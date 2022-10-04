Alicia Silverstone’s Best Parenting Quotes About Raising Her and Christopher Jarecki’s Son Bear

Life with Bear! Alicia Silverstone gave birth to her son in 2011 and has been opening up about her parenting methods ever since.

“My husband and I welcomed our 7 lb 15 oz baby boy Bear Blu Jarecki into the world on May 5 at 7:50 a.m. We are all three in love,” the Clueless star wrote on her blog at the time. “I'm so grateful to this community for all the love, support, good wishes and happy vibes you've sent me during my pregnancy. It has been wonderful. Thank you all!"

When the little one was 10 months, the actress sparked controversy when she fed him like a baby bird .

“I just had a delicious breakfast of miso soup, collards and radish steamed and drizzled with flax oil, cast iron mochi with nori wrapped outside, and some grated daikon. Yum!” the California native captioned a 2012 video. “I fed Bear the mochi and a tiny bit of veggies from the soup … from my mouth to his. It's his favorite … and mine."

The Kind Mama author went on to write that Bear “crawls across the room to attack” her mouth when she eats.

“This video was taken about a month or two ago when he was a bit wobbly,” Silverstone explained at the time. “Now he is grabbing my mouth to get the food."

The Golden Globe nominee has continued to document her son’s life, from his vegan journey to his playful pranks.

In February 2018, Silverstone split from her husband, Christopher Jarecki , after 20 years together. While she found her divorce "heartbreaking,” the Miss Match alum enjoyed getting back into dating, she told Redbook four months later.

“I go on dates, and I find it very fascinating meeting interesting, intelligent, different people,” Silverstone told the outlet at the time. “ I’m super excited about being available and open to whatever’s next. Of course, there’s tons about it that’s confusing. I call my girlfriends and I’m like, ‘What does this mean?’”

