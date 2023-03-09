NBA games today: Cavaliers-Heat headline Friday’s action

Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything related to the NBA schedule for the 2022-2023 season. We’ll cover it all, from the preseason to the NBA Finals. Find out today’s basketball schedule below.

NBA games today: March 10

There are six NBA games today, headlined by a doubleheader on NBA TV. That twin bill gets going with the Cleveland Cavaliers visiting the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET. Then, at 10:30 PM, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Toronto Raptors.

Friday’s NBA schedule also includes the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the Brooklyn NEts at 8:00 PM ET on NBA Full Court.

When does the 2022-2023 NBA regular season end?

After tipping off the new season in October, the NBA games today schedule will come to a close when all 30 teams play on the final day of the regular season on Sunday, April 9. The NBA playoffs then begin on April 15, following the Play-In Tournament, and could go all the way to Game 7 of the NBA Finals on June 18.

When do the NBA Playoffs start?

As mentioned above, the traditional start to the round of 16 playoffs is on April 15. However, technically, the NBA postseason actually begins a few days before that.

Before the 2021-2022 season, the league introduced its first NBA Play-In Tournament. The tourney pits the seventh to tenth seeds in each conference in a mini-tournament to decide which teams will enter the playoffs as the seventh and eighth seeds.

Why are there 82 NBA games?

After MLB, the NBA games today schedule is one of the longest and most arduous in North American professional sports. From October to April, all 30 teams compete in 82 games — 41 each home and away.

The season is done this way so each team can play division rivals four times, six other teams in their conference four times, the remaining teams in the conference three times, and then a pair of home and away matchups against the fifteen teams from the opposing conference during the season.

However, there have been rumblings in recent years that the length of the NBA season very well could be cut by several games in the near future.

Who won the 2022 NBA Finals?

In the 2022 NBA Finals, this era’s dynasty team, the Golden State Warriors, faced off with one of the most legendary franchises in the sport, the Boston Celtics. Despite Boston putting up a serious fight early, the Warriors prevailed after six hard-fought games. Winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight years.

