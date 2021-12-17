We’ve Got 47 Great Gift Ideas for Every Type of Coworker, From Work Wives To Awkward Acquaintances

Holidays have a way of creeping up on you. One minute it’s Halloween, and the next, it’s Christmas. Before you know it, your post-Christmas White Elephant Party has come and gone and you’re buying flowers for Valentine’s Day. But no matter the occasion, the SPY team is here doing our best to help you get ahead in the gift-giving game. We’re always hard at work creating gift guides for everyone on your shopping list. We’ve got everything from a luxury gift guide for big spenders to Schitt’s Creek gift ideas for pop-culture junkies.

Whether you’ve just been named employee of the month or your review didn’t go as well as you’d hoped, who is the person you turn to at your 9 to 5? Your work bestie, of course. They’re always there for you during the ups and downs of the job, and that doesn’t change whether you’re working from home via Zoom or still at the office together. After all, pre-COVID, you probably spent more time with your coworkers than your real family. Though the structure of work-life has changed for many, our relationships with our coworkers have not. And to show your appreciation, picking out just the right gifts for coworkers is key, beyond White Elephant swaps and Secret Santa gift exchanges .

There’s a good chance it’s not just your work wife or work husband that you’re doing holiday shopping for. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best gifts for coworkers of all ages and stages, from your boss down to the assistants. Best of all, they all ring in under $50, and we’ve also added some of our favorite gag gifts , too.

Scroll on through the guide for the best gifts for coworkers and you might even pick something up for yourself.

1. Papillon Back Massager

Tired of feeling like you’re chained to your desk all day? Give the gift of pain relief to your office friends with this affordable back massager. It can be positioned in a chair to work on the lower back or shoulder area while they work. If your office mate is an athlete, they can use the massager on aching legs, too. Because it’s portable, it can even be used on long car trips. This massager uses four 3D massage nodes that automatically change direction every 60 seconds. It can also switch from classic massage to shiatsu massage, and it has a 15-minute auto-shutoff feature. Because it can be used while you work, it’s easily one of the best gifts for coworkers you’ll find.



Buy: Papillon Back Massager $49.99

2. Seymour Butz Funny Novelty Memo Pads

A little sass can go a long way in relieving workplace stress, which is where these cheeky novelty memo pads come in. Everyone always needs a place to write things down, so you might as well entertain them while providing a few notepads. The set includes two lined pads and two unlined pads with 50 sheets each. They’re all just the right size, at 4.25 x 5.5 inches. Made from quality paper stock, you won’t have to worry about ink bleeding through the page.



Buy: Seymour Butz Funny Novelty Memo Pads $13.95

3. Lamicall Adjustable Cellphone Stand

Have a coworker who’s trying to juggle using their cellphone and their laptop at the same time. Are they getting disastrous results? Dropped phones and other weird things. This adjustable cellphone stand can be used to hold a phone vertically and horizontally. They can easily watch a training video or join in a Skype session while also working on their laptop. It holds phones that are sized from four-to-eight inches and less than six inches wide. It can be used by both Apple and Android phones. The aluminum stand has a low center of gravity and rubber grips on the bottom, so it won’t topple over. There’s a hole to thread the charging cord through. It does come in other colors like gray, silver, red and rose gold, and because they’re available via Amazon Prime, they also make for great last-minute gift ideas .



Buy: Lamicall Adjustable Cellphone Stand $12.99

4. American Flat 500 Piece National Parks Puzzle

Puzzles made a huge resurgence during the pandemic, when most of us were stuck in the house. Puzzles were a great way to pass the time, and we’re still putting them together after all these months. For every coworker who’s dreaming of spring already, this National Parks puzzle is a perfect gift idea. American Flat’s 500 piece puzzle highlights vintage National Park Posters. The Death Valley poster features a flared winged car from the 50s and the Everglades poster shows two people quietly paddling in a canoe across the waters.



