Best Chromebook deals and prices in July 2022

By Millie Davis-Williams
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

Chromebook deals are in high demand right now. Whether you're studying or working, in person or remote, a new Chromebook is the perfect accessory. Fortunately, there are plenty of sales on everything from low-end laptops to attractive 2-in-1s that pack Intel Core CPUs.

Currently, the some of the best Chromebook deals are coming from Best Buy. The retailer has various Chromebooks on sale from $90 . The sale includes HP, Asus, Samsung, Acer, and more.

We're constantly curating and adding to this list of affordable Chromebook deals. Just remember to make your purchase quickly as Chromebook sales tend to run out almost as quickly as they're stocked. (Don't need a Chromebook? Make sure to check out our guides to the best laptop deals and best budget laptops ).

Best Chromebook deals at a glance

Best Chromebook deals right now

Chromebooks under $150

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hH4O_0Y0e2WkZ00

Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $219 now $89 @ Best Buy
This super-cheap Chromebook deal will be hard to beat. It has an 11" display, 4GB RAM, and 32GB memory. These specs won't challenge a more pricy Chromebook, but this device is good for students or some light browsing. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0goKth_0Y0e2WkZ00

HP 11.6" Chromebook: was $225 now $98 @ Walmart
If you need a cheap laptop for at-home learning or everyday essential tasks, this HP Chromebook will fit the bit nicely. It's been knocked to just $98 and sports an AMD A4 processor, AMD Radeon R4 Graphics 4GB of RAM and an 11.6-inch display. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29VtYz_0Y0e2WkZ00

Asus 11.6" Chromebook: was $219 now $175 @ Best Buy
A hyper-affordable Chromebook, Asus' 11.6-inch Chromebook is currently on sale for just $99. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. The 2.2-pound Chromebook also features a built-in webcam and media reader. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44RHd2_0Y0e2WkZ00

ASUS 14" Chromebook: was $269 now $109 @ Best Buy
This Chromebook does the basics, offering 4GB RAM and 32GB storage with a nice 14" display. With your purchase, you'll also get a 3-month trial of Trend Micro and a 3-month trial of YouTube Premium for new subscribers. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMmPY_0Y0e2WkZ00

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $169 now $95 @ Amazon
Renewed: This refurb Samsung Chromebook 4 is $60 off at Amazon it sports an 11.6-inch HD display, Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC. It's a solid device that gets the job done when you need it. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iAn9_0Y0e2WkZ00

HP Chromebook (11"): was $259 now $134 @ Amazon
This super-cheap Chromebook sports an 11" screen, 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM. It's light, meaning it's very portable and its 15-hour battery life will easily get you through your day without having to reach for a charger. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTXUX_0Y0e2WkZ00

Asus Chromebook C223 11.6": was $249 now $130 @ Amazon
A hyper-affordable Chromebook, Asus' 11.6-inch model is currently more than $100 off. This Chromebook gives you something you won't expect from a laptop this cheap: full-functionality USB-C ports. Yes, the reversible power-charging data-transfer port comes standard on this model. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AbLVG_0Y0e2WkZ00

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $164 now $67 @ Walmart
Refurbished: The affordable Samsung Chromebook 3 is the perfect laptop for kids or anyone in search of a capable, affordable machine. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage (expandable via microSD slot). View Deal

Chromebooks between $150-$250

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30z013_0Y0e2WkZ00

15.6" Samsung Chromebook: was $289 now $159 @ Amazon
Renewed: This refurb Chromebook has 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 15.6" display. It's backed by a 90-day guarantee, so you can buy with peace of mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFmp8_0Y0e2WkZ00

Lenovo 14 S330 Chromebook: was $239 now $174 @ Walmart
This Lenovo Chromebook features a 14-inch HD display, a MediaTek quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of EMMc storage. It's great for in-home learning, and currently under $200 at Walmart. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKt9H_0Y0e2WkZ00

HP Chromebook 14: was $309 now $219 @ Amazon
As more kids continue in-home learning, cheap laptops have become harder to find in stock. However, Amazon has the HP Chromebook 14 in stock — and on sale. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjbbM_0Y0e2WkZ00

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11.6": was $219 now $110 @ Amazon
If the 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook Flex is sold out, this Chromebook is a great alternative. It's rated for 10 hours of battery life and has dual USB Type-C ports, dual USB Type-A an a microSD reader. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ylRM_0Y0e2WkZ00

