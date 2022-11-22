NBA games today: Nets vs 76ers, Suns vs Lakers leads Tuesday’s NBA schedule
NBA games today: November 22
There are four NBA games today. Tuesday's NBA schedule tips off at 7:30 PM ET on TNT with the Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Both teams are filled with stars, yet desperate to get over .500.
Looking at the best NBA games today, there aren’t a ton of options to choose from. Aside from the two primetime TNT battles, which the other features the Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns at 10 PM, there are just two other games.
The other games on the NBA schedule Tuesday include the Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8 PM and the Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets at 9 PM to close out the NBA games today.
Previewing the NBA games tomorrow, there are 12 games on Wednesday’s NBA schedule.
NBA games today: Christmas Day
The NBA announced its Christmas Day schedule recently. The slate includes a total of five games, headlined by the defending champion Golden State Warriors taking on the Memphis Grizzlies.
|Home
|Away
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|New York Knicks
|Philadelphia 76ers
|12 PM
|ESPN
|Dallas Mavericks
|Los Angeles Lakers
|2:30 PM
|ABC, ESPN
|Boston Celtics
|Milwaukee Bucks
|5 PM
|ABC, ESPN
|Golden State Warriors
|Memphis Grizzlies
|8 PM
|ABC ESPN
|Denver Nuggets
|Phoenix Suns
|10:30 PM
|ESPN
NBA Martin Luther King, Jr. Day games
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a notable date on the NBA schedule as the life of the legendary civil rights activist is observed throughout the league. The Jan. 16 matchups — which traditionally include a matinee game — will feature two of the league’s most famous franchises.
|Home
|Away
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Charlotte Hornets
|Boston Celtics
|1 PM
|NBA TV
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Houston Rockets
|10:30 PM
|NBA TV
2022-2023 NBA International regular games
Along with a pair of games abroad during the preseason, the NBA will have a set of international games this season as well. The league will showcase its brand of elite basketball with matchups featuring the Heat versus the Spurs in Mexico City and the Bulls battling the Pistons in Paris.
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Dec. 17
|Miami Heat
|San Antonio Spurs
|5 PM
|NBA TV
|Jan. 19
|Chicago Bulls
|Detroit Pistons
|3 PM
|NBA TV
When does the 2022-2023 NBA regular season end?
After tipping off the new season in October, the NBA season will come to a close when all 30 teams play on the final day of the regular season on Sunday, April 9.