Buy: American Flat 500 Piece National Parks Puzzle $18.95

5. Proper Cloth The Everyday Mask

Giving a face mask as a gift is almost like giving the gift of good health. Mom would be so proud. Also, masks are a no-brainer type of gift if you can’t think of what to buy someone. Or if you’ve got someone on your office gift list that seems to have everything, well, they can always use another face mask. Menswear company Proper Cloth started out as an online shop for men’s custom dress shirts, and over time they’ve expanded to include blazers, sweaters and pants. When they decided to create face masks, they did what they always do when they design something: they went the extra mile. The brand’s face masks come in two styles: over the head and around the ear. They also come in two sizes, because not everyone has a giant-sized head, and have a moldable nose bridge. This navy paisley cotton print mask has a cool vintage vibe like a classic bandana.



Buy: Proper Cloth The Everyday Mask $25.00

6. YETI Rambler Insulated Mug

You know that Yeti’s coolers are indestructible and keep things cool for hours and hours. Their insulated mug could be one of the best gifts for coworkers, coffee, and tea lovers because their drinks will stay hot for an incredibly long time. The mug is constructed with a double-wall vacuum insulation and 18/8 stainless steel. It’s also dishwasher safe, rust-proof and puncture-proof, too. This BPA-free mug has a lid, so coffee won’t spill out. It holds 14 oz. of liquid and can go from home to car with ease.



Buy: YETI Rambler Insulated Mug $24.98

7. Evecase Foam Splash & Shock-Resistant Laptop Case

Do any of your coworkers have little ones, or are they slightly accident-prone? If it’s a yes to either or both, then this laptop case will protect it from any type of accident. This could be the best gift for coworkers who have toddlers. It’s lightweight and has a padded foam exterior that’s splash-proof and can absorb shocks from minor falls and bumps. There’s an extra padded interior to cushion laptops, netbooks, or a large tablet. The laptop case has a top zipper and is slim enough to slide into a backpack, messenger bag or briefcase. The laptop can fit any 11.6 to 12.5-inch device.



Buy: Evecase Shock Resistant Laptop Case $13.99

8. Dammit Doll

If your coworker gets frustrated about how long it takes to download a file, a wonky connection or other work-related issues, they would probably love to toss the Dammit Doll around. Think of it as an “adult” version of the Stretch Armstrong toys of your youth. These though, are made to be tossed around, stepped on, and possibly punted across the room. Reviewers noted that they felt better after chucking them, and one reviewer claims to have on in the house and the other in the office. The Dammit Doll company sends random dolls out on order….you have no idea what it looks like until you open the box.



Buy: Dammit Doll $15.49 (orig. $16.87) 8% OFF

9. Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

Looking for a co-worker’s Christmas gift that looks more expensive than its price tag? If so, take a gander at these wireless earbuds from Skullcandy. Publications like The Verge and Forbes have raved about the brand’s great sound for such a small price tag. At this price, you can give one to your coworker and keep one for yourself. These Bluetooth-enabled in-ear buds have 10 hours usage before it needs to be re-charged. These earbuds are sweat, dust and water-resistant. They also come in their own carrying case. They can also be used for phone calls too.



Buy: Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds $29.99 (orig. $30.26) 1% OFF

10. Barwench Games’ Executive Mini Desktop Golf Game

When looking for the best gifts for coworkers, you have to have at least one funny gag gift . Welp, this could be it. (It’s also a fun gift for golfers .) It comes with a putter, flag and two golf balls . You know, in case one gets lost in the weeds.



Buy: Barwench Games’ Executive Mini Desktop Golf Game $11.95

11. Cooper’s Cask Coffee Bourbon & Whiskey Barrel Aged Coffee Set

No list of coworker gift ideas would be complete without plenty of coffee gifts! Cooper’s Cask uses grade 1 single-origin beans for all of its coffees. Each 4-ounce bag contains whole bean coffees ready to be ground and enjoyed. This set contains a bag of Uprising Stout Whiskey Paired with Sumatra Lingtong beans, Battle Cry Whiskey Paired with Ethiopian beans, Thomas Tew Run Paired with Rwanda Single Origin beans, and Kentucky Bourbon Paired with Columbian Single Origin beans. All of them arrive in a Cooper’s Cask box set. This is one item that will be incredibly popular during White Elephant gift exchanges.



Buy: Cooper’s Cask Coffee Gift Set $39.95

12. Thin Bins Collapsible Containers

Not only are reliable storage containers great for your coworkers to bring their lunch to work, but they’re also a staple to have at home that anyone will be able to use. You really can’t go wrong in gifting someone this rectangular set of four varying sized, colorful, BPA Free, Microwave, Dishwasher and Freezer Safe storage containers.



Buy: Thin Bins Collapsible Containers $19.99 (orig. $29.99) 33% OFF

13. Lucas Papaw Ointment

This Australian-made skin ointment can come in handy for anyone, especially during the winter. It’s made from Australian papaws, or papayas, which have numerous benefits for the skin. This twin pack has gotten thousands of five-star ratings and rave reviews from customers whose skin has been saved by the salve.



Buy: Lucas Papaw Ointment $14.50

14. JanSport Fifth Ave Fanny Pack

Yes, fanny packs are trendy, but they’re also useful. If you have a coworker who likes to jog, hike, travel or just appreciates the ease of running errands with free hands, you should definitely get them this sporty fanny pack. It’s affordable, can be worn on the waist or across the chest and fits all of their necessities.



Buy: JanSport Fifth Ave Fanny Pack $17.00 (orig. $20.00) 15% OFF

15. FYSMY Adjustable Laptop Stand

Looking for gifts for remote coworkers? Then consider this adjustable laptop stand. This versatile workstation lets you transform any area of your home into your new home office.



Buy: FYSMY Adjustable Laptop Stand $27.99

16. Two Tumbleweeds Foodie Dice

It’s a game that can also plan a meal. For all the foodies on your Christmas gift list , Foodie Dice lets chefs stretch their cooking muscles. Inside the cloth bag are nine dice. The five primary dice contain designations such as cooking method, protein, grain/carb, herb and a bonus ingredient. The other four dice are seasonal veggies. The food dice also works with vegan and vegetarian diets as the protein die offers meat alternatives.



Buy: Two Tumbleweeds Foodie Dice $24.00

17. Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Cold brew is an expensive habit, but unlike regular hot coffee, it’s not so easy to make yourself. Help your coworker’s cold brew addiction flourish while making it a bit more cost-effective with this OXO cold brew coffee maker. It’s compact and brews a lovely cold brew that you can enjoy any time.



Buy: Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker $30.95

18. BenShot Original Bullet Rocks Glass

There’s bound to be a whiskey lover in your office. For lovers of fine brown spirits, consider this unique whiskey glass.



Buy: BenShot Original Bullet Rocks Glass $19.99

19. OCoopa Rechargeable Handwarmers

With over 5 thousand rave reviews, this is a great gift for the athletic coworkers on your holiday gift list. They can use it to keep their hands warm while jogging, playing winter golf (yes, it’s a thing), winter camping, dining outside or walking to and from a grocery store. The handwarmer has three levels and heats up quickly. It has a 5200 mAh lithium rechargeable battery with USB-C charging port. And it can also be used to charge a phone too. It can keep your hands warm for up to eight hours.



Buy: OCoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers $29.99

20. Meanmuggin Dunder Mifflin Two-Tone Coffee Mug

Well, The Office may be over, but the fandom will live on forever. Have a coworker who can recite an entire episode, line by line? Is there a “Michael Scott” type in your office? Give them a coworker holiday gift that they’ll proudly show off all year long. This two-toned mug has artwork on both sides and will hold 15 ounces of whatever your coworker wants to drink. It’s microwave and dishwasher safe.



Buy: Dunder Mifflin Two-Tone Coffee Mug $24.95

21. Happy Socks Mixed Dog Socks Gift Box 3-Pack

There’s at least one in every office, right? I’m talking about dog parents. For the holidays give them this set of dog-themed socks. The unisex trio of socks (white is shown, black and aqua background for the other two) come in a nicely packaged gift box.



Buy: Happy Socks Mixed Dog Socks Gift Box 3-Pack $38.00

22. Amteker 6 IN 1 Multi Tool Pen

For the person in your office who could double as MacGyver, this is a holiday gift that they’ll probably start using minutes after opening it up. What doesn’t it do? Welp, it’s a pen, but it’s also a ruler, has a spirit level, touch screen stylus, small flat head and Phillips screwdriver heads. It also comes with four pen ink refills!



Buy: Amteker 6 IN 1 Multi Tool Pen $14.99 (orig. $17.99) 17% OFF

23. BYOB Hot Sauce Gift Set Pepper Challenge

Hot sauce lovers may finish up this coworker gift set in a week. The 10 hot sauce set contains hot sauces that range from the Carolina Reaper (insanely, painfully hot) to the Banana Pepper (okey-dokey heat). While you could play the challenge game that comes with the kit. Can you take 250,000 Scoville units of heat from a Jamaican Yellow Scotch Bonnet Pepper or can you take on the Scorpion Pepper with its 1,400,000 Scoville units of heat? You can also use any of the 10 hot sauces to spice up a boring lunch.



Buy: BYOB Hot Sauce Hot Sauce Gift Set Pepper Challenge $32.95

24. 3 Otters Wooden Tabletop Mini Bowling Game

Buy: 3 Otters Wooden Tabletop Mini Bowling Game $14.99

25. XLeader SoundAngel Mate Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker

This affordable Bluetooth speaker is totally waterproof, which means you can use it in the shower or bath. It’s one of the best gifts for coworkers under $30, and anyone would be glad to get this speaker from their office Secret Santa.



Buy: XLeader Sound Bluetooth Speaker $27.99 (orig. $35.99) 22% OFF

26. Evofly Wall Mounted Magnetic Bottle Opener

This bottle opener can be hung on the fridge or anywhere it’s convenient because of the magnetic backing. You know what else is magnetic? The bottom. When you open up a bottle, the magnetic bottom immediately snags the bottle cap. And it stays there until you’re ready to toss it in the trash. A great coworker holiday gift that’s pretty cool. Whether your coworker’s a beer lover, prefers their soda to come in old-timey looking bottles or prefers aged cider, this bottle opener opens them all.



Buy: Evofly Wall Mounted Magnetic Bottle Opener $27.99 (orig. $28.99) 3% OFF

27. Rose Create Little Ceramic Succulent Owl Pots

A little plant is a perfect way to brighten a workspace, making this the perfect gift for coworkers. Countless studies have shown the power of nature, even when it’s just a plant on your desk. This set of six adorable mini ceramic oil planters is sure to bring a small to your co-worker’s face. It’s ideal for holding succulent or cactus plants. The plants aren’t included, so you could do a tiny bit of gardening and add some greenery to each pot and share them with six co-workers or give them all to your favorite.



Buy: Rose Create Little Ceramic Succulent Owl Pots $27.99

28. Herschel Charlie RFID Card Case

Especially if your colleague has new business cards to show off, a card case is a great gift for coworkers. This unisex option by Herschel comes in 24 colorways, ranging from camouflage to florals to abstract prints to solid hues, so there’s one out there for every personality type. Made from 100% polyester, it has a protective RFID blocking layer, multiple card slots and a top access storage sleeve.



Buy: Herschel Charlie RFID Card Case $21.99

29. BALORAY Lunch Bag Tote

The brown bagger in your life will love this cute lunch bag tote. It’ll upgrade her meal every day. Completely leakproof, it features a heat welded insulated liner to keep food at just the right temperature — warm or cold for up to four hours — sans spills. Its compact design and two short handles are great for dining on-the-go. Despite its petite size, you can really pack a lot in, plus the outside pocket is great for utensils and napkins. Lightweight and foldable, it’ll be even more compact on the way home. The inner food-grade aluminum foil is BPA-free and easy to clean.



