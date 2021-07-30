Cancel
NBA

NBA games today: Key dates of the NBA offseason

By Matt Fitzgerald
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

If you’re seeking when and where to watch NBA games today, you’ve come to the right place. The 2020-21 regular season is over , and the NBA championship has been decided, so it’s time to look ahead to key offseason dates.

Final Game Recap: Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered an NBA title for the Milwaukee Bucks with 50 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks in a 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the Finals. Get Sportsnaut’s full NBA Finals Game 6 recap .

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA rumors

Key 2021 NBA offseason dates

NBA free agency fires up in August

  • Sunday, August 1: The final day a player or team option can be exercised. It’s also the deadline for a player to receive a qualifying offer.
  • Monday, August 2: At 6 p.m. ET, contract negotiations for free agents are officially permitted to start.
Also Read:
Biggest winners and losers from the 2021 NBA Draft
  • Tuesday, August 3: Free-agent moratorium begins after midnight. This negotiation period lasts for several days, and until that window expires, new contracts or trades aren’t yet official.
    • However, restricted free agents are able to sign offer sheets beginning on this date, and first-round draft picks are eligible to sign with their new teams as well.
    • Players can sign for the veteran minimum starting here, too.
  • Saturday, August 6: Free agents are now allowed to sign their contracts, and trades will become official as well.
    • Starting from this date, teams have two days to match offer sheets for their restricted free agents.
    • This is also when veterans and those on the rookie wage scale can sign contract extensions.

Related: Most Expensive Rookie Cards Ever: Includes NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas: August 8-17

Training camps and 2021-22 NBA season start dates, end date

  • Tuesday, September 28: NBA training camps officially open.
  • Early October marks the start of the NBA preseason . Check out the schedule thus far, courtesy of realGM.

NBA preseason schedule

Sunday, Oct. 3 Time (ET) TV
Nets @ Lakers 3:30 PM YES, Spectrum SportsNet
Monday, Oct. 4 Time (ET) TV
Hawks @ Heat 7:30 PM Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports Sun
Hornets @ Thunder 8:00 PM Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports OK
Tuesday, Oct. 5 Time (ET) TV
Cavaliers @ Bulls 8:00 PM Bally Sports Ohio, NBCS Chicago
Wednesday, Oct. 6 Time (ET) TV
Lakers @ Suns 9:00 PM Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports AZ
Friday, Oct. 8 Time (ET) TV
Pelicans @ Bulls 8:00 PM Bally Sports NO, NBCS Chicago
Lakers @ Warriors 10:30 PM Spectrum SportsNet, NBCS Bay Area
Sunday, Oct. 10 Time (ET) TV
Bulls @ Cavaliers 7:00 PM NBCS Chicago, Bally Sports Ohio
Thunder @ Bucks 8:00 PM Bally Sports OK, Bally Sports Wisconsin
Suns @ Lakers 10:30 PM Bally Sports AZ, Spectrum SportsNet
Monday, Oct. 11 Time (ET) TV
Hornets @ Heat 7:30 PM Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports Sun
Tuesday, Oct. 12 Time (ET) TV
Warriors @ Lakers 10:30 PM NBCS Bay Area, Spectrum SportsNet
Wednesday, Oct. 13 Time (ET) TV
Nuggets @ Thunder 8:00 PM Altitude, Bally Sports OK
Thursday, Oct. 14 Time (ET) TV
Nuggets @ Thunder (at BOK Center in Tulsa) 8:00 PM Altitude, Bally Sports OK
Lakers @ Kings 10:00 PM Spectrum SportsNet, NBCS California
Friday, Oct. 15 Time (ET) TV
Celtics @ Heat 7:30 PM NBCS Boston, Bally Sports Sun
Grizzlies @ Bulls 8:00 PM Bally Sports SE, NBCS Chicago
  • Tuesday, October 19: The 2021-22 NBA regular season begins
  • Sunday, February 20: NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland
  • Sunday, April 10: NBA regular season concludes
  • April 12-15: NBA Play-in Tournament
  • Saturday, April 16: NBA Playoffs begin
Also Read:
NBA trade rumors: Updating potential summer blockbusters
NBA trade rumors: Updating potential summer blockbusters

Comments / 2

Community Policy