Acer 315 15.6": was $216 now $161 @ Walmart
This Chromebook offers a large 15.6-inch display along with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, and even comes with a free protective sleeve. With a 4.6-star average rating, this Chromebook is popular and reliable. View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6" was $289 now $220 @ Amazon
One of the more popular mid-range Chromebooks, Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 is at a massive discount here. This convertible is rated for up to 10 hours of battery life. It also features a touchscreen, a necessity for laptops with its 360-degree hinge. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aT0mA_0Y0e2WkZ00

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11": was $319 now $173 @ Amazon
Yes, a 2-in-1 Chromebook with a touchscreen for less than $200! Oh, and its 64GB storage is twice as much as what we expect from Chromebook deals this low. We're shocked to see this deal hasn't disappeared yet, so grab it now before it's gone. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5DeB_0Y0e2WkZ00

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $279 now $210 @ Walmart
This detachable 2-in-1 is popular with smaller-handed users, as its 10.1-inch screen makes for a keyboard that's a little scrunched. Either way, this is the Chromebook equivalent of the Surface Go — but better — as you get both tablet and keyboard for a super-low price. View Deal

Chromebooks between $250-$500

HP Chromebook 14: was $377 now $299 @ Amazon
This HP Chromebook 14 model has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an  Intel Celeron Processor, 4 GB RAM, and 32 GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwZDF_0Y0e2WkZ00

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: was $549 now $253 @ Amazon
Right now, Amazon only has a few units left of the convertible Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 — because it's $200 off! It's optimized for Android app usage, with its 2-in-1 design and included stylus pen. Plus, it's just under 3 pounds, so it's pretty portable too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37drKU_0Y0e2WkZ00

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon
This Chromebook sports 4GB RAM and 32GB of flash memory. Plus, with a handy 360-degree hinge, you'll be able to work from every angle. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38AeKg_0Y0e2WkZ00

HP Chromebook x2 11: was $599 now $299 @ Best Buy
This Chromebook has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU, 8GB memory, 64GB storage, and an 11" touch screen. It also comes with a handy stylus for the touch screen, that automatically charges when docked on the side of the tablet. With a battery life that lasts up to 11 hours, it'll keep you going all day. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8IrG_0Y0e2WkZ00

HP Chromebook x2 11: was $569 now $349 @ HP
This Chromebook has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU, 4 GB memory, 64GB storage, and an 11" touch screen. With a battery life that lasts up to 11 hours, it'll keep you going all day.

HP Chromebook x2 11: was $679 now $429 @ HP
This is the same Chromebook as above, with souped-up specs. It's got 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It keeps the same Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU and 11" touch screen display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8p0o_0Y0e2WkZ00

Lenovo Flex 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $379 now $204 @ Best Buy
The Lenovo Flex 2-in-1 features an 11.6-inch 1.366 x 768 touch LCD, 1.6GHz MediaTek CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. It sports an arctic grey aluminum case. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459Rmz_0Y0e2WkZ00

Acer Chromebook 317: was $499 now $379 @ Best Buy
This Acer Chromebook has 8GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 17.3-inch touch screen display. It's also got a decent battery life of 10 hours, so you'll be able to use it all day without needing to charge. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14P2ec_0Y0e2WkZ00

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1: was $429 now $386 @ Amazon
The Chromebook Flex 5 breaks the normal Chromebook rules with relatively thin bezels and a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U CPU. Its 360-degree hinge and touchscreen will help you make the most of Android app support. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZnwn_0Y0e2WkZ00

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433: was $479 now $369 @ Amazon
Asus' 2-in-1 Chromebooks are favorites, and this one should enable some pretty great productivity. Equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 64GB hard drive, this Chromebook deal makes it easier to level-up your purchase. Of course, it packs a touchscreen for optimal Android app usage. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: was $499 now $379 @ Best Buy
This 2-in-1 Chromebook has a 13.3" OLED tablet display, and comes with a detachable keyboard. It's got 8GB RAM 128GB storage, in a stylish Abyss Blue color scheme. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGpjA_0Y0e2WkZ00

Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $569 now $411 @ Amazon
The Flip C434 is one of the best Chromebook deals around now that it's on sale. Its Core M3 processor and 4GB of RAM will allow Chrome OS to run at decent speeds. View Deal

Chromebooks over $500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4bMV_0Y0e2WkZ00

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy
Looking at this super-thin Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, most people probably wouldn't think it's a Chromebook until they turned it on. Its gorgeous 1080p QLED display is better than what you find in most Chromebooks and its Core i3 processor is also far faster. Amazon offers the same price . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2A2Q_0Y0e2WkZ00

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon
Amazon has the excellent Samsung 4K Chromebook on sale. It packs a 13.-inch 4K display, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It's one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38M217_0Y0e2WkZ00

Google Pixelbook Go: was $849 now $777 @ Amazon
You can save right now on the Google Pixelbook Go. With an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, this Chromebook is pricier than many others, but provides speedier performance as a result.

What is the difference between a Chromebook and a laptop?

While most laptops run on Microsoft's Windows or Apple's MacOS, Chromebooks are powered by Chrome OS , Google's cloud-native operating system. This fast and powerful Linux-based OS relies on Google's suite of applications. Among G Suite's apps are Gmail for email, and Drive for storage. G Suite productivity tools like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides mimic Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, respectively.

Rather than storing documents and photos directly onto the Chromebook's local storage drive, you can opt to store them in the cloud. As a result of the Chromebook's simple OS, the specs are less complex than Window-based machines.

While Chromebooks aren't ideal for tackling heavy graphics tasks, they'll get you through day to day computing. What's more, select Chromebook can run Android apps and Linux OS without having to rely on a dual boot which makes it great for developers.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple’s new MacBook Air with M2 will be available beginning July 15th, preorders start Friday

Apple’s upcoming MacBook Air with M2 processor finally has a shipping date. After a bit longer wait than usual, the new $1,199 laptop will begin shipping on July 15th, with preorders opening on July 8th at 8AM ET. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar announced alongside it at WWDC 2022 is already available. While that familiar-looking model was first out of the gate with the second-generation chip, this MacBook Air is offering a whole lot more that’s new, like a MagSafe charger, 1080p webcam, and a revised design with a larger, notched 13.6-inch display.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Mac Mini Prime Day Deals: Save $50 on an M1 Mac Mini

The Mac Mini, along with the more mobile MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, was one of the first Apple computers to ditch Intel silicon in favor of Apple's impressive M1 processor. It didn't get the M1Pro update that the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro did last fall, but the Mac Mini remains the company's least expensive MacOS computer and is discounted at Amazon right now.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Apple M2 MacBook Air sales likely to usher in bleak winter for Wintel laptop shipments

Apple’s latest MacBook Air offering is going to hurt Wintel laptop sales, according to an article from DigiTimes. With numerous comely selling points, such as the presence of the Apple M2 chip, a design overhaul, and the inclusion of a much-improved webcam (2022 MacBook Air: 1080p; 2020 MacBook Air: 720p), the upcoming 2022 MacBook Air should be a sales smash hit. If this ends up being the case, as it likely will, then it will be high-end Wintel-based consumer notebooks that have to bear the brunt of the market impact of the incoming M2 MacBook Air.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

Poll: Is the Asus ROG Phone 6 hot or not?

Is the newest ROG Phone a great advancement or did the company miss the mark?. In the world of gaming phones, few can compare with Asus’ line of Republic of Gamers (ROG) devices. Today, the company announced the latest edition: the Asus ROG Phone 6. As expected, the device is a powerhouse with plenty of gamer-friendly specs and features.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

ASUS accidentally spills the beans on the Zenfone 9 with early video teaser

Earlier this week, ASUS made a big splash with the ROG Phone 6 for gamers. The premium flagship pairs the latest silicon with all the bells and whistles a gamer could ask for, wrapped up in the outlandish styling ROG hardware is known for. If your smartphone tastes are a little more traditional, though, the upcoming Zenfone 9 might be right up your alley, and today we get an early preview thanks to what seems to be an accidentally published YouTube video.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

ASUS ROG Phone 6: Teardown video showcases attempts to cool the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

WekiHome has published another teardown video, having recently disassembled the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. As we discussed yesterday, WekiHome revealed the scale of the Ultra's cooling solution, along with its huge Sony IMX989 camera sensor. Billed as the first full-frame 1-inch camera, the Sony IMX989 is over 11 mm thick itself, explaining the Xiaomi 12 Ultra's substantial camera housing.
NFL
Tom's Guide

