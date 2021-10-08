NBA games today: Preseason schedule, TV info

There are seven NBA games on TV today, giving fans plenty of opportunities to tune in. The slate is headlined by LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers going up against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
Friday, October 8
Game
Time (ET)
TV
Pacers @ Cavaliers
7:00 PM
NBA League Pass
Bucks @ Nets
7:30 PM
Bally Sports WISC, YES, NBA League Pass
Pelicans @ Bulls
8:00 PM
Bally Sports NO, NBCS Chicago, NBA League Pass
Clippers @ Mavericks
8:30 PM
NBA TV
Heat @ Spurs
8:30 PM
Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports SW, NBA League Pass
Timberwolves @ Nuggets
9:00 PM
Bally Sports North, Altitude, NBA League Pass
Lakers @ Warriors
10:30 PM
Spectrum SportsNet, NBCS Bay Area, NBA League Pass
Few in this world can say they got the best of Michael Jordan and didn't live to regret it. Jordan is perhaps the only player who has been able to get a measure of revenge on any and every person that has wronged him. Jordan was absolutely phenomenal during his...
Former Indiana Pacers point guard Darren Collison could be making his way back to the NBA. Golden State Warriors beat reporter Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that Collison could be eyeing a return to the NBA with either the Warriors or the Los Angeles Lakers. “But nobody, in that...
As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
Los Angeles Lakers small forward and 17-time All-Star LeBron James celebrated his 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday with his wife, Savannah. From LeBron’s Instagram account, he posted a photo of their 2013 wedding ceremony in San Diego, California. The couple got married on September 14, 2013 at the Capella chapel in the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.
Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
Michael Jordan was reportedly 'jealous' that a fellow sporting legend had better luck with the ladies - including pop icon Madonna. NBA superstar Jordan is regarded as one of the most competitive men in sport and he was always the Chicago Bulls' top man. That was on the court, however....
Kyrie Irving has made his stance clear – he’s not going to get the COVID-19 vaccine. At this point in time, it seems as though his position isn’t going to change anytime soon. That could pose a huge problem for the Brooklyn Nets. The buzz around non-vaccinated NBA players and...
The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
Allen Iverson is one of the most legendary figures in NBA history. One of the most important figures in the NBA, Iverson's impact on the game is taken for granted on several occasions. Iverson's play on the court was truly incredible. He helped reinvigorate the 76ers franchise in the early...
One of the biggest factors held against players in the modern era is how they would survive the 90s and early 2000s NBA. Unlike today, the NBA was a lot more lenient with physicality at the time, meaning players could get away with playing a much more violent brand of basketball.
At 36-years-old, LeBron James is still, somehow, among the best players in basketball. A 17x All-Star, 17x All-NBA player, and 4x Scoring Champion, James has made it clear that he's not yet ready to add to his resume. And while James may no longer be in his physical prime, he...
The COVID-19 vaccine debate has taken over the NBA. The league is not requiring players to be vaccinated, but there will be stricter protocols for those who are not. Players not vaccinated could miss more time, and as a result they are putting their team's success in jeopardy by not being able to play.
The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
BENJAMIN. SIMMONS. Oh, how the tables have turned yet again. After an offseason in which the media and news outlets have acted like a bunch of mean girls around a cafeteria lunch table, new reports have come out today saying that, according to NBA sources, the Sixers are expecting Ben Simmons to play in 2021-22.
Rajon Rondo is once again back in Los Angeles, and part of the Lakers. Rondo was with the Lakers between 2018 to 2020, during which time he helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship. Rondo was absolutely spectacular during the Lakers' 2020 playoff run. He was easily the 3rd...
WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have both been released from the Atlanta Dream. Williams. a point guard who helped to revive the struggling Atlanta franchise was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft, was embroiled in a wild brawl that was caught on video, ESPN reports. And even more problematic Williams posted the video of herself in the fight along with two teammates.
Former Los Angeles Lakers trainer Gary Vitti believes that Lakers superstar LeBron James is an enigma. Vitti compared James to the great Oscar Robertson when praising the four-time NBA champion. James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, and he has several accolades to show for it. The...
Allen Iverson is without a doubt one of the greatest players to have ever picked up a basketball. He has a Hall of Fame career to prove that fact, too. However, there’s also no denying that the Sixers legend also had quite the reputation during his time as a pro.
If Vince Carter were still playing in the NBA today, he’d be the perfect veteran addition to the Los Angeles Lakers given their penchant for aging stars. Lakers coach Frank Vogel made a recent appearance on the Lakeshow podcast, where he revealed that people aren’t shy to remind him his team is old.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is often excluded in the GOAT discussions—which fans think is a fight between Michael Jordan and LeBron James—but the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers legend believe it’s something that will never be answered. In an interview with NBA insider Marc Stein, KAJ revealed his true thoughts on...
