sciatica

Sciatica is a painful condition that causes radiating pain in the lower back, hips and legs. This is often worse when lying down for long periods of time, which makes it difficult for those suffering from sciatica to get a restful night’s sleep. If you find yourself in this position,...
Lifestylebatleynews.co.uk

Compact mattresses in a box delivered direct to your home - our favourites from Emma, Simba, and Nectar

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. Boxed mattresses have been on an upward trajectory in recent years, and for good reason. Not only do they offer an easy out for those wanting to skip the awkward bed-hopping of in-store mattress shopping, but also convenience and quick delivery, and all without compromising on quality.
AmazonHartford Courant

Which Fitbit is best for runners?

Even though all Fitbits can track steps, some of the models are better than others for runners. Fitbits for runners usually have additional detail and accessories that other Fitbits don’t. Runners need a Fitbit that allows them to set and track their heart and breathing rate and to set target heart rate zones. This can help them determine if they are exercising too intensely or need to step it up.
TravelHartford Courant

Which humidifier is best for travel?

Whether traveling for business or for pleasure, the dry air in airplanes, automobiles and hotel rooms can wreak havoc on a person’s skin and sinuses. A persistent cough or stuffy nose from the dry air aggravates any travel experience. Fortunately, humidifier therapy offers an easy, affordable remedy for those dry...
Pet ServicesOrlando Sentinel

Odoban vs. Zero Odor: Which is better?

Pet odors, cooking smells, smoke and wildlife scat are some of the most unpleasant — and most stubborn — smells you may encounter. Odor eliminators are a great way to address the most challenging and lingering odors. They’re available in various formats, but many people prefer sprays for their convenience and fast action. Some spray odor eliminators are specially designed to clean pet odors. Other sprays are formulated to rid the area of smoke odors.
LifestylePosted by
SELF

13 Best-Selling Mattress Toppers on Amazon

The best mattress topper is one of life's little joys. Simply throw it atop any sagging mattress—you know, the lightly used one you inherited from your apartment's previous tenant, the cheap one you bought when you first moved to a new city—and voilà, you basically have a new mattress. Much...
BikingHartford Courant

Which knee pads are best for skaters?

Are you trying to unlock your inner Tony Hawk? Whether you’re just starting out or already a pro, it’s helpful to keep yourself protected from bumps, bruises and broken bones. Undeniably, while it’s always recommended you wear a helmet when out for a skate (even if you may feel less...
AnimalsAllentown Morning Call

Which equestrian sport helmet is best?

Horseback riding is one of the most popular summer pastimes. Whether you’re riding on a trail, schooling in the ring or performing dressage, it’s crucial to protect yourself with an equestrian helmet. A helmet needs to fit well, be comfortable to wear, look good and provide protection. There are a wide variety of helmets designed specifically for horseback activities, accommodating a range of prices and horseback activities.
Electronicsimore.com

Cricut Maker vs. Cricut Maker 3: Which is best for you?

The Cricut Maker is an incredible crafting machine capable of cutting over 300 materials, including leather, fabric, and balsa wood. It can also use up to 13 different tools for cutting, scoring, writing, and embellishing various items. Cuts over 300 materials. Use up to 13 tools to cut, write, score,...
ShoppingT3.com

Knock 30% off this T3 Award-winning mattress with our exclusive Simba discount code

It's T3 Awards Week 2021, and one of the winners announced today is the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress. This mattress is exceptional comfortable, but can be pricey. If you've had your eye on one, we have good news: at T3 we've got an exclusive discount code that knocks a massive 30% off the Hybrid Pro – and in fact all of Simba's mattresses – at Simbasleep.com. To activate the discount, just add the code SIMBAFUTURE30 at the checkout. This code will be live until midnight on 13 June.
Food & DrinksHartford Courant

Nespresso milk frother vs. Breville milk frother: Which is best?

For many people, a piping hot cup of coffee is a morning ritual. Even if you usually prefer your morning cuppa black, a milk frother can help you create coffeehouse-quality espresso drinks at home. Because frothing milk heats up lactose (milk sugar) and makes milk sweeter, you can add a deep, rich flavor to your coffee without added sugar. Have kids at home? A milk frother also makes steamers (foamed milk with a little syrup) and hot chocolate a special treat.
LifestyleFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Best camping pillow of 2021

You can say goodbye to the days of whipping up makeshift headrests thanks to the advancement of convenient, comfy camping pillows. In 2021, the camping pillow offers a touch of comfort to those who long for great outdoor adventures without losing sleep. You'll discover everything from plush memory foam pillows...
Posted by
The Independent

Emma hybrid mattress review: Is it really suitable for every kind of sleeper?

Emma is one of the leading bed-in-a-box brands, now available in 26 countries. Although it’s a German company that originates from Frankfurt, the company has a substantial base in the UK.This is good news on the carbon footprint reduction front, as well as ensuring free delivery and returns and impressive customer service.The company makes three mattresses – the Emma original (foam), the Emma hybrid (foam and springs) and the Emma original hybrid (a more luxurious, high end hybrid).The original is the bestseller by far, but the hybrid claims to be even better, yet still affordable. Not only does the hybrid...
ElectronicsHartford Courant

The best Dyson stick vacuum of 2021

Dyson has earned a reputation for designing and manufacturing innovative and high-performance vacuums of all types. Their Cyclone technology generates twice the suction of any other cordless vacuum. Dyson’s stick vacuums are compact, lightweight and cordless, making them easy to handle and store. Made for lighter duty, Dyson stick vacuums are ergonomically designed for quick and easy use in all kinds of situations and conditions.