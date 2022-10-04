ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Alicia Silverstone’s Best Parenting Quotes About Raising Her and Christopher Jarecki’s Son Bear

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avSvF_0Y01nlAK00

Life with Bear! Alicia Silverstone gave birth to her son in 2011 and has been opening up about her parenting methods ever since.

“My husband and I welcomed our 7 lb 15 oz baby boy Bear Blu Jarecki into the world on May 5 at 7:50 a.m. We are all three in love,” the Clueless star wrote on her blog at the time. “I'm so grateful to this community for all the love, support, good wishes and happy vibes you've sent me during my pregnancy. It has been wonderful. Thank you all!"

When the little one was 10 months, the actress sparked controversy when she fed him like a baby bird .

“I just had a delicious breakfast of miso soup, collards and radish steamed and drizzled with flax oil, cast iron mochi with nori wrapped outside, and some grated daikon. Yum!” the California native captioned a 2012 video. “I fed Bear the mochi and a tiny bit of veggies from the soup … from my mouth to his. It's his favorite … and mine."

The Kind Mama author went on to write that Bear “crawls across the room to attack” her mouth when she eats.

“This video was taken about a month or two ago when he was a bit wobbly,” Silverstone explained at the time. “Now he is grabbing my mouth to get the food."

The Golden Globe nominee has continued to document her son’s life, from his vegan journey to his playful pranks.

In February 2018, Silverstone split from her husband, Christopher Jarecki , after 20 years together. While she found her divorce "heartbreaking,” the Miss Match alum enjoyed getting back into dating, she told Redbook four months later.

“I go on dates, and I find it very fascinating meeting interesting, intelligent, different people,” Silverstone told the outlet at the time. “ I’m super excited about being available and open to whatever’s next. Of course, there’s tons about it that’s confusing. I call my girlfriends and I’m like, ‘What does this mean?’”

Keep scrolling to read what the Kind Diet author has had to say over the years about raising Bear.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Renée Zellweger ‘helped plan’ Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s birthday party

Renée Zellweger played a big part in her boyfriend Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s 3rd birthday party. When an Instagram user asked Anstead, 43, where Zellweger, 53, was when he posted party photos on Saturday, the former “Wheeler Dealers” host clarified that his girlfriend was not only in attendance but “helped plan the whole” event. “Two lucky boys!” he added. Anstead went on to tell his followers that his youngest child had “the best time” at the bash and “laughed so hard.” “I’m going to be finding confetti and glitter for the next few months,” he wrote. “Totally worth it! … I love how kids...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank and Husband Philip Schneider’s Relationship Timeline: From Secret Romance to Gearing Up for Twins

They’re full of surprises! Four years after they secretly tied the knot, Hilary Swank announced that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Oscar winner revealed during an October 2022 appearance on Good Morning America. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it. It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Everything Hilary Swank Said About Having Kids Before Surprise Pregnancy With Husband Philip Schneider: ‘The Timing Has to Be Right’

A dream come true. Over the years, Hilary Swank has addressed her plans for motherhood — and her reason for not rushing the process. In 2006, the actress noted that she was “so optimistic” when it came to her future as a parent. “I definitely would like kids someday. That’s definitely something that I’ve always thought about as a very, very young girl,” she told reporters while at a movie premiere. “I just love kids and that would be an important thing to happen for me someday whenever the time is right.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
People

Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'

The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite.  "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Jarecki
Person
Alicia Silverstone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Vegan#Best Parenting Quotes#Bear#Golden Globe
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Alleges Crystal Kung Minkoff Left Out Details of Her Involvement in Aspen Drama

She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth. “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on […]
ASPEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom

The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
NFL
The List

The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt

There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

222K+
Followers
22K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy