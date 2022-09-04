NBA games today: 2022-2023 NBA schedule announced

Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NBA schedule-related heading into the 2022-2023 season.

NBA games today

There are no NBA games today. The Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship . It was the Warriors’ fourth championship in eight years.

NBA opening night – Tuesday, October 18

Game Time (ET) TV 76ers @ Celtics 7:30 PM TNT Lakers @ Warriors 10:00 PM TNT

Wednesday, October 19

Game Time (ET) TV Magic @ Pistons 7:00 PM NBA League Pass Wizards @ Pacers 7:00 PM NBA League Pass Rockets @ Hawks 7:30 PM NBA League Pass Pelicans @ Nets 7:30 PM NBA League Pass Bulls @ Heat 7:30 PM NBA League Pass Cavaliers @ Raptors 7:30 PM NBA League Pass Knicks @ Grizzlies 7:30 PM ESPN Thunder @ Timberwolves 8:00 PM Bally Sports OK Hornets @ Spurs 8:00 PM NBA League Pass Nuggets @ Jazz 9:00 PM NBA League Pass Mavericks @ Suns 10:00 PM ESPN Blazers @ Kings 10:00 PM NBA League Pass

Thursday, October 20

Game Time (ET) TV Bucks @ 76ers 7:30 PM TNT Clippers @ Lakers 10:00 PM TNT

Friday, October 21

Game Time (ET) TV Info Pelicans @ Hornets 7:00 PM NBA League Pass Spurs @ Pacers 7:00 PM NBA League Pass Bulls @ Wizards 7:00 PM NBA League Pass Magic @ Hawks 7:30 PM NBA League Pass Raptors @ Nets 7:30 PM NBA League Pass Celtics @ Heat 7:30 PM ESPN , Bally Sports Sun Pistons @ Knicks 7:30 PM NBA League Pass Grizzlies @ Rockets 8:00 PM NBA League Pass Jazz @ Timberwolves 8:00 PM NBA League Pass Nuggets @ Warriors 10:00 PM ESPN Suns @ Blazers 10:00 PM NBA League Pass

Saturday, October 22

Game Time (ET) TV Info Spurs @ 76ers 6:00 PM NBA TV Pistons @ Pacers 7:00 PM NBA League Pass Celtics @ Magic 7:00 PM NBA League Pass Raptors @ Heat 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sun Cavaliers @ Bulls 8:00 PM NBA League Pass Rockets @ Bucks 8:00 PM NBA League Pass Grizzlies @ Mavericks 8:30 PM NBA TV Thunder @ Nuggets 9:00 PM Bally Sports OK Clippers @ Kings 10:00 PM NBA League Pass

Sunday, October 23

Game Time (ET) TV Info Blazers @ Lakers 3:30 PM Spectrum SportsNet Hornets @ Hawks 5:00 PM NBA League Pass Wizards @ Cavaliers 7:00 PM NBA League Pass Jazz @ Pelicans 7:00 PM NBA League Pass Timberwolves @ Thunder 8:00 PM Bally Sports OK Kings @ Warriors 8:30 PM NBA League Pass Suns @ Clippers 10:00 PM NBA TV

NBA Preseason 2022

The 2022-23 NBA preseason schedule will get going sometime in September. Dates have not been finalized in that regard. What we do know, is that the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will play two NBA games during the preseason in Japan. Said games will take place on September 30 and October 2.

NBA games today: Christmas Day

The NBA announced its Christmas Day schedule recently. The slate includes a total of five games, headlined by the defending champion Golden State Warriors taking on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Home Away Time (ET) TV Info New York Knicks Philadelphia 76ers 12 PM ESPN Dallas Mavericks Los Angeles Lakers 2:30 PM ABC, ESPN Boston Celtics Milwaukee Bucks 5 PM ABC, ESPN Golden State Warriors Memphis Grizzlies 8 PM ABC ESPN Denver Nuggets Phoenix Suns 10:30 PM ESPN

NBA Martin Luther King, Jr. Day games

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a notable date on the NBA schedule as the life of the legendary civil rights activist is observed throughout the league. The Jan. 16 matchups — which traditionally include a matinee game — will feature two of the league’s most famous franchises.

Home Away Time (ET) TV Info Charlotte Hornets Boston Celtics 1 PM NBA TV Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets 10:30 PM NBA TV

2022-2023 NBA International regular games

Along with a pair of games abroad during the preseason, the NBA will have a set of international games this season as well. The league will showcase its brand of elite basketball with matchups featuring the Heat versus the Spurs in Mexico City and the Bulls battling the Pistons in Paris.

Date Home Away Time (ET) TV Info Dec. 17 Miami Heat San Antonio Spurs 5 PM NBA TV Jan. 19 Chicago Bulls Detroit Pistons 3 PM NBA TV

When does the 2022-2023 NBA regular season end?

After kicking off the new season in Oct. the NBA season will come to a close when all 30 teams play on the final day of the regular season on Sunday, April 9.