Buy: BALORAY Lunch Bag Tote $10.99 (orig. $29.99) 63% OFF

30. Stress Less Cards – 50 Mindfulness & Meditation Exercises

For those moments when work gets tough, these Stress Less Cards can help take that anxiety down a notch. The deck has 50 mindfulness and meditation exercises that are very effective at relieving stress and helping people relax. Each technique is easy and can be used anywhere at any time. For example, they teach how to focus on your breathing, trigger positive emotions and observe your body. Thanks to their compact size, they can easily be tucked into a desk drawer. When it comes to stressed-out colleagues, you won’t find a better gift for your coworkers.



Buy: Stress Less Cards – 50 Mindfulness & Meditation Exercises $14.35 (orig. $17.90) 20% OFF

31. Hercules Tuff Charging Station for Multiple Devices

Wires every which way all over your desk is never fun. Aside from being bad news aesthetically, no one wants to spend time untangling their phone charger. Make life a little easier and a lot neater with this charging station, surely a top gift for coworkers and the perfect gift for men . It comes with four cables that are compatible with a range of devices, including a type-C cable and a micro-USB cable. It has six 2.4-amps ports to charge cell phones and tablets, juicing them up to 80% faster than other chargers with less than 2.0-amps.



Buy: Hercules Tuff Charging Station for Multiple Devices $39.99

32. Coolbros Pencil Holder with Phone Stand

Spruce up their office space with this charming multitasker that doubles as a pencil holder and a phone stand. A great gift for a coworker, it’s ideal for displaying their phone on their desk and helping to organize their pens, pencils, scissors and other knickknacks. Aside from the elephant, there are three other animal designs to choose from: a dinosaur, whale and eagle.



Buy: Coolbros Pencil Holder with Phone Stand $16.99

33. Tech Tools Stress Buster Desktop Punching Bag

Sure to be a hit with the office bros, this desktop punching bag is a fun way to relieve stress. Its super-strong suction sticks to any flat surface, so you don’t have to worry about it flying off a desk on a rough day. It has a sturdy spring so the punching bag always bounces back. And to ensure it’s always ready to take a round of punches, it comes with an air pump for easy inflation.



Buy: Tech Tools Stress Buster Desktop Punching Bag $26.95

34. Rains Waterproof Rucksack Backpack

Most people can make use of a backpack, and this one, in particular, is super useful for work and commuting. It’s waterproof, specifically designed for wet-weather conditions. The rectangular design is unique with the Rains signature front strap and carabiner buckle. Additional buttons at the top closure make sure to keep everything inside extra dry.



Buy: Rains Waterproof Rucksack Backpack $95.00

35. Dooke Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad and Mouse Wrist Rest Support

Those who love to give functional, practical gifts to their coworkers will hit a home run with this matching keyboard and wrist pad rest support. Most of us spent more time than ever in front of our computers this year and might have the achy wrists to prove it. The ergonomic design and memory foam that molds to your body eases pain and fatigue, as well as prevents muscle and wrist injuries. It comes in a range of patterns and colors, so you can get just the right one to spruce up your colleague’s space.



Buy: Dooke Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad and Mouse Wrist Rest Support $16.99

36. Interior Illusions Green Balloon Dog Bank

Brighten up your coworker’s workspace every day by gifting this fun green balloon dog bank. It’ll make quite the statement piece on their desk. Plus, the fact that it’s a functioning bank, thanks to the removable coin stop, is a fun tongue-in-cheek reminder for them to hit their work goals to get that raise!



Buy: Interior Illusions Green Balloon Dog Bank $61.68

37. The Book Club Women’s Blue Light The Art Of The Snore Glasses

Among other things, 2020 was the year of staring at screens. Help your co-worker protect her peepers with these blue light filtering glasses. The chic frames are BPA-free and non-polarized. They’ll keep her looking stylish while staying safe.



Buy: The Book Club Women’s Blue Light The Art Of The Snore Glasses $29.95

38. Bento Lunch Box

Bringing lunch to work is the way to go, at least a few times per week, to help save money. This bento lunch box will encourage your favorite coworker to pack more meals since it keeps everything separated and fresh. It’s BPA and lead-free, durable, microwave and dishwasher safe, and leakproof. The three compartments are perfect for packing a main, a side and a sweet snack without anything getting contaminated.



