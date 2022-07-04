ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA games today: Full offseason schedule, including start of NBA free agency

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJUni_0Y1MvWcc00

Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop-shop for everything NBA schedule-related heading into the 2022 offseason:

Related: Best Live Sports Streaming Options

NBA games today

There are no NBA games today. The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions , winners of the 2022 NBA Finals. It is the Warriors’ fourth championship in eight years, making Stephen Curry one of the best players in NBA history.

The Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games. Boston jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the series, only to see Golden State win three consecutive games to close things down. As a result, the Celtics have now gone 14 years without winning an NBA championship. It is one of the longest championship droughts in franchise history.

Related: Get Paramount Plus today and watch live sports for an unbeatable price!

The 2021-’22 NBA season is officially over. Stay tuned to our NBA games today page for updates on the entire NBA offseason schedule throughout the summer which kicked off in a major way on June 23 with the 2022 edition of the NBA Draft in Brooklyn.

NBA offseason schedule

Now that the draft is over, it’s time for the Association to focus on both free agency and what promises to be a summer of blockbuster trades.

NBA free agency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dB5er_0Y1MvWcc00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

NBA free agency began on June 30 at 6:00 p.m. EST.

We’ve seen several stars receive max contract extensions , blockbuster trades , and surprise signings. Where will Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant land?

Related: Top NBA free agents of 2022

NBA games today: Summer League schedule

The NBA announced its schedule for the summer league games in Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Salt Lake City. Obviously, most of the attention will be on Sin City with the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft joining other youngsters in taking to the court.

Read the full NBA Summer league schedule here .

NBA games today: Initial look at 2022 preseason slate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0RBN_0Y1MvWcc00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

A short while after that, the 2022-23 NBA preseason schedule will get going sometime in September. Dates have not been finalized in that regard. What we do know is that the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will play two NBA games during the preseason in Japan. Said games will take place on September 30 and October 2.

The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will also play a preseason game in Abu Dhabi on October 6 and October 8.

Multiple other cities will host preseason games, including Las Vegas and the Hawaii islands. Again, the 2022 NBA preseason slate has yet to be finalized. We’ll update this post once that happens.

As for the regular season, the only thing we know is that the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls will play on January 19 in Paris, France.

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

Related
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: Reebok Drops an Allen Iverson NBA Finals Shoe From 2001 + More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. June 24, 2022: Reebok has just released a fan-favorite colorway of the Answer 4. Available now via Reebok.com for $160 is a black and white iteration of the shoe, which NBA icon wore in 2001 during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The sneaker features rubber outsoles with DMX branding, original underfoot tooling with an embedded Iverson face logo, sublimated “I3” tongue print, the signature zipper shroud and other features from the OG...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday's James Harden News

James Harden will be meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers this Saturday, according to a report. Earlier this week, Harden declined his $47.3 million player option with the team. He's reportedly willing to work with the Eastern Conference franchise to get a team-friendly deal. Harden and the Sixers will begin negotiations...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Thirsty Response To His Wife Went Viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a total beast when he enters the court, always trying to dominate his rivals while getting wins for his Milwaukee Bucks. This has been a common thing for a while now, and Giannis doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. On the other hand, he's a really...
MILWAUKEE, WI
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Sign NBA Champion

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are bringing back NBA Champion Serge Ibaka on a one-year deal. Charania: "Free agent center Serge Ibaka has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Ibaka is 32-years-old, and has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron's Youngest Son, Bryce, Is Going Viral

LeBron James' sons certainly seemed to have gotten his good basketball genes. While Bronny James, a rising high school senior, has gotten most of the social media attention in recent years, Bryce James is starting to get in on the action, too. This weekend, a photo of the 15-year-old high...
BASKETBALL
Hoops Rumors

Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges' domestic violence arrest

The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Football Games#Nba Players#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Association
The Spun

Look: Shareef O'Neal Scores First Bucket With The Lakers

Shareef O'Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, is already making an impact for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers got a first look at their younger players this Saturday afternoon at the start of the California Classic Summer League opener in San Francisco. Shareef turned a few heads in the opening minutes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
Country
France
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
Japan
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
MLB
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy