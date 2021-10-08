NBA games today: Preseason schedule, TV info

If you’re seeking when and where to watch NBA games today, you’ve come to the right place. The 2021-22 regular season is about to start with the preseason getting going here soon.

This is the one-stop shop for everything NBA schedule related heading into the 2021-22 season.

NBA games today: Friday, October 8

There are seven NBA games on TV today, giving fans plenty of opportunities to tune in. The slate is headlined by LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers going up against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Friday, October 8

Game Time (ET) TV Pacers @ Cavaliers 7:00 PM NBA League Pass Bucks @ Nets 7:30 PM Bally Sports WISC, YES, NBA League Pass Pelicans @ Bulls 8:00 PM Bally Sports NO, NBCS Chicago, NBA League Pass Clippers @ Mavericks 8:30 PM NBA TV Heat @ Spurs 8:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports SW, NBA League Pass Timberwolves @ Nuggets 9:00 PM Bally Sports North, Altitude, NBA League Pass Lakers @ Warriors 10:30 PM Spectrum SportsNet, NBCS Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Saturday, October 9

Game Time (ET) TV Hawks @ Grizzlies 8:00 PM Bally Sports SE

Sunday, October 10

Game Time (ET) TV Spurs @ Magic 6:00 PM Bally Sports SW, Bally Sports FL Bulls @ Cavaliers 7:00 PM NBCS Chicago, Bally Sports Ohio Thunder @ Bucks 8:00 PM Bally Sports OK, Bally Sports WISC Suns @ Lakers 10:30 PM Bally Sports AZ, Spectrum SportsNet

Monday, October 11

Game Time (ET) TV Nets @ 76ers 7:00 PM YES, NBCS Philadelphia Hornets @ Heat 7:30 PM Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports Sun Pelicans @ Jazz 9:00 PM Bally Sports NO, Altitude Kings @ Blazers 10:00 PM NBCS California, NBCS NW Timberwolves @ Clippers 10:30 PM Bally Sports North, Bally Sports PT

Tuesday, October 12

Game Time (ET) TV Warriors @ Lakers 10:30 PM NBCS Bay Area, Spectrum SportsNet

Wednesday, October 13

Game Time (ET) TV Mavericks @ Hornets 7:00 PM Bally Sports SW, Bally Sports SE Celtics @ Magic 7:00 PM NBCS Boston, Bally Sports FL Nuggets @ Thunder 8:00 PM Altitude, Bally Sports OK Bucks @ Jazz 9:00 PM Bally Sports WISC, AT&T SportsNet Blazers @ Suns 9:00 PM NBCS NW, Bally Sports AZ

Thursday, October 14

Game Time (ET) TV Heat @ Hawks 7:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports SE Timberwolves @ Nets 7:30 PM Bally Sports North, YES Nuggets @ Thunder (at BOK Center in Tulsa) 8:00 PM Altitude, Bally Sports OK Lakers @ Kings 10:00 PM Spectrum SportsNet, NBCS California

Friday, October 15

Game Time (ET) TV Cavaliers @ Pacers 7:00 PM Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports IND Celtics @ Heat 7:30 PM NBCS Boston, Bally Sports Sun Grizzlies @ Bulls 8:00 PM Bally Sports SE, NBCS Chicago Mavericks @ Bucks 8:00 PM Bally Sports SW, Bally Sports WISC Rockets @ Spurs 8:30 PM AT&T SportsNet, Bally Sports SW Blazers @ Warriors 10:30 PM NBCS NW, NBCS Bay Area

Initial 2021-22 NBA regular season schedule

Tuesday, October 19: NBA Opening Night

Game Time (ET) TV Nets @ Bucks 7:30 PM TNT Warriors @ Lakers 10:00 PM TNT

Wednesday, October 20

Game Time (ET) TV Pacers @ Hornets 7:00 PM Bally Sports IND, Bally Sports SE Bulls @ Pistons 7:00 PM NBCS Chicago, Bally Sports DET Celtics @ Knicks 7:30 PM ESPN Wizards @ Raptors 7:30 PM NBCS Washington, TBD Cavaliers @ Grizzlies 8:00 PM Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports SE Rockets @ Timberwolves 8:00 PM AT&T SportsNet, Bally Sports North 76ers @ Pelicans 8:00 PM NBCS Philadelphia, Bally Sports NO Magic @ Spurs 8:30 PM Bally Sports FL, Bally Sports SW Thunder @ Jazz 9:00 PM Bally Sports OK, AT&T SportsNet Nuggets @ Suns 10:00 PM ESPN Kings @ Blazers 10:00 PM NBCS California, NBCS NW

Thursday, October 21

Game Time (ET) TV Mavericks @ Hawks 7:30 PM TNT Bucks @ Heat 8:00 PM Bally Sports WISC, Bally Sports Sun Clippers @ Warriors 10:00 PM TNT

Friday, October 22

Game Time (ET) TV Hornets @ Cavaliers 7:00 PM Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports Ohio Knicks @ Magic 7:00 PM MSG, Bally Sports FL Pacers @ Wizards 7:00 PM Bally Sports IND, NBCS Washington Nets @ 76ers 7:30 PM ESPN Raptors @ Celtics 7:30 PM TBD, NBCS Boston Pelicans @ Bulls 8:00 PM Bally Sports NO, NBCS Chicago Thunder @ Rockets 8:00 PM Bally Sports OK, AT&T SportsNet Spurs @ Nuggets 9:00 PM Bally Sports SW, Altitude Suns @ Lakers 10:00 PM ESPN Jazz @ Kings 10:00 PM AT&T SportsNet, NBCS California

Saturday, October 23

Game Time (ET) TV Hawks @ Cavaliers 6:00 PM NBA League Pass Heat @ Packers 7:00 PM NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun Mavericks @ Raptors 7:30 PM NBA League Pass Pistons @ Bulls 8:00 PM NBA League Pass Pelicans @ Timberwolves 8:00 PM NBA League Pass Bucks @ Spurs 8:30 PM NBA League Pass Suns @ Blazers 10:00 PM Root Sports Grizzlies @ Clippers 10:30 PM NBA League Pass

Sunday, October 24

Game Time (ET) TV Hornets @ Nets 4:00 PM YES, Bally Sports SE Magic @ Knicks 7:00 PM NBA League Pass Celtics @ Rockets 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston 76ers @ Thunder 7:30 PM Bally Sports OK Warriors @ Kings 9:00 PM NBC Sports, California/Bay Area Grizzlies @ Lakers 9:30 PM Spectrum SportsNet

Monday, October 25

Game Time (ET) TV Celtics @ Hornets 7:00 PM Bally Sports SE, NBC Sports Boston Bucks @ Pacers 7:00 PM NBA League Pass Pistons @ Hawks 7:30 PM NBA League Pass Wizards @ Nets 7:30 PM NBA TV, YES Magic @ Heat 7:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass Bulls @ Raptors 7:30 PM NBA League Pass Pelicans @ Timberwolves 8:00 PM NBA League Pass Cavaliers @ Nuggets 9:00 PM NBA League Pass Blazers @ Clippers 10:30 PM NBA TV, ROOT Sports

Tuesday, October 26

Game Time (ET) TV Knicks @ 76ers 7:30 PM TNT Warriors @ Thunder 8:00 PM Bally Sports OK, NBC Sports Bay Area Rockets @ Mavericks 8:30 PM NBA League Pass Lakers @ Spurs 8:30 PM Spectrum SportsNet Nuggets @ Jazz 10:00 PM TNT

Wednesday, October 27

Game Time (ET) TV Hornets @ Magic 7:00 PM Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports SE Wizards @ Celtics 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Washington Heat @ Nets 7:30 PM YES, Bally Sports Sun Pacers @ Raptors 7:30 PM TSN Hawks @ Pelicans 7:30 PM ESPN Timberwolves @ Bucks 8:00 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Lakers @ Thunder 8:00 PM Bally Sports OK, Spectrum SportsNet Kings @ Suns 10:00 PM NBC Sports California Grizzlies @ Blazers 10:00 PM ESPN Cavaliers @ Clippers 10:30 PM NBA League Pass

Thursday, October 28

Game Time (ET) TV Pistons @ 76ers 7:00 PM NBA TV Hawks @ Wizards 7:00 PM NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Washington Knicks @ Bulls 8:00 PM NBA League Pass Jazz @ Rockets 8:00 PM NBA League Pass Spurs @ Mavericks 8:30 PM NBA League Pass Grizzlies @ Warriors 10:00 PM NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports SE

Friday, October 29

Game Time (ET) TV Magic @ Raptors 7:00 PM NBA League Pass, SN, Bally Sports FL Pacers @ Nets 7:30 PM NBA League Pass, YES Hornets @ Heat 7:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports SE-CHA Kings @ Pelicans 8:00 PM NBC Sports California Mavericks @ Nuggets 10:00 PM ESPN Clippers @ Trail Blazers 10:00 PM ROOT Sports Cavaliers @ Lakers 10:30 PM Spectrum SportsNet

Saturday, October 30

Game Time (ET) TV Celtics @ Wizards 5:00 PM NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Boston Magic @ Pistons 7:00 PM Bally Sports Florida Knicks @ Pelicans 7:30 PM Bally Sports NO, MSG Network Raptors @ Pacers 7:30 PM Bally Sports IN, Sportsnet Hawks @ 76ers 7:30 PM NBC Sports Jazz @ Bulls 8:00 PM NBA League Pass Heat @ Grizzlies 8:00 PM Bally Sports SE-MEM, Bally Sports Sun Spurs @ Bucks 8:00 PM Bally Sports WI Thunder @ Warriors 8:30 PM NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports OK Nuggets @ Timberwolves 9:00 PM NBA League Pass Cavaliers @ Suns 10:00 PM NBA League Pass

Additional key dates on 2021-22 NBA calendar

NBA Christmas Day schedule: Saturday, December 25

Game Time (ET) TV Hawks @ Knicks 12:00 PM ESPN Bucks @ Celtics 2:30 PM ABC Suns @ Warriors 5:00 PM ABC Nets @ Lakers 8:00 PM ABC/ESPN Mavericks @ Jazz 10:30 PM ESPN

Final day of NBA regular season action: Sunday, April 10

Game Time (ET) TV Pacers @ Nets TBD TBD Wizards @ Hornets TBD TBD Bucks @ Cavaliers TBD TBD Spurs @ Mavericks TBD TBD Lakers @ Nuggets TBD Spectrum SportsNet Hawks @ Rockets TBD TBD Thunder @ Clippers TBD TBD Celtics @ Grizzlies TBD TBD Bulls @ Timberwolves TBD TBD Warriors @ Pelicans TBD TBD Raptors @ Knicks TBD TBD Heat @ Magic TBD Bally Sports Sun Pistons @ 76ers TBD TBD Kings @ Suns TBD TBD Jazz @ Blazers TBD TBD

Other key NBA dates

Sunday, February 20: NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland

NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland Sunday, April 10: NBA regular season concludes

NBA regular season concludes April 12-15: NBA Play-in Tournament

NBA Play-in Tournament Saturday, April 16: NBA Playoffs begin

