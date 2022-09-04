NBA games today: 2022-2023 NBA schedule announced
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NBA schedule-related heading into the 2022-2023 season.
NBA games today
There are no NBA games today. The Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship . It was the Warriors’ fourth championship in eight years.
NBA opening night – Tuesday, October 18
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|76ers @ Celtics
|7:30 PM
|TNT
|Lakers @ Warriors
|10:00 PM
|TNT
Wednesday, October 19
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Magic @ Pistons
|7:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Wizards @ Pacers
|7:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Rockets @ Hawks
|7:30 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Pelicans @ Nets
|7:30 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Bulls @ Heat
|7:30 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Cavaliers @ Raptors
|7:30 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Knicks @ Grizzlies
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
|Thunder @ Timberwolves
|8:00 PM
|Bally Sports OK
|Hornets @ Spurs
|8:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Nuggets @ Jazz
|9:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Mavericks @ Suns
|10:00 PM
|ESPN
|Blazers @ Kings
|10:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
Thursday, October 20
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Bucks @ 76ers
|7:30 PM
|TNT
|Clippers @ Lakers
|10:00 PM
|TNT
Friday, October 21
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Pelicans @ Hornets
|7:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Spurs @ Pacers
|7:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Bulls @ Wizards
|7:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Magic @ Hawks
|7:30 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Raptors @ Nets
|7:30 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Celtics @ Heat
|7:30 PM
|ESPN , Bally Sports Sun
|Pistons @ Knicks
|7:30 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Grizzlies @ Rockets
|8:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Jazz @ Timberwolves
|8:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Nuggets @ Warriors
|10:00 PM
|ESPN
|Suns @ Blazers
|10:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
Saturday, October 22
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Spurs @ 76ers
|6:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Pistons @ Pacers
|7:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Celtics @ Magic
|7:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Raptors @ Heat
|8:00 PM
|Bally Sports Sun
|Cavaliers @ Bulls
|8:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Rockets @ Bucks
|8:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Grizzlies @ Mavericks
|8:30 PM
|NBA TV
|Thunder @ Nuggets
|9:00 PM
|Bally Sports OK
|Clippers @ Kings
|10:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
Sunday, October 23
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Blazers @ Lakers
|3:30 PM
|Spectrum SportsNet
|Hornets @ Hawks
|5:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Wizards @ Cavaliers
|7:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Jazz @ Pelicans
|7:00 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Timberwolves @ Thunder
|8:00 PM
|Bally Sports OK
|Kings @ Warriors
|8:30 PM
|NBA League Pass
|Suns @ Clippers
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
NBA Preseason 2022
The 2022-23 NBA preseason schedule will get going sometime in September. Dates have not been finalized in that regard. What we do know, is that the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will play two NBA games during the preseason in Japan. Said games will take place on September 30 and October 2.Also Read:
NBA games today: Christmas Day
The NBA announced its Christmas Day schedule recently. The slate includes a total of five games, headlined by the defending champion Golden State Warriors taking on the Memphis Grizzlies.
|Home
|Away
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|New York Knicks
|Philadelphia 76ers
|12 PM
|ESPN
|Dallas Mavericks
|Los Angeles Lakers
|2:30 PM
|ABC, ESPN
|Boston Celtics
|Milwaukee Bucks
|5 PM
|ABC, ESPN
|Golden State Warriors
|Memphis Grizzlies
|8 PM
|ABC ESPN
|Denver Nuggets
|Phoenix Suns
|10:30 PM
|ESPN
NBA Martin Luther King, Jr. Day games
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a notable date on the NBA schedule as the life of the legendary civil rights activist is observed throughout the league. The Jan. 16 matchups — which traditionally include a matinee game — will feature two of the league’s most famous franchises.
|Home
|Away
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Charlotte Hornets
|Boston Celtics
|1 PM
|NBA TV
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Houston Rockets
|10:30 PM
|NBA TV
2022-2023 NBA International regular games
Along with a pair of games abroad during the preseason, the NBA will have a set of international games this season as well. The league will showcase its brand of elite basketball with matchups featuring the Heat versus the Spurs in Mexico City and the Bulls battling the Pistons in Paris.
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Dec. 17
|Miami Heat
|San Antonio Spurs
|5 PM
|NBA TV
|Jan. 19
|Chicago Bulls
|Detroit Pistons
|3 PM
|NBA TV
When does the 2022-2023 NBA regular season end?
After kicking off the new season in Oct. the NBA season will come to a close when all 30 teams play on the final day of the regular season on Sunday, April 9.
