NBA games today: Nets vs 76ers, Suns vs Lakers leads Tuesday’s NBA schedule

Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything related to the NBA schedule for the now-underway 2022-2023 season.

NBA games today: November 22

There are four NBA games today. Tuesday’s NBA schedule tips off at 7:30 PM ET on TNT with the Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Both teams are filled with stars, yet desperate to get over .500.

Looking at the best NBA games today, there aren’t a ton of options to choose from. Aside from the two primetime TNT battles, which the other features the Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns at 10 PM, there are just two other games.

The other games on the NBA schedule Tuesday include the Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8 PM and the Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets at 9 PM to close out the NBA games today.

Previewing the NBA games tomorrow, there are 12 games on Wednesday’s NBA schedule.

NBA games today: Christmas Day

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA announced its Christmas Day schedule recently. The slate includes a total of five games, headlined by the defending champion Golden State Warriors taking on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Also Read: If Your Cutting The Cord, These Are The Best Streaming Services For Retirees On A Budget

Home Away Time (ET) TV Info New York Knicks Philadelphia 76ers 12 PM ESPN Dallas Mavericks Los Angeles Lakers 2:30 PM ABC, ESPN Boston Celtics Milwaukee Bucks 5 PM ABC, ESPN Golden State Warriors Memphis Grizzlies 8 PM ABC ESPN Denver Nuggets Phoenix Suns 10:30 PM ESPN

NBA Martin Luther King, Jr. Day games

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a notable date on the NBA schedule as the life of the legendary civil rights activist is observed throughout the league. The Jan. 16 matchups — which traditionally include a matinee game — will feature two of the league’s most famous franchises.

Home Away Time (ET) TV Info Charlotte Hornets Boston Celtics 1 PM NBA TV Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets 10:30 PM NBA TV

Also read: NBA standings

2022-2023 NBA International regular games

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Along with a pair of games abroad during the preseason, the NBA will have a set of international games this season as well. The league will showcase its brand of elite basketball with matchups featuring the Heat versus the Spurs in Mexico City and the Bulls battling the Pistons in Paris.

Date Home Away Time (ET) TV Info Dec. 17 Miami Heat San Antonio Spurs 5 PM NBA TV Jan. 19 Chicago Bulls Detroit Pistons 3 PM NBA TV

Related: 2022 NBA power rankings

When does the 2022-2023 NBA regular season end?

After tipping off the new season in October, the NBA season will come to a close when all 30 teams play on the final day of the regular season on Sunday, April 9.

More must-reads: