NBA

NBA games today: 2022-2023 NBA schedule announced

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FxC3z_0Y1MvWcc00

NBA games today

There are no NBA games today. The Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship . It was the Warriors’ fourth championship in eight years.

NBA opening night – Tuesday, October 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Bj7B_0Y1MvWcc00
Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Game Time (ET) TV
76ers @ Celtics 7:30 PM TNT
Lakers @ Warriors 10:00 PM TNT

Wednesday, October 19

Game Time (ET) TV
Magic @ Pistons 7:00 PM NBA League Pass
Wizards @ Pacers 7:00 PM NBA League Pass
Rockets @ Hawks 7:30 PM NBA League Pass
Pelicans @ Nets 7:30 PM NBA League Pass
Bulls @ Heat 7:30 PM NBA League Pass
Cavaliers @ Raptors 7:30 PM NBA League Pass
Knicks @ Grizzlies 7:30 PM ESPN
Thunder @ Timberwolves 8:00 PM Bally Sports OK
Hornets @ Spurs 8:00 PM NBA League Pass
Nuggets @ Jazz 9:00 PM NBA League Pass
Mavericks @ Suns 10:00 PM ESPN
Blazers @ Kings 10:00 PM NBA League Pass
Thursday, October 20

Game Time (ET) TV
Bucks @ 76ers 7:30 PM TNT
Clippers @ Lakers 10:00 PM TNT

Friday, October 21

Game Time (ET) TV Info
Pelicans @ Hornets 7:00 PM NBA League Pass
Spurs @ Pacers 7:00 PM NBA League Pass
Bulls @ Wizards 7:00 PM NBA League Pass
Magic @ Hawks 7:30 PM NBA League Pass
Raptors @ Nets 7:30 PM NBA League Pass
Celtics @ Heat 7:30 PM ESPN , Bally Sports Sun
Pistons @ Knicks 7:30 PM NBA League Pass
Grizzlies @ Rockets 8:00 PM NBA League Pass
Jazz @ Timberwolves 8:00 PM NBA League Pass
Nuggets @ Warriors 10:00 PM ESPN
Suns @ Blazers 10:00 PM NBA League Pass

Saturday, October 22

Game Time (ET) TV Info
Spurs @ 76ers 6:00 PM NBA TV
Pistons @ Pacers 7:00 PM NBA League Pass
Celtics @ Magic 7:00 PM NBA League Pass
Raptors @ Heat 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sun
Cavaliers @ Bulls 8:00 PM NBA League Pass
Rockets @ Bucks 8:00 PM NBA League Pass
Grizzlies @ Mavericks 8:30 PM NBA TV
Thunder @ Nuggets 9:00 PM Bally Sports OK
Clippers @ Kings 10:00 PM NBA League Pass

Sunday, October 23

Game Time (ET) TV Info
Blazers @ Lakers 3:30 PM Spectrum SportsNet
Hornets @ Hawks 5:00 PM NBA League Pass
Wizards @ Cavaliers 7:00 PM NBA League Pass
Jazz @ Pelicans 7:00 PM NBA League Pass
Timberwolves @ Thunder 8:00 PM Bally Sports OK
Kings @ Warriors 8:30 PM NBA League Pass
Suns @ Clippers 10:00 PM NBA TV

NBA Preseason 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgUUG_0Y1MvWcc00
Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-23 NBA preseason schedule will get going sometime in September. Dates have not been finalized in that regard. What we do know, is that the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will play two NBA games during the preseason in Japan. Said games will take place on September 30 and October 2.

NBA games today: Christmas Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQV79_0Y1MvWcc00
Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA announced its Christmas Day schedule recently. The slate includes a total of five games, headlined by the defending champion Golden State Warriors taking on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Home Away Time (ET) TV Info
New York Knicks Philadelphia 76ers 12 PM ESPN
Dallas Mavericks Los Angeles Lakers 2:30 PM ABC, ESPN
Boston Celtics Milwaukee Bucks 5 PM ABC, ESPN
Golden State Warriors Memphis Grizzlies 8 PM ABC ESPN
Denver Nuggets Phoenix Suns 10:30 PM ESPN
NBA Martin Luther King, Jr. Day games

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a notable date on the NBA schedule as the life of the legendary civil rights activist is observed throughout the league. The Jan. 16 matchups — which traditionally include a matinee game — will feature two of the league’s most famous franchises.

Home Away Time (ET) TV Info
Charlotte Hornets Boston Celtics 1 PM NBA TV
Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets 10:30 PM NBA TV

2022-2023 NBA International regular games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIjEY_0Y1MvWcc00
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Along with a pair of games abroad during the preseason, the NBA will have a set of international games this season as well. The league will showcase its brand of elite basketball with matchups featuring the Heat versus the Spurs in Mexico City and the Bulls battling the Pistons in Paris.

Date Home Away Time (ET) TV Info
Dec. 17 Miami Heat San Antonio Spurs 5 PM NBA TV
Jan. 19 Chicago Bulls Detroit Pistons 3 PM NBA TV

When does the 2022-2023 NBA regular season end?

After kicking off the new season in Oct. the NBA season will come to a close when all 30 teams play on the final day of the regular season on Sunday, April 9.

