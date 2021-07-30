NBA games today: Key dates of the NBA offseason
If you’re seeking when and where to watch NBA games today, you’ve come to the right place. The 2020-21 regular season is over , and the NBA championship has been decided, so it’s time to look ahead to key offseason dates.
Final Game Recap: Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered an NBA title for the Milwaukee Bucks with 50 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks in a 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the Finals. Get Sportsnaut’s full NBA Finals Game 6 recap .
Key 2021 NBA offseason dates
NBA free agency fires up in August
- Sunday, August 1: The final day a player or team option can be exercised. It’s also the deadline for a player to receive a qualifying offer.
- Monday, August 2: At 6 p.m. ET, contract negotiations for free agents are officially permitted to start.
- Tuesday, August 3: Free-agent moratorium begins after midnight. This negotiation period lasts for several days, and until that window expires, new contracts or trades aren’t yet official.
- However, restricted free agents are able to sign offer sheets beginning on this date, and first-round draft picks are eligible to sign with their new teams as well.
- Players can sign for the veteran minimum starting here, too.
- Saturday, August 6: Free agents are now allowed to sign their contracts, and trades will become official as well.
- Starting from this date, teams have two days to match offer sheets for their restricted free agents.
- This is also when veterans and those on the rookie wage scale can sign contract extensions.
NBA Summer League in Las Vegas: August 8-17
Training camps and 2021-22 NBA season start dates, end date
- Tuesday, September 28: NBA training camps officially open.
- Early October marks the start of the NBA preseason . Check out the schedule thus far, courtesy of realGM.
NBA preseason schedule
|Sunday, Oct. 3
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Nets @ Lakers
|3:30 PM
|YES, Spectrum SportsNet
|Monday, Oct. 4
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Hawks @ Heat
|7:30 PM
|Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports Sun
|Hornets @ Thunder
|8:00 PM
|Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports OK
|Tuesday, Oct. 5
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Cavaliers @ Bulls
|8:00 PM
|Bally Sports Ohio, NBCS Chicago
|Wednesday, Oct. 6
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Lakers @ Suns
|9:00 PM
|Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports AZ
|Friday, Oct. 8
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Pelicans @ Bulls
|8:00 PM
|Bally Sports NO, NBCS Chicago
|Lakers @ Warriors
|10:30 PM
|Spectrum SportsNet, NBCS Bay Area
|Sunday, Oct. 10
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Bulls @ Cavaliers
|7:00 PM
|NBCS Chicago, Bally Sports Ohio
|Thunder @ Bucks
|8:00 PM
|Bally Sports OK, Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Suns @ Lakers
|10:30 PM
|Bally Sports AZ, Spectrum SportsNet
|Monday, Oct. 11
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Hornets @ Heat
|7:30 PM
|Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports Sun
|Tuesday, Oct. 12
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Warriors @ Lakers
|10:30 PM
|NBCS Bay Area, Spectrum SportsNet
|Wednesday, Oct. 13
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Nuggets @ Thunder
|8:00 PM
|Altitude, Bally Sports OK
|Thursday, Oct. 14
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Nuggets @ Thunder (at BOK Center in Tulsa)
|8:00 PM
|Altitude, Bally Sports OK
|Lakers @ Kings
|10:00 PM
|Spectrum SportsNet, NBCS California
|Friday, Oct. 15
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Celtics @ Heat
|7:30 PM
|NBCS Boston, Bally Sports Sun
|Grizzlies @ Bulls
|8:00 PM
|Bally Sports SE, NBCS Chicago
- Tuesday, October 19: The 2021-22 NBA regular season begins
- Sunday, February 20: NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland
- Sunday, April 10: NBA regular season concludes
- April 12-15: NBA Play-in Tournament
- Saturday, April 16: NBA Playoffs begin
