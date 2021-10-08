CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA games today: Preseason schedule, TV info

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4YZe_0Y1MvWcc00

If you’re seeking when and where to watch NBA games today, you’ve come to the right place. The 2021-22 regular season is about to start with the preseason getting going here soon.

Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NBA schedule related heading into the 2021-22 season.

NBA games today: Friday, October 8

There are seven NBA games on TV today, giving fans plenty of opportunities to tune in. The slate is headlined by LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers going up against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Friday, October 8

Game Time (ET) TV
Pacers @ Cavaliers 7:00 PM NBA League Pass
Bucks @ Nets 7:30 PM Bally Sports WISC, YES, NBA League Pass
Pelicans @ Bulls 8:00 PM Bally Sports NO, NBCS Chicago, NBA League Pass
Clippers @ Mavericks 8:30 PM NBA TV
Heat @ Spurs 8:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports SW, NBA League Pass
Timberwolves @ Nuggets 9:00 PM Bally Sports North, Altitude, NBA League Pass
Lakers @ Warriors 10:30 PM Spectrum SportsNet, NBCS Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Saturday, October 9

Game Time (ET) TV
Hawks @ Grizzlies 8:00 PM Bally Sports SE

Sunday, October 10

Game Time (ET) TV
Spurs @ Magic 6:00 PM Bally Sports SW, Bally Sports FL
Bulls @ Cavaliers 7:00 PM NBCS Chicago, Bally Sports Ohio
Thunder @ Bucks 8:00 PM Bally Sports OK, Bally Sports WISC
Suns @ Lakers 10:30 PM Bally Sports AZ, Spectrum SportsNet

Monday, October 11

Game Time (ET) TV
Nets @ 76ers 7:00 PM YES, NBCS Philadelphia
Hornets @ Heat 7:30 PM Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports Sun
Pelicans @ Jazz 9:00 PM Bally Sports NO, Altitude
Kings @ Blazers 10:00 PM NBCS California, NBCS NW
Timberwolves @ Clippers 10:30 PM Bally Sports North, Bally Sports PT

Tuesday, October 12

Game Time (ET) TV
Warriors @ Lakers 10:30 PM NBCS Bay Area, Spectrum SportsNet

Wednesday, October 13

Game Time (ET) TV
Mavericks @ Hornets 7:00 PM Bally Sports SW, Bally Sports SE
Celtics @ Magic 7:00 PM NBCS Boston, Bally Sports FL
Nuggets @ Thunder 8:00 PM Altitude, Bally Sports OK
Bucks @ Jazz 9:00 PM Bally Sports WISC, AT&T SportsNet
Blazers @ Suns 9:00 PM NBCS NW, Bally Sports AZ

Thursday, October 14

Game Time (ET) TV
Heat @ Hawks 7:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports SE
Timberwolves @ Nets 7:30 PM Bally Sports North, YES
Nuggets @ Thunder (at BOK Center in Tulsa) 8:00 PM Altitude, Bally Sports OK
Lakers @ Kings 10:00 PM Spectrum SportsNet, NBCS California

Friday, October 15

Game Time (ET) TV
Cavaliers @ Pacers 7:00 PM Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports IND
Celtics @ Heat 7:30 PM NBCS Boston, Bally Sports Sun
Grizzlies @ Bulls 8:00 PM Bally Sports SE, NBCS Chicago
Mavericks @ Bucks 8:00 PM Bally Sports SW, Bally Sports WISC
Rockets @ Spurs 8:30 PM AT&T SportsNet, Bally Sports SW
Blazers @ Warriors 10:30 PM NBCS NW, NBCS Bay Area

