Best Chromebook deals and prices in July 2022

Chromebook deals are in high demand right now. Whether you're studying or working, in person or remote, a new Chromebook is the perfect accessory. Fortunately, there are plenty of sales on everything from low-end laptops to attractive 2-in-1s that pack Intel Core CPUs.

Currently, the some of the best Chromebook deals are coming from Best Buy. The retailer has various Chromebooks on sale from $90 . The sale includes HP, Asus, Samsung, Acer, and more.

We're constantly curating and adding to this list of affordable Chromebook deals. Just remember to make your purchase quickly as Chromebook sales tend to run out almost as quickly as they're stocked. (Don't need a Chromebook? Make sure to check out our guides to the best laptop deals and best budget laptops ).

Best Chromebook deals at a glance

Best Chromebook deals right now

Chromebooks under $150

Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $219 now $89 @ Best Buy

This super-cheap Chromebook deal will be hard to beat. It has an 11" display, 4GB RAM, and 32GB memory. These specs won't challenge a more pricy Chromebook, but this device is good for students or some light browsing. View Deal

HP 11.6" Chromebook: was $225 now $98 @ Walmart

If you need a cheap laptop for at-home learning or everyday essential tasks, this HP Chromebook will fit the bit nicely. It's been knocked to just $98 and sports an AMD A4 processor, AMD Radeon R4 Graphics 4GB of RAM and an 11.6-inch display. View Deal

Asus 11.6" Chromebook: was $219 now $175 @ Best Buy

A hyper-affordable Chromebook, Asus' 11.6-inch Chromebook is currently on sale for just $99. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. The 2.2-pound Chromebook also features a built-in webcam and media reader. View Deal

ASUS 14" Chromebook: was $269 now $109 @ Best Buy

This Chromebook does the basics, offering 4GB RAM and 32GB storage with a nice 14" display. With your purchase, you'll also get a 3-month trial of Trend Micro and a 3-month trial of YouTube Premium for new subscribers. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $169 now $95 @ Amazon

Renewed: This refurb Samsung Chromebook 4 is $60 off at Amazon it sports an 11.6-inch HD display, Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC. It's a solid device that gets the job done when you need it. View Deal

HP Chromebook (11"): was $259 now $134 @ Amazon

This super-cheap Chromebook sports an 11" screen, 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM. It's light, meaning it's very portable and its 15-hour battery life will easily get you through your day without having to reach for a charger. View Deal

Asus Chromebook C223 11.6": was $249 now $130 @ Amazon

A hyper-affordable Chromebook, Asus' 11.6-inch model is currently more than $100 off. This Chromebook gives you something you won't expect from a laptop this cheap: full-functionality USB-C ports. Yes, the reversible power-charging data-transfer port comes standard on this model. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $164 now $67 @ Walmart

Refurbished: The affordable Samsung Chromebook 3 is the perfect laptop for kids or anyone in search of a capable, affordable machine. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage (expandable via microSD slot). View Deal

Chromebooks between $150-$250

15.6" Samsung Chromebook: was $289 now $159 @ Amazon

Renewed: This refurb Chromebook has 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 15.6" display. It's backed by a 90-day guarantee, so you can buy with peace of mind.

Lenovo 14 S330 Chromebook: was $239 now $174 @ Walmart

This Lenovo Chromebook features a 14-inch HD display, a MediaTek quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of EMMc storage. It's great for in-home learning, and currently under $200 at Walmart. View Deal

HP Chromebook 14: was $309 now $219 @ Amazon

As more kids continue in-home learning, cheap laptops have become harder to find in stock. However, Amazon has the HP Chromebook 14 in stock — and on sale. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11.6": was $219 now $110 @ Amazon

If the 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook Flex is sold out, this Chromebook is a great alternative. It's rated for 10 hours of battery life and has dual USB Type-C ports, dual USB Type-A an a microSD reader. View Deal

Acer 315 15.6": was $216 now $161 @ Walmart

This Chromebook offers a large 15.6-inch display along with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, and even comes with a free protective sleeve. With a 4.6-star average rating, this Chromebook is popular and reliable. View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6" was $289 now $220 @ Amazon

One of the more popular mid-range Chromebooks, Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 is at a massive discount here. This convertible is rated for up to 10 hours of battery life. It also features a touchscreen, a necessity for laptops with its 360-degree hinge. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11": was $319 now $173 @ Amazon