Buy: Bento Lunch Box $44.99

39. NEST Fragrances Classic Candle in Holiday

Shopping for your boss is one of the toughest gifts for coworkers to get just right. A candle is a simple solution, especially when it’s one as luxe and delightful as this holiday scented one by NEST. The blend of pomegranate, Mandarin orange, pine, cloves, cinnamon, vanilla and amber will fill their home with the scent of the season. The pretty glass is decked out in gold to add the right touch of sparkle.



Buy: NEST Fragrances Classic Candle in Holiday $68.88

40. La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio

Between COVID-19 and cold season, regular hand washing is going into even higher gear. Hand soap at the office isn’t typically the most softening, so pamper parched hands with this trio of nourishing hand creams. Each is in a different fragrance — cinnamon orange, gardenia and rose acacia — but all three have the same hydrating formula infused with 20% organic shea butter, vitamin E and argan oil.



Buy: La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio $27.00

41. Quality Durables Unisex Face Masks With Nose Wire

One accessory that isn’t going out of style this season is the face mask . Chances are your colleague’s collection could use a refresh and this set of four reusable fabric masks is just the thing. Made with a triple layer of lightweight woven fabric for breathability, they’re designed for comfort with adjustable elastic ear loops and adjustable nose wire for a snug fit. There are four different sets to choose from, so pick the one that suits their style best.



Buy: Quality Durables Unisex Adult 4-Pack Washable Reusable Woven Face Mask with Adjustable Nose Wire $7.05

42. Smart Coffee Warmer

We all have a coworker who’s constantly making trips into the kitchen to reheat their coffee. Help them save some time and energy with this smart coffee warmer that they can keep at their desk, either at home or in the office, so that their coffee or tea will stay warm until they’re finished.



Buy: Smart Coffee Warmer $28.99

43. Swedish Dishcloth Set

A good dishcloth is a kitchen essential. You want it to dry quickly and not hold on to pesky germs so that you can always feel like your hands and dishes are clean. These Swedish dishcloths are the perfect alternative to sponges and paper towels, since they’re super absorbent and can run through the washing machine or dishwasher to keep clean. The cute colors and patterns also make them a great gift.



Buy: Swedish Dishcloth Set $16.99

44. Jonathan Adler Metallic Zebra Dish

From paperclips to office supplies to their keys, most people have lots of little things floating around on their desks. Keep them nice and tidy with this incredibly chic Jonathan Adler Metallic Zebra Dish. Though it’s small in stature, it’s big on personality, making it a fun desk accessory and a great gift for coworkers.



Buy: Jonathan Adler Metallic Zebra Dish $32.00

45. Ban.do Sip Sip Insulated Tumbler with Reusable Silicone Straw

If your cube mate has been using the same old boring water bottle since you started working together, it’s time for an update. This eco-friendly sipper adds a fun pop of color to their workspace and features double-walled insulation to keep their 20-ounce drink cold sans any annoying condensation. The flat lid easily screws on and off and the included bendy silicone straw won’t break.



Buy: Ban.do Sip Sip Insulated Tumbler with Reusable Silicone Straw

46. Faux Potted Donkey Tail

The nicest plant you can gift to a coworker is a fake one. It’ll brighten up their office or whatever space they choose, and it requires zero effort to keep alive! This faux potted donkey tail has cool trailing branches and looks quite realistic. It makes for great, low-maintenance decor.



Buy: Faux Potted Donkey Tail $28.50

47. Contrast Edge Stripe Throw Blanket

If your office is notoriously cold, you need to get a coworker this super soft and warm throw blanket. Of course, they can choose to keep it at home since it’s so stylish, but it’ll be a huge help to have when the air conditioning is blasting and they’re too chilly to focus on their work.



Buy: Contrast Edge Stripe Throw Blanket $29.99

