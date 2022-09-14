ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCr1x_0Y0DU9Ov00

The good and the bad. After a decade-long pause, Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence rekindled their romance in 2017, but five years later, they split for good .

The Dancing With the Stars pro and the Boy Meets World alum began dating in 2007, before going their separate ways a year later. The couple reconnected in February 2017 and quickly started planning their future together .

“We really want to do it right. We want to do the steps of being engaged, moving in together, getting married and having kids,” Burke exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2017. “I’m not getting any younger. We want kids and all of that, so we’ll see what happens.”

Six months later, Lawrence told Us what the key to making their relationship work , saying, “We’re really good friends and that’s where it all starts.”

The Brotherly Love alum added: “I think we have really good companionship and I think we just built from there. That’s the most important thing. We can actually hang out. When we go away together, we really enjoy it. When it’s just the two of us, it’s the best.”

The Mrs. Doubtfire actor asked Burke to marry him a month later, in May 2018, with the same diamond her late father, Steve Burke, gave to her mother.

Burke, who chose to become sober shortly after getting engaged , said that Lawrence has been her “rock” amid her sobriety journey. “I don’t know where I would be without him,” she said on an October 2020 episode of Good Morning America .

She later reflected on her relationship with the Jumping Ship actor in a December 2020 YouTube video . The dancer noted that her history of “dating abusive men” stopped when she met Lawrence, whom she married in May 2019 .

“Looking back, I honestly think that the first relationship I ever had that did not fit this abusive pattern was when my now-husband, Matt, and I dated the first time around back in 2007,” Burke admitted. “I honestly think at the time when we first dated, I didn’t clearly love myself enough to think that I deserved to be with someone who was actually nice to me.”

She added that Lawrence is the “complete opposite of everything bad about my past relationships” and she is “so grateful and happy” that the universe brought them back together.

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2022 that Burke filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage. The professional dancer listed their date of separation as one month prior, according to court documents.

Scroll down to relive the highs and lows of Burke and Lawrence’s relationship over the years.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s Relationship Timeline

Better together! Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green found happiness with one another following a PDA-filled Hawaiian vacation in December 2020 — but that was only the beginning of their love story. Burgess first hinted at the romance earlier that month when she exclusively told Us Weekly that she was seeing someone new. “It’s been […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

A close bond. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson‘s marriage — and subsequent split — has become a major topic of discussion in British monarchy history through the years. After meeting as children, the couple reconnected in 1985 and started dating later that year. Andrew’s proposal to Ferguson — a.k.a. Fergie — one year later caused a stir since he allegedly didn’t get permission from Queen Elizabeth II at the time.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Matthew Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
Us Weekly

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Daughters: ‘That’s Where My Heart Is’

Proud parents! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share three daughters, and while the pair mostly keep their little ones out of the public eye, it's clear their girls mean the world to them. Three years after their 2012 nuptials, the Gossip Girl alum and the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu star welcomed James. "The baby came early but everyone […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may look like the picture-perfect couple, but the NFL pro and the model aren’t afraid to admit that their relationship has gone through ups and downs. "I'm blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in our life," the former New England Patriots […]
NFL
Us Weekly

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Appearance With Her Mom at ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere: Photo

A family affair! Sarah Michelle Gellar attended the premiere of her new movie Do Revenge on Wednesday, September 14 — and brought daughter Charlotte along for the ride. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 44, and Charlotte, 12 — whom Gellar shares with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. – stepped out for a mommy-daughter date night at the Hollywood Roosevelt […]
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Prince William and Prince Harry’s Cutest Moments Through the Years

Prince William and Prince Harry have had their fair share of ups and downs through the years, but it hasn’t always been as tense between the brothers as it is in 2021. William and Harry came together when they were 15 and 12, respectively, after the death of their mother, Princess Diana. The younger prince […]
WORLD
Us Weekly

Kanye West Sparks Romance Rumors With Model Candice Swanepoel

Love is in the air? Kanye West has sparked dating speculation after hanging out with model Candice Swanepoel during New York Fashion Week. West, 45, and Swanepoel, 33, were spotted at an event on Tuesday, September 13, for his Yeezy GAP sunglasses — which the Victoria’s Secret Angel has modeled. Two days later, the South Africa native shared an Instagram photo of her and the rapper behind some blurred-out glass.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

208K+
Followers
22K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy