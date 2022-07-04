NBA games today: Full offseason schedule, including start of NBA free agency

Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop-shop for everything NBA schedule-related heading into the 2022 offseason:

NBA games today

There are no NBA games today. The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions , winners of the 2022 NBA Finals. It is the Warriors’ fourth championship in eight years, making Stephen Curry one of the best players in NBA history.

The Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games. Boston jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the series, only to see Golden State win three consecutive games to close things down. As a result, the Celtics have now gone 14 years without winning an NBA championship. It is one of the longest championship droughts in franchise history.

The 2021-’22 NBA season is officially over. Stay tuned to our NBA games today page for updates on the entire NBA offseason schedule throughout the summer which kicked off in a major way on June 23 with the 2022 edition of the NBA Draft in Brooklyn.

NBA offseason schedule

Now that the draft is over, it’s time for the Association to focus on both free agency and what promises to be a summer of blockbuster trades.

NBA free agency

NBA free agency began on June 30 at 6:00 p.m. EST.

We’ve seen several stars receive max contract extensions , blockbuster trades , and surprise signings. Where will Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant land?

NBA games today: Summer League schedule

The NBA announced its schedule for the summer league games in Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Salt Lake City. Obviously, most of the attention will be on Sin City with the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft joining other youngsters in taking to the court.

Read the full NBA Summer league schedule here .

NBA games today: Initial look at 2022 preseason slate

A short while after that, the 2022-23 NBA preseason schedule will get going sometime in September. Dates have not been finalized in that regard. What we do know is that the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will play two NBA games during the preseason in Japan. Said games will take place on September 30 and October 2.

The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will also play a preseason game in Abu Dhabi on October 6 and October 8.

Multiple other cities will host preseason games, including Las Vegas and the Hawaii islands. Again, the 2022 NBA preseason slate has yet to be finalized. We’ll update this post once that happens.

As for the regular season, the only thing we know is that the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls will play on January 19 in Paris, France.