Initial 2021-22 NBA regular season schedule

Tuesday, October 19: NBA Opening Night

Game Time (ET) TV
Nets @ Bucks 7:30 PM TNT
Warriors @ Lakers 10:00 PM TNT

Wednesday, October 20

Game Time (ET) TV
Pacers @ Hornets 7:00 PM Bally Sports IND, Bally Sports SE
Bulls @ Pistons 7:00 PM NBCS Chicago, Bally Sports DET
Celtics @ Knicks 7:30 PM ESPN
Wizards @ Raptors 7:30 PM NBCS Washington, TBD
Cavaliers @ Grizzlies 8:00 PM Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports SE
Rockets @ Timberwolves 8:00 PM AT&T SportsNet, Bally Sports North
76ers @ Pelicans 8:00 PM NBCS Philadelphia, Bally Sports NO
Magic @ Spurs 8:30 PM Bally Sports FL, Bally Sports SW
Thunder @ Jazz 9:00 PM Bally Sports OK, AT&T SportsNet
Nuggets @ Suns 10:00 PM ESPN
Kings @ Blazers 10:00 PM NBCS California, NBCS NW

Thursday, October 21

Game Time (ET) TV
Mavericks @ Hawks 7:30 PM TNT
Bucks @ Heat 8:00 PM Bally Sports WISC, Bally Sports Sun
Clippers @ Warriors 10:00 PM TNT

Friday, October 22

Game Time (ET) TV
Hornets @ Cavaliers 7:00 PM Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports Ohio
Knicks @ Magic 7:00 PM MSG, Bally Sports FL
Pacers @ Wizards 7:00 PM Bally Sports IND, NBCS Washington
Nets @ 76ers 7:30 PM ESPN
Raptors @ Celtics 7:30 PM TBD, NBCS Boston
Pelicans @ Bulls 8:00 PM Bally Sports NO, NBCS Chicago
Thunder @ Rockets 8:00 PM Bally Sports OK, AT&T SportsNet
Spurs @ Nuggets 9:00 PM Bally Sports SW, Altitude
Suns @ Lakers 10:00 PM ESPN
Jazz @ Kings 10:00 PM AT&T SportsNet, NBCS California

Saturday, October 23

Game Time (ET) TV
Hawks @ Cavaliers 6:00 PM NBA League Pass
Heat @ Packers 7:00 PM NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun
Mavericks @ Raptors 7:30 PM NBA League Pass
Pistons @ Bulls 8:00 PM NBA League Pass
Pelicans @ Timberwolves 8:00 PM NBA League Pass
Bucks @ Spurs 8:30 PM NBA League Pass
Suns @ Blazers 10:00 PM Root Sports
Grizzlies @ Clippers 10:30 PM NBA League Pass

Sunday, October 24

Game Time (ET) TV
Hornets @ Nets 4:00 PM YES, Bally Sports SE
Magic @ Knicks 7:00 PM NBA League Pass
Celtics @ Rockets 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston
76ers @ Thunder 7:30 PM Bally Sports OK
Warriors @ Kings 9:00 PM NBC Sports, California/Bay Area
Grizzlies @ Lakers 9:30 PM Spectrum SportsNet

Monday, October 25

Game Time (ET) TV
Celtics @ Hornets 7:00 PM Bally Sports SE, NBC Sports Boston
Bucks @ Pacers 7:00 PM NBA League Pass
Pistons @ Hawks 7:30 PM NBA League Pass
Wizards @ Nets 7:30 PM NBA TV, YES
Magic @ Heat 7:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Bulls @ Raptors 7:30 PM NBA League Pass
Pelicans @ Timberwolves 8:00 PM NBA League Pass
Cavaliers @ Nuggets 9:00 PM NBA League Pass
Blazers @ Clippers 10:30 PM NBA TV, ROOT Sports

Tuesday, October 26

Game Time (ET) TV
Knicks @ 76ers 7:30 PM TNT
Warriors @ Thunder 8:00 PM Bally Sports OK, NBC Sports Bay Area
Rockets @ Mavericks 8:30 PM NBA League Pass
Lakers @ Spurs 8:30 PM Spectrum SportsNet
Nuggets @ Jazz 10:00 PM TNT

