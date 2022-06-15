ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA games today: NBA Finals schedule, TV info and best bets

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rS90d_0Y1MvWcc00

Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop-shop for everything NBA schedule-related heading into the 2021-22 season:

Related: Best Live Sports Streaming Options

NBA games today: Wednesday, June 15

There are no NBA games today. Game 6 of the NBA Finals is on Thursday, June 16 with the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics returning to TD Garden.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors vs Celtics is at 9 PM ET. NBA fans can watch one of the final NBA games today this season on ABC, which is also available on YouTube TV.

Related: Get Paramount Plus today and watch live sports for an unbeatable price!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dDSq_0Y1MvWcc00
Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated 2022 NBA Playoff and championship predictions

NBA games today: 2022 NBA Finals schedule

  • Game 1: Thursday, June 2 – 9 PM EST on ABC
  • Game 2: Sunday, June 5 – 8 PM EST on ABC
  • Game 3: Wednesday, June 8 – 9 PM EST on ABC
  • Game 4: Friday, June 10 – 9 PM EST on ABC
  • Game 5: Monday, June 13 – 9 PM EST on ABC
  • Game 6: Thursday, June 16 – 9 PM EST on ABC
  • Game 7: Sunday, June 19 (if necessary) – 8 PM EST on ABC

Will the 2022 NBA Finals be in 4K?

Unfortunately, the best-of-seven series between the Warriors and the Celtics will not be presented in 4K resolution. ABC — the network that will broadcast each game — and sister network ESPN have yet to air a single NBA game in 4,000 pixels.

Other key NBA dates

  • Thursday, June 2: Game 1 of the NBA Finals
  • Thursday, June 23: 2022 NBA Draft

The latest possible end date for the 2022 NBA Finals is June 19. Less than a week after that, the Association will turn its attention to the offseason calendar with the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23.

Related: Sportsnaut’s full 2-round 2022 NBA mock draft

NBA Draft and offseason schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmSsR_0Y1MvWcc00
Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s iteration of the draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn — home of the NBA’s Nets. Last year saw ABC handle the first round with ESPN taking over in the second round. We can expect much of the same once June comes calling.

Typically, NBA free agency starts in early July. Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic and late start to the 2020-21 campaign changed this last year. But it seems like the NBA is right back at its regular schedule in 2022. Specific dates for when free agency starts will be determined at a later time.

Related: Top NBA free agents of 2022

There’s also this whole thing called blockbuster trades . They can be agreed to prior to the start of free agency, but won’t be finalized until free agency itself officially starts. This is important when it comes to the 2022 NBA Draft with multiple veterans potentially being on the trade block this summer.

Those looking for their fix of NBA games and to catch those who just recently entered the league via the draft can head to Las Vegas for the Summer League. It will be held July 7-17 at multiple locations off and near the Strip. Typically, NBA TV and ESPN broadcast the games throughout the 11-day event.

NBA games today: Initial look at 2022 preseason slate

A short while after that, the 2022-23 NBA preseason schedule will get going some time in September. Dates have not been finalized in that regard. What we do know is that the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will play two NBA games during the preseason in Japan. Said games will take place on September 30 and October 2.

Multiple other cities will host preseason games, including Las Vegas and the Hawaii islands. Again, the 2022 NBA preseason slate has yet to be finalized. We’ll update this post once that happens.

Related: Sportsnaut’s NBA defensive rankings – Celtics remain at the top heading into the postseason

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Nba Games#Nba Playoffs#Nba Draft#Nba Finals#Abc Game 2#Abc Game 3#Abc Game 4#Abc Game 5#Abc Game 7#Espn
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Klay Thompson drops surprising truth bomb about relationship with Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry have been teammates with the Golden State Warriors for over a decade now. Their relationship on and off the court has been integral to the success of their team, and right now, both players are looking to lead the Dubs to their fourth title in the past eight years. As […] The post Warriors star Klay Thompson drops surprising truth bomb about relationship with Stephen Curry appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
TODAY.com

Steph Curry wears epic shirt in defense of his wife after Boston bar trolled her cooking

Steph Curry is known for sinking three-pointers, but it’s the way he dunked on Boston fans that has people talking. The Golden State Warriors star defended his wife when he wore a T-shirt reading “Ayesha Curry CAN cook” at his postgame press conference Monday after his team topped the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith claims Lakers’ Anthony Davis is better than Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers is better than both Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, at least if you ask Stephen A. Smith. Never mind that Luka carried the Mavericks all the way to the Western Conference Finals. It doesn’t matter that Jokic became NBA Most […] The post Stephen A. Smith claims Lakers’ Anthony Davis is better than Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy