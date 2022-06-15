NBA games today: NBA Finals schedule, TV info and best bets

Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop-shop for everything NBA schedule-related heading into the 2021-22 season:

NBA games today: Wednesday, June 15

There are no NBA games today. Game 6 of the NBA Finals is on Thursday, June 16 with the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics returning to TD Garden.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors vs Celtics is at 9 PM ET. NBA fans can watch one of the final NBA games today this season on ABC, which is also available on YouTube TV.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

NBA games today: 2022 NBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Thursday, June 2 – 9 PM EST on ABC

Thursday, June 2 – 9 PM EST on ABC Game 2: Sunday, June 5 – 8 PM EST on ABC

Sunday, June 5 – 8 PM EST on ABC Game 3: Wednesday, June 8 – 9 PM EST on ABC

Wednesday, June 8 – 9 PM EST on ABC Game 4: Friday, June 10 – 9 PM EST on ABC

Friday, June 10 – 9 PM EST on ABC Game 5: Monday, June 13 – 9 PM EST on ABC

Monday, June 13 – 9 PM EST on ABC Game 6: Thursday, June 16 – 9 PM EST on ABC

Thursday, June 16 – 9 PM EST on ABC Game 7: Sunday, June 19 (if necessary) – 8 PM EST on ABC

Will the 2022 NBA Finals be in 4K?

Unfortunately, the best-of-seven series between the Warriors and the Celtics will not be presented in 4K resolution. ABC — the network that will broadcast each game — and sister network ESPN have yet to air a single NBA game in 4,000 pixels.

Thursday, June 2: Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday, June 23: 2022 NBA Draft

The latest possible end date for the 2022 NBA Finals is June 19. Less than a week after that, the Association will turn its attention to the offseason calendar with the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23.

NBA Draft and offseason schedule

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s iteration of the draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn — home of the NBA’s Nets. Last year saw ABC handle the first round with ESPN taking over in the second round. We can expect much of the same once June comes calling.

Typically, NBA free agency starts in early July. Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic and late start to the 2020-21 campaign changed this last year. But it seems like the NBA is right back at its regular schedule in 2022. Specific dates for when free agency starts will be determined at a later time.

There’s also this whole thing called blockbuster trades . They can be agreed to prior to the start of free agency, but won’t be finalized until free agency itself officially starts. This is important when it comes to the 2022 NBA Draft with multiple veterans potentially being on the trade block this summer.

Those looking for their fix of NBA games and to catch those who just recently entered the league via the draft can head to Las Vegas for the Summer League. It will be held July 7-17 at multiple locations off and near the Strip. Typically, NBA TV and ESPN broadcast the games throughout the 11-day event.

NBA games today: Initial look at 2022 preseason slate

A short while after that, the 2022-23 NBA preseason schedule will get going some time in September. Dates have not been finalized in that regard. What we do know is that the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will play two NBA games during the preseason in Japan. Said games will take place on September 30 and October 2.

Multiple other cities will host preseason games, including Las Vegas and the Hawaii islands. Again, the 2022 NBA preseason slate has yet to be finalized. We’ll update this post once that happens.