Wednesday, October 27

Game Time (ET) TV
Hornets @ Magic 7:00 PM Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports SE
Wizards @ Celtics 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Washington
Heat @ Nets 7:30 PM YES, Bally Sports Sun
Pacers @ Raptors 7:30 PM TSN
Hawks @ Pelicans 7:30 PM ESPN
Timberwolves @ Bucks 8:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin
Lakers @ Thunder 8:00 PM Bally Sports OK, Spectrum SportsNet
Kings @ Suns 10:00 PM NBC Sports California
Grizzlies @ Blazers 10:00 PM ESPN
Cavaliers @ Clippers 10:30 PM NBA League Pass

Thursday, October 28

Game Time (ET) TV
Pistons @ 76ers 7:00 PM NBA TV
Hawks @ Wizards 7:00 PM NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Washington
Knicks @ Bulls 8:00 PM NBA League Pass
Jazz @ Rockets 8:00 PM NBA League Pass
Spurs @ Mavericks 8:30 PM NBA League Pass
Grizzlies @ Warriors 10:00 PM NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports SE

Friday, October 29

Game Time (ET) TV
Magic @ Raptors 7:00 PM NBA League Pass, SN, Bally Sports FL
Pacers @ Nets 7:30 PM NBA League Pass, YES
Hornets @ Heat 7:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports SE-CHA
Kings @ Pelicans 8:00 PM NBC Sports California
Mavericks @ Nuggets 10:00 PM ESPN
Clippers @ Trail Blazers 10:00 PM ROOT Sports
Cavaliers @ Lakers 10:30 PM Spectrum SportsNet

Saturday, October 30

Game Time (ET) TV
Celtics @ Wizards 5:00 PM NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Boston
Magic @ Pistons 7:00 PM Bally Sports Florida
Knicks @ Pelicans 7:30 PM Bally Sports NO, MSG Network
Raptors @ Pacers 7:30 PM Bally Sports IN, Sportsnet
Hawks @ 76ers 7:30 PM NBC Sports
Jazz @ Bulls 8:00 PM NBA League Pass
Heat @ Grizzlies 8:00 PM Bally Sports SE-MEM, Bally Sports Sun
Spurs @ Bucks 8:00 PM Bally Sports WI
Thunder @ Warriors 8:30 PM NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports OK
Nuggets @ Timberwolves 9:00 PM NBA League Pass
Cavaliers @ Suns 10:00 PM NBA League Pass
NBA Power Rankings: Kyrie Irving drama drops Nets down

Additional key dates on 2021-22 NBA calendar

NBA Christmas Day schedule: Saturday, December 25

Game Time (ET) TV
Hawks @ Knicks 12:00 PM ESPN
Bucks @ Celtics 2:30 PM ABC
Suns @ Warriors 5:00 PM ABC
Nets @ Lakers 8:00 PM ABC/ESPN
Mavericks @ Jazz 10:30 PM ESPN

Final day of NBA regular season action: Sunday, April 10

Game Time (ET) TV
Pacers @ Nets TBD TBD
Wizards @ Hornets TBD TBD
Bucks @ Cavaliers TBD TBD
Spurs @ Mavericks TBD TBD
Lakers @ Nuggets TBD Spectrum SportsNet
Hawks @ Rockets TBD TBD
Thunder @ Clippers TBD TBD
Celtics @ Grizzlies TBD TBD
Bulls @ Timberwolves TBD TBD
Warriors @ Pelicans TBD TBD
Raptors @ Knicks TBD TBD
Heat @ Magic TBD Bally Sports Sun
Pistons @ 76ers TBD TBD
Kings @ Suns TBD TBD
Jazz @ Blazers TBD TBD

Other key NBA dates

  • Sunday, February 20: NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland
  • Sunday, April 10: NBA regular season concludes
  • April 12-15: NBA Play-in Tournament
  • Saturday, April 16: NBA Playoffs begin

