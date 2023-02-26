Open in App
NBA games today: Heat vs. 76ers headline Monday slate

By Jason Burgos,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Z5p3_0Y1MvWcc00

Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything related to the NBA schedule for the 2022-2023 season. We’ll cover it all, from the preseason to the NBA Finals. Find out today’s basketball schedule below.

NBA games today: February 27

There are four NBA games today. Monday’s NBA schedule begins at 7 PM ET when the Detroit Pistons try and slow down the suddenly buzzing Charlotte Hornets. But more eyes will be on the Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers game on NBA TV.

Later, fans are treated to a thrilling battle between Eastern Conference foes as the Boston Celtics go toe-to-toe against the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET.

Monday’s basketball schedule closes out with an 8 PM tip time between the Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans.

Related: Five things we learned from 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

When does the 2022-2023 NBA regular season end?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnWND_0Y1MvWcc00
Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

After tipping off the new season in October, the NBA games today schedule will come to a close when all 30 teams play on the final day of the regular season on Sunday, April 9. The NBA playoffs then begin on April 15, following the Play-In Tournament, and could go all the way to Game 7 of the NBA Finals on June 18.

Related: NBA power rankings

When do the NBA Playoffs start?

As mentioned above, the traditional start to the round of 16 playoffs is on April 15. However, technically, the NBA postseason actually begins a few days before that.

Before the 2021-2022 season, the league introduced its first NBA Play-In Tournament. The tourney pits the seventh to tenth seeds in each conference in a mini-tournament to decide which teams will enter the playoffs as the seventh and eighth seeds.

Related: NBA Rookie of the Year 2023: See who’s winning the race

Why are there 82 NBA games?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wG7TE_0Y1MvWcc00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

After MLB, the NBA games today schedule is on of the longest and most arduous in North American professional sports. From October to April, all 30 teams compete in 82 games — 41 each home and away.

The season is done this way so each team can play division rivals four times, six other teams in their conference four times, the remaining teams in the conference three times, and then a pair of home and away matchups against the fifteen teams from the opposing conference during the season.

Related: 2023 NBA Draft lottery

However, there have been rumblings in recent years that the length of the NBA season very well could be cut by several games in the near future.

Who won the 2022 NBA Finals?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZaTF_0Y1MvWcc00
Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2022 NBA Finals, this era’s dynasty team, the Golden State Warriors, faced off with one of the most legendary franchises in the sport, the Boston Celtics. Despite Boston putting up a serious fight early, the Warriors prevailed after six hard-fought games. Winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight years.

Related: NBA MVP race 2022-23: See who’s on track to win the Michael Jordan Trophy