Yes, a 2-in-1 Chromebook with a touchscreen for less than $200! Oh, and its 64GB storage is twice as much as what we expect from Chromebook deals this low. We're shocked to see this deal hasn't disappeared yet, so grab it now before it's gone. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $279 now $210 @ Walmart

This detachable 2-in-1 is popular with smaller-handed users, as its 10.1-inch screen makes for a keyboard that's a little scrunched. Either way, this is the Chromebook equivalent of the Surface Go — but better — as you get both tablet and keyboard for a super-low price. View Deal

Chromebooks between $250-$500

HP Chromebook 14: was $377 now $299 @ Amazon

This HP Chromebook 14 model has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4 GB RAM, and 32 GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: was $549 now $253 @ Amazon

Right now, Amazon only has a few units left of the convertible Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 — because it's $200 off! It's optimized for Android app usage, with its 2-in-1 design and included stylus pen. Plus, it's just under 3 pounds, so it's pretty portable too. View Deal

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

This Chromebook sports 4GB RAM and 32GB of flash memory. Plus, with a handy 360-degree hinge, you'll be able to work from every angle. View Deal

HP Chromebook x2 11: was $599 now $299 @ Best Buy

This Chromebook has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU, 8GB memory, 64GB storage, and an 11" touch screen. It also comes with a handy stylus for the touch screen, that automatically charges when docked on the side of the tablet. With a battery life that lasts up to 11 hours, it'll keep you going all day. View Deal

HP Chromebook x2 11: was $569 now $349 @ HP

This Chromebook has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU, 4 GB memory, 64GB storage, and an 11" touch screen. With a battery life that lasts up to 11 hours, it'll keep you going all day.

HP Chromebook x2 11: was $679 now $429 @ HP

This is the same Chromebook as above, with souped-up specs. It's got 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It keeps the same Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU and 11" touch screen display.

Lenovo Flex 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $379 now $204 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Flex 2-in-1 features an 11.6-inch 1.366 x 768 touch LCD, 1.6GHz MediaTek CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. It sports an arctic grey aluminum case. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 317: was $499 now $379 @ Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook has 8GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 17.3-inch touch screen display. It's also got a decent battery life of 10 hours, so you'll be able to use it all day without needing to charge. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1: was $429 now $386 @ Amazon

The Chromebook Flex 5 breaks the normal Chromebook rules with relatively thin bezels and a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U CPU. Its 360-degree hinge and touchscreen will help you make the most of Android app support. View Deal

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433: was $479 now $369 @ Amazon

Asus' 2-in-1 Chromebooks are favorites, and this one should enable some pretty great productivity. Equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 64GB hard drive, this Chromebook deal makes it easier to level-up your purchase. Of course, it packs a touchscreen for optimal Android app usage. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: was $499 now $379 @ Best Buy

This 2-in-1 Chromebook has a 13.3" OLED tablet display, and comes with a detachable keyboard. It's got 8GB RAM 128GB storage, in a stylish Abyss Blue color scheme. View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $569 now $411 @ Amazon

The Flip C434 is one of the best Chromebook deals around now that it's on sale. Its Core M3 processor and 4GB of RAM will allow Chrome OS to run at decent speeds. View Deal

Chromebooks over $500

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

Looking at this super-thin Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, most people probably wouldn't think it's a Chromebook until they turned it on. Its gorgeous 1080p QLED display is better than what you find in most Chromebooks and its Core i3 processor is also far faster. Amazon offers the same price . View Deal

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

Amazon has the excellent Samsung 4K Chromebook on sale. It packs a 13.-inch 4K display, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It's one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen. View Deal

Google Pixelbook Go: was $849 now $777 @ Amazon

You can save right now on the Google Pixelbook Go. With an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, this Chromebook is pricier than many others, but provides speedier performance as a result.

What is the difference between a Chromebook and a laptop?

While most laptops run on Microsoft's Windows or Apple's MacOS, Chromebooks are powered by Chrome OS , Google's cloud-native operating system. This fast and powerful Linux-based OS relies on Google's suite of applications. Among G Suite's apps are Gmail for email, and Drive for storage. G Suite productivity tools like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides mimic Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, respectively.

Rather than storing documents and photos directly onto the Chromebook's local storage drive, you can opt to store them in the cloud. As a result of the Chromebook's simple OS, the specs are less complex than Window-based machines.

While Chromebooks aren't ideal for tackling heavy graphics tasks, they'll get you through day to day computing. What's more, select Chromebook can run Android apps and Linux OS without having to rely on a dual boot which makes it great for developers.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